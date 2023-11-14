Andrew Houlihan runner-up in FIM Baja World Cup Veterans

Albury rider Andrew Houlihan has finished runner-up in the 2023 FIM Baja World Cup Veterans’ class, despite missing the final two rounds with a knee injury.

Houlihan held a slender lead before last weekend’s Dubai season finale – which was going to be in Jordan in two weeks’ time before being cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza – but he was overtaken by Portuguese rider Pedro Bianchi who went on to win his fourth veterans’ title.

Houlihan made the trip to Dubai to collect his silver FIM Baja World Cup medal.

Andrew Houlihan

“After 7 Rounds in 6 countries it came down to the final round Dubai International Baja. Unfortunately I was unable to race after surgery to to repair a ruptured Quadricep Tendon three weeks ago and we had to settle for; second overall in the Vets World Cup and sixth overall in the 450 World Cup. Great time here in Dubai watching the final round with Brett “Crusher “ Murray. It’s been a massive logistical effort getting my bike to each race and also getting myself to each round and I couldn’t have done it with out with Katie assisting me at every step and the great support from everyone below. Some stats from this year!

Travel distance to and from races – 220,000 km

Time spent on planes and hire cars- 340 hours

Distance on bike training in Australia – 19,000 km

Distance on bike at races – 5,200 km

“Looking forward to 2024 and bringing home a World Championship.”





Ruben Chadwick wins 2023 Wildwood Rock Extreme

Following a dominating performance at the 2023 Australian Hard Enduro Championship, Ruben Chadwick took out the final race of the 2023 season over the weekend, at the gruelling Wildwood Rock Extreme.

Dry and dusty conditions, along with some chances to get wet, and plenty of challenging rocky sections throughout the course to thoroughly test both bike and rider in typical Wildwood fashion.

Sunday morning saw Chadwick take on the prologue with the fastest time before heading into the main race. In the main event, Australian Hard Enduro Champion dominated the race, finishing in first place in the Gold Class with a six-minute lead after seven gruelling laps.

Runner-up was Wade Ibraham, followed by Tim Coleman, only the top three riders finishing on the lead lap. The Sherco duo of Tom Woodhouse and Anthony Solar delivered strong performances, clinching fourth and fifth.

Kogan Lock meanwhile was the top performer in the Silver race, followed by Houston Walters and Jakob Petrig.

Topping the Juniors was Alex Dunlea, Aiden Rodriguez runner-up and Riley Bloom third. Ebony Nielsen also took out first place in the Silver Ladies class.

2023 Wildwood Rock Extreme Gold Results

Ruben Chadwick Wade Ibraham Tim Coleman Tom Woodhouse Anthony Solar Robert Nowak Jon Gatt Joshua Morgan Sam Rogers Billy McCulloch

2023 Wildwood Rock Extreme Silver Results

Kogan Lock Houston Walters Jakob Petrig Thomas Sabo Liam Jenkins Alex Bomitali Matthew Freeman Sean Blight Troy Ingleton Mitch Baker

2023 Wildwood Rock Extreme Junior Results

Alex Dunlea Aiden Rodriguez Riley Bloom Coby Lieuwen Banjo Hannford Phoenix O’Brien Lachlan Angelini Will Missen Nate Munro Harrison Barton

2023 Wildwood Rock Extreme Silver Ladies Results

Ebony Nielsen

2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals wrap up in Gunnedah

The 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) wrapped up at Gunnedah’s Balcary Park over the weekend, with 85 riders racing for line and championship honours as the six-round season came to a close.

It was Mick Kirkness claiming back-to-back Pro 450 titles, on a weekend that also saw returning international racer Tom Drane go undefeated in the premier class.

Check out the full report and results here:

Kirkness crowned AFTN Champ | Drane dominates Gunnedah

2023 AFTN Pro 450 Final Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 1104 2 Daniel WICKS 1027 3 Thomas HERRICK 998 4 Billy VAN EERDE 877 5 Cyshan WEALE 773 6 Rowan TEGART 718 7 Dale BORLASE 659 8 Jordan DALL 636 9 Tyler O’DONNELL 495 10 Rory MCQUALTER 462 11 Kristian O’DONNELL 458 12 Mackenzie BOOTH 453 13 Tom DRANE 450 14 Edward GRABHAM 429 15 Reid BATTYE 414 16 Jarred BROOK 384 17 Max WHALE 372 18 Dean TOLLEY 369 19 James SAWDY 356 20 Jack GRIFFIN 333

Matt Moss injury update

Matt Moss has taken to Instagram to update us on his injuries after fracturing a vertebrae racing in Newcastle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Moss (@mossy102)

Another win for Jay Wilson at Japan MX final

Jay Wilson logged another dominant weekend at the ninth and final round of the Japanese Motocross Championships held in Sugo, over the weekend. Wilson already clinched the 2023 IA1 (450cc) championship at the penultimate round, was looking to finish out the season strongly and did exactly that in perfect conditions at the Sugo circuit.

Race one he claimed with comfort, but race two he was made to work for it after a terrible start that left him floundering towards the back of the pack in the opening laps. But with the longer 25-minute race in front of him, he meticulously picked off each rider and made his way to the front of the pack with five minutes to spare.

The win tally for the season moved to 22 races victories out of a possible 23 contested and mimicked his results in 2022 when he also came one race short of the perfect season.

Jay Wilson

“Today was a good way to finish the year and for me, it was nice to be able to ride injury free after the last few events. The track here can be tricky, and the start is tough as you have to gate on the inside but if you don’t get the jump, and I didn’t in race two, then you get pinched off pretty bad and are way back in the field. It was great so see so many people attend the event and it was also nice to have some friends over from Australia. It’s been a long season, but also a good one and winning the championship is great for Yamaha and our Factory Innovation team. Thank you to the series sponsors and organisers, the motocross championship has improved over the last two years and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”





Gardiner, Jones and McDonald second at ISDE 2023

After a brutal week of competition, Team Australia, Jess Gardiner, Tayla Jones and Danielle McDonald, finished second in the Women’s World Trophy at the 2023 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Argentina, which ran from November 6-11.

Held in searing heat and with a high rate of attrition – as well as an insatiable appetite for cold water and ice – the MXstore-backed Aussies kept America in their sights until the halfway mark before ISDE stalwart Jones (Husqvarna) was cruelly forced out of proceedings after dislocating her right shoulder in a crash late on day three.

The subsequent maximum time penalties accrued by Jones on the final three days, along with America maintaining its full roster, saw Australia lose contact and then fall into the sights of the FIM Latin America team.

However, with Latin America also losing a rider at the same time as 16-year-old rookie sensation McDonald (Yamaha) really started to hit her straps – easily winning day five and then pushing American firebrand Brandy Richards (KTM) all the way in a pulsating final motocross test – Australia easily held onto second position.

After six days of competition, Australia was nearly seven hours behind America – Richards joined by Korie Steele (KTM) and Rachel Gutish (GasGas) – with Latin America a further four hours behind.

Jess Gardiner

“We did it! Thank you to everyone for believing in us. What a crazy week. So proud of my teammates, and we had the best vibes the whole time. What a pleasure to be here and represent our country.”

Danielle McDonald

“I finished up second outright and second in the world with Team Australia alongside my incredible teammates. What a bloody hard race it was. I definitely learnt a lot and enjoyed every moment of it, even through the rough days. It was a great honour to represent my country this year in Argentina and we gave it our all. Big thanks to the whole Team Australia crew, my family and everyone back home for all the support – we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Tayla Jones

“In the final test of day three I had a gnarly crash, dislocating my shoulder and causing some damage. I lined up on day four, but after the first transfer I knew there was no way it would hold up and would cause more crashes. I was bummed to not be able to finish alongside my amazing teammates but I was super proud of how awesome they both rode.”

Toni Bou wraps up X-Trial season with another win in Vendée

The 2023 X-Trial World Championship ended in style in Vendée, France, where Toni Bou earned another victory, a week on from winning his 34th World Title last weekend in Madrid. Gabriel Marcelli was second in the event, and clinched third in the overall standings, while Jaime Busto was third but claimed second in the final standings.

World Champion Bou took the lead on the first round after completing all the zones with only two penalty points, and he maintained the position in the second round. In the final, the Repsol Honda Team rider had a duel with teammate Marcelli, as they were level on points victory was decided by a tiebreaker zone.

This season, Bou has continued to increase his extensive indoor record to a total of 78 wins, 93 podiums and 17 titles. With this event in Vendée, France, the X-Trial World Championship puts an end to the 2023 season.

Toni Bou – 2023 Champion

“I want to congratulate Gabri on the end of the season he has had. For me, today’s race was different, with hardly any pressure, although Gabri and Jaime made things very difficult for me in the final where in the end I took the victory. I am very proud of the consistency shown throughout the season. We have achieved many victories and we have always been at the front, so I am very grateful to my team for their work. I have achieved much more than I could have imagined in my sporting career, but I like to compete and have fun and with the level of the young riders we will continue to do so.”

Jaime Busto – 2023 Runner-Up

“Despite things not going like they could have done in the final, I’m really happy with my riding and how everything went here in France. I had such a good feeling with my bike, and I felt like I rode really well during the first and second laps. The finals started so well, with a zero score on the first section. At the end of the night, I had one mistake more than Toni and Gabriel, which put me in third. But importantly I got the runner-up result in the championship, which is great for the team. Everyone has put so much effort into this, it’s been an amazing team effort.”

Gabriel Marcelli – 2023 Third

“Maybe at the beginning I was a little nervous, but when I went into the final I became calmer. Overall, I think I rode at a very good level. I was fighting side by side with Toni until the last zone and we went to the tiebreaker zone. I’m very happy with how things have gone this year; we have made a lot of progress and that means that next year we will be able to take another step forward. I want to thank the team for this incredible year.”

2023 X-Trial Championship Standings (after round 7)

Toni Bou (Montesa) 127 Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 87 Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 82 Adam Raga (TRRS) 57 Toby Martyn (Montesa) 36 Aniol Gelabert (Beta) 34

2024 Australian ProMX opener confirmed for Wonthaggi

The foundation of a massive 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) has taken shape, with the famed Wonthaggi track in regional Victoria to again kickstart proceedings for the nation’s premier motocross title.

All attention will turn to Wonthaggi on Sunday, March 17 as the complex hosts the ProMX opener for the fourth successive year with support from returning sponsors Bass Coast Shire Council and Destination Gippsland.

The Dandenong Motorcycle Club-run Wonthaggi event on March 17 will be the start of an eight-round ProMX Championship in 2024, which will conclude in August.

Further announcements on the 2024 calendar will be made in coming weeks, as well as the class composition at each round.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“We’re looking forward to an even bigger year for ProMX in 2024, and starting the championship in Wonthaggi will provide an ideal platform to make that happen. The rapid growth of the ProMX Championship since its inception is testament to the tireless and determined efforts of so many, which is why it’s held in such high regard domestically and internationally. And the Dandenong Motorcycle Club is an example of how to breed success with its unwavering commitment to the Wonthaggi opener. The start of any Australian championship is always exciting, and I expect Wonthaggi to be the same vein as the best motocrossers in the country get to work. Definitely a must-see event on the national calendar, and a big thank you to Bass Coast Shire Council and Destination Gippsland for help making it happen.”

2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup announced

Trans-Tasman sporting rivalry is already the stuff of legend, and in 2024 there’s going to be a new frontier when the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is held for the first time in New Zealand.

A new teams’ concept created by FIM Oceania and supported by its member federations Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling New Zealand, the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held as part of the famed Woodville Motocross Grand Prix on Sunday, January 28.

Each team will field six riders, led by the best in the business: four-time FIM world champion Courtney Duncan for Team New Zealand and six-time Australian champion Charli Cannon for Team Australia. The duo competed in the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, with Duncan reclaiming the title and Cannon finishing ninth in her first full season despite missing a round because of ProMX commitments in Australia.

The balance of both teams from Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling New Zealand will be selected via expressions of interest, which will be released in the coming days by the federations.

The inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held over three motos of 12 minutes plus one lap, which will be incorporated into the Woodville Grand Prix Senior Women’s races. The team that has the lowest score will be declared the winner – in the same mould as the Motocross of Nations. The plan is to hold it annually in Australia or New Zealand.

Courtney Duncan

“I’m excited to lead Team NZ at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup. The last time I raced in a FIM Oceania race was back in the 85cc racing days, so it’s great to have it back for this Women’s Cup. There’s always been a fierce rivalry between the two countries, and there’s no doubt this will be the same again.”

Charli Cannon

“I am really looking forward to racing for Team Australia. There are some fast New Zealand riders and the competition will be fierce. Myself and the other Australian women who are selected on Team Australia will do our best to bring home the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup.”





Bathurst Long Track Masters returns in 2024 bigger and better

After the highly successful return of the Bathurst Long Track Masters two years ago, the plans are currently well underway to make the 2024 running of the Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters at the Bathurst Showground in central west of NSW even bigger and better.

The organisers of the Bathurst Long Track Masters – the Panorama Motorcycle Club – were thrilled with how well received the event was by competitors and spectators alike over the past two years following the event’s seven-year hiatus, and they are very excited about trying to make the 2024 event, which is to be held on the Saturday of March 2, just as spectacular.

Wade Carter – Panorama Motorcycle Club

“The return of the Bathurst Long Track Masters has been a great success, so the goal by the entire Panorama Motorcycle Club is to try and make the 2024 event even bigger and better. The feedback we received from everyone regarding the return of the Bathurst Long Track Masters has been very positive, as we have been well supported by the entire Bathurst community and also spectators and competitors, and there are a lot of exciting plans in the pipeline to make sure the 2024 event is a successful one.”

Carter continued by saying that the 2024 Bathurst Long Track Masters is once again going to be supported by competing riders from all over Australia and that will no doubt guarantee spectacular action around the 810-metre Bathurst Showground track.

Wade Carter

“There was plenty of close and exciting racing action from all of the classes over the past two years of the Bathurst Long track Masters, so we are hoping for much of the same in the 2024 running of the event. The Bathurst Showground has a lot of history behind it when it comes to Long Track competition, and the competitors from around the country really appreciate this and they all want to come and be a part of the Bathurst Long Track Masters and add to this history.”

Prior to Saturday’s event, there will be practice on the Friday afternoon (March 1) between 4 and 8pm. To find out more about the Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters, visit www.panoramamcc.org.au

Yamaha sign WMX prodigy Lotte van Drunen

Yamaha Motor Europe have announced the addition of Dutch sensation Lotte van Drunen to the Yamaha family for the upcoming 2024 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship season and beyond.

In 2023, she embarked on her first full season in WMX and immediately made an impact. With four race wins and three podium finishes, including a thrilling victory on home soil in The Netherlands, van Drunen ended her rookie season ranked third in the world, despite being the youngest rider on the gate.

Joining the Yamaha Family marks an exciting new chapter in van Drunen’s career. The now 16-year-old, known by her #401, will compete in the WMX World Championship aboard a GYTR kitted YZ250F with support from the De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team.

In addition, the Dutch prodigy will receive further support from Yamaha and is set to make her debut in blue at Mini O’s in the United States later this month. There, she will race SX Women, SX 250B, MX Women and MX 250B with the support of Yamaha Motor USA and The National Sheriff’s Association Factory Yamaha Amateur Team.

Lotte Van Drunen – De Baets Yamaha

“I am excited for this new challenge and a fresh start in new colours. I know Yamaha has a strong bike and the best program for their young riders, which fits perfectly with me and my goals to win races and championships. I think this is exactly what I need to take my career to the next level, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve.”

Thorsten Lentink – Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Coordinator

“We are thrilled to welcome Lotte van Drunen to the Yamaha family. Lotte’s passion, skill, and determination align perfectly with our core values. After an incredible rookie season in WMX this year, we are excited to reach a multi-year agreement with her. We’re looking forward to seeing what she can achieve aboard our GYTR kitted YZ250F together with the De Baets Yamaha Supported Team in the future. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Yamaha Motor USA and The National Sheriff’s Association Factory Yamaha Amateur Team for their support in facilitating her adventure in the USA later this month.”

Valerio Lata and Mads Fredsoe to represent GASGAS in EMX250

Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors will field Valerio Lata and Mads Fredsoe beneath their tent when the new season of EMX250 starts in 2024.

The existence of the Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors serves as proof that the manufacturer remains very dedicated to the stars of tomorrow, as a position on the squad will prepare them to vie for a position on the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team.

Lata has already shown such promise – he sprinted to a moto win in EMX250 earlier this year and secured multiple podiums. Fredsoe will debut in EMX250 after two seasons in the EMX125 class. The duo is keen to get on the gas and unleash their potential when the new campaign fires into life.

In addition to the above, two talented stars have been placed on REVO GASGAS Racing for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Ethan Lane, who has spent an extended period in the United States, will represent the team in the MX2 division.

2024 marks his first term as a professional. Billy Askew has been tipped as Great Britain’s next superstar and he too is committed to REVO GASGAS Racing: he will compete in the EMX250 events in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. The youngsters will be fortunate enough to learn from their more experienced teammate, Brian Bogers, who will race in MXGP.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship starts in Patagonia-Argentina on March 10. The first round of EMX250 will run alongside round two, the Grand Prix of Europe, on March 24.

Diego Clement – Manager of GASGAS Offroad Commercial

“I’m pleased that our GASGAS development program is taking shape for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. We have many talented young stars who are hungry for success and now, with this new structure, there will be a clear path that allows them to dream of racing for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing. We are excited to nurture this talent and watch each rider thrive. Thank you to Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors and REVO GASGAS Racing for their commitment.”

Louis Vosters and Fantic Factory Racing team up in 2024

The new Fantic Factory Racing team in MXGP will be spearheaded by Louis Vosters whose team have had multiple race wins in MXGP during the past eight years, alongside two exceptional riders with the experienced Glenn Coldenhoff signing a two-year contract and the new rookie of the class Roan Van de Moosdijk signing a one-year deal, with an option for another year.

That’s an all-Dutch contingent with the team owner and riders all being from the Netherlands, looking to make their mark in 2024. The team and riders are currently testing bikes and further news on their progress and pre-season events will be announced soon.

Glenn Coldenhoff – Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Rider

“I am very excited to start this new chapter in my career. We will use this winter for testing and developing the bike and get ready for the new season. With the knowledge and experience of Fantic and our team, I am sure we will have an opportunity and I am looking forward to the new season.”

Roan Van De Moosdijk – Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Rider

“I am very happy and proud to sign with Fantic Factory Racing MXGP and the opportunity they have given me to race in the MXGP class. It’s always been my dream to ride at the highest level of motocross, and I’m very excited to do this with such a great group of people. Let’s have some great success together!”

2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar

Speedway GP is set for a 11 round season for 2024 with Polish city Wroclaw returning and German club Landshut hosting SGP action for the first time since 1997.

The 2024 FIM Speedway of Nations heads to Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium – scene of Great Britain’s 2021 title triumph.

The Speedway GP series launches in Croatia on April 27, before climaxing at Torun’s Marian Rose Motoarena on September 28.

FIM Speedway’s next generation takes the spotlight in a three-round SGP2 series for under-21 riders, with the SGP3 category for under-16s and SGP4 for 11-13-year-olds also returning for 2024.

2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar

2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR Date Event Location April 27 FIM Speedway GP of Croatia Croatia May 11 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Warsaw May 18 FIM Speedway GP of Germany Landshut June 1 FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic Prague June 15 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden Malilla June 29 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Gorzow August 17 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain Cardiff August 31 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Wroclaw September 7 FIM Speedway GP of Latvia Riga September 14 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark Vojens September 28 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain Date Series Event Tuesday, July 9 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 1 Wednesday, July 10 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 2 Friday, July 12 FIM Speedway of Nations SON2 Saturday, July 13 FIM Speedway of Nations Final 2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship) Date Event Location Friday, June 14 FIM SGP2 of Sweden Malilla Friday, September 6 FIM SGP2 of Latvia Riga Friday, September 27 FIM SGP2 of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship) Friday, June 28 FIM SGP3 Final Gorzow, Poland 2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) Saturday, June 15 FIM SGP4 Malilla, Sweden

2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup calendar

The FIM E-Xplorer World Cup – a new cutting edge, international electric all-terrain motorcycle racing series – has announced its outline calendar plans for 2024, with five events including three double-headers planned in two continents as the electric motorcycle series ups a gear for next season.

The series, which fields a male and female rider in each team whilst promoting sustainability through the electrification of the sport, has carved the way for the future of motorcycle racing and the announcement of a truly worldwide calendar is testament to the success of its inaugural year.

The 2024 campaign will kick-off in Japan in February, before heading to Norway in May, France in June, Switzerland in September, and finally India in December.

2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar

Date Location 16-17 February TBA, Japan* 3-4 May TBA, Norway** 21-23 June Vollore-Montagne, France 20-22 September Crans-Montana, Switzerland 29-1 November/December TBA, India*

Al-Balooshi wins Dubai Baja & FIM Bajas World Cup title

By winning both of the 170 km special stages, Mohammed Al-Balooshi (Yamaha) sealed victory in the Dubai International Baja and took out the 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup title. Meanwhile by finishing second in the quad category, Kevin Giroud (Yamaha) was crowned 2023 champion, with the Junior title going to Jonathan Finn (Honda). The laurels in the Women’s category went to Esther Merino Garcia (Husqvarna) and, once again, Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) earned the Veterans Trophy.

It was very hot in Dubai for the final round of the FIM Bajas World Cup. After a two-kilometre Prologue on Friday evening, the riders tackled two loops of 170 km over sandy tracks and dunes on Saturday and Sunday.

David Megre (Kawasaki) arrived in Dubai at the top of the motorcycle rankings and won the Prologue, but seventh place in both SS1 and SS2 relegated the Portuguese to fifth overall and cost him his chance to prevent Al-Balooshi winning the title.

For this Baja, the Dubai rider used a Yamaha MX bike and benefited from an error in the allocation of fuel jerrycans at the refuelling point. Al-Balooshi won the first of the desert stages on Saturday and opened the track on the final morning. But he had to wait at the refuelling station until the fuel problem had been resolved.

He eventually continued on the stage, 32 and a half minutes later and that time was eventually returned to him. He went on to win the last stage to claim victory in the Baja and the FIM Bajas World Cup with 90 points, against 88 for fifth-placed Megre.

Kuwaiti rider Abdullah Al-Shatti (Kawasaki) finished second overall and Frenchman Jean-Loup Lepan (KTM), who came to Dubai to train with the Duust Rally Team, climbed on to the third step of the podium.