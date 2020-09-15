Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 15, 2020

Williams Grove Half-Mile I

Images by Scott Hunter

Briar Bauman showed just what an American Flat Track Grand National Championship at the peak of his powers is capable of in Friday evening’s Williams Grove Half-Mile I. Bauman flat-out crushed the opposition in a AFT SuperTwins Main Event, which the race’s runner-up accurately described as “demoralizing” while accepting his second-place trophy. The result did not come as much of a shock – it was the third year running Bauman proved his superiority at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Championship rival Jared Mees stole the holeshot and led for about two corners before giving way to Bauman at the front. The race for the win was effectively over at that point; Bauman was more than a second out in front with 11 minutes remaining on the clock and worked that advantage up to more than six seconds before cruising to an easy 4.347-second margin of victory.

The aforementioned runner-up was not Mees, however. It was Brandon Robinson, who picked up his second-consecutive second place. Robinson swapped positions early with Mees, Jake Johnson, and Bronson Bauman before breaking free from that fight with a good nine minutes to go. Bronson put in a late charge, first dispatching of Johnson and then overhauling Mees to earn his first podium result of 2020.

The slowing Mees managed to outlast a charging Dan Bromley, who registered an inspired ride to sixth in front of his home fans. After running in podium contention early, the out-from-retirement Johnson ultimately lost out to Sammy Halbert late but still managed to pick up a strong seventh place in his first ride of the year.

Bauman’s dominant win combined with Mees’ first non-podium of the year tightened up their title fight. Mees continues to lead, but only by three points (147-144) with another race at Williams Grove coming tomorrow. Halbert and Robinson are even in points at 108.

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 30 Laps 2 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 4.347 3 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 7.311 4 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 8.904 5 Dan Bromley Indian FTR750 9.836 6 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 10.085 7 Jake Johnson Indian FTR750 11.276 8 Larry Pegram Indian FTR750 15.932 9 Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson XG750R 16.056 10 Bryan Smith Harley-Davidson XG750R 16.348

AFT Singles

2019 AFT Singles championship runner-up Mikey Rush finally broke through to claim his first Main Event victory of 2020. It didn’t come easily, as he had to defeat his second-ranked teammate, Dallas Daniels and 2016 GNC2 champ Ryan Wells to make it happen.

Rising star Daniels was ahead of the field early, running away at the front as a huge pack ran as many as four-wide while battling over second position. Once some order emerged from the chaos, Wells, Rush, and Morgen Mischler worked together to claw their way back up to Daniels.

By half-distance, Wells was the man on the move and Daniels looked in danger of fading back to the second group. Wells moved into first and promptly ripped open a half-second of padding before Rush stepped up to the challenge and made it a two-way race for the win with one minute to go.

Rush dove under Wells at that point, only to have his opponent square him back up. Undeterred, Rush executed a second overtake and made the position change stick for good as the race went into its final two laps.

Behind, Daniels not only regrouped, he sprinted back up to Wells and powered past him while exiting Turn 2 on the final lap. The Estenson Racing 1-2 marked its second double podium finish of the season. Wells took his first podium of the ‘20 in third, with Mischler taking a close fourth. Volusia Half-Mile winner Max Whale – who was just out of touch of the lead group throughout — completed the top five.

Meanwhile, title leader Henry Wiles suffered through a difficult day. He failed to advance through his Semi and was forced to burn his provisional just to line up for the Main. He then finished 14th, allowing Daniels, Whale, and Rush to gobble up the majority of his hard-earned championship advantage.

Wiles still leads, albeit by just five points over Daniels (113-108). Whale (102) and Rush (99) are in position to strike in third and fourth, respectively.

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F 20 Laps 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 0.818 3 Ryan Wells KTM 450 SX-F 1.166 4 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F 1.294 5 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F 1.704 6 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R 3.023 7 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R 3.193 8 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 5.726 9 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R 7.218 10 Chad Cose Suzuki RMZ 450 9.129

AFT Production Twins

James Rispoli continued his recent tear, scoring his third AFT Production Twins victory in the class’ most recent four Main Events. “The Rocket” tracked down reigning champion Cory Texter early and the two spent the next several minutes determining who had the superior line around Williams Grove Speedway.

Texter appeared to have the early advantage running down low, but Rispoli’s high line got progressively stronger as the race developed. With around three minutes remaining on the clock, there was no longer a debate concerning who found the fast way around; Rispoli blasted away at the front and furthered his standing as the championship favorite.

Ryan Varnes not only made up for a less-than-ideal start, he managed to overcome a mid-race encounter with the wall to take the final spot on the box.

Varnes reeled in Indy Mile winner Ben Lowe and the two then engaged in a scrap for third position. With around four minutes remaining, Lowe ran up the inside of Varnes and the ‘19 class runner-up actually impacted the fence in the melee. Varnes somehow managed to remain upright, maintained his composure, ran Lowe back down, and beat him to the flag in the end.

Rispoli’s fellow multinational championship-winning roadracer, Danny Eslick, rounded out the top five. Also of note was Johnny Lewis, who gave Royal Enfield a flat track debut to be proud of, finishing an impressive sixth in the Twins FT’s maiden AFT Main Event.

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 James Rispoli Harley-Davidson XG750R 20 Laps 2 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 2.794 3 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 7.443 4 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 7.577 5 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 10.253 6 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 10.806 7 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 15.096 8 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 18.474 9 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 21.492 10 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 27.324

Williams Grove Half-Mile II

Images by Scott Hunter

If possible, Briar Bauman was even more dominant on Saturday night as he completed his second double victory of the 2020 American Flat Track season at the Williams Grove Half-Mile II and did so with authority. It took Bauman all of two corners to seize control of Friday’s AFT SuperTwins Main Event; he didn’t even need that many second time around. Bauman translated the holeshot into a one-sided, 5.544-second beatdown.

Sammy Halbert was the only rider who could even hope to cling to Bauman wake in the race’s opening stages. Doing so successfully pulled Halbert clear of the rest of the field but that early advantage only delayed the inevitable. Jeffrey Carver Jr. overhauled Halbert with four minutes remaining before shaking free to take the runner-up position by more than two seconds.

Halbert later found himself under assault by Jared Mees, who chased him down in time for a two-lap podium showdown as the clock showed 0:00. Mees slid into third with a tight pass with just over a lap-and-a-half remaining, but Halbert set him up for a last corner counterattack. Those plans, however, were foiled by the unfortunate positioning of some slower riders, allowing Mees to capture third at the checkered flag by 0.078 seconds.

Home-state hero Dan Bromley rounded out his best weekend yet since rejoining the premier class, backing up Friday’s fifth with an identical result on Saturday night.

Bauman’s win pushes him back ahead of Mees in his quest to repeat as Grand National Champion as the season officially reaches its midpoint. Bauman will carry a slim five-point advantage (169-164) into what promises to be an epic four-weekend, eight-race stretch run to the throne.

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 30 Laps 2 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian FTR750 5.544 3 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 7.895 4 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 7.973 5 Dan Bromley Indian FTR750 9.618 6 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 12.713 7 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 14.42 8 Jake Johnson Indian FTR750 15.796 9 Dalton Gauthier Harley-Davidson XG750R 16.581 10 Larry Pegram Indian FTR750 17.13

AFT SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Briar Bauman 169 2 Jared Mees 164 3 Sammy Halbert 123 4 Brandon Robinson 116 5 Bronson Bauman 101 6 Davis Fisher 92 7 Brandon Price 89 8 Jeffrey Carver Jr. 87 9 Bryan Smith 73 10 Dan Bromley 69

AFT Singles

The AFT Singles Main Event served as a showcase for the sport’s future stars as Dallas Daniels earned a close victory over fellow second-year pro Trent Lowe. Daniels blasted off to the lead at the start and never saw as much as a wheel from a rival throughout the eight-minute (plus two lap) Main.

However, Lowe was right there throughout, primed to capitalize on any mistake. Unfortunately for Lowe, that mistake never came. Still, it was a breakout performance for Lowe, who boasted a pair of fifth-place finishes as his personal bests prior to Saturday’s runner-up ride. Daniels’ third win of the season not only elevates him into the championship lead, it also hands him a relatively healthy 14-point advantage.

Tanner Dean engaged in an extended scrap for third with Morgen Mischler before breaking loose to claim the final spot on the box all by his lonesome. Mischler dropped a couple more positions before it was all over with Kevin Stollings finishing fourth and highly touted rookie Trevor Brunner rounding out the top five.

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 2 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 0.52 3 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R 3.2 4 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R 3.845 5 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R 5.174 6 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F 5.232 7 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F 6.375 8 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F 7.097 9 Wyatt Anderson KTM 450 SX-F 7.387 10 Brandon Kitchen KTM 450 SX-F 8.71

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 133 2 Henry Wiles 119 3 Max Whale 114 4 Michael Rush 110 5 Brandon Kitchen 90 6 Trent Lowe 87 7 Trevor Brunner 76 8 Tanner Dean 74 9 Shayna Texter 73 10 Chad Cose 71

AFT Production Twins

James Rispoli continued his steamroller act on Saturday night, claiming his fourth win in the last five AFT Production Twins Main Events, and he did so in almost drama-free fashion, going nearly unchallenged in his green light to checkered flag victory.

Rispoli and reigning AFT Production Twins champion Cory Texter briefly reenacted last night’s high-line/low-line comparo, but within a matter of laps, “the Rocket” was working his way out of reach and to a lopsided victory. Rispoli’s 2.642-second victory increases his championship lead to an imposing 30 points at the season’s halfway point.

Other than a mid-race pass for third by Ryan Varnes over Ben Lowe, the race inside the top five was rather processional… until the very final two corners that is. Varnes slowly closed down on Texter over the Main’s final three minutes and worked his way into position to dive underneath his potential prey just as the two entered Turn 3 for the last time. However, they arrived there alongside a pair of lappers who were embroiled in their battle for position, adding another layer of complexity to the attempted maneuver.

Texter got the better of the fray, reclaiming the position as they exited 4 and holding on to grab second in the sprint to the checkered flag by 0.058 seconds. Lowe cruised to fourth a couple seconds back. Chad Cose rode a lonely race in fifth for the bulk of the Main, only to get some unwelcome company late from Jeremiah Duffy. Duffy got the better of Cose in the end, stealing fifth position by 0.111 seconds.

Johnny Lewis continued to demonstrate the potential of the Royal Enfield’s developing new racebike; he raced his way forward to seventh after starting from last position due to being black flagged in his semi.

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 James Rispoli Harley-Davidson XG750R 21 Laps 2 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 2.642 3 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 2.701 4 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 4.909 5 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 9.575 6 Chad Cose Harley-Davidson XG750R 9.686 7 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 13.94 8 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 14.131 9 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 15.879 10 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 22.358

AFT Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 James Rispoli 174 2 Cory Texter 144 3 Ben Lowe 135 4 Ryan Varnes 134 5 Danny Eslick 107 6 Chad Cose 87 7 Jeremiah Duffy 86 8 Nick Armstrong 75 9 Cody Johncox 61 10 Hayden Gillim 45

MXGP

The FIM Motocross World Championship completed its triple header and Round 8 in Faenza with the MXGP of Emilia Romagna, with Antonio Cairoli riding two consistent races to take his 91st Grand Prix victory in front of a cheering crowd of Italian fans, while claiming the MXGP Red Plate.

Mitchell Evans was the lone Australian rider competing in the MXGP class, fighting his way to fourth in Race 1, but having to settle for eighth in Race 2 after expending so much energy in the first moto. The result sees Evans 11th in the standings, although there’s a 41-point gap to reach the top 10 to overcome at this stage.

Mitch Evans

“I had another good day again and we’re still improving with sixth overall today. It’s been better each time so I’m happy with that. The first moto I didn’t get that great of a start and pushed really hard to come back to fourth so it was a good moto but I pretty much used all of my energy in that one. In the second moto I had a really good start, almost grabbing the holeshot but I had nothing left in the tank so it was just survival mode after that, with me holding on as best I could. I’m happy that I was still able to keep improving and stay healthy and be moving onto the next GP in a couple of weeks at a track I really like.”

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 22 22 44 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 16 25 41 3 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 25 15 40 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 20 18 38 5 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 11 20 31 6 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 18 13 31 7 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GAS 13 16 29 8 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 12 14 26 9 Lupino, Alessandro ITA YAM 14 11 25 10 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU HUS 15 8 23 11 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 10 12 22 12 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 9 10 19 13 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 7 9 16 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 8 7 15 15 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 5 4 9

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 285 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 278 3 Herlings, J. NED KTM 263 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 255 5 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 237 6 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 233 7 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 233 8 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 203 9 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 201 10 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 194 11 Evans, M. AUS HON 153 12 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 141 13 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 91 14 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 80 15 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 73

MX2

In MX2 Tom Vialle secured his second consecutive GP win, while the leading Aussie riders was Jed Beaton, taking fourth in Race 1, just 0.7s off the final podium position, while Race 2 saw Beaton improve to third, for third overall for the MXGP of Emilia Romagna. He now sits fourth overall in the MX2 standings, 12-points off third placed Maxime Renaux.

Jed Beaton

“It feels great. It’s been a long time coming and it’s great to finally get the monkey off my back and have a great first moto. My starts weren’t the best today but I made it work, especially in the second moto. I’m really happy to finally get onto the podium this season for myself and the team. It’s extra special because it’s my first podium result for Husqvarna. I’ve had a few second-place finishes, but the first moto has let me down so it’s great to turn it around and get on the podium with two good results. My riding was good today. My bike was great so thanks to the team and we’ll build on this ahead of Mantova.”

Fellow Aussie Nathan Crawford had a strong weekend, claiming 11th in Race 1, with a challenging Race 2 seeing him settle for 14th, for 11th overall for the round. He now sits 14th in the MX2 standings as a result of the 17-points collected at Round 8.

Bailey Malkiewicz was just off Crawford in Race 1, coming home in 12th, while in Race 2 he claimed 21st, bringing home nine championship points and sitting 17th overall for the GP. Malkiewicz now sits 24th in the MX2 standings.

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 22 25 47 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 25 22 47 3 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 18 20 38 4 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 20 15 35 5 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 15 18 33 6 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 14 16 30 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 12 14 26 8 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 13 13 26 9 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 11 12 23 10 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 16 5 21 11 Crawford, Nathan AUS HON 10 7 17 12 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA KTM 6 9 15 13 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 4 10 14 14 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 8 6 14 15 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 5 8 13 16 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 0 11 11 17 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 9 0 9

MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 354 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 333 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 259 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 247 5 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 210 6 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 191 7 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 188 8 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 182 9 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 162 10 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 156 11 Rubini, S. FRA HON 118 12 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 112 13 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 105 14 Crawford, N. AUS HON 86 15 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 73 16 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 68 17 Forato, A. ITA HUS 66 18 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 62 19 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 62 20 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 59 21 Sikyna, R. SVK KTM 52 22 Lesiardo, M. ITA KTM 46 23 Genot, Cyril BEL YAM 43 24 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 43

2020 TrialGP Rounds 3 & 4 – Spain

Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou claimed the top honours with a fine ride in Pobladura de las Regueras, León, the third round of the TrialGP World Championship. The third round of the elite trial competition proved to be a tough course, not least due to the official observers who were often overly-strict in scoring the ten sections which riders had to complete over the three laps.

Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou, rode a rags-to-riches trial, starting poorly, later dominating and finally finishing to be crowned winner atop the podium. Toni did not get off to the best of starts, picking up seventeen marks on the first lap, but was able to bounce back with eight points on lap two and just three on the third.

Wanting to make a strong start to the opening day, Jorge Casales completed the first lap with the sixth best score and 34 marks lost. Improving to 31 marks lost on lap two, an issue with his bike during lap three resulted in the Spaniard collecting maximum scores of five in each of the 10 sections, ending the day in 10th overall.

Toni Bou once again claimed the top honours on day two of the trial in Pobladura de las Regueras, León, taking his season victory tally to three and increasing his lead in the overall standings to a ten-point advantage.

Differing from yesterday’s trial, the route for the second day of the Spanish TrialGP proved to be much tougher with certain sections virtually impossible to overcome. As a consequence, the trial produced a fairly even result in the final table.

The demanding sections, coupled with the physical issues in the rider’s arms, saw Toni move up and down positions over the first lap, but by the second and third he was able to take command of the trial to eventually claim a third victory of the season. The result allows the current champion to stretch the gap at the top of the championship general standings where the trial star now holds a ten-point advantage over the nearest second place rival.

Despite some impressive riding during the early part of day two, a significant crash held Casales back on the second day of competition. Collecting 27 marks at the end of his first lap to ensure he was well in contention for a strong end-of-day result, on lap two he dropped just 17 marks, only two more than eventual day winner Toni Bou. Frustratingly, it wasn’t to be for Casales who was unable to ride at his best throughout lap three following his lap-two crash. Bravely riding on, he completed the lap for 31 marks lost, ending his day in eighth yet having performed much better than his final result suggests.

The next Trial World Championship event will be held next week in the town of Sant Julià de Lória, in Andorra.

Toni Bou

“Today has been a very positive day as it was very hard and we all made quite a few mistakes. It has been a difficult day, not only because of the discomfort in my arm, but also because I didn’t feel quite right on the bike. The trial was very close, but we struggled to get a very important victory in the championship. We will try to arrive in the best possible shape for the trial in Andorra.”

Jorge Casales

“It’s clear that this wasn’t my best weekend, and certainly not the results we were hoping for. Things started ok on day one – I felt good and things were going ok, but around midday I had some issues with my bike. I tried to fix it, but we couldn’t make the changes we needed to, so the day didn’t end well. Everyone in the team put that behind us for day two and I honestly felt great during the first and second laps. Frustratingly, I had a big crash in section five, which was one of the toughest sections of the event. I hurt my leg when I crashed, which made the next one-and-a-half laps really tough. I had some other misfortune towards the end of the day as well, which added another five marks to my score, so all-in-all not the event I had hoped for. I’ll be working hard to come back strong next weekend in Andorra.”

Round 3 Results

Pos. Rider Nation Team Constr. Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team Montesa 28 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team Vertigo 49 3 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team TRRS 57 4 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA RG Team Montesa 68 5 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Gas Gas 69 6 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team Sherco 69 7 DABILL James GBR Beta Factory Racing Beta 70 8 FUJINAMI Takahisa JPN Repsol Honda Team Montesa 86 9 PEACE Dan GBR Sherco Factory Team Sherco 93 10 CASALES Jorge SPA Gas Gas Factory Team Gas Gas 115 11 PRICE Jack GBR Vertigo Factory Team Vertigo 136 12 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Beta Factory Racing Beta 147

Round 4 Results

Pos. Rider Nation Team Constructor Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team Montesa 48 2 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team TRRS 56 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA RG Team Montesa 62 4 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Beta Factory Racing Beta 66 5 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Gas Gas 68 6 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team Vertigo 69 7 DABILL James GBR Beta Factory Racing Beta 69 8 CASALES Jorge SPA Gas Gas Factory Team Gas Gas 75 9 FUJINAMI Takahisa JPN Repsol Honda Team Montesa 77 10 PEACE Dan GBR Sherco Factory Team Sherco 78 11 PRICE Jack GBR Vertigo Factory Team Vertigo 150

2020 TrialGP Standings

Pos. Rider Nation Points 1 BOU Toni SPA 55 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA 51 3 RAGA Adam SPA 48 4 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA 38 5 GELABERT Miquel SPA 28 6 FUJINAMI Takahisa JPN 28 7 CASALES Jorge SPA 28 8 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA 23 9 DABILL James GBR 21 10 BINCAZ Benoit FRA 21

Enea Gorzow FIM Speedway Grand Prix Round 3

World champion Bartosz Zmarzlik admitted “I feel at my best” in Gorzow after celebrating victory in Enea Gorzow FIM Speedway Grand Prix Round 3 on Friday. The 26-year-old saw off an incredible last-lap challenge from Aussie icon Jason Doyle to win his home event for the second time in his career.

Zmarzlik famously topped the 2014 Gorzow SGP podium as a wild card – becoming the youngest-ever SGP winner at 19 years and 140 days old.

Now he’s very much the King of the Edward Jancarz Stadium and won six of his seven races on his way to a maximum 20 World Championship points, which puts him on 48 overall – just one behind series leader Maciej Janowski.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“This is an unbelievable night. Everything is working so well and a big thank you to my team and all the fans. You are the best! I live in Gorzow and I feel at my best here. I am very happy because it’s the second time I have won a GP in Gorzow. Winning a GP in Gorzow is a little bit different to other rounds because this is my home track and these are my home people. I live my whole life here. It has been really nice and I am really happy with everything today. Everything worked really nicely. It was a very big feeling for four laps in the final with Jason Doyle. He kept going after me all the time – right to the last corner. I am happy I won. But I must go home and get a good sleep. Tomorrow is a new day and everyone starts again.”

Former world champion Jason Doyle piled the pressure on Zmarzlik in a breathtaking last lap in the final, dive-bombing the local hero on the last corner. Zmarzlik held his nerve and maintained his momentum to top the podium, but 18 championship points sees Doyle rocket from 15th place in the standings prior to the meeting up to seventh on 26.

After scoring eight points combined in the opening two rounds and enduring an up-and-down season in Poland’s PGE Ekstraliga, Czestochowa star Doyle paid tribute to those who helped him bounced back.

Jason Doyle

“It has been a tough year, but I have worked really hard – and not just myself. My mechanics and family have done a lot behind the scenes when times have been tough; these are things you don’t always see. There are a lot of good people in my corner and I want to say thanks to them now. This is a step in the right direction and it’s always nice to be on the podium at any GP.”

Third-placed Fredrik Lindgren reached his third SGP final in as many rounds and is determined to keep that run going in a season when the biggest rewards go to riders who make it into the rostrum race.

Enea Gorzow SGP Round 3 Points

Pos. Rider Points 1 Bartosz Zmarzlik 20 2 Jason Doyle 18 3 Fredrik Lindgren 16 4 Leon Madsen 14 5 Martin Vaculik 12 6 Tai Woffinden 11 7 Maciej Janowski 10 8 Matej Zagar 9 9 Artem Laguta 8 10 Emil Sayfutdinov 7 11 Niels-Kristian Iversen 6 12 Mikkel Michelsen 5 13 Max Fricke 4 14 Anders Thomsen 3 15 Patryk Dudek 2 16 Antonio Lindback 1 17 Wiktor Jasinski 0 18 Rafal Karczmarz 0

Enea Gorzow FIM Speedway Grand Prix Round 4

New FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship leader Fredrik Lindgren admitted his Enea Gorzow SGP round-four win was, “a burden lifted from my shoulders.”

The Swedish icon topped the podium after overhauling Jason Doyle to win the final with a jaw-dropping opening lap and a half at the Edward Jancarz Stadium. The Aussie was later pipped to second place by Danish star Leon Madsen on the run to the line.

This completed a Czestochowa one-two-three, but the night belonged to Lindgren, who reached his fourth straight final of 2020 to charge into a seven-point lead at the top of the standings. Despite impressing with two third places and a fourth going into tonight’s event, Lindgren admits he was determined to end his wait for a win.

Fredrik Lindgren

“This was a bit of a burden lifted from my shoulders tonight – to be able to finally get a win when I have been in three finals and not been able to execute it. It feels really good. I am super happy – so, so happy! You don’t want to be the guy who makes it to the final and never wins. It’s a relief to be able to do it. I have that burden off my back now and I can keep the focus for next weekend.”

Lindgren was taken wider and wider by Doyle as they battled over the lead going into lap two, before producing a majestic cutback to dive under the Aussie for the lead. Madsen’s second place fires him up to fifth in the World Championship on 50 points – 16 short of leader Lindgren.

Third-placed Doyle produced his second SGP podium finish in 24 hours after also racing to second spot on Friday. Having started the weekend with just eight championship points to his name, Doyle now has 42 and is delighted with a turnaround that has seen him climb from 15th to seventh in just two rounds.

Jason Doyle

“It was an unbelievable weekend for me in Gorzow. Two podiums get me back up into a good position for the next two rounds in Prague and also Torun. We are working hard. It’s a tough year, but we are getting there in the end and we also have some speed, so I’m happy.”

Next up is the third SGP 2020 double-header in Czech capital Prague this weekend. Visit Czech Republic SGP round five takes place on Friday, before Marketa Stadium hosts Aztorin SGP round six on Saturday night.

Enea Gorzow SGP Round 4 Points

Pos. Rider Points 1 Fredrik Lindgren 20 2 Leon Madsen 18 3 Jason Doyle 16 4 Emil Sayfutdinov 14 5 Bartosz Zmarzlik 12 6 Martin Vaculik 11 7 Tai Woffinden 10 8 Maciej Janowski 9 9 Max Fricke 8 10 Anders Thomsen 7 11 Matej Zagar 6 12 Artem Laguta 5 13 Niels-Kristian Iversen 4 14 Antonio Lindback 3 15 Mikkel Michelsen 2 16 Patryk Dudek 1 17 Rafal Karczmarz 0 18 Wiktor Jasinski 0

Speedway GP Standings

Pos. Rider Points 1 Fredrik Lindgren 66 2 Bartosz Zmarzlik 59 3 Maciej Janowski 57 4 Tai Woffinden 53 5 Leon Madsen 50 6 Artem Laguta 45 7 Jason Doyle 42 8 Emil Sayfutdinov 36 9 Martin Vaculik 35 10 Matej Zagar 27 11 Niels-Kristian Iversen 24 12 Max Fricke 24 13 Mikkel Michelsen 18 14 Patryk Dudek 16 15 Gleb Chugunov 16 16 Anders Thomsen 10 17 Antonio Lindback 6

Women’s World Motocross Champ Duncan returns to Europe to continue title defence

The long wait is over and New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan has packed her bags and returned to Europe this week to continue her Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX) title defence.

She has been home in Dunedin since March, flying back after the second WMX round in The Netherlands, with a five-point lead over her closest rival. Since then the MXGP calendar has been affected by Covid-19 and 24-year old Duncan has been waiting on a green light for the women’s racing to resume.

Her final three rounds are all scheduled to take place in Italy. The first two meetings on September 27 (MXGP Lombardia) and September 30 (MXGP of Città di Mantova), which are both held on the hard sand Mantova track, are following the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship’s new racing format of mid-week races.

Duncan will remain in Europe and train towards the final Italian round – the MXGP of Trentino on November 1 – where she is targeting her name being re-engraved on the winner’s trophy for 2020.

She flew to England to re-join her Kawasaki Dixon Racing Team at their Portsmouth base. Her self-isolation time will be happily spent getting straight onto her new 2021 Kawasaki KX250F and turning out some test laps at the team’s track.

Duncan was even able to enter a national race meeting for the first time in three years, competing at the King of Central in Cromwell in July. Easily winning her four races against both the MX2 men and in the women’s class, the race-pace outings gave her the edge she needed to head back into battle mode.

Courtney Duncan

“I’d be lying if I said I was happy with just one world championship. I want another one and that’s what I’m aiming towards. I want to go over there and ride to the best of my ability. I’ll be putting myself in good positions to score some strong finishes and the rest will come. Kawasaki have bought out a whole new bike. It will be cool to go over there a few weeks early and get comfortable on it. Everything happens for a reason. I’m excited for the new schedule. To be honest, I’ve just enjoyed being home training back in New Zealand and I made the most of the local tracks. There’s nothing like racing itself and getting behind the gate a few times. You learn different things in racing that you don’t pick up in practise. Even though this was a local event, it still got my adrenaline pumping and gave me an appetite for what I’ve got coming up in Italy. Thanks to my supporters and sponsors for everything you do for me. I’ll do my best to bring the world number one title back home to New Zealand for you all again come November.”

2020 Women’s Motocross World Championship points

Pos. Rider Nat. Man. Points 1 Duncan, Courtney. NZL KAW 90 2 Papenmeier, Larissa. GER YAM 85 3 Fontanesi, Kiara. ITA KTM 80 4 Van De Ven, Nancy. NED YAM 78 5 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 66

Revised Women’s Motocross World Championship calendar

September 27 – MXGP Lombardia, Mantova circuit, Italy

September 30 – MXGP of Città di Mantova, Mantova circuit, Italy

November 1 – MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

2021 Pilot Air Compressors A4DE Update

The organising committee of the 2021 Pilot Air Australian Four Day Enduro in Harvey, Western Australia are busy with the preparations for the event which is planned to run from May 19 – 22.

Despite the impact of the Corona Virus pandemic and its consequences on the motorcycle events calendar, the committee has made great progress towards running a memorable four-day event with planning proceeding with optimism and a positive attitude.

Collin Jennings of the Trail and Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA Inc said excellent cooperation from the Shire of Harvey and the Parks and Wildlife Services, who are the guardians of the land that will be used, has ensured the club can plan interesting and enjoyable trails.

Despite COVID-19 and a number of current State border closures, the 2021 Pilot Air A4DE committee will continue planning for a successful event. The 2021 Pilot Air A4DE committee plan to make a decision in mid-February.

In the meantime, the Committee wishes to advise prospective competitors and supporters to ensure accommodation bookings can be refundable and flights are booked after entries open.

Collin Jennings – Trail and Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA

“Each of the first three days will be held in a different area and the fourth day will have a short one-hour trail section culminating in the spectacular final natural terrain motocross heats. At this time, it is impossible for us to make an informed decision about the effect of COVID-19 restrictions on the viability of the Australian Championship event. We hope to have confirmation of border restrictions being lifted before February when entries will open. We’d like to thank competitors and families for their understanding at this unprecedented time and will ensure that if State Government regulations change, we will keep competitors and fans up to date.”

Matthew Falvo – Motorcycling Australia’s Event Manager

“We are very pleased to see the work that is going on behind the scenes by the committee for the 2021 A4DE as we know the enormous effort it takes to make the event so great. We are very excited that we can build on the successes of previous A4DE events and look forward to 2021.”

The 2021 Pilot Air Compressors committee this week launched the new event website www.pilotaircompressorsa4de.com is now live with all updates. If you require further information please email info@pilotaircompressorsa4de.com

Clout returns to racing at the East Coast Motocross Championship

Luke Clout returned to Australia following his first full season in America to prepare for the Australian Supercross Championship, unfortunately due to the coronavirus schedules have changed and now Clout has turned his attention to the Australian Motocross Championship which is set to run later in the year.

Luke Clout

“It’s disappointing that Australia Supercross has been postponed but I am looking forward to racing again this weekend in preparation for the motocross championship. “The experience was priceless, and I learnt a lot. Leading some laps was something I will never forget. Everything I learnt will help and I can’t wait to get back behind the gate this weekend.”

Luke Clout had an amazing first season in America with Penrite Honda, he finished as high as fifth and led some of the world’s best supercross racers on his way to eighth overall.

Penrite Honda have now committed to the East Coast Motocross Championship starting with Round 3, which ran this past weekend in Maitland. Team director Yarrive Konksy believes racing locally will help Luke prepare for the Australian Motocross Championships.

Luke Clout’s first outing with the East Coast Motocross Championship saw the Penrite Honda rider claim three race wins over the September 12-13 round, as well as the overall win, marking Clout’s first race on Honda’s CRF450R, after racing a 250 in his overseas competition.

Luke Clout

“It was great, I love racing. I also go to connect with my roots, my parents were there and there were riders of all ages and classes competing. I enjoyed being amongst it. It was also good to use the weekend for testing. Nothing beats racing. The 450 is different and you need to ride it differently. I am glad I am getting some racing in ahead of the nationals. We are really close with bike setup; I learnt a little over the weekend as the track got rougher and we will make some minor changes ahead of the next round.”

GNCC Round Nine

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, continued Sunday, September 13, as the motorcycles took to the woods of West Virginia. Round 9, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer, took place at Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, WV. Cloudy conditions made for a great weekend of racing, even with some showers taking place on Sunday afternoon’s Pro race.

In the XC1 Open Pro class it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell racing off the line first to grab the All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot award. However, as the pack of riders headed into the woods, Russell would make a mistake and be forced to fight through the pack of riders early in the race. Russell’s teammate, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley would capitalize and move into the lead for the opening lap.

Making his return to racing aboard a new team for the event was AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. As the lead pack of racers came through timing and scoring on lap one, Baylor found himself sitting 5.5 seconds behind Kelley. Throughout the course of lap two, Kelley and Baylor would engage in a battle with Baylor taking over the top spot as they came through just 1.9 seconds apart. Russell had made his way into the number three spot, but found himself 53 second behind the lead duo.

As the race wore on Baylor Jr. would put his head down and push to put a sizeable gap between himself and Kelley. With the fans cheering him on throughout all six laps, Baylor Jr. would come through to take his first overall win of the season with over a minute lead. Kelley, who tangled with some lappers, would manage to hold onto second overall with Russell rounding out the top three overall at this year’s Mountaineer GNCC.

FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor steadily moved up through the pack after a seventh place start to the day. Baylor found himself running in the third place position at the halfway point in the race, but would be unable to hold off a charging Russell. As the checkered flag flew Baylor would check-in with a fourth overall on the day.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn found himself sitting just outside the top five as the race began. Ashburn would put his head down and push making the pass for fifth on lap two, however, he would soon find himself back in sixth. As the white flag flew Ashburn knew he only had one more lap to make the pass stick, and he would do just that crossing the finish line fifth overall.

After missing the last two rounds before GNCC’s summer break, AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael made his return to racing in his home state of West Virginia. Michael had a mid-pack start to the day, but would work his way up to fourth for the second and third laps. Michael put up quite a fight for a top five finishing position, only missing out by 20 seconds behind Ashburn.

Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong had a great start, and as he came through timing and scoring he would find himself fourth overall. However, as Delong made his way through the second lap and then third laps he would have to take make a long pit stop. Delong’s team worked feverishly to fix the mechanical issue with his bike, and he would head back out into the race still running in that eighth place position. By the time the checkered flag flew Delong had worked his way to seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth was running a good race as he registered in third on the opening lap. However, a small mistake in the woods happened to reaggravate his knee from a practice incident a couple of weeks ago. With rain showers presenting themselves and the tough conditions, Toth made the difficult decision to pull out of the race after three laps of racing.

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Trail Jesters KTM’s Jonathan Girroir taking his fourth class win of the season. Girroir was off to a great start and would come through on the opening lap in the first place position. Girroir would find himself up into the third overall position based off of his adjusted time. However, as the race worse on Girroir found a good flow and did not want to make a mistake to jeopardize his XC2 class win. Girroir would come through to take the win with a 13 second gap back to second place.

Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper made his way onto the XC2 class podium with a second place finish in West Virginia. Draper had started off his day running in the fourth place position, but would steadily work his way through the pack. When the white flag came out, Draper would make a last lap charge to ensure his second place finish.

Rounding out the XC2 top three finishers was AmPro Yamaha/St. Lawrence Radiology’s Mike Witkowski. Witkowski would have his work cut out for himself throughout the race, as he would find himself back in the fifth place position at one point in the race. Witkowski found himself third as the white flag was flying, and he would hold onto that position until the checkered flag flew.

Australian Lyndon Snodgrass finished eighth in the XC2 category.

Raines Riding University/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Jason Raines would battle throughout the duration of the race with Moose Racing/Carolina KTM/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes for the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class win. Raines and Hayes would swap the lead position multiple times throughout the three-hour race; however it would be Raines making a last lap pass to take the win. Hayes would finish out the day with a second in the class, with FXR/KTM’s Jason Lipscomb making his way up to third in the class.

AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer battled throughout the 10 a.m. race to take her second WXC class win of the season. Archer made her way into the lead position early in the race, but would face a battle with Beta USA’s Rachel Gutish on the second lap of racing. Gutish, who grabbed the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot award, was eager to battle at the front of the pack. Archer would make the pass back around Gutish to retake the lead as the white flag came out. When the checkered flag flew after four laps of racing, Archer would cross the finish line a minute ahead of her competition. Gutish would come through to hold onto second place at round nine. BABS Racing Yamaha/Maxxis’ Becca Sheets maintained her third place position throughout the duration of the two-hour race. Sheets remains in the WXC points lead after nine rounds of racing are complete.

Mountaineer Results and Points Standings – Beckley, West Virginia

GNCC Round 9 of 13 – Sunday, September 13, 2020

XC1 Pro Event Results

Steward Baylor Jr. (YAM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Kailub Russell (KTM) Grant Baylor (SHR) Jordan Ashburn (KAW) Layne Michael (YAM) Andrew Delong (HON) Joshua Toth (KTM)

Overall National Championship Standings

Kailub Russell (256) Josh Strang (193) Jordan Ashburn (143) Craig DeLong (133) Michael Witkowski (123) Jonathan Girroir (121) Grant Baylor (103) Cody Barnes (91) Liam Draper (83) Benjamin Kelley (82)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Liam Draper (KTM) Michael Witkowski (YAM) Craig Delong (HQV) Ryder Lafferty (HQV) Cody Barnes (BET) Thorn Devlin (BET) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Jonathan Johnson (HON) Samuel Evans (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Craig DeLong (224) Jonathan Girroir (224) Michael Witkowski (209) Cody Barnes (154) Liam Draper (143) Thorn Devlin (121) Ryder Lafferty (105) Jonathan Johnson (101) Benjamin Nelko (82) Simon Johnson (79)

Kirk Gibbs readying for King of Capricorn Cup

It’s been a long break between races for CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team rider Kirk Gibbs, but he is set and ready to compete at The King of Capricorn Cup in Rockhampton at the start of October.

Way back in February, Gibbs won the New Zealand Motocross Championships for the second time and was in good form leading up to the start of the Australian racing season. But with the delays in the season due to the Covid pandemic and then a wrist injury sustained in July, Gibbs hasn’t been behind the gate for over six months.

Racing returned to Queensland in July and as Gibbs prepared for a string of events, he fell and broke his wrist just days prior to the MX Farm round of the Sunshine State Series. After six weeks on the sidelines, he was given the all-clear to resume riding and the Rockhampton event is to be his first race back and first race on Australian soil in 2020.

Kirk Gibbs

“2020 has been a strange year for everyone and to think this will be my first race of the year when its usually the end of our season is odd. It was disappointing that the national season was delayed and then my injury prior to the state races starting just compounded my frustration. I have missed racing and so keen to get back on track and get some racing in. It’s been hard work watching all the Queensland based riders racing up here and not being a part of it as we have been fortunate to keep racing when other states couldn’t. It’s great that Rockhampton have been able to organise this event and it’s given me something to work towards as I regain full speed and fitness. The $20K in prizemoney also means there is a bit on the line and things will be intense on the track, so I can’t wait.”

The King of Capricorn will be held the weekend of October 3- 4 and include a wide range of races catering for everyone from juniors through to professionals. The Six Mile circuit is a popular one with the riders and the local community has relied behind the event and with $20,000 prize money on offer, it will also be one of the biggest events of the season.

Craig Dack – CDR Yamaha

“We are happy to support Kirk at this event and will put things in place around him to ensure he is in good hands. With the team based in Victoria, we are unable to attend due to the border restrictions, but we are desperate to do what we can to get our riders on track and races events like this where the state regulations allow. Kirk has been back on the bike for just over a week and with a couple of weeks before the event, he will be able to increase his fitness base and riding volume in the coming weeks. It will also his first hit out on the 2020 YZ450F race bike, so we are hoping for a positive few weeks and a good result in Rockhampton.”

AORC Events Calendar Update

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore is closely monitoring the health crisis developments and the effects COVID-19 are having on state borders restrictions and the potential impacts this may have on the current 2020 championship remaining date.

The up coming Round 11 & 12 of AORC, scheduled to be held on 14-15 November are currently under review. The final decision regarding this event will be announced no later than 9th of October 2020. Should further information be available at an earlier date, this will be communicated.

Matthew Falvo – Motorcycling Australia’s Event Manager

“We are working together with all our key stakeholders to get the final rounds up and running to have one last shot to go racing. From the outset we have remained committed to racing and this is still our aim. We understand the effects the current situation is having on all parties involved in the championship and we thank them all from our host clubs, riders, officials, in addition to our loyal sponsors for their patience and understanding in this difficult time.”

AORC can confirm that if it becomes clear that the event is not able to go ahead there will no further adjustments made to the remaining date.

AMA Supermoto National Championship scheduled for Nov. 7-8

Two-day competition to determine winners of AMA National No. 1 plates

The 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship features two days of competition in November in Tucson, Ariz., to determine who receives the coveted AMA National No. 1 plate in five classes.

Originally scheduled as a six-event series, this national championship, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, will consist of four points-earning races. The format includes two races per day Nov. 7-8. Each race offers points toward the overall championship. The six scheduled events were cancelled due to restrictions put in place by government officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series is run by the AMA promoter, DRT Racing. Classes include Open, Lites, National Amateur, Sportsman MX and Kids.

Baja TT do Pinhal postponed

The Baja TT do Pinhal, scheduled for September 12-13 has had to be cancelled due to the extension of the fire risk alert situation put in place by the local authorities in Portugal. This opening round of the FIM Bajas World Cup was to mark the return to off-road motorcycle competition after the interruption caused by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

After consultation with the teams, riders and all stakeholders involved and with the agreement of the local authorities, the FIM, the motorcycling federation of Portugal, and the local organiser Escuderia Castelo Branco have decided to postpone the event to September 19-20, 2020.