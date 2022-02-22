Aaron Tanti tops the AMX Australian Motocross Invitational

Riders duked it out for a chance at a slice of $20,000 in prize money at the Australian Motocross Invitational over the weekend, with the event incorporating the Moto-X Skins and run at Nowra Speedway on a specially constructed track.

Information is a bit scarce at this point, however Aaron Tanti took top honours, ahead of Matt Moss, with Luke Styke third in the MX1 class.

MX1 Result

Pos Rider 1 Aaron Tanti 2 Matt Moss 3 Luke Styke 4 Blake Fox 5 Luke Clout 6 Joben Baldwin 7 Haruki Yokoyama 8 Jai Constantinou 9 Nathan Crawford 10 Hayden Melross

The MX2 class saw Nathan Crawford take the overall ahead of Dylan Wills and Haruki Yokoyamaha.

MX2 Result

Pos Rider 1 Nathan Crawford 2 Dylan Wills 3 Haruki Yokoyama 4 Blake Fox 5 Reid Taylor 6 Ryder Kingsford 7 Jai Canstan;nou 8 Noah Ferguson 9 Korey McMahon 10 Ryan Kohlenberg 11 Jaxon Hadlow

Byron Dennis claimed the MX3 win, with Cooper Nicholson and Jyle Campbell rounding out the top three.

MX3 Result

Pos Rider 1 Byron Dennis 2 Cooper Nicholson 3 Jyle Campbell 4 Reid Lehrer 5 Jock Hulland

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Tanti was the dominant force over the weekend, claiming three heat wins on his way to the main event victory, and picking up a $5000 cheque in the process.

Rafael Rossiter topped the 65 cc class, ahead of Beau Campbell and Levi Thompson, while top 85 cc rider was Cooper Bowman, from Jack Nunn and Travis Lindsay. Byron Dennis won the Lites, from Max Locock and Nate Thompson.

Results

65cc 1 Rafael Rossiter 2 Beau Campbell 3 Levi Tompson 4 Blake Johnston 5 Braxton Werninck 6 MaHhew Fraser 7 Ryder Andrews 8 Eliza Dennis 9 Koby Neil 10 Carter Beech 11 Jamie Ross 85cc 1 Cooper Bowman 2 Jack Nunn 3 Travis Lindsay 4 Nate Thompson 5 JD Sonkovic 6 Zane Thompson 7 Banjo Lorenzo 8 Riley Crompton 9 Olivia Davis 10 Talon Shipton Lites 1 Byron Dennis 2 Max Locock 3 Nate Thompson 4 Travis Lindsay 5 Banjo Lorenzo

East Coast MX Round 1 run and won

Round 1 of the 2022 East Coast Motocross Championship was run over the weekend at Lake Macquarie MBC in Awaba, as the first installment of a five-round championship that will conclude in August.

Josh Whitehead topped the Senior 450 Pro class, ahead of Dylan Wood and Brock Ninness, while Joel Lalicz was top 450 Clubman performer.

Connor Towill cleaned up in the MX Open class meanwhile, ahead of Dylan Wood, with Luke Arnold third. In the Senior 250 Pro class it was Rory Fairbrother who came out on top, winning the overall from Cooper Holroyd and Oscar Madge. The 250 Clubman meanwhile, saw Seth Hardman take the top spot from Cooper Nicholson and Ayrton Hibberd.

Taylor Thompson won the Womens, Nathan Brochtrup was top Over-40 Vets, and Danny Anderson took the 30-39 Vets win. Seth Burchell won the Junior Lites 250 cc 4st, Lachlan Morris was top performer in the Junior Lites 125 cc class. Jack Deveson won the 12-15 85 cc category, with Seth Thomas winning the 9-11 85 cc. In the 9-11 65 cc class it was Heath Davy taking the overall, and in the 7-8 65 cc Liam Millard topped the results. Kye Sproule won the 7-8 50cc Div 2.

Senior 450 Pro Results

Pos Rider Points 1 Whitehead, Josh 137 2 Wood, Dylan 131 3 Ninness, Brock 114 4 Arnold, Luke 111 5 Parker, Aaron 108 6 Mitchell, Jackson 100 7 Robb, Jake 93 8 Torpy, Lachlan 90 9 Purcell, Kade 83 10 Cherrett, Bryson 81

Senior 250 Pro Results

Pos Rider Points 1 Fairbrother, Rory 140 2 Holroyd, Cooper 124 3 Madge, Oscar 112 4 Ninness, Brock 102 5 Whitney, Connor 100 6 Collins, Hunter 91 7 Steel, Cameron 89 8 Zadravec, Zac 88 9 Davison, James 85 10 Robb, Jake 81

Harwood dominates 2022 Waikato Motocross

With racing in New Zealand continuing to be heavily impacted by Covid and plagued by cancellations, the weekend saw the Waikato Motocross Championships run.

Hamish Harwood took the MX1 overall, claiming 150-points with three wins, ahead of Cody Cooper who finished 3-2-2 for 135-points, while rounding out the podium was Maximus Purvis on 129-points, finishing 2-3-4.

Josiah Natzke topped the MX2 class meanwhile, also sweeping all three races, with Harwood taking second on 132-points, just ahead of Brodie Connolly on 130.

The Vets classes saw Richard Home top the results in the 35-44 age group, ahead of Ryan Buxeda and Rob Dunn, while in the 45 and over class it was Darren Capill taking the round win from Mark Buxeda and Neil Thompson

Roma Edwards won the Women’s, with three wins, ahead of Halle Cox and Kimberly Chetham, while top MX3 rider was James Parry, ahead of Ryan Buxeda and Brandon Hoskins.

Phoenix Van Dusschoten won the Junior 125/250 class, and Luke Riley was top performer in the Junior 65/85 class.

The newest and youngest Altherm JCR Yamaha recruit, Waitoki’s Cole Davies, made a stunning debut at the Waikato Motocross Championships, winning the MX125 class, at only 14-years-old.

MX1 Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Hamish Harwood 150 50 50 50 2 Cody Cooper 135 43 46 46 3 Maximus Purvis 128 46 43 39 4 Micah McGoldrick 124 41 40 43 5 Joshua Jack 121 39 41 41 6 Bradley Watling 115 36 39 40 7 Richard Horne 114 38 38 38 8 Sam Bowers 107 35 35 37 9 Josh De Reus 103 34 33 36 10 Evan Hawkless 101 32 34 35

MX2 Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Josiah Natzke 150 50 50 50 2 Hamish Harwood 132 46 43 43 3 Brodie Connolly 130 43 46 41 4 Hayden Smith 127 41 40 46 5 Jack Symon 114 38 37 39 6 Flynn Watts 109 39 30 40 7 Sam Blundell 108 36 35 37 8 Luke van der Lee 105 37 36 32 9 Logan Denize 105 35 39 31 10 James Rountree 99 31 34 34

Jayden Rykers tops Berry Sweet Supercross Round 2

Jayden Rykers has topped the Western Australian Berry Sweet Supercross Round 2 in Coolup, sweeping the SX1 class for the overall, ahead of Jake Fewster and Julian Cutajar.







In the SX2, Cody Rower took three wins from three races run, ahead of Steven Fairham and Jack Du Feu. Dean Porter meanwhile topped the Veterans class, ahead of Luke Few and Craig Pangallo.

Top performer in the Junior Lites was Sonny Pellicano, sweeping all four races and taking the win from Patrick Butler and Archie Freegard. Butler won the 12-U16 85/150cc class.

Dean Porter

“Was a fun couple of race meetings. Thanks to everyone involved in putting the events on and the pitters for allowing a supercross track in there backyard for us to play on. Was awesome just to ride some supercross and to see such big crowds supporting it, hopefully gets bigger and better and more riders have a crack at it. Had some good battles, I was hoping vets would be easier than that. Thanks for the support guys!”

SX1 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 JAYDEN RYKERS 100 25 25 25 25 2 JAKE FEWSTER 88 22 22 22 22 3 JULIAN CUTAJAR 78 20 18 20 20 4 KYAL GILLESPIE 71 18 20 15 18 5 MATTHEW JOHNS 65 15 16 18 16 6 NATHAN HIGGOT 56 13 15 13 15 7 ZAC KEAST 56 14 14 14 14 8 JOSHUA BELL 45 16 – 16 13

SX2 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 CODEY ROWE 75 25 – 25 25 2 STEVEN FAIRHAM 66 22 – 22 22 3 JACK DU FEU 60 20 – 20 20 4 JARRED BOARDMAN 54 18 – 18 18 5 DECLAN O’LEARY 47 15 – 16 16 6 JEREMY PITTER 31 16 – – 15





Ricky Latimer tops Sunshine State MX Round 1

Ricky Latimer has won Round 1 of the Sunshine State MX over the weekend, taking the win ahead of Todd Waters and Kyle Webster, while Joel Evans and Zachary Watson rounded out the top-five in the MX1 Pro class.

Waters took the win in the MX2 Pro class, ahead of Wilson Todd and Jesse Dobson, with Bailey Malkiewicz and Rhys Budd rounding out the top five.

Jesse Holding topped the MX1 Expert class, while Kodi Saunderson swept the MX1 Clubman races. Jack Mather was top MX2 Expert racer, while Lachlan Middleton swept the MX2 Clubman class. Ashley Erbacher topped the Veterans, while Charli Cannon won the Womens.

MX1 Pro Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Ricky LATIMER 63 25 18 20 20 2 Todd WATERS 61 14 22 25 25 3 Kyle WEBSTER 60 13 25 22 22 4 Joel EVANS 58 20 20 18 18 5 Zachary WATSON 46 15 15 16 16 6 Ryan HARDMAN 42 18 10 14 14 7 Luke ZIELINSKI 38 22 16 – – 8 Cody O’LOAN 37 8 14 15 15 9 Zhane DUNLOP 37 12 12 13 13 10 Zak SMALL 33 11 11 11 11

MX2 Pro Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Todd WATERS 75 25 25 25 2 Wilson TODD 64 20 22 22 3 Jesse DOBSON 53 15 18 20 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 51 16 20 15 5 Rhys BUDD 50 18 16 16 6 Jai WALKER 49 22 14 13 7 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 45 12 15 18 8 Isaac FERGUSON 40 13 13 14 9 Kaleb BARHAM 35 14 12 9 10 Ryley FITZPATRICK 33 11 11 11

Monson/Summerhayes top Victorian Sidecars at Mildura

Warren Monson and Andrew Summerhayes have come out on top at the Victorian Sidecars at Mildura, taking the overall with 14-points, to Trent Headland/Daz Whetsone on 13 and Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr on 12.

Rounding out the top five was Max Howse/Riley Commons and Shane Hudson/Adam Constable.

Here’s a look at the overall results:

2022 Victorian Sidecars at MMCC Results

Pos Rider Total 1 Warren Monson/Andrew Summerhayes 14 2 Trent Headland/Daz Whetstone 13 3 Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr 12 4 Max Howse/Riley Commons 11 5 Shane Hudson/Adam Constable 11 6 Byren Gates/Eli Bock 10 7 Brodie Cohen/Jesse Headland 9 8 Brenten Dwyer/Jamie Flood 9 9 Chris Walker/Connor Curran 7 10 Deven Gates/Megan Cane 6 11 Dean Hobbs/Glen Zaworski 6 12 Chris Dess/Chris Basham 5 13 Nathan Johnson/Liam Squires 2 14 Matt Crundwell/Jamie Crundwell 1 15 Mark Radford/Blake Halls –

Weather postpones MXGP opener

Severe weather conditions in Matterley Basin, as a result of storm Eunice, have forced the event to be postponed to next weekend, after the government issued a strong wind warning.

The main concern was the health and safety of anyone attending the event be them public, riders, teams, workers and members of the industry.

The MXGP of Great Britain is being rescheduled to the following weekend, with the event going ahead on the 26th-27th of February. This means that any tickets bought for this weekend will be valid for the alternative date. Public areas will remain closed and will open in time for next week.

Romain Febvre has also confirmed he’ll miss the first few MXGP rounds of 2022, as he continues to recover from injuries suffered at the Paris Supercross.

It’s thought he’ll return at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina or Round 3, a month after the season kicks off, however Febvre is remaining tight lipped at this time about anything specific to his return.

Romain Febvre

“I’m sorry to all my team, sponsors and fans that I will miss the first few GP’s of 2022! I’m trying everything to be there as soon as possible! Good luck to my team mate Ben Watson.”

American Flat Track announce $3 million contingency

Progressive American Flat Track have introduced a year-over-year increase of more than $800,000 in available contingency awards to set a new record total for the 2022 season. Combined, riders in all three Progressive AFT classes are eligible for more than $3,100,000 in contingency awards.

The total funds available for each class are as follows:

$1,752,850 for Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

$657,200 for Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

$742,650 for Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

This increase was achieved with class-by-class increases of more than $200,000 each, with riders in the premier Mission SuperTwins class enjoying a boost of over $300,000 alone.

OEMs participating in the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Contingency Award Program include Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha.

Other participating brands include Arai Helmet, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, S&S Cycle, Vance & Hines, Mission Foods, Parts Unlimited, Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda and Mobile View.

Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March

The programme of events for the long awaited return of motorcycle racing to the Bathurst Showground has been expanded to include a Masters Shootout, a series of match races for the top riders that is certain to excite fans.

Saturday March 5 is locked in for race day, after practice on the Friday, for the Bathurst Long Track Masters meeting, more than four years since the last time the venue hosted racing. If 111 events across 14 classes of competition were not enough, organisers have now added another feature to be staged around what is normally the tea break for the meeting.

The timing of that break in racing is invariably dictated by the setting sun with officials cautious about sending off a full field of machines looking in to the setting sun low in the western sky.

Instead the series of match races will involve just two machines at a time, and they will be the best performed riders up to that point in the programme. There will be four classes for the Masters Shootout – Pro 450 and Over 40s / Unlimited 2-stroke machines, long track sliders and the two three-wheel classes, namely dirt track sidecars and speedway sidecars.

Lap times recorded in qualifying heats during the afternoon will determine the three fastest in the sidecar classes and five fastest in the two-wheel classes. The Shootout format is simple – the two slowest qualifiers will have a one-lap match race with the loser eliminated and the winner progressing to take on the next fastest of the qualifiers.

For the last two riders it will be a ‘dash for cash’ with only the winner taking the prizemoney from local businesses Bustin’ Free Earthworks and Schumack Engineering.

The last meeting at Bathurst Showground back in 2017 saw the Shootout staged as a series of time trials and one of those winners Mackenzie Childs is back this year aiming for a repeat success in the Pro 450 class.

Fans should remember they can secure their tickets now via the website https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/panorama-motorcycle-club-long-track-40142513283

Courtney Duncan aiming for fourth title in 2022 with Bike It Dixon Racing Team

Courtney Duncan recently re-signed with Kawasaki Europe and New Zealand for a further two years, continuing the stunning streak of success that began in 2019 when she won the first of her three world championships with the green team.

Racing for the English Kawasaki outfit Bike It Dixon Racing Team (DRT), Duncan says the freshly inked deal makes for some “exciting times ahead.”

Courtney Duncan

“It’s been cool to have opportunities to train with some different athletes and work with the crew there. They’ve helped us to look for ways to be better – especially off the bike. The high performance team has been monitoring the way we are tracking and looking for small improvements here and there. As we get better, those improvements are just small percentages, but they all count and overall I’m just continually trying to be better. It’s always nice to have the reassurance of a two-year contract. We know what to expect and obviously we’ve had a lot of success there. We’ve been to the top three times before with the same team and the same brand and hopefully we can carry on that success.”

“I’ve been working with Jordy for the past few seasons and he has been part of the team since the beginning. A mechanic is vital to our performance and we need to have a good relationship there. We’ve worked well together in the past and I’m happy he’s staying on board. It’s another year with another new start and another opportunity to chase another championship. Trying to get the four-peat is obviously the goal. At the same time my thoughts aren’t purely on that. It’s in the back of my mind but I’m just doing the day-to-day processes, ticking off all the boxes and putting in the prep. It’s another big challenge this year but I’m always up for a challenge!”

Mohammed Al-Balooshi wins Jordan Baja 2022

The first round of the FIM Bajas World Cup took place over two days in the desert of Wadi Rum and neighbouring Wadi Araba in southern Jordan. After 662km of racing, Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) claimed victory at the Jordan Baja for the third successive year.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi

“The important thing was the first day,” he said. “I didn’t have to waste too much time opening the track since I was starting first. I obviously got caught up and the navigation was not easy but I managed to minimise the gap and finish second, 40 seconds behind. Today, I just had to catch up with Abdullah Abu Aishah, but the special was not easy because the navigation was even more difficult than on the first day and we suffered terrible heavy rain which greatly reduced visibility. But now, I have my third medal and I am very happy!”

Abdullah Abu Aishah finished second, ahead of Abdullah Al-Shatti and the Qatar-based Australian rider Martin Chalmers, who was taking part in the Jordan Baja for the first time:

Martin Chalmers

“I only live in Qatar and this is the first time I have taken part in the Jordan Baja. Finishing fourth behind the best riders in the world is amazing. It was wonderful, even if I didn’t have time to enjoy the sumptuous landscapes!”

The second leg of FIM Bajas World Cup will take place in Qatar from 24th to 26th of March.

2022 Jordan Baja Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Mohammed Balooshi 42:37.1 2 Abdallah Abuaishah +1:16.7 3 Abdullah Al-Shatti +6:43.1 4 Martin Chalmers +9:41.8 5 Ziv Karmi +44:21.4

Kyle Peters wins title in 2022 AMA Arenacross

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Kyle Peters continued his stretch of excellence by winning his third straight 2022 AMA Arenacross National Championship, wrapping things up at the season finale in Denver, Colo.

Aboard his 2022 CRF250R, the Greensboro, N.C., rider dominated the competition during the 2022 season, winning 19-of-20 main events en route to an overall win by a margin of 222 points.

A runner-up finish in the first 450 Pro main event was the only blemish on Peters’ resume, preventing consecutive perfect seasons for him.

Kyle Peters

“I wanted to keep the win streak going, but unfortunately some things happened at the first round. Honestly, I think that took a weight off my shoulders, and from then on it was head down, hammer down. I had a couple races where I made things hard on myself — like crashing in Oklahoma and getting a bad start this weekend — but I was able to get through those and win, and take the championship again.”

Peters finished with 517 points, with GasGas’ Kyle Bitterman’s 295 points good enough for second — an improvement from his third overall placing in 2021.

The other 2022 AMA Arenacross class champions are as follows:

51cc (4-6) – Jase Elliott

51cc (7-8) – Kahne Paulsen

51cc Open – Cory Holmes

65cc (7-9) – Landon Lee

65cc (10-11) – Nolan Ford

65cc Open (7-11) – Cason Curry

85cc (9-11) – Wyatt Thurman

85cc (12-15) – Canyon Richards

250 B (Intermediate) – Blake Smith

250 C (Novice) – Jace Hinrichs

450 B (Intermediate) – Blake Smith

450 C (Novice) – Ethan Casares

Supermini (9-15) – Ely Gross

Vet (30+) – Zach Gurley

Vet (40+) – John Murray

Women (12+) – Brighton Richards

Nov/Int Open – Blake Smith

2022 Big Buck GNCC Race Report

Round one of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series ran in Union, South Carolina with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck. While the South Carolina temperatures were mild and sunny, the track conditions were nothing short of brutal for the racers competing at the season opener.

After moving into the lead position on lap one, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would not look back. Kelley, the 2021 National Champion, came out and took the first win of the season in dominating fashion as he led from start to finish. This is Kelley’s first XC1 overall win at round one and at the Big Buck Farm facility.

Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang was pushing all day long as he started out back in eighth place. Strang would continue to keep his head down and would find himself in fifth on lap three. With three laps to go Strang was in third with his sights set on making the pass for second. As the white flag flew, he was just three seconds behind, and would make the pass stick with just miles to go before the checkered flag flew. As he came into the finish, Strang would cross just 1.9 seconds ahead of third.

Coming through to earn third overall was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. After finishing third overall last year, Ashburn was ready to push once again to battle at the front of the pack. On Sunday afternoon, Ashburn was running third for majority of the day before battling with Strang on the last lap of the race. Ashburn would be unable to hold off Strang, and he would come through just behind him for the last podium position.

Josh Strang

“Round one is in the books! A stacked class this year so to finish in second, I’ll take it. A fun track that flowed a little better than the last few years made for some good racing! It’s exciting to see the work that we have been doing is working I was a little nervous. Thanks to all the the fans and my team for all the support!”

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth had an overall good day of racing. Toth started off the day inside the top three, and he worked his way into second place for majority of the race. However, when the white flag flew indicating one more lap to go Strang and Ashburn would put on the charge and made the passes stick on Toth. He was able to salvage a fourth place finish, and he is ready to head into the Florida sand.

Earning fifth overall on the day was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger. As the race got underway Bollinger would find himself back in 10th on the opening lap. Bollinger would continue to ride smart and made a push towards the front, moving into third on lap three. However, after a couple of mistakes Bollinger moved backwards but would make a late push to move into the top five as the three-hours dwindled down.

Steve Holcombe, who is competing the first three rounds of the 2022 GNCC series before returning to his usual arena of EnduroGP, finished tenth.

Steve Holcombe

“GNCC Round 1 done and dusted. Rough day for me and disappointed with my riding. Pumped up from the get go and struggled to physically hold on the bike. I wasn’t expecting it to be that rough and my set up was way off. Hats off to the guys ahead as three hours racing hard around there was not easy! Time to get the hand healed up and excited to get to Florida with some better preparation. Big thanks to the Beta USA crew for the support race day!”

XC1 Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Strang (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Josh Toth (KTM) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Grant Balor (GAS) Josep Garcia (KTM) Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) Steve Holcombe (BET)

Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (30) Josh Strang (25) Jordan Ashburn (21) Josh Toth (18) Trevor Bollinger (16) Craig DeLong (15) Michael Witkowski (14) Grant Baylor (13) Josep Garcia (12) Lyndon Snodgrass (11)

XC2 250 Pro

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass jumping off the line first to earn the $250 STACYC Holeshot Award. However, on lap one as the group made their way towards the finish line it was AmPro Yamaha’s Michael Witkowski checking in first.

Witkowski would continue to lead the race, charging hard for the duration of the three-hours. As the checkered flag flew it was Witkowski coming through to earn the round one win, and after a rough 2021 season he is looking ahead to a better year in 2022.

Snodgrass would make his way up to second place, and he would remain there for the length of the race. Snodgrass tried to make a last lap push, but he would fall short of earning that first win in 2022. Snodgrass is eager for the season and is ready to battle for the class championship.

Costal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty came back from a mid-pack start to battle for the last podium position. Lafferty would come through 11th on the opening lap, but he would put his head down and make the necessary passes to steadily move through the pack over the course of the race. Lafferty continued to push as he made his way through the finish line just under a minute behind second place.

Unfortunately for Lafferty’s teammate and XC2 defending champion, Johnathan Girroir, his day ended early after running second on the opening lap. Girroir suffered an injury, but more news has not been released as of publication time. The GNCC Series wishes Girroir a speedy recovery.

Taking home the Top Amateur honors in the afternoon race was Tely Energy/KTM’s Bubz Tasha of the 250 A class with his 24th overall finishing position. Tasha would also capture the 250 A class win. Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Chase Colville and Grant Davis would round out the Top Amateur podium with 26th and 29th overall finishing positions. Colville and Davis would also complete the 250 A class podium as they earned second and third in the class.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Michael Witkowski (YAM) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Jack Edmondson (HQV) Jonathan Johnson (HQV) Evan Smith (BET) Angus Riordan (KTM) Thorn Devlin (HQV) Benjamin Herrera (KAW)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Michael Witkowski (30) Lyndon Snodgrass (25) Ryder Lafferty (21) Ruy Barbosa (18) Jack Edmondson (16) Jonathan Johnson (15) Evan Smith (14) Angus Riordan (13) Thorn Devlin (12) Benjamin Herrera (11)

WXC

In the WXC class it was the AmPro Yamaha of Rachael Archer having a dominate performance as she made her way into the lead position on lap one and would continue to push until the checkered flag waved. Archer would earn the season opener with over a minute lead on the rest of the WXC pack.

Coming through to earn second in the WXC class was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching’s Tayla Jones. As she made her way into second on the opening lap of the race, Jones would continue to try and catch Archer at the front of the pack. Ultimately time would run out, and Jones would cross the line second with Trail Jesters KTM-backed rider Korie Steede battling back in the third and final podium position for the duration of the race. Jocelyn Barnes would start the day off by earning the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Hoelshot Award.

Youth

In the youth bike race, it was Nicholas Defeo coming through to earn the overall win in his home state of South Carolina. Defeo would also earn the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win to start off the season. Jiggs Fustini of the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class battled through to take second overall and his class win, with Ryan Amancio right behind him for third overall in the youth race and second in the YXC2 class. Peyton Feather held on to earn second in the YXC1 class with Jonathan Snyder rounding out the top three.

Mason Raynor brought home the 85cc (12-13) class win and Brayden Baisley earned the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win, then in the 85cc (7-11) class it was Colton McQuarrie earning the win. Hunter Hawkinberry started the year off with a win in the 65cc (10-11) class, and Hunter Jones took the 65cc (7-8) class win while Carter Gray earned the 65cc (9) class victory. In the Girls Sr. (12-15) it was Addison Harris taking the win, and in the Girls Jr. (8-11) it was Natalie Anderson earning the win. Trey Tanner would earn a win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

GNCC Racing continues on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 with round two, the Moose Racing Wild Boar in Palatka, Florida.