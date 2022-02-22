Moto News Weekly Wrap
February 22, 2022
What’s New:
- Aaron Tanti tops AMX Australian Motocross Invitational
- East Coast MX Round 1 run and won
- Harwood dominates 2022 Waikato Motocross
- Jayden Rykers tops Berry Sweet Supercross Round 2
- Ricky Latimer tops Sunshine State MX Round 1
- Monson/Summerhayes top Victorian Sidecars at Mildura
- Weather postpones British MXGP opener
- American Flat Track announce $3 million contingency
- Mohammed Al-Balooshi wins Jordan Baja 2022
- Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March
- Courtney Duncan aiming for fourth title in 2022 with Bike It Dixon Racing Team
- Kyle Peters wins title in 2022 AMA Arenacross
- 2022 Big Buck GNCC Race Report
- Riders talk Minneapolis Supercross Round Seven
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 All Japan Motocross Championship
- 2022 Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
Aaron Tanti tops the AMX Australian Motocross Invitational
Riders duked it out for a chance at a slice of $20,000 in prize money at the Australian Motocross Invitational over the weekend, with the event incorporating the Moto-X Skins and run at Nowra Speedway on a specially constructed track.
Information is a bit scarce at this point, however Aaron Tanti took top honours, ahead of Matt Moss, with Luke Styke third in the MX1 class.
MX1 Result
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Aaron Tanti
|2
|Matt Moss
|3
|Luke Styke
|4
|Blake Fox
|5
|Luke Clout
|6
|Joben Baldwin
|7
|Haruki Yokoyama
|8
|Jai Constantinou
|9
|Nathan Crawford
|10
|Hayden Melross
The MX2 class saw Nathan Crawford take the overall ahead of Dylan Wills and Haruki Yokoyamaha.
MX2 Result
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Nathan Crawford
|2
|Dylan Wills
|3
|Haruki Yokoyama
|4
|Blake Fox
|5
|Reid Taylor
|6
|Ryder Kingsford
|7
|Jai Canstan;nou
|8
|Noah Ferguson
|9
|Korey McMahon
|10
|Ryan Kohlenberg
|11
|Jaxon Hadlow
Byron Dennis claimed the MX3 win, with Cooper Nicholson and Jyle Campbell rounding out the top three.
MX3 Result
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Byron Dennis
|2
|Cooper Nicholson
|3
|Jyle Campbell
|4
|Reid Lehrer
|5
|Jock Hulland
CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Tanti was the dominant force over the weekend, claiming three heat wins on his way to the main event victory, and picking up a $5000 cheque in the process.
Rafael Rossiter topped the 65 cc class, ahead of Beau Campbell and Levi Thompson, while top 85 cc rider was Cooper Bowman, from Jack Nunn and Travis Lindsay. Byron Dennis won the Lites, from Max Locock and Nate Thompson.
Results
|65cc
|1
|Rafael Rossiter
|2
|Beau Campbell
|3
|Levi Tompson
|4
|Blake Johnston
|5
|Braxton Werninck
|6
|MaHhew Fraser
|7
|Ryder Andrews
|8
|Eliza Dennis
|9
|Koby Neil
|10
|Carter Beech
|11
|Jamie Ross
|85cc
|1
|Cooper Bowman
|2
|Jack Nunn
|3
|Travis Lindsay
|4
|Nate Thompson
|5
|JD Sonkovic
|6
|Zane Thompson
|7
|Banjo Lorenzo
|8
|Riley Crompton
|9
|Olivia Davis
|10
|Talon Shipton
|Lites
|1
|Byron Dennis
|2
|Max Locock
|3
|Nate Thompson
|4
|Travis Lindsay
|5
|Banjo Lorenzo
East Coast MX Round 1 run and won
Round 1 of the 2022 East Coast Motocross Championship was run over the weekend at Lake Macquarie MBC in Awaba, as the first installment of a five-round championship that will conclude in August.
Josh Whitehead topped the Senior 450 Pro class, ahead of Dylan Wood and Brock Ninness, while Joel Lalicz was top 450 Clubman performer.
Connor Towill cleaned up in the MX Open class meanwhile, ahead of Dylan Wood, with Luke Arnold third. In the Senior 250 Pro class it was Rory Fairbrother who came out on top, winning the overall from Cooper Holroyd and Oscar Madge. The 250 Clubman meanwhile, saw Seth Hardman take the top spot from Cooper Nicholson and Ayrton Hibberd.
Taylor Thompson won the Womens, Nathan Brochtrup was top Over-40 Vets, and Danny Anderson took the 30-39 Vets win. Seth Burchell won the Junior Lites 250 cc 4st, Lachlan Morris was top performer in the Junior Lites 125 cc class. Jack Deveson won the 12-15 85 cc category, with Seth Thomas winning the 9-11 85 cc. In the 9-11 65 cc class it was Heath Davy taking the overall, and in the 7-8 65 cc Liam Millard topped the results. Kye Sproule won the 7-8 50cc Div 2.
Senior 450 Pro Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Whitehead, Josh
|137
|2
|Wood, Dylan
|131
|3
|Ninness, Brock
|114
|4
|Arnold, Luke
|111
|5
|Parker, Aaron
|108
|6
|Mitchell, Jackson
|100
|7
|Robb, Jake
|93
|8
|Torpy, Lachlan
|90
|9
|Purcell, Kade
|83
|10
|Cherrett, Bryson
|81
Senior 250 Pro Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Fairbrother, Rory
|140
|2
|Holroyd, Cooper
|124
|3
|Madge, Oscar
|112
|4
|Ninness, Brock
|102
|5
|Whitney, Connor
|100
|6
|Collins, Hunter
|91
|7
|Steel, Cameron
|89
|8
|Zadravec, Zac
|88
|9
|Davison, James
|85
|10
|Robb, Jake
|81
Harwood dominates 2022 Waikato Motocross
With racing in New Zealand continuing to be heavily impacted by Covid and plagued by cancellations, the weekend saw the Waikato Motocross Championships run.
Hamish Harwood took the MX1 overall, claiming 150-points with three wins, ahead of Cody Cooper who finished 3-2-2 for 135-points, while rounding out the podium was Maximus Purvis on 129-points, finishing 2-3-4.
Josiah Natzke topped the MX2 class meanwhile, also sweeping all three races, with Harwood taking second on 132-points, just ahead of Brodie Connolly on 130.
The Vets classes saw Richard Home top the results in the 35-44 age group, ahead of Ryan Buxeda and Rob Dunn, while in the 45 and over class it was Darren Capill taking the round win from Mark Buxeda and Neil Thompson
Roma Edwards won the Women’s, with three wins, ahead of Halle Cox and Kimberly Chetham, while top MX3 rider was James Parry, ahead of Ryan Buxeda and Brandon Hoskins.
Phoenix Van Dusschoten won the Junior 125/250 class, and Luke Riley was top performer in the Junior 65/85 class.
The newest and youngest Altherm JCR Yamaha recruit, Waitoki’s Cole Davies, made a stunning debut at the Waikato Motocross Championships, winning the MX125 class, at only 14-years-old.
MX1 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Hamish Harwood
|150
|50
|50
|50
|2
|Cody Cooper
|135
|43
|46
|46
|3
|Maximus Purvis
|128
|46
|43
|39
|4
|Micah McGoldrick
|124
|41
|40
|43
|5
|Joshua Jack
|121
|39
|41
|41
|6
|Bradley Watling
|115
|36
|39
|40
|7
|Richard Horne
|114
|38
|38
|38
|8
|Sam Bowers
|107
|35
|35
|37
|9
|Josh De Reus
|103
|34
|33
|36
|10
|Evan Hawkless
|101
|32
|34
|35
MX2 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Josiah Natzke
|150
|50
|50
|50
|2
|Hamish Harwood
|132
|46
|43
|43
|3
|Brodie Connolly
|130
|43
|46
|41
|4
|Hayden Smith
|127
|41
|40
|46
|5
|Jack Symon
|114
|38
|37
|39
|6
|Flynn Watts
|109
|39
|30
|40
|7
|Sam Blundell
|108
|36
|35
|37
|8
|Luke van der Lee
|105
|37
|36
|32
|9
|Logan Denize
|105
|35
|39
|31
|10
|James Rountree
|99
|31
|34
|34
Jayden Rykers tops Berry Sweet Supercross Round 2
Jayden Rykers has topped the Western Australian Berry Sweet Supercross Round 2 in Coolup, sweeping the SX1 class for the overall, ahead of Jake Fewster and Julian Cutajar.
In the SX2, Cody Rower took three wins from three races run, ahead of Steven Fairham and Jack Du Feu. Dean Porter meanwhile topped the Veterans class, ahead of Luke Few and Craig Pangallo.
Top performer in the Junior Lites was Sonny Pellicano, sweeping all four races and taking the win from Patrick Butler and Archie Freegard. Butler won the 12-U16 85/150cc class.
Dean Porter
“Was a fun couple of race meetings. Thanks to everyone involved in putting the events on and the pitters for allowing a supercross track in there backyard for us to play on. Was awesome just to ride some supercross and to see such big crowds supporting it, hopefully gets bigger and better and more riders have a crack at it. Had some good battles, I was hoping vets would be easier than that. Thanks for the support guys!”
SX1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|JAYDEN RYKERS
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|JAKE FEWSTER
|88
|22
|22
|22
|22
|3
|JULIAN CUTAJAR
|78
|20
|18
|20
|20
|4
|KYAL GILLESPIE
|71
|18
|20
|15
|18
|5
|MATTHEW JOHNS
|65
|15
|16
|18
|16
|6
|NATHAN HIGGOT
|56
|13
|15
|13
|15
|7
|ZAC KEAST
|56
|14
|14
|14
|14
|8
|JOSHUA BELL
|45
|16
|–
|16
|13
SX2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|CODEY ROWE
|75
|25
|–
|25
|25
|2
|STEVEN FAIRHAM
|66
|22
|–
|22
|22
|3
|JACK DU FEU
|60
|20
|–
|20
|20
|4
|JARRED BOARDMAN
|54
|18
|–
|18
|18
|5
|DECLAN O’LEARY
|47
|15
|–
|16
|16
|6
|JEREMY PITTER
|31
|16
|–
|–
|15
Ricky Latimer tops Sunshine State MX Round 1
Ricky Latimer has won Round 1 of the Sunshine State MX over the weekend, taking the win ahead of Todd Waters and Kyle Webster, while Joel Evans and Zachary Watson rounded out the top-five in the MX1 Pro class.
Waters took the win in the MX2 Pro class, ahead of Wilson Todd and Jesse Dobson, with Bailey Malkiewicz and Rhys Budd rounding out the top five.
Jesse Holding topped the MX1 Expert class, while Kodi Saunderson swept the MX1 Clubman races. Jack Mather was top MX2 Expert racer, while Lachlan Middleton swept the MX2 Clubman class. Ashley Erbacher topped the Veterans, while Charli Cannon won the Womens.
MX1 Pro Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Ricky LATIMER
|63
|25
|18
|20
|20
|2
|Todd WATERS
|61
|14
|22
|25
|25
|3
|Kyle WEBSTER
|60
|13
|25
|22
|22
|4
|Joel EVANS
|58
|20
|20
|18
|18
|5
|Zachary WATSON
|46
|15
|15
|16
|16
|6
|Ryan HARDMAN
|42
|18
|10
|14
|14
|7
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|38
|22
|16
|–
|–
|8
|Cody O’LOAN
|37
|8
|14
|15
|15
|9
|Zhane DUNLOP
|37
|12
|12
|13
|13
|10
|Zak SMALL
|33
|11
|11
|11
|11
MX2 Pro Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Todd WATERS
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Wilson TODD
|64
|20
|22
|22
|3
|Jesse DOBSON
|53
|15
|18
|20
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|51
|16
|20
|15
|5
|Rhys BUDD
|50
|18
|16
|16
|6
|Jai WALKER
|49
|22
|14
|13
|7
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|45
|12
|15
|18
|8
|Isaac FERGUSON
|40
|13
|13
|14
|9
|Kaleb BARHAM
|35
|14
|12
|9
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|33
|11
|11
|11
Monson/Summerhayes top Victorian Sidecars at Mildura
Warren Monson and Andrew Summerhayes have come out on top at the Victorian Sidecars at Mildura, taking the overall with 14-points, to Trent Headland/Daz Whetsone on 13 and Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr on 12.
Rounding out the top five was Max Howse/Riley Commons and Shane Hudson/Adam Constable.
Here’s a look at the overall results:
2022 Victorian Sidecars at MMCC Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Warren Monson/Andrew Summerhayes
|14
|2
|Trent Headland/Daz Whetstone
|13
|3
|Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr
|12
|4
|Max Howse/Riley Commons
|11
|5
|Shane Hudson/Adam Constable
|11
|6
|Byren Gates/Eli Bock
|10
|7
|Brodie Cohen/Jesse Headland
|9
|8
|Brenten Dwyer/Jamie Flood
|9
|9
|Chris Walker/Connor Curran
|7
|10
|Deven Gates/Megan Cane
|6
|11
|Dean Hobbs/Glen Zaworski
|6
|12
|Chris Dess/Chris Basham
|5
|13
|Nathan Johnson/Liam Squires
|2
|14
|Matt Crundwell/Jamie Crundwell
|1
|15
|Mark Radford/Blake Halls
|–
Weather postpones MXGP opener
Severe weather conditions in Matterley Basin, as a result of storm Eunice, have forced the event to be postponed to next weekend, after the government issued a strong wind warning.
The main concern was the health and safety of anyone attending the event be them public, riders, teams, workers and members of the industry.
The MXGP of Great Britain is being rescheduled to the following weekend, with the event going ahead on the 26th-27th of February. This means that any tickets bought for this weekend will be valid for the alternative date. Public areas will remain closed and will open in time for next week.
Romain Febvre has also confirmed he’ll miss the first few MXGP rounds of 2022, as he continues to recover from injuries suffered at the Paris Supercross.
It’s thought he’ll return at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina or Round 3, a month after the season kicks off, however Febvre is remaining tight lipped at this time about anything specific to his return.
Romain Febvre
“I’m sorry to all my team, sponsors and fans that I will miss the first few GP’s of 2022! I’m trying everything to be there as soon as possible! Good luck to my team mate Ben Watson.”
American Flat Track announce $3 million contingency
Progressive American Flat Track have introduced a year-over-year increase of more than $800,000 in available contingency awards to set a new record total for the 2022 season. Combined, riders in all three Progressive AFT classes are eligible for more than $3,100,000 in contingency awards.
The total funds available for each class are as follows:
- $1,752,850 for Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle
- $657,200 for Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines
- $742,650 for Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER
This increase was achieved with class-by-class increases of more than $200,000 each, with riders in the premier Mission SuperTwins class enjoying a boost of over $300,000 alone.
OEMs participating in the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Contingency Award Program include Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha.
Other participating brands include Arai Helmet, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, S&S Cycle, Vance & Hines, Mission Foods, Parts Unlimited, Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda and Mobile View.
Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March
The programme of events for the long awaited return of motorcycle racing to the Bathurst Showground has been expanded to include a Masters Shootout, a series of match races for the top riders that is certain to excite fans.
Saturday March 5 is locked in for race day, after practice on the Friday, for the Bathurst Long Track Masters meeting, more than four years since the last time the venue hosted racing. If 111 events across 14 classes of competition were not enough, organisers have now added another feature to be staged around what is normally the tea break for the meeting.
The timing of that break in racing is invariably dictated by the setting sun with officials cautious about sending off a full field of machines looking in to the setting sun low in the western sky.
Instead the series of match races will involve just two machines at a time, and they will be the best performed riders up to that point in the programme. There will be four classes for the Masters Shootout – Pro 450 and Over 40s / Unlimited 2-stroke machines, long track sliders and the two three-wheel classes, namely dirt track sidecars and speedway sidecars.
Lap times recorded in qualifying heats during the afternoon will determine the three fastest in the sidecar classes and five fastest in the two-wheel classes. The Shootout format is simple – the two slowest qualifiers will have a one-lap match race with the loser eliminated and the winner progressing to take on the next fastest of the qualifiers.
For the last two riders it will be a ‘dash for cash’ with only the winner taking the prizemoney from local businesses Bustin’ Free Earthworks and Schumack Engineering.
The last meeting at Bathurst Showground back in 2017 saw the Shootout staged as a series of time trials and one of those winners Mackenzie Childs is back this year aiming for a repeat success in the Pro 450 class.
Fans should remember they can secure their tickets now via the website https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/panorama-motorcycle-club-long-track-40142513283
Courtney Duncan aiming for fourth title in 2022 with Bike It Dixon Racing Team
Courtney Duncan recently re-signed with Kawasaki Europe and New Zealand for a further two years, continuing the stunning streak of success that began in 2019 when she won the first of her three world championships with the green team.
Racing for the English Kawasaki outfit Bike It Dixon Racing Team (DRT), Duncan says the freshly inked deal makes for some “exciting times ahead.”
Courtney Duncan
“It’s been cool to have opportunities to train with some different athletes and work with the crew there. They’ve helped us to look for ways to be better – especially off the bike. The high performance team has been monitoring the way we are tracking and looking for small improvements here and there. As we get better, those improvements are just small percentages, but they all count and overall I’m just continually trying to be better. It’s always nice to have the reassurance of a two-year contract. We know what to expect and obviously we’ve had a lot of success there. We’ve been to the top three times before with the same team and the same brand and hopefully we can carry on that success.”
“I’ve been working with Jordy for the past few seasons and he has been part of the team since the beginning. A mechanic is vital to our performance and we need to have a good relationship there. We’ve worked well together in the past and I’m happy he’s staying on board. It’s another year with another new start and another opportunity to chase another championship. Trying to get the four-peat is obviously the goal. At the same time my thoughts aren’t purely on that. It’s in the back of my mind but I’m just doing the day-to-day processes, ticking off all the boxes and putting in the prep. It’s another big challenge this year but I’m always up for a challenge!”
Mohammed Al-Balooshi wins Jordan Baja 2022
The first round of the FIM Bajas World Cup took place over two days in the desert of Wadi Rum and neighbouring Wadi Araba in southern Jordan. After 662km of racing, Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) claimed victory at the Jordan Baja for the third successive year.
Mohammed Al-Balooshi
“The important thing was the first day,” he said. “I didn’t have to waste too much time opening the track since I was starting first. I obviously got caught up and the navigation was not easy but I managed to minimise the gap and finish second, 40 seconds behind. Today, I just had to catch up with Abdullah Abu Aishah, but the special was not easy because the navigation was even more difficult than on the first day and we suffered terrible heavy rain which greatly reduced visibility. But now, I have my third medal and I am very happy!”
Abdullah Abu Aishah finished second, ahead of Abdullah Al-Shatti and the Qatar-based Australian rider Martin Chalmers, who was taking part in the Jordan Baja for the first time:
Martin Chalmers
“I only live in Qatar and this is the first time I have taken part in the Jordan Baja. Finishing fourth behind the best riders in the world is amazing. It was wonderful, even if I didn’t have time to enjoy the sumptuous landscapes!”
The second leg of FIM Bajas World Cup will take place in Qatar from 24th to 26th of March.
2022 Jordan Baja Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1
|Mohammed Balooshi
|42:37.1
|2
|Abdallah Abuaishah
|+1:16.7
|3
|Abdullah Al-Shatti
|+6:43.1
|4
|Martin Chalmers
|+9:41.8
|5
|Ziv Karmi
|+44:21.4
Kyle Peters wins title in 2022 AMA Arenacross
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Kyle Peters continued his stretch of excellence by winning his third straight 2022 AMA Arenacross National Championship, wrapping things up at the season finale in Denver, Colo.
Aboard his 2022 CRF250R, the Greensboro, N.C., rider dominated the competition during the 2022 season, winning 19-of-20 main events en route to an overall win by a margin of 222 points.
A runner-up finish in the first 450 Pro main event was the only blemish on Peters’ resume, preventing consecutive perfect seasons for him.
Kyle Peters
“I wanted to keep the win streak going, but unfortunately some things happened at the first round. Honestly, I think that took a weight off my shoulders, and from then on it was head down, hammer down. I had a couple races where I made things hard on myself — like crashing in Oklahoma and getting a bad start this weekend — but I was able to get through those and win, and take the championship again.”
Peters finished with 517 points, with GasGas’ Kyle Bitterman’s 295 points good enough for second — an improvement from his third overall placing in 2021.
The other 2022 AMA Arenacross class champions are as follows:
- 51cc (4-6) – Jase Elliott
- 51cc (7-8) – Kahne Paulsen
- 51cc Open – Cory Holmes
- 65cc (7-9) – Landon Lee
- 65cc (10-11) – Nolan Ford
- 65cc Open (7-11) – Cason Curry
- 85cc (9-11) – Wyatt Thurman
- 85cc (12-15) – Canyon Richards
- 250 B (Intermediate) – Blake Smith
- 250 C (Novice) – Jace Hinrichs
- 450 B (Intermediate) – Blake Smith
- 450 C (Novice) – Ethan Casares
- Supermini (9-15) – Ely Gross
- Vet (30+) – Zach Gurley
- Vet (40+) – John Murray
- Women (12+) – Brighton Richards
- Nov/Int Open – Blake Smith
2022 Big Buck GNCC Race Report
Round one of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series ran in Union, South Carolina with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck. While the South Carolina temperatures were mild and sunny, the track conditions were nothing short of brutal for the racers competing at the season opener.
After moving into the lead position on lap one, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would not look back. Kelley, the 2021 National Champion, came out and took the first win of the season in dominating fashion as he led from start to finish. This is Kelley’s first XC1 overall win at round one and at the Big Buck Farm facility.
Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang was pushing all day long as he started out back in eighth place. Strang would continue to keep his head down and would find himself in fifth on lap three. With three laps to go Strang was in third with his sights set on making the pass for second. As the white flag flew, he was just three seconds behind, and would make the pass stick with just miles to go before the checkered flag flew. As he came into the finish, Strang would cross just 1.9 seconds ahead of third.
Coming through to earn third overall was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. After finishing third overall last year, Ashburn was ready to push once again to battle at the front of the pack. On Sunday afternoon, Ashburn was running third for majority of the day before battling with Strang on the last lap of the race. Ashburn would be unable to hold off Strang, and he would come through just behind him for the last podium position.
Josh Strang
“Round one is in the books! A stacked class this year so to finish in second, I’ll take it. A fun track that flowed a little better than the last few years made for some good racing! It’s exciting to see the work that we have been doing is working I was a little nervous. Thanks to all the the fans and my team for all the support!”
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth had an overall good day of racing. Toth started off the day inside the top three, and he worked his way into second place for majority of the race. However, when the white flag flew indicating one more lap to go Strang and Ashburn would put on the charge and made the passes stick on Toth. He was able to salvage a fourth place finish, and he is ready to head into the Florida sand.
Earning fifth overall on the day was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger. As the race got underway Bollinger would find himself back in 10th on the opening lap. Bollinger would continue to ride smart and made a push towards the front, moving into third on lap three. However, after a couple of mistakes Bollinger moved backwards but would make a late push to move into the top five as the three-hours dwindled down.
Steve Holcombe, who is competing the first three rounds of the 2022 GNCC series before returning to his usual arena of EnduroGP, finished tenth.
Steve Holcombe
“GNCC Round 1 done and dusted. Rough day for me and disappointed with my riding. Pumped up from the get go and struggled to physically hold on the bike. I wasn’t expecting it to be that rough and my set up was way off. Hats off to the guys ahead as three hours racing hard around there was not easy! Time to get the hand healed up and excited to get to Florida with some better preparation. Big thanks to the Beta USA crew for the support race day!”
XC1 Pro Event Results
- Benjamin Kelley (KTM)
- Josh Strang (KAW)
- Jordan Ashburn (HQV)
- Josh Toth (KTM)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Craig DeLong (HQV)
- Grant Balor (GAS)
- Josep Garcia (KTM)
- Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM)
- Steve Holcombe (BET)
Overall National Championship Standings
- Benjamin Kelley (30)
- Josh Strang (25)
- Jordan Ashburn (21)
- Josh Toth (18)
- Trevor Bollinger (16)
- Craig DeLong (15)
- Michael Witkowski (14)
- Grant Baylor (13)
- Josep Garcia (12)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (11)
XC2 250 Pro
As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass jumping off the line first to earn the $250 STACYC Holeshot Award. However, on lap one as the group made their way towards the finish line it was AmPro Yamaha’s Michael Witkowski checking in first.
Witkowski would continue to lead the race, charging hard for the duration of the three-hours. As the checkered flag flew it was Witkowski coming through to earn the round one win, and after a rough 2021 season he is looking ahead to a better year in 2022.
Snodgrass would make his way up to second place, and he would remain there for the length of the race. Snodgrass tried to make a last lap push, but he would fall short of earning that first win in 2022. Snodgrass is eager for the season and is ready to battle for the class championship.
Costal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty came back from a mid-pack start to battle for the last podium position. Lafferty would come through 11th on the opening lap, but he would put his head down and make the necessary passes to steadily move through the pack over the course of the race. Lafferty continued to push as he made his way through the finish line just under a minute behind second place.
Unfortunately for Lafferty’s teammate and XC2 defending champion, Johnathan Girroir, his day ended early after running second on the opening lap. Girroir suffered an injury, but more news has not been released as of publication time. The GNCC Series wishes Girroir a speedy recovery.
Taking home the Top Amateur honors in the afternoon race was Tely Energy/KTM’s Bubz Tasha of the 250 A class with his 24th overall finishing position. Tasha would also capture the 250 A class win. Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Chase Colville and Grant Davis would round out the Top Amateur podium with 26th and 29th overall finishing positions. Colville and Davis would also complete the 250 A class podium as they earned second and third in the class.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results
- Michael Witkowski (YAM)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)
- Ryder Lafferty (GAS)
- Ruy Barbosa (HON)
- Jack Edmondson (HQV)
- Jonathan Johnson (HQV)
- Evan Smith (BET)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Thorn Devlin (HQV)
- Benjamin Herrera (KAW)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings
- Michael Witkowski (30)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (25)
- Ryder Lafferty (21)
- Ruy Barbosa (18)
- Jack Edmondson (16)
- Jonathan Johnson (15)
- Evan Smith (14)
- Angus Riordan (13)
- Thorn Devlin (12)
- Benjamin Herrera (11)
WXC
In the WXC class it was the AmPro Yamaha of Rachael Archer having a dominate performance as she made her way into the lead position on lap one and would continue to push until the checkered flag waved. Archer would earn the season opener with over a minute lead on the rest of the WXC pack.
Coming through to earn second in the WXC class was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching’s Tayla Jones. As she made her way into second on the opening lap of the race, Jones would continue to try and catch Archer at the front of the pack. Ultimately time would run out, and Jones would cross the line second with Trail Jesters KTM-backed rider Korie Steede battling back in the third and final podium position for the duration of the race. Jocelyn Barnes would start the day off by earning the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Hoelshot Award.
Youth
In the youth bike race, it was Nicholas Defeo coming through to earn the overall win in his home state of South Carolina. Defeo would also earn the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win to start off the season. Jiggs Fustini of the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class battled through to take second overall and his class win, with Ryan Amancio right behind him for third overall in the youth race and second in the YXC2 class. Peyton Feather held on to earn second in the YXC1 class with Jonathan Snyder rounding out the top three.
Mason Raynor brought home the 85cc (12-13) class win and Brayden Baisley earned the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win, then in the 85cc (7-11) class it was Colton McQuarrie earning the win. Hunter Hawkinberry started the year off with a win in the 65cc (10-11) class, and Hunter Jones took the 65cc (7-8) class win while Carter Gray earned the 65cc (9) class victory. In the Girls Sr. (12-15) it was Addison Harris taking the win, and in the Girls Jr. (8-11) it was Natalie Anderson earning the win. Trey Tanner would earn a win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.
GNCC Racing continues on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 with round two, the Moose Racing Wild Boar in Palatka, Florida.
Riders talk Minneapolis Supercross Round Seven
450 Main
Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart when the gates dropped for round seven of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Championship leader Eli Tomac went down on the face of a triple early on the second lap after having to evade his Monster Yamaha Team-mate Dylan Ferrandis. Tomac had been relegated all the way back to 20th place by the time he was back up and running.
Cooper Webb led Chase Sexton by just over a second over most of the opening laps. Sexton was chasing Webb hard and made a few small mistakes but eventually overhauled Webb with just over 14-minutes remaining on the shot clock.
Shortly after losing the lead Webb was then pushed further back to third by Jason Anderson. Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin were not far behind that pair, running fourth and fifth ahead of sixth placed Roczen.
Sexton had steadily built a three-second lead over Anderson by half race distance.
Eli Tomac had worked his way up to tenth by that halfway point of the race. It took quite a few laps for Tomac to get the better of Plessinger but he then made short work of Roczen to move up to seventh.
Malcolm Stewart was looking to have a podium wrapped up but he went down with just under three-minutes left on the clock. That allowed Marvin Musquin to move up and take that third place.
22-year-old Sexton continued to pull away in the second half of the race, maintaining a gap of around three-seconds over Anderson only to falter just as the shot clock his zero!
Sexton went down hard after losing the front on the face of the jump situated just out of a left-hander after the finish line. His bike didn’t make the jump but his body did, slamming into the face of the next jump! Sexton struggled to get up for a long time and never managed to get back on his motorcycle, but was still credited with a 16th place finish and seven-points.
Sexton’s late mistake saw Jason Anderson the victor over Cooper Webb by three-seconds.
Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia.
Eli Tomac came from the back of the field all the way through to sixth place for 17-points which saw him maintain his championship lead, but his buffer trimmed to only three-points over Anderson.
Jason Anderson – P1
“The track broke down a lot by the Main Event tonight but, that’s something we kind of expect with some of the East Coast tracks. I’ve been doing my best to prepare for it while practicing in California by riding with the Pro Circuit team every Thursday to sort of simulate race conditions. That helped tonight but, this was still a tough track for pushing the pace, and you kind of just had to let the race come to you. It’s awesome to have three wins already in the season but, we will keep taking it one race at a time as we go forward from here.”
Cooper Webb – P2
“It’s nice to be back up here and back in the fight – a chance at running up front again. I have to give it up to the team, they found some good stuff this week. I’m still not where I want to be but it was a great night – we got a holeshot, led laps and a few crashes put me into second but I’ll take it. It’s been a rough start to the season and there’s light at the end of the tunnel, so we’ll take it.”
Marvin Musquin – P3
“These podiums don’t come easy this year so I want to enjoy it, even though I’m a little bit disappointed because I was right there and I lost some ground at some point. It took me a while to figure out what to do in the whoops and I was faster on the rest of the track. It doesn’t feel like I got third with the way the race went but this is racing and the competition is tough, so third tonight is great.”
Malcom Stewart – P4
“It was a good day today,” Stewart said. “I got my first heat-race win of the year, I’m really thankful for that one, and I felt real good all day. I got a really good start in the main and I felt like I was adapting to the track. I was riding my own race and I just made a big mistake with a few minutes to go, but that’s part of racing. I’m happy though, it’s another top-five and we were so close again! We’re going to take what we’ve learned from this race and move forward.”
Justin Barcia – P5
“It’s cool to have the east coast guys back, I had a lot of fun with PB in the truck today! I was riding well in the heat, making a comeback and got a little whiskey throttle and ended up crashing, so that put me back pretty far. I had a bad gate pick from the heat race but I made the most of it in the main and put in a fight, it was definitely difficult! I struggled a lot, it was one of the harder nights riding-wise but all-in-all I salvaged a fifth, which was crazy because the ride didn’t feel that well at all. I’ll take the fifth and move on from here and keep on grinding.”
Eli Tomac – P6
“Well, it was not the result that we wanted, but it was a good recovery for what happened and the position I was in on the first lap. So, after that, it was just fighting for a position and trying to move forward. It was a really tough track, as usual, but even more tough tonight because it was a mix of ruts and a little bit of a dry surface. That was it; It was unfortunate what happened, and I was just trying to do my best to come forward.”
Aaron Plessinger – P7
“Tonight was a step in the right direction. I had an alright start in the Main Event and I just felt a little stale the whole race. I couldn’t really push forward and I was just kind of riding – a few people got by me and I got by a few people. We made a lot of progress this week, even though my riding isn’t showing how good the bike is working. We’ll go back to Florida this week, work on myself a little bit and be back for Dallas.”
Ken Roczen – P8
“The first East Coast round was a tough night; the track was really difficult. The dirt was really tacky, especially in practice, where the track was super rutty and just really, really rough. I wouldn’t say I was the most comfortable, but this was the first time that I didn’t make any changes to the bike; I just tried to get used to it. This was the best I’ve been in the whoops, so that was a big plus for us, too. I had a decent start in the main event but got passed by Marvin [Musquin] early on. I was behind him for quite some time, but we kept a fairly close distance to the leader. That was good until I tried to pass and jumped a little bit too far to the left after the triple. There was some loose dirt there, and as soon as I landed I washed the front end pretty bad and went down. My bars were tweaked quite a bit and we only had a few minutes to go, so there wasn’t much we could do from there. It might not be the result that we wanted but there are some positives to take away compared to the previous weekend, so we’re going to build on that. It’s my first week back in Florida now, which I’m really excited for, and I think it will be a big help in the upcoming events.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P9
“The day started out well with another good qualifying, but unfortunately, I was in a lot of pain in the main event after my two big crashes at the previous races. I did what I could and finished ninth. We’ll keep working and try for better next week.”
Dean Wilson – P11
“The result is not what we want but I’m doing my best. In the Main Event, I didn’t have a great start but I just pushed as much as I could. Ninth-place was in sight and I pushed to the checkered and that’s all I had to give tonight. I just have to keep pushing and get that start and I know I can be inside the top-seven.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|26 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+02.833
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+15.086
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+17.075
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+28.359
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+32.963
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+37.359
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+40.418
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+43.731
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+44.671
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+47.073
|12
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|25 Laps
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+11.839
|14
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+23.938
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+34.370
|16
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|24 Laps
|17
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+2m14.073
|18
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+2m23.063
|19
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+2m46.159
|20
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|23 Laps
|21
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+24.856
|22
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|6 Laps
450 Championship Standings (Round 7 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|151
|2
|Jason Anderson
|148
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|131
|4
|Justin Barcia
|128
|5
|Cooper Webb
|126
|6
|Chase Sexton
|123
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|119
|8
|Ken Roczen
|107
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|102
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|97
|11
|Dean Wilson
|84
|12
|Shane McElrath
|62
|13
|Justin Brayton
|59
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|58
|15
|Max Anstie
|55
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|39
|17
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|37
|18
|Justin Bogle
|29
|19
|Alex Martin
|29
|20
|Joey Savatgy
|27
|21
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
|22
|Josh Hill
|13
|23
|Cade Clason
|13
|24
|Justin Starling
|13
|25
|Ryan Breece
|12
|26
|Vince Friese
|11
|27
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|28
|Kevin Moranz
|3
|29
|Joan Cros
|2
|30
|Adam Enticknap
|1
250 Main
Jett Lawrence kicked off his season in fine style with a good gate and the early running saw the 18-year-old Aussie chasing Austin Forkner around the opening lap before making his move early on lap two to take the lead.
From there Jett was never headed. A dominant victory over five-seconds ahead of Forkner and the only rider in the main to record a 48-second lap.
Likewise Cameron McAdoo was soon up to third and then held that position all the way to the flag despite advances from Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire.
A perfect start to Jett’s 2022 campaign saw the youngster throw his goggles into the crowd, followed by his gloves.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“Today was a great day of racing. I had so much fun being out here and riding; the bike was awesome, and the track was actually a lot of fun. In practice, I just took my time and tried to not do anything crazy. I got a decent start in the heat race but got caught up a bit in the first turn, so I had to make some good passes to get second in that. For the main event, I just put myself in a really good spot to get the win, and it all came together. Overall, it was a good day and I’m super pumped; hopefully we can do the same at the rest of the rounds.”
Austin Forkner – P2
“A podium finish is always a nice way to start the season. I was the fastest qualifier in the timed sessions and had a decent heat race. I grabbed the holeshot in the Main Event, I’ve been focused on making sure my starts are on point this year, so I was happy with that, and I just tried to focus on putting together clean laps. There weren’t many obstacles to separate the front guys on this track, so it came down to minimizing mistakes. My laps were consistent and I’m glad to have come away with a second, we are still right there in the points.”
Cameron McAdoo – P3
“With the short lap times, we had to do a lot of laps on a technical track tonight, so I did my best to lock-in. When competing against a class as stacked as this 250SX East championship, it was important for me to just focus on hitting my marks and execute each lap. I’m happy to get through the opening round with a podium and I feel confident heading into Arlington next weekend.”
Jeremy Martin – P4
“I’m leaving here, and I’m healthy. The track was good in the end. From media day to the main, I was like, ‘Wow, what a difference!’ Everything was pretty peaky and wasn’t very smooth, so it just felt very foreign out there, and I was struggling. For the main, though, I got a better start, and I was definitely riding better – driving into my rhythms and my turns – but it just wasn’t enough. I made some mistakes out there, and I’m not happy about that, but I also reflect on last year’s season opener, which was bad. I dislocated my shoulder and was out the whole season, so I’m glad to log a fourth tonight. We’ll get back to work this week and go from there.”
RJ Hampshire – P5
“We’re out of here pretty healthy and I feel good on the bike,” Hampshire said. “All three of us were just kind of riding and we couldn’t really make up any time in the main. They were pulling me in the whoops and then I was gaining it back everywhere else. The mid-part of the main was my downfall, I had to back it down and figure some things out for five or six laps. I’m stoked on where we’re at and I know we can make a lot of progress moving forward.”
Pierce Brown – P6
“Today went pretty smooth for the most part. I got a heat-win under my belt, so that felt good. In the Main Event, I didn’t get the start I needed and I just had to play around with those guys back there, it was tough to make passes. That kind of dictated my night but I’m happy to come out with a sixth place. I’ve got some stuff to work on for next week but for the most part I’m stoked – I checked some things off the list tonight and I’m amped for next weekend!”
Stilez Robertson – P7
“In the Main Event, I got a pretty good start and just tried to stay with those guys as long as we could. A little bit of off-the-bike time definitely shined through but it is what it is, we’re just going to try and get better every weekend and get back to where we belong.”
Levi Kitchen – P9
“Man, it’s chaos out there, and I don’t even feel like I was in that much chaos. I think today as a whole was really good for my first supercross. I had the speed; I just needed to be comfortable like I was in practice and apply that to the race. Also, as the track breaks down, I need to work on switching my lines up or just adapting to those rougher lines. I know what I need to work on so I’m happy and leaving here healthy. I saw a lot of guys down, and I know it’s a long season. I don’t like this result, but for sure, it’s something I can build on next weekend and the weekend after.”
Jordon Smith – P13
“It’s been a hard few year’s with injuries and setbacks but I am feeling strong, pre-season at MTF has gone well and the new team is prepared and motivated. I was happy with qualifying, and my heat race and I know what we need to work on ahead of round 2 this coming weekend in Arlington. The heat race was all about hitting my marks, I still need to work on my starts and some race craft as its been a long time between races for me, but it was second was a solid result. Overall, the main was terrible, my start created these problems and I know what I need to work on this week. Though, there are a lot of positives, and we won’t dismiss them. It’s good to be back racing.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|20 Laps
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|+05.349
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+07.134
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+08.110
|5
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+09.060
|6
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+30.895
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+32.481
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+33.977
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|+35.138
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|19 Laps
|11
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+17.086
|12
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+19.141
|13
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+24.544
|14
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+39.269
|15
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+40.798
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+44.323
|17
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|18 Laps
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|17 Laps
|19
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|13 Laps
|20
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|12 Laps
|21
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|8 Laps
|22
|Max Vohland
|KTM
|DNS
250 East Championship Standings (Round 1 of 9)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|2
|Austin Forkner
|23
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|21
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|19
|5
|Rj Hampshire
|18
|6
|Pierce Brown
|17
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|16
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|15
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|14
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|13
|11
|Derek Drake
|11
|12
|Jordon Smith
|10
|13
|Henry Miller
|9
|14
|Jace Owen
|8
|15
|Cullin Park
|8
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|7
|17
|Coty Schock
|6
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|5
|19
|Kyle Peters
|4
|20
|Joshua Varize
|3
|21
|Jarrett Frye
|2
|22
|Max Vohland
|1
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 All Japan Motocross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|April 9 and 10
|Kyushu, Kumamoto
|Round 2
|May 14 and 15
|Kanto, Saitama
|Round 3
|June 11 and 12
|Cyugoku, Hiroshima
|Round 4
|July 16 and 17
|Sugo, Miyagi
|Round 5
|September 10 and 11
|Kinki, Nara
|Round 6
|October 8 and 9
|Kyushu, Kumamoto
|Round 7
|October 29 and 30
|Kanto, Saitama
|Round 8
|November 11 and 12
|Sugo, Miyagi
2022 Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Round 1
|Mar 11
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I
|Barberville, FL
|Round 2
|Apr 23
|I-70 Half-Mile
|Odessa, MO
|Round 3
|Jun 11
|Laconia Short Track
|Loudon NH
|Round 4
|Jul 16
|Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal, PA
|Round 5
|Aug 06
|Black Hills Half-Mile
|Rapid City, SD
|Round 6
|Sep 24
|Cedar Lake Short Track
|New Richmond, WI
|Round 7
|Oct 15
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III
|Barberville, FL
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022