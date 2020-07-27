Moto News Weekly Wrap

July 28, 2020

Dutch International Motocross

MX1

In his first competitive outing since round two of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Glenn Coldenhoff lined up on home soil for the Dutch International onboard the new GasGas Factory Racing MC 450F machine. A strong start in race one enabled Coldenhoff to shadow race leader Romain Febvre for the duration of the moto, making a charge for the lead as the race neared its conclusion. The 29-year-old was able to pull to within one second of the race lead, ultimately ending the moto in a strong second place.

Moto two saw history made with Glenn Coldenhoff taking GasGas’ maiden international motocross race win. Charging to the moto two holeshot, a small mistake on the opening lap relegated Coldenhoff to second position before he formed part of a four-rider battle for the win. Able to take control of the race at the halfway stage and withstand pressure from many of his MXGP rivals, Glenn took the race victory and with it the overall win.

Glenn Coldenhoff MX1 winner

“It felt great to be back racing. I’ve worked really hard and put in a lot of time training and riding and it showed today. Ahead of this weekend I picked up a small foot injury and I was unable to ride for five days but it’s fully healed and I’m 100%. Qualifying was good, third place. My reaction on the start wasn’t great in race one and I had to push hard to move forwards. I was riding a little tense as I’ve not raced for such a long time so second place was a great way to return to racing. In race two I pulled a huge holeshot. I then made a little mistake and dropped back to second. I was able to regain the lead at the halfway point and then it was a charge to the end, we were all pushing so hard for the win and I’m really happy to have taken the race and overall win for myself and the team.”

Romain Febvre = points with Coldenhoff

“It was my first race for five and a half months so it was great just being behind a starting gate again! I was fastest in the timed practice period, got two good starts and had two good motos; it was even better than what I could expect for such a race as you inevitably feel tense when you didn’t race for a while. I had a good feeling all day long. The first moto was good as I led from start to finish. In the second race I was second behind Coldenhoff and passed him after a few laps; I was leading the race but the track was rough as usual in The Netherlands and I made several small mistakes. Glenn and Paulin passed me, but then I could overtake Gautier again to finish just behind Glenn. It was a good weekend; I’m very happy with everything – the bike, the team, my condition – and now we have one more race next weekend in Axel before the MXGP of Latvia.”

MX2

Jed Beaton made a strong start in race one, ending the opening lap in third place. Among a frantic group at the head of the field, Beaton’s FC 250 machine powered him into first position on lap four as he led many of his MX2 World Championship rivals. Slipping back to third place the Australian kept the lead riders in sight during the remaining laps of the race.

Race two in Arnhem was somewhat uneventful for Beaton. After working on his starts over recent months, he fired out of the gate and ended lap one in a strong fourth place. At the midway stage of the race the Australian was in sixth, shadowing his teammate Thomas Kjer Olsen who later tipped over on the final lap, gifting fifth position to Beaton. With his 3-5 moto finishes, Jed placed fourth overall.

Jed Beaton

“It was great to be back racing today and get some gate drops ahead of the GPs starting again. It’s been a long time since we’ve been racing so the nerves were back and it was good to get them out of the way before Latvia in two weeks. I rode a little tight in the first moto, which is to be expected after so much time off the bike. It was great to lead some laps during the middle part of that race. I’ve been working on my starts a lot lately and that showed today, two good starts and I tied for third overall with almost all of the MX World Championship riders so I’m really happy with where I’m at.”

Results – 2020 Dutch International

MX1 – Overall

Glenn Coldenhoff (GasGas) 47pts Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 47 Gautier Paulin (Yamaha) 38

MX1 – Race 1

Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 19 laps, 33:12:079 Glenn Coldenhoff (GasGas) 33:14:977 Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 33:24:310

MX1 – Race 2

Glenn Coldenhoff (GasGas) 19 laps, 33:27:549 Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 33:29:131 Gautier Paulin (Yamaha) 33:296:23

MX2 – Overall

Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 50pts Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 37 Roan Van De Moosdijk (Kawasaki) 36 Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 36

MX2 – Race 1

Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 18 laps, 31:50:993 Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 31:52:600 Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 32:00:031

MX2 – Race 2

Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 19 laps, 33:09:002 Ben Watson (Yamaha) 33:09:818 Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 33:29:039

5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 33:47:382

Broc Tickle to Fill in for Plessinger

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team has signed Broc Tickle for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season to fill in for Aaron Plessinger who continues to focus on his return to full fitness after a training injury last week.

Plessinger dislocated his wrist while training for the upcoming Outdoor season earlier this month at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The 2018 250MX Pro Motocross Champion underwent surgery to repair it and quickly began the rehab process, but unfortunately the time-line for recovery could take 12 weeks.

Tickle is eager to make his debut aboard the factory-prepped Yamaha YZ450F at the season opener at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on August 15. The 2011 250SX West Champion brings a lot of experience to the effort and is ready to get rolling with his new team to get some top results in the Outdoor season.

After being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule is action packed with nine rounds starting with the season opener in mid-August in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee and finishes in Pala, California on October 10.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“Unfortunately, Aaron was injured last week just as we were ramping up for the start of the motocross season. We are excited to have someone with Broc’s experience on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory team and are looking forward to getting the Pro Motocross season started!”

Broc Tickle – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team

“I’m super excited about this opportunity and grateful to be a part of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team for the outdoor season that starts up here in a couple weeks. For myself, I’m just really looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity, and a good group of people around me. We’ll start off at Loretta’s and build from there.”

2020 Australian Motocross Championship update

Further to the recent announcement by Motorcycling Australia (MA) that the management and promotion of the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship will be brought in house and the intention of announcing a five to six round MX calendar this week, MA can provide a further update for teams, riders, its members and motocross fans across Australia.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MA has constantly and closely monitored the heath crisis developments and has regularly been in consultation with the national sporting body – Sports Australia and government departments to receive the latest updates and advice. The recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria and NSW over the past two weeks, and the increasing restrictions being imposed, have forced a re-evaluation of the original September to November time-line, although M.A. are still hopeful of a late September start if possible.

These circumstances have now resulted in a delay in announcing the 2020 Australian Motocross calendar as MA, its partners and its host clubs work tirelessly to ensure a multi round championship is possible for 2020.

All efforts are still focussed on an east coast based championship, but any final decision and announcements will depend on government COVID-19 rules and regulations at that time. MA remains committed to communicating regularly with the national MX community as updates become available.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Motorcycling Australia Events Update

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is monitoring the current health crisis developments which is impacting the running of Australian National Championships across the country.

Due to the recent spike in cases in Victoria and NSW, the following events scheduled for late September to early October are currently under review. The final decision regarding these events will be announced on Monday 17th of August 2020. Should further information be available at an earlier date, this will be communicated.

KTM Australian Junior Motocross – 26 September-3 October – Rockhampton, QLD

GASGAS Australian Trial Championship – 26-27 September – Bangor, SA

Australian Junior Track Championship – 26-27 September – Gunnedah, NSW

Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track – 3- 4 October – Temora, NSW

2020 Australian Senior Track Championship – Cancelled

In response to the ongoing developments and health concerns in relation to Covid-19 and Government imposed restrictions on travel and border closures, the Tamworth Motorcycle Club (TMCC) in consultation with Motorcycling Australia (MA) have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Australian Senior Track Championship schedule for 19th – 20th September at Qurindi Showgrounds in NSW.

With daily Government policies in relation to Covid-19 travel, border closures and restrictions the TMCC in consultations with MA have come to the conclusion that it now impossible for the event to continue.

Discussions are being held with MA for the TMCC to hold the 2021 Australian Senior Track Championship at Qurindi next year.

The decision to cancel any Australian Championship is not taken lightly by MA and we take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this required decision.

All riders who have entered the event will be contacted by TMCC Club President – Paul Slade in due course.

e-FMX World Championship series

As the countdown gets closer to the upcoming e-FMX World Championship series with NIGHT of the JUMPs and the all new Mobile Game, TiMX : This is Motocross, 4 more names have joined the first season of competitive Freestyle Motocross gaming.

Unfortunately, due to the continuing delays on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store, the most recent update for both platforms has continued to be mixed in with the slow approval process on each online store which all App Developers are currently experiencing.

At NIGHT of the JUMPs, the decision was made in the interest of a far greater experience for both the Professional Riders in this competition, and fans of our content, by delaying the start of the first season with just a short amount of time to allow Google and Apple to clear their backlog of App Updates in this difficult time. In the meantime, Aussie Adrenaline, the creators of TiMX have been working around the clock on more features for the game for subsequent updates.

NIGHT of the JUMPs are proud to announce the next 4 big name FMX riders who will compete in the opening e-FMX World Championship series including X Games Gold Medallist and one of the most stylish riders on the planet, Taka Higashino (JPN).

Having competed at NIGHT of the JUMPs in Tours, France (2015), Taka Higashino is Japan’s greatest FMX export when he became the first Japanese rider to compete in X Games, and has taken 3 Gold Medals in Freestyle MX discipline throughout his career. Taka is also known as the creator of the California Roll body varial, a trick which he will be able to land within the new Mobile Game.

While Taka is a trick machine, one of America’s next generation Freeriders who looks for the craziest jumps he can find, Colby Raha (USA), will also join the series. Raha has also bagged a couple of X Games Gold Medals, in the discipline of Quarter Pipe Highest Air (2017) and the Real Moto video series in 2019. Raha is all about Freeriding and throwing the dirtiest whips over the gnarliest of jumps which he showed in effortless style at the first ever Freeride Competition, Red Bull Dirt Diggers in 2019.

The Italian Warhorse, Massimo Bianconcini will also step up to compete in the first ever eSport series with NIGHT of the JUMPs. Throughout his stellar career at NIGHT of the JUMPs, Bianoconcini has set the Highest Air record of 11.5 metres in Torino, Italy in 2012 and also has taken 5 Highest Air Championship titles, and also the Silver and 2 Bronze Medals at X Games Step Up. Throughout Bianconcini’s career at NIGHT of the JUMPs, he has continually battled Jose Miralles in FMX and Highest Air. These two World Championship judges will now go head to head against each other in the first round of the e-FMX Championship for bragging rights in the Judges Box.

Australia has continually fostered all new FMX talent, and in 2020 it seems this will continue with the inclusion of the Aus-X Open FMX Best Trick Winner, Jayo Archer. After landing his first ever Double Flip in competition and taking the gold over Australia’s Double Flipping champion, Josh Sheehan, Jayo has turned his sights on another of Sheeny’s legacies, the Triple Backflip.

While Jayo is currently training to try land the Triple Flip from the Moon Booter, he will be putting his time into trying to pull as many virtual backflip rotations on each jump to take down Sheeny in the first round head-to-head battle in the new TiMX FMX tournament. If Jayo can land the Triple Flip from the Moon Booter, it could also signal a massive change to FMX for the future, as Josh Sheehan is the only man to land the trick from the mammoth one-off ramp at Travis Pastrana’s house in 2015.

NIGHT of the JUMPs is proud to announce the Social Media Partnership with Extreme throughout the first season of the e-FMX World Championships. For over a quarter of a century, Extreme has been involved in all things Action Sport from Television Show production to Extreme Sport Events, and this partnership within the esports world represents some of the early over that Extreme are making into the fast growing industry. Fans of Extreme will also be able to watch the entire e-FMX World Championship series Live from the Extreme Facebook channel, and watch the recap videos across their social media channels.

FC Moto, one of the world’s biggest Motorcycle Parts and Gear Retailers and Online Stores has backed the production of the all new e-FMX World Championship. With FC Moto’s expertise in the Online world, opening an all new market of Virtual Sport and accessibility for fans to view the action and vote for their favourite rider has just become so much easier.

The updated Start Date will be released in the very near future.

e-FMX World Championship series

First 12 of 16 players confirmed

Josh Sheehan (AUS)

Maikel Melero (ESP)

Pat Bowden (AUS)

Adam Jones (USA)

Edgar Torronteras (ESP)

Javier Villegas (CHL)

Jose Miralles (ESP)

Fred Kyrillos (BRA)

Colby Raha (USA)

Taka Higashino (JPN)

Jayo Archer (AUS)

Massimo Bianconcini (ITA)

TiMX Download Links: Android – Apple