2021 Hero Challenge Hard Enduro wrap

South African Wade Young claimed the win at the sixth round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, the Hero Challenge in Poland.

Making his mark in the sandy terrain of Dąbrowa Górnicza, Wade Young led home Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler finishing in close contention for third. Securing the runner-up result, Bolt becomes the new championship leader with two rounds remaining.

Leading into Sunday’s feature event, it was home favourite Dominik Olszowy (KTM) who topped the Saturday morning qualifier, before Husqvarna mounted Alfredo Gomez won the evening SuperEnduro in downtown Dąbrowa Górnicza.

That win from Gomez earned himself pole position for the three-hour race. But when the flag dropped, it was Lettenbichler who took the holeshot ahead of Gomez to claim an early lead in the race. As the 120 riders blasted off the start line, all the heavy hitters were quick to fight their way to the front.

Lettenbichler, Bolt, Olszowy, Gomez, and Jonny Walker (Beta) were soon joined by Young. A gamble by the South African to pit one lap later than his rivals paid off and the Sherco rider was soon out front. Clearly enjoying the rough conditions, Young put in a clinical second half of the race to claim victory at round six.

Bolt gave chase to Young but wasn’t quite able to match his pace as the track deteriorated. Knowing that by keeping ahead of Lettenbichler he would become the new championship leader, Bolt stayed on script and steered his Husqvarna home for the runner-up result. Lettenbichler came on strong during the final laps but wasn’t able to bridge the gap to Bolt and had to be content with third.

For Olszowy, hopes of a home podium didn’t quite materialise. Despite showing great pace, a broken clutch perch forced him to make an unscheduled pitstop to repair the damage. Digging deep, he ended his race just over 50 seconds behind Lettenbichler for fourth. Sherco’s Mario Roman completed the top five.

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship now heads to Spain for the seventh and penultimate stop of the series, Hixpania Hard Enduro on October 1-3.

Wade Young (Sherco) – P1

“I’m so happy to pull off the win. I felt really comfortable out there today. My start wasn’t ideal – I got a bit boxed off – but I stayed relaxed because I knew my pace was good. Once I got with the guys, I settled in. I gambled on riding an extra lap before pitting and that gained me some time too. In the second half my flow was good. I was hitting my lines, putting in my times and took it home for the win. It’s been an awesome day.”

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) – P2

“It was physical out there for the three hours, I don’t have much left in the tank now! I would have loved to take the win, but second place is great for the championship and now puts me in the lead by one point. I was battling with Wade at about mid distance. But I needed an extra pit stop and lost some ground. A crash then saw me lose sight of him, so I just tried to play it safe. I didn’t want to make any more mistakes and lose a position to Mani either. Hats off to Wade though, he deserved the win today.”

Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) – P3

“I was stoked to get the holeshot. I felt pretty strong until about the fifth lap, but then began to fade a little. It was so tiring. My race was good. Towards the end I managed to get a bit closer to Billy, so I made a push on. But by that stage when I tried to up my pace I started making mistakes and wasn’t able to get on his wheel to battle. It’s been good to stay on the podium every round now and although I lost the points lead, there’s only one point in it, so it’s still all to play for.”

Alfredo Gomez (Husqvarna) – P7

“The SuperEnduro was definitely my best performance of the weekend. I really loved the track and the style of races. The eliminator heat races were very cool and with each run you learned the track more and more. I knew for the final that getting the holeshot would be key and I managed to do that on my TE 300i. Once in the lead I held my ground and took the win. The three-hour cross country on Sunday wasn’t really my style of racing. It was missing some really hard technical elements to play to my strengths. I did my best and got seventh. I’m excited for my home race at Hixpania now. I’ve won there and been on the podium many times, so I’ll be pushing for victory for sure.”

2021 Hero Challenge Hard Enduro Top 10

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Wade Young Sherco 3:03:01 2 Billy Bolt Husqvarna 3:06:48 3 Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 3:07:09 4 Dominik Olszowy KTM 3:08:01 5 Mario Roman Sherco 3:08:31 6 Jonny Walker Beta 3:13:51 7 Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 3:14:38 8 Travis Teasdale GASGAS 3:16:35 9 Michael Walkner GASGAS 3:17:35 10 William Hoare GASGAS 3:20:52

2021 Hard Enduro Standings – After Round 6

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Billy Bolt Husqvarna 70 2 Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 69 3 Wade Young Sherco 60 4 Mario Roman Sherco 48 5 Jonny Walker Beta 44 6 Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 33 7 Michael Walkner GASGAS 28 8 Taddy Blazusiak GASGAS 26 9 Teodor Kabakchiev Husqvarna 21 10 Dominik Olszowy KTM 21

2021 Pro AMA MX Round 12 wrap – Hangtown

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship reached its conclusion on as the summer campaign ended with American motocross’ oldest event for the 12th and final round, the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic.

250

While one championship had already been decided in the 450 Class, the 250 Class title remained up for grabs, which put the division into the spotlight on a sunny afternoon in Northern California.

When the dust settled on the final two motos of the season, it was 18-year-old Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence who emerged with the Gary Jones Cup as the first ever Australian champion in the smaller displacement.

Lawrence’s championship-winning ride wasn’t without serious drama as Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper did all he could to try and steal the title with his first 1-1 moto sweep and his second win of the 2021 season.

Jett’s older brother and Honda team-mate Hunter Lawrence finished third in the title chase, having taken two moto wins and one overall victory, making the Lawrences the only brothers to both finish an AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the top three.

After Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis wrapped up the 450 Title last week this also marks the first time in history that both of the premier American Motocross Championships were won by foreigners in the same year.

250 Overall

It signified the first 1-1 outing for Cooper and also marked the first time in his career that he’s won more than one race in a single season. He finished on the overall podium at all 12 rounds and ended the season with the fourth overall victory of his career.

Justin Cooper

“Every weekend on the overall podium is a big accomplishment for me. I gave it all I had today and did what I had to do. I’m really proud of that, especially to get my first 1-1. Maybe it was too little, too late, but we worked our butts off and can end the season with our heads held high.”

Shimoda wrapped up an impressive close to the season in second (4-2), as the Japanese rider captured three runner-up finishes in the final four rounds. Hampshire rounded out the overall podium in third (2-6).

Jo Shimoda

“I really wanted a win, but being up on the podium is big progress for me. I ended the last four races with good overall finishes and that is something I can take into next year. I know I am capable of more and will be working hard this off-season.”

Lawrence’s title-winning effort came on the heels of one of his worst finishes of the season in fifth (8-3), but the podium effort in the final moto allowed him to finish six points ahead of Cooper in the final standings. It marks the first 250 Class championship for Honda since 2013 with Eli Tomac.

Jett Lawrence

“I didn’t ride good at all today. The practices were good, but I was ‘sleeping’ on the first-moto start and then was rushing stuff, but I got a bit of a blessing to come up to eighth. Going into the second one, the mental frame was just to go out there and do my job. I got up from the crash as quick as I could and tried to put on a charge and not override the track, because it was pretty rough. I kind of got a flow and just relaxed and made my way through up to third, which was a lot better than the first moto. It’s cool to wrap it up, but I don’t think it’s actually sunk in yet, realistically; I’m still trying to process it. I didn’t come over here for nothing; my one goal was to win a championship and since then I’ve really been working my butt off to get to where I am today. Thankfully it’s all paid off, and I can take a break and get ready for next season.”

Older brother and team-mate Hunter Lawrence finished third in the title chase, having taken two moto wins and one overall victory, making the Lawrences the only brothers to both finish an AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the top three.

Hunter Lawrence

“I’m happy to finish off the season – 8/10 would do it again [laughs]. I got third overall and obviously I would’ve loved more, but considering where we were at the start of the year, then going through Supercross, and making it to every race this year was a huge goal of ours. The past few years have been really tough with injury, so that was a big box that we checked this year. The team getting some race wins, a few overalls, some podiums and Jett’s championship was a good year and something great to build on for next year. I’m looking forward to some time off now to reflect with the team. A massive thank you to them, as they’ve been awesome; I couldn’t have asked for a better team and support all year long. I’m really excited get into next year.”

RJ Hampshire dug deep to close out the season with on a positive note with 2-6 results earning him third overall for the day. With 11 moto-podiums and a Round 4 overall win, Hampshire sealed fourth overall in the 250MX Championship standings.

RJ Hampshire

“It was a good day to finish the season off. I still don’t feel that great but we managed through the day and saved what I could in that first moto. In the second moto, I got a decent start again and ran into the back of someone first lap and went pretty far back. I knew a podium was in the cards, so I dug deep at the end. It’s a good way to end the season off on the podium, so I’m stoked on that. I’m looking forward to a good off-season.”

The 2021 Marty Smith Rookie of the Year was also named at the end of the day, as Vohland took the prestigious honors on the heels of a career-best fourth-place finish (5-4) at his home track. The second-generation racer finished ninth in the final standings.

Max Vohland

“I definitely learned a lot this season. I had a lot of ups and downs, which is pretty typical for a rookie, but to come out here and get fourth and be super close to the podium in front of this hometown crowd is amazing! I’m super honored and this is a big accomplishment for me.”

450

In the 450 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis put the finishing touches on the championship he clinched one week ago with an impressive sixth victory while Eli Tomac finished second in the championship after overhauling Ken Roczen at the final juncture.

450 Overall

Ferrandis’ resilient second moto was the difference maker in the overall standings, as he wrapped up his sixth win of the season on the heels of 1-3 moto scores. Tomac completed his tenure with Kawsaki in the runner-up spot (4-1), while Webb ended the season with a third straight podium finish in third (3-2). A total of three points separated the top three finishers.

With his 12th consecutive podium finish, Ferrandis’ historic season added another layer as he became the ninth rider in history to earn a top-three result in every race of his first full season of premier class competition.

Dylan Ferrandis

“I gave it everything I had today with a clear mind (with the championship wrapped up). I just went out there and rode as hard as I could. That was my plan. I didn’t know that I won. I thought I was too far back to win the overall, especially with a crash on the start, so I didn’t believe it when my team told me I won. It’s been an unreal season and I’m just so proud to do this for my team and everyone that supports me.”

In the ongoing pursuit of the runner-up spot in the final standings, Roczen’s DNF in the final moto, combined with Tomac’s win, saw them trade positions as Tomac finished the year in second, with Roczen third.

Eli Tomac

“In the first moto I was starting to get into a flow, I found some good lines, and I had a solid pace going until I crashed in the off-camber corner at the bottom of the hill. I tweaked my thumb in the crash, but regrouped to still finish fourth in that moto and reset for the second one. In Moto 2, I got off to a strong start and worked my way up to the lead which I was able to maintain until the end. I would have loved to come away with the overall win today, but with that small crash in the first moto, it just wasn’t in the cards. I’m happy to finish the season with a moto win.”

Coming off two consecutive podium finishes late in the season, Cooper Webb ended the season finale with 3-2 results at Hangtown for fourth overall in the championship.

Cooper Webb

“Today was my best result, even though it was a third overall, I’m stoked! Unfortunately, I didn’t get the season started very well but I have to give it up to my team and the group of people around me for pushing me and believing in me. I knew what I could do on a dirt bike, so it’s good to be better and get closer to the front. It’s a lot to get to the front and we never gave up so I’m stoked to end the season on a positive note.”

Ken Roczen rode an inspiring first moto, leading past the midway point aboard his CRF450R before surrendering one position in the hot, dry conditions. Unfortunately, another rider made contact with the German on the start straight in moto 2. Unable to continue due to pain in his right foot, Roczen was credited with 40th place in the moto and had to settle for a ninth-overall result.

Ken Roczen

“My weekend in Hangtown was super tough. I was good in practice and got off to a good start in the first moto and led for over half of the race before settling for second, scoring some more points on [Eli] Tomac. In the second moto, there was a bunch of carnage going on at the start and my foot got stuck in somebody’s wheel to where I thought my foot was broken. I decided to go back to the mechanics’ area and get my foot checked out and unfortunately couldn’t finish the race. It was a huge bummer, especially since I couldn’t hold second in the championship, but we’re just going to have to eat that, get some rest now and focus on the upcoming season.”

450 Results

Moto News Weekly proudly brought to you by Dunlop