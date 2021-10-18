Moto News Weekly Wrap
October 19, 2021
What’s New:
- Regan Duffy critical after crash at WA state round
- Daniel Milner and KTM part ways for 2022
- Courtney Duncan narrowly tops WMX at MXGP of Spain
- Lars Lindstrom takes over as Team Honda HRC Manager
- Martin Michek tops Baja Do Oeste 2021
- 2021 EnduroGP Champions crowned
- Brad Freeman crowned 2021 EnduroGP World Champion
- Andrea Verona secures E1 title a day early
- Josep Garcia claims 2021 Enduro2 crown
- Freeman wraps up Enduro3 title early
- Laia Sanz 2021 EnduroGP Women World Champion
- 2021 Australian ProMX wraps up early with champions crowned
- 2021 AORC won’t crown champions with only two rounds run
- Quintanilla wins Rally du Maroc 2021 – Sanders third
- Great Britain wins 2021 Speedway of Nations
- Herlings wins MXGP of Spain 2021
- Maxime Renaux tops MX2 – Beaton on the podium
- Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 in Spain
- Scharinger earns European Junior eMX #1 plate
- 2021 Racing Calendars
Regan Duffy in critical condition
Our thoughts are with the Duffy family and the WA Motocross community this week as they pull together and send strong thoughts to the young rider that has been the shining light of the Western Australian motocross scene for a long time now, Regan Duffy.
Regan crashed during a state round at Bunbury on the weekend and was then impacted by other riders which has left the teenager in critical condition. Regan was placed in an induced coma, has already undergone major surgeries, and looks to have a long and bumpy road ahead of him.
Duffy is one of the most exciting young prospects in Australian motocross and is expected to have an international career with much success ahead of him. Duffy already has won four Australian Junior Motocross Championships, claimed the Australian MXD Title in his rookie year after turning senior, and won the opening round of this year’s MX1 Championship.
Daniel Milner and KTM part ways for 2022
Daniel Milner has revealed his time with KTM has drawn to a close, as in 2022 he pursues an international opportunity, after a highly successful five-year partnership.
In 2017 when Milner initially joined KTM, he was an instant success. On-board a KTM 450 EXC-F, he went on to dominate the Australian Off-Road Championship in the E2 class and outright, becoming the first person to clean-sweep the series. Also during that first year with KTM, he rode a 500 EXC-F to victory in the Hattah Desert Race on debut.
Milner backed up this success in 2018 after stepping up to the 500 EXC-F full-time, again winning the AORC outright title, along with the E3 championship this time around. He captured the Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) outright and took individual honours at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Chile, in addition to winning the World Trophy with Team Australia.
Further victories followed for the KTM and Milner combination, claiming the 2019 AORC E2 championship after entering both KTM 350 EXC-F and 450 EXC-F machinery at times that season, also storming to victory in the Hattah Desert Race once again riding a 500 EXC-F.
In the shortened 2020 season, Milner won the AORC title outright and another E2 championship equipped with the 450 EXC-F. Bringing the successful relationship to a close in 2021, the 30-year-old once again stood atop the podium at Hattah, as well as claimed both E3 and outright AORC round wins at Golden Beach on a 500 EXC-F prior to the series cancellation.
Daniel Milner
“The five years that I’ve been with KTM have been the most memorable of my career. We’ve won nearly every race entered and have been very successful together, so to be able to win as many titles that we have and also to win the ISDE – one of my biggest dreams since starting off-road – has been a really special part of my career. We achieved a lot with the KTM Group and I’m really thankful for those times as part of the team, with so many great people involved along the way.”
Courtney Duncan narrowly tops WMX at MXGP of Spain
The penultimate round of the Women’s Motocross World Championship saw Courtney Duncan of Bike it MTX Kawasaki take the overall from Nancy Van De Ven, with the duo tied on 47-points, leaving Duncan with a 16-point lead over Fontanesi heading to the season final.
WMX Race 1
In the first race, it was Shana Van der Vlist who took the holeshot ahead of Fontanesi and Van De Ven. Van De Ven was quick to jump into the lead, while Fontanesi also got around Van der Vlist for second.
Series leader Duncan started the race in around fifth and a lap or so later was already in third after passes on Van der Vlist and Gabriela Seisdedos of RFME WMX Team.
Fontanesi continued to lead the race with a 1.711 second advantage to Van De Ven, as Duncan started to close in on the Dutch rider ahead of her.
Seisdedos was having a strong beginning to the race but was forced to DNF as she was seen walking back to the paddock.
Duncan then set the fastest lap of the race as she began to close in on Fontanesi and before we knew it, we had an intense battle for the lead. The two banged bars which resulted in Fontanesi going down. The Italian managed to pick herself up in third.
And as it looked like Duncan was going to take a race victory, she crashed big while pulling a tear-off, which allowed Van De Ven to take the lead and go on to win the race, as Fontanesi caught on to the back of Duncan in the final laps but could not make a pass stick, therefore finishing third.
WMX Race 2
In race two, it was Larissa Papenmeier of Yamaha Racing 423 who got the holeshot ahead of Van De Ven and Duncan who got around Van der Vlist for second and third. Meanwhile Fontanesi was fourth.
Duncan then took second position from Van De Ven, who looked to respond immediately, but the New Zealander was able to secure the spot. She then went after Papenmeier for the lead.
As Duncan led, Sara Andersen was going after Van De Ven for second, as Fontanesi got by Lynn Valk for fifth, after making a mistake.
Duncan then set the fastest lap of the race as she extended her lead to 6.153 seconds over Van De Ven, while Fontanesi got Papenmeier for fourth. The German tried to respond but Fontanesi was already well ahead.
Fontanesi continued her charge forward as Papenmeier came under pressure from Daniela Guillen of RFME WMX Team, this of course sent the Spanish crowd wild.
Fontanesi then made another mistake as she lost ground to Van De Ven as Duncan went on to win the race and the Spanish round, with Van De Ven second in the race and on the podium, while Fontanesi joined the pair on the podium to finish third.
WMX Overall Top 10 – MXGP of Spain 2021
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Duncan, Courtney
|NZL
|KAW
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Van De Ven, Nancy
|NED
|YAM
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Fontanesi, Kiara
|ITA
|GAS
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Papenmeier, Larissa
|GER
|YAM
|18
|16
|34
|5
|Andersen, Sara
|DEN
|KTM
|11
|18
|29
|6
|Verstappen, Amandine
|BEL
|KAW
|15
|14
|29
|7
|Guillen, Daniela
|ESP
|KTM
|12
|15
|27
|8
|O’Hare, Tahlia Jade
|AUS
|HON
|14
|12
|26
|9
|van der Vlist, Shana
|NED
|KTM
|16
|10
|26
|10
|Valk, Lynn
|NED
|HUS
|13
|6
|19
Heading into the final round in Pietramurata for the round of Trentino, Duncan leads the championship by 16 points over Fontanesi and Van De Ven, who is a further 12 points behind.
Courtney Duncan – P1
“It was a tough weekend but we got the job done. It didn’t start off on the right foot, first tangling with Kiara and then a huge crash. It was a pretty stupid mistake; I should have known better than that and I only had myself to blame. I ended up in the medics, getting taped up with a deep cut in my finger; I was in pain for the second moto, but I was happy to rebound with the win. Once the adrenalin kicks in you forget the pain. The track was difficult but I rode smooth, rode smart and kept it upright; you had to execute where you could pass and try not to make mistakes; I was able to make my way to the front quickly and put in some solid laps. I didn’t feel spectacular but I got the job done. Now I’m looking forward to the final round next weekend in Trentino. I’ve been in this situation before with the title on the line; I just have to be open-minded and confident.“
Nancy Van De Ven – P2
“I was struggling during the whole season, but race by race I am getting better and feeling better. Actually, I took a good start in the first race, I was riding my own race with a really good rhythm and I could take advantage of two riders’ mistakes. That allowed me to take the win and ride my own race easily. During the second race, I was riding and feeling okay, not as good as I was feeling in the first race though and I was just trying to stay in the second place because Kiara and Andersen were pretty close. I finished second for a second overall. So, I actually feel very happy and good. I feel like I am getting better at every race, and I am looking forward to the next one.”
Kiara Fontanesi
“If you look at the results, it’s 3-3. I got the podium and felt good riding. I still managed to get the pole position, which is pretty good. So overall, I am happy with my riding this weekend. Of course, I was hoping for better results because I needed to win to be in a better position for the championship. Having said this, I will not give up until the very end of the championship because this is what I learned.”
WMX Standings Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Duncan, C.
|NZL
|KAW
|223
|2
|Fontanesi, K.
|ITA
|GAS
|207
|3
|Van De Ven, N.
|NED
|YAM
|195
|4
|van der Vlist, S.
|NED
|KTM
|170
|5
|Papenmeier, L.
|GER
|YAM
|167
|6
|Verstappen, A.
|BEL
|KAW
|153
|7
|Valk, Lynn
|NED
|HUS
|140
|8
|Andersen, Sara
|DEN
|KTM
|130
|9
|Guillen, D.
|ESP
|KTM
|125
|10
|O’Hare, T.
|AUS
|HON
|89
Lars Lindstrom takes over as Team Honda HRC Manager
American Honda announced today that Lars Lindstrom has been promoted to the position of Team Manager of the factory Team Honda HRC motocross/supercross effort. Erik Kehoe, who held the position previously and announced his retirement last month, will stay on through the off-season to assist in the transition.
Lindstrom has a long history with American Honda’s motocross racing project, and an even longer involvement with the sport. His father is Swedish-born American motocross/off-road pioneer and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Gunnar Lindstrom, who actually managed Honda’s motocross-racing program for the 1979 and 1980 seasons. A talented racer himself, Lars joined Honda as a shop assistant in 2000 and worked his way up, serving in just about every capacity, including mechanic, parts room, engine tech, suspension tech, special projects and, most recently, 450 crew chief. Over the years, he has worked with a long list of legendary riders, including Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Kevin Windham and of course the current lineup: Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, and Hunter and Jett Lawrence.
Lars Lindstrom
“I’m thankful for this opportunity that Team Honda HRC has given me,” Lindstrom said. “My nearly two decades with Honda have been great, and I’m excited for many more years to come. With my background, I feel I have the experience, knowledge and work ethic to be at the helm of the team. I’m also proud to have a personal relationship with every single Honda team manager since my father held the position, which is a huge reason for my passion and connection to the team. It’s great to be able to get advice from leaders that I have a deep respect for, like Dave Arnold, Cliff White, Wess McCoy, Dan Betley and of course Erik Kehoe – the one who has taught me the most. With these guys in my corner, and with the guidance of [American Honda Senior Manager of Customer Engagement] Bill Savino and [American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential] Brandon Wilson, I feel like I can accomplish anything. With the momentum that Erik has created by assembling the incredible team that we have, I feel that 2022 will be even better than an already impressive 2021.”
Martin Michek tops Baja Do Oeste 2021
The sixth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup took place in the region of Torre Vedras in Portugal this weekend.
Riders covered 347km of competitive action across the areas of Bombarral, Cadaval, Azumbuja, Alenquer and Sobral de Monte Agraço. Administration and technical checks took place on Friday at the ExpoTorres de Torres Vedras and riders then tackled a 7.92 km Super Special in the afternoon. This determined the start order for SS1 on Saturday.
Riders then tackled a 139km stage in the morning and a shorter second 74.40km section in punishing heat in the afternoon. Dust reduced visibility but, during the night, it rained and there were far better conditions for the 126km stage on Sunday.
Team Bianchi Prata rider Martin Michek (Honda) won the FIM motorcycle category. After falling on the first day and damaging his Honda, Michek rode well on Sunday, finishing fourth overall and first among the FIM motorcycles. He was followed by Tiago Santo (Yamaha) and Sara Garcia (Yamaha).
Team boss Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) won the Veteran category and finished six seconds ahead of his teammate Rui Fareda. Pedro also fell and broke his chain on the first day but, nevertheless, finished fourth in the FIM category.
Sara Garcia (Yamaha) won the Womens’ section and Alexandre Pinto (CanAm) was the top Junior.
Riders who have qualified for the final of the 2021 FIM Bajas World Cup will meet in Portalegre from October 28-30.
2021 EnduroGP Champions crowned
Brad Freeman crowned 2021 EnduroGP World Champion
Beta’s Brad Freeman has been crowned the 2021 FIM EnduroGP World Champion at the sixth and final round of the championship in France. Doing it in style, Freeman raced to victory on day two in Langeac to secure the EnduroGP title.
With the majority of the senior enduro titles won on Saturday, the talking point for Sunday was about who would end the day as the FIM EnduroGP World Champion. With a 16-point lead over his closest rival, Brad Freeman held the upper hand and was determined to see things through.
After a steady start on the opening ACERBIS Cross Test to settle his nerves, Freeman pulled the pin thereafter to top the following CHAMPION Enduro Test and NERVE by JUST1 Extreme Test to take up the lead. Clearly focused on clinching the title with a win, he built up a healthy 20-second lead with two tests to go.
Remaining trouble free, Freeman ended his day as the race winner, but more importantly, the new FIM EnduroGP World Champion. Adding to his Enduro3 crown from Saturday, the British rider is now a seven-time FIM Enduro World Champion.
Brad Freeman
“I wanted to go for the win today to take the title. I knew ninth place would be enough to get the job done, but that’s not my style or how I like to ride, so I just went for it. With two tests to go I had a good lead and then rode it home. I’m so happy with this year and how it’s gone. I feel like there’s a massive weight lifted off my shoulders now. I’m the EnduroGP World Champion and that’s an awesome feeling!”
2021 EnduroGP Final Standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|217
|2
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|199
|3
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|Gas Gas
|157
|4
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM
|146
|5
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|125
|6
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|119
|7
|BETRIU ARMENGOL J…
|ESP
|KTM
|111
|8
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|96
|9
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|56
|10
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|43
Andrea Verona secures E1 title a day early
Following his double victory at the GP of Portugal, Verona was on form, and keen to carry his winning momentum into the final round in France. Fastest in E1 during Friday’s Super Test, Andrea showed he meant business right from the off. A fall on Saturday’s opening test put him slightly on the back foot, but the Italian soon fought back, going on to top five tests during the day and ultimately claim the E1 win by close to 12 seconds.
Signing for GASGAS Factory Racing at the beginning of the season, Verona had one major goal – to successfully defend his Enduro1 title – and what a season he’s had!
Andrea Verona
“It feels amazing to win the Enduro1 world championship! It wasn’t an easy day for me today, but in the end, I did what I needed to do to take the E1 victory. It’s been a really good season, we’ve been strong at all the rounds, in all the different conditions, so I’m really happy with that. I want to thank the whole GASGAS Factory Racing team, everyone puts in a lot of work, so this win is for them. It’s great to celebrate, but there’s still one more day to go, so I’ll come back tomorrow and fight for the last day.”
2021 Enduro1 Final Standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|Gas Gas
|232
|2
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|206
|3
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|148
|4
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|144
|5
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|131
|6
|R CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|Honda
|96
|7
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|77
|8
|TINKLER Kade
|CAN
|KTM
|65
|9
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Honda
|55
|10
|CHARLIER Christophe
|FRA
|Beta
|53
Josep Garcia claims 2021 Enduro2 crown
With a three-year absence from the Enduro World Championship, Garcia was eager to reclaim the title he previously won in 2017. The 24-year-old Spaniard put together a strong campaign aboard his KTM 350 EXC-F with seven E2 victories from six rounds and 12 days of competition. Coming into the final event, Garcia had a healthy 22-point lead in E2 and knew he could secure the title with a strong result on day one, although with the EnduroGP championship still a possibility, the KTM racer gave his all.
Garcia put in a superb ride to take the FIM Enduro2 World Championship title with a victory on Saturday and one day to spare – he would back up this title-winning performance with another victory in E2 for the final day’s proceedings. The Spanish racer was first on Saturday in EnduroGP to take the championship to the wire; with a strong comeback following a fall on day two, the KTM racer finished third, which secured him a runner-up position overall.
Garcia’s return to the Enduro World Championship has been an exciting one. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star was never off the podium in Enduro2 throughout all six events, and he enjoyed double victories in the EnduroGP category in both Estonia and Portugal. Garcia can also reflect on a superb season in which he also won the outright overall of the International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in Italy.
Josep Garcia
“To come back to the series after three years away and win the Enduro2 title is a dream come true. The beginning of the year was tough for me – it took me a while to get up to speed and of course the level is very high. After making a few mistakes in the first couple of rounds, I knew I had to change my mindset and the way I raced. It all came together at the ISDE this year, and after winning that, I was a lot more confident coming into the final rounds of the world championship. It’s frustrating not to take the EnduroGP title this year, but after being away from the series for three years, I’m really pleased that I came back and took these results. I have to be pleased with second in EnduroGP, and of course to win my second title in Enduro2 is great, but I know I have the speed to win, so I’m looking forward to next year already.”
2021 Enduro2 Final Standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|221
|2
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM
|185
|3
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|170
|4
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|155
|5
|WOOTTON Joe
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|102
|6
|REMES Eero
|FIN
|TM
|98
|7
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|91
|8
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|Sherco
|76
|9
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|59
|10
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|58
Freeman wraps up Enduro3 title early
As it has been all season so far, Enduro3 was again all about Brad Freeman. The Beta rider was untouchable as he also fought for overall EnduroGP honours. Comfortably powering his way to an incredible 11th consecutive win, he successfully defended his Enduro3 crown to become a six-time FIM Enduro World Champion on Saturday, before taking the EnduroGP title Sunday.
Brad Freeman
“It feels great to wrap up the Enduro3 title and back up what I won last year. I really love riding this 300 two-stroke and the bike never missed a beat all season. I’m really happy to have brought another title to the team because they work so hard for this. Hopefully tomorrow we can go on to win the big one and get that EnduroGP crown.”
2021 Enduro3 Final Standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|240
|2
|BETRIU ARMENGOL J…
|ESP
|KTM
|202
|3
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|174
|4
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|158
|5
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|118
|6
|SANS Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|111
|7
|WILKSCH Andrew
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|85
|8
|MARINI Thomas
|SMR
|TM
|56
|9
|FRANCISCO Enric
|ESP
|Sherco
|48
|10
|MORONI Rudy
|ITA
|KTM
|31
Laia Sanz 2021 EnduroGP Women World Champion
Laia Sanz dominated the two days of racing at the GP of France, taking her EC 350F to the top of the timesheets in 11 of the 13 special tests over the weekend. In doing so she ensured another maximum points haul, and with it, her second world title of the year having already secured the TrialGP Women World Championship.
Laia Sanz
“It’s been an amazing weekend, I’m really happy. Coming into this final round I had a small advantage at the top of the standings, so I knew that two good days should be enough to take the championship. After winning yesterday, my lead going into today was even greater, so I was able relax – maybe too much on the first test. I felt good and so I pushed a little harder on the second lap. But anyway, to get the title is amazing and of course, this season I have won two, so it has been a fantastic year.”
Following her double win at the GP of Sweden, Laia came into the final round of the Women’s championship with an eight-point lead in the standings. With a further 40 points up for grabs over the two days in France, the Spanish ace couldn’t take anything for granted and knew she had to perform in order to secure the title.
With conditions dry and dusty in France, Laia produced a masterclass of riding on day one, ultimately winning all but one of the tests to top the timesheets by close to a minute. Increasing her lead in the championship standings to 13 points, she carried her speed into Sunday to again dominate and take the win by an impressive 47 seconds.
Laia’s 2021 EnduroGP Women world title, her sixth in the class, comes almost two months to the day since she won the TrialGP Women World Championship, and combined with her record-breaking finish in the Dakar Rally in January, caps off an incredible season for the legendary all-rounder.
Finishing second to Laia on day two in France, GASGAS rider Mireia Badia secured her second-place result in the championship standings, making it a Spanish, and GASGAS, one-two.
2021 Enduro Women Final Standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|SANZ Laia
|ESP
|Gas Gas
|115
|2
|BADIA Mireia
|ESP
|Gas Gas
|99
|3
|DANIELS Jane
|GBR
|Fantic
|98
|4
|ROWETT Rosie
|GBR
|KTM
|67
|5
|GONCALVES Joana
|PRT
|Husqvarna
|58
|6
|MARTEL Justine
|FRA
|KTM
|52
|7
|HOLT Vilde marie
|NOR
|Gas Gas
|50
|8
|VIEIRA Rita
|PRT
|Yamaha
|47
|9
|ANTUNES Bruna
|PRT
|Gas Gas
|40
|10
|BORG NILSSON Emelie
|SWE
|KTM
|29
2021 Australian ProMX wraps up early with champions crowned
The ProMX Management team have announce the three new Australian Champions crowned for their respective classes of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores, after the season was wrapped up after just three rounds with border closures an ongoing issue.
Unfortunately, after no clear directives have developed from State Governments as to a realistic time frame around state border openings, meaning that the ProMX Championship cannot be completed in a timely manner before the end of 2021.
Luke Clout topped the MX1 class on 122-points, to second place Regan Duffy’s 119-points, with Todd Waters claiming the final podium position on 116-points. Just off the podium was Kirk Gibbs in fourth on 114-points, with fifth placed Hayden Mellross a more distant 103-points.
Luke Clout
“It’s strange to think that I have won a championship while sitting on the couch, but I guess everything about 2020 and 2021 has been strange. It’s not the way I want or would like to win it as I am a racer and I just want to be out on the track challenging myself against the other riders, but I truly believe that I had put in the work, the CDR Yamaha team provided me with the best bike, and this championship was going to be mine. This is my first MX1 championship of my career and regardless of the shortened championship, I’m proud of it. As a team we had to overcome challenges from round one. We had to rebound quickly to get back in the championship at Canberra, so everyone combined to get the job done by the end of round three we were back in front. Thank you to everyone on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team and all of our great sponsors and partners. It’s easy to see why the team has such continued success and I can’t thank them enough for the work they put in.”
Kyle Webster took a dominant MX2 win, well clear of his nearest competitors, on 143-points, with Jesse Dobson claiming 109 and Rhys Budd third on 106. Fourth placed Jay Wilson was two-points off the podium on 104-points, with Nathan Crawford fifth.
Honda Factory Racing’s Kyle Webster experienced a career year displaying incredible speed and fitness that put him on another level over his competition for the majority of the time the Pirelli MX2 class spent on track in 2021. Being able to secure a coveted spot under the team truck in MX1 for 2022 was also a major achievement for Webster, as he is now confirmed to graduate into THOR MX1 under the Factory Honda Racing effort.
Kyle Webster – MX2 P1
“I never expected to win the Championship this way, but I am grateful as this is the hardest I have worked, and the team did an amazing job developing my CRF250R. I have been riding the 2022 CRF250R for about three months and I was keen to race it. It’s on a whole other level. I will try and get a race in on it before the end of the year, but now that the season has wrapped up it’s time to get to work preparing for next year and the 450 Championship. I want to thank Yarrive Konsky, the whole Honda Factory Racing team and all of our partners. I can’t wait for 2022 to go racing with them again.”
In the MX3 class Blake Fox claimed the crown on 147-points, with runner up Ryder Kingsford sitting on 127, and third placed Kayden Minear on 91-points. Completing the top give was Ben Novak (89) and Kobe Drew (87).
2021 AORC won’t crown champions with only two rounds run
Unfortunately, with no clarity provided by State Governments around the timing for the opening of state borders, the AORC Management Team has made the necessary decision to cancel the 2021 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championships.
As only two rounds of the 2021 AORC Championship were conducted and in accordance to the AORC Championship regulations, there will be no Champions awarded for any classes in 2021.
Quintanilla wins Rally du Maroc 2021 – Sanders third
While it was Walkner and KTM winning the war that was the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship, the battle victory went to the Monster Energy Honda Team’s new recruit Pablo Quintanilla. On the final day of the rally the Chilean saw off his rivals to claim both stage and race victories.
The 166-kilometre final special stage went quickly for most of the riders still in contention for victory at this Rallye du Maroc. David Castera, race director, had designed a stage with very little navigation. With little movement of wind, the dust hanging in the air accompanied the riders throughout the journey, making it impossible for riders starting from the rear to make up time.
Pablo Quintanilla started in a fine position from which to attack Mathias Walkner’s lead. The Monster Energy Honda Team rider held a sufficiently strong pace to allow him to fulfil this main mission and capture the final stage of the Rallye du Maroc and overall rally victory.
Pablo Quintanilla – P1
“I am very happy with the victory. It was a very difficult week and I want to thank the whole team for the great job they did. It was fantastic for us. Personally, I felt very comfortable, I was riding with great pace, with good navigation and that’s very good for my confidence. I am also very motivated for the next objective, which is the Dakar. We are going to take a short break, rest, recharge our batteries and then we will concentrate on the Dakar.”
Of the three championship rounds raced so far, Walkner has shown incredible consistency, finishing as runner-up at the high-speed Rally Kazakhstan, before taking the win in the contrasting conditions of the epic Silk Way Rally, held in Russia less than one month later. Now, with another podium result in Morocco, the experienced 35-year-old has shown he is clearly on form and will now be aiming to carry his winning momentum into the final round of the series in Abu Dhabi before focusing on the 2022 Dakar next January.
Matthias Walkner – P2
“It’s been a super cool rally for me. I set out this morning hoping to take the win, but I made a small mistake about halfway through that only maybe cost me a minute, but it was enough on the shortened stage to lose out. Second place overall is great though and to win the world championship title early is amazing. The team have been great all year, so a big thank you to them. It’s time to relax now and really enjoy the moment.”
Aussie youngster Daniel Sanders secured third overall for his, and GASGAS’, first ever podium result in the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship. Even with a minor setback on day three, the Aussie turned things around on the final two stages, upping his pace and rapidly closing in on the leader to complete the rally just over five minutes short of the win.
Daniel Sanders – P3
“The last day is done and what a week it’s been! Opening the final stage was pretty cool. After around 80 kilometers the navigation became a bit more tricky so I had to slow my pace to make sure I was on the right path. I actually had a small crash in the dunes but I was up quick and straight back on a decent rhythm. I’m really happy to have finished third on this stage after opening and overall it’s been a great week. To end it with a podium and secure the first podium result for GASGAS in the world championship is really cool. Now I’m looking forward to the next race in Abu Dhabi.”
Returning to competition following injury, KTM’s Toby Price put the all-new 2022 model KTM 450 RALLY through its paces in its competitive debut. Making changes and developing the bike as the event progressed, the experienced Dakar champion was pleased with the performance of the machine and look forwards to continuing at the next round in Abu Dhabi.
Toby Price – P13
“It’s good to get the last day done, and out of Morocco in one piece. I picked up a small penalty for speeding in today’s stage but all-in-all I can’t complain. It’s good to get the first one under the belt after being off the bike for so long and I’m looking forward to Abu Dhabi now to see what we can do there.”
Provisional Results
Stage 5 Rally du Maroc 2021
- QUINTANILLA Pablo CHI Monster Energy Honda Team 1:39’12
- BRABEC Ricky USA Monster Energy Honda Team +0’17
- SANDERS Daniel AUS Gas Gas Factory Team +0’18
- PRICE Toby AUS Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team 0’37+
- BRANCH Ross BWA Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team +0’37
- BARREDA Joan SPA Monster Energy Honda Team +1’05
- HOWES Skyler USA Husqvarna Factory Rally Team +1’58
- WALKNER Matthias AUT Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +2’36
- VAN BEVEREN Adrien FRA Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team +3’45
- BÜHLER Sebastian POR Hero Motorsports Team Rally +4’51
Provisional Final Outright Overall Standings
Rally du Maroc 2021 after 5 of 5 stages
- QUINTANILLA Pablo CHI Monster Energy Honda Team 16:26’51
- WALKNER Matthias AUT Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +1’59
- SANDERS Daniel AUS Gas Gas Factory Team +5’27
- BRABEC Ricky USA Monster Energy Honda Team +7’14
- VAN BEVEREN Adrien FRA Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team +18’01
- BENAVIDES Luciano ARG Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing +34’03
- BENAVIDES Kevin ARG Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +39’38
- RODRIGUES Joaquim POR Hero Motorsports Team Rally +41’03
- SHORT Andrew USA Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team +41’53
- CORNEJO José Ignacio CHI Monster Energy Honda Team +45’19
- BARREDA Joan SPA Monster Energy Honda Team +48’12
13. PRICE Toby AUS Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team +55’44
Great Britain wins 2021 Speedway of Nations
Great Britain hero Robert Lambert dedicated the Lions’ famous Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations world-title triumph to injured star Tai Woffinden as 32 years of hurt ended in Manchester on Sunday.
British duo Lambert and Dan Bewley won the Grand Final 5-4 to send the National Speedway Stadium into raptures. Despite being beaten by Polish icon Bartosz Zmarzlik, the Lions filled second and third place after Maciej Janowski crashed dramatically on the first lap.
The Brits had not won a world team title since England lifted the 1989 World Team Cup at Bradford. Lambert, Bewley and under-21 star Tom Brennan were not alive 32 years ago.
Robert Lambert
“We did it for Woffy and gave him everything we could. Hopefully he is sitting at home proud in front of the TV watching this. Tai was texting our mechanics throughout the meeting and telling us things he could see from his perspective. It was good. We have had a hard weekend with Tai getting injured. But obviously we had a strong guy to come into the team in Dan. I was born in 1998. It’s the first time in my lifetime that I have seen Great Britain as world champions, apart from Woffy being a world champion as an individual. It’s a great feeling and I am going to treasure this gold medal for as long as I live. We did it with such a young team as well. Me and Dan went out and did the business in the last race at such a high level against the two best Poles in the world. It’s such a great feeling for us and also Team GB. I am very, very proud of everyone involved.”
Janowski was visibly heartbroken after his Grand Final fall as Poland took a third straight silver medal in the Monster Energy SON. While their wait for a world title goes on, he was still proud of a performance that saw the Poles top the heat score chart over two days, scoring an astonishing 74 points from a possible 84.
Denmark took the bronze medal, with Australia’s Max Fricke, Jason Doyle and Keynan Rew fourth.
Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations
Final One and Two Combined Scores
- GREAT BRITAIN 64: Robert Lambert 32, Tai Woffinden 14, Dan Bewley 11, Tom Brennan 7.
- POLAND 74: Bartosz Zmarzlik 38, Maciej Janowski 31, Jakub Miskowiak 5.
- DENMARK 68: Leon Madsen 38, Mikkel Michelsen 23, Mads Hansen 7.
- AUSTRALIA 49: Max Fricke 30, Jason Doyle 15, Keynan Rew 4.
- FRANCE 47: David Bellego 34, Dimitri Berge 13, Steven Goret 0.
- LATVIA 42: Andzejs Lebedevs 32, Olegs Mihailovs 8, Francis Gusts 2.
- SWEDEN 30: Philip Hellstrom-Bangs 24, Pontus Aspgren 4, Jacob Thorssell 2.
2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship cancelled
FIM Oceania and Motorcycling Australia regret to announce the cancellation of the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship, due to the continued uncertainly around COVID-19 border restrictions.
The Championship was initially scheduled for January this year and was rescheduled to December 28, at South Australia’s Gillman Speedway due to COVID-19 restrictions faced across Australia earlier in 2021.
However, due to the current border restrictions, and their impact on the event, including the many riders who are based in Europe who are impacted by travel restrictions, the tough decision has been made to cancel the FIM Oceania Speedway Championship.
FIM Oceania and Motorcycling Australia are pleased to announce that the 2022 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship will be held on December 28, 2022, at Gillman Speedway in South Australia.
The FIM Oceania Speedway Championship is one of the key international events for the Oceania region and we look forward to seeing some of world’s best speedway riders and great local talent battling it out to be named the FIM Oceania Champion in 2022.
Herlings wins MXGP of Spain 2021
KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings topped the MXGP of Spain over the weekend, going 3-1 for the overall, with Jorge Prado runner-up on 42-points. Tim Gajser rounded out the podium on 40-points, just one in front of Romain Febvre.
Herlings now leads the MXGP class by 12-points, from Febvre, with Gajser a further three-points in arrears.
MXGP Race 1
In MXGP race one, it was Prado who grabbed the Fox Holeshot from Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. Herlings struggled in the start and was down in 11th position.
Having a brilliant start though was Honda SR Motoblouz rider Benoit Paturel who was fifth ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli. The 9-time World Champion was keen on getting around Seewer and the two even banged bars, but the Swiss was able to stay ahead.
Gajser then managed to pass Coldenhoff, as Herlings got himself into ninth just behind Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass.
Febvre charged his way onto the rear wheel of Prado as Gajser was keen on staying close and we saw something that has probably never happened before… Both Febvre and Gajser set the exact same lap time; a 1:51.692. The Frenchman then had Prado just 0.794 seconds ahead of him and the fight only intensified as the laps went on. Eventually by lap nine there was a change for the lead as the Kawasaki rider got into the driving seat.
Herlings looked stuck for a couple of laps as he couldn’t find a way past Jonass, but once he managed to do so, he quickly got by Cairoli too, but Paturel put of much more of a fight as he looked to defend his sixth place.
Meanwhile Seewer was edging closer to his teammate Coldenhoff as he searched for an opportunity to take fourth. He eventually got it done but by that point Herlings was past Paturel and catching the pair fast.
At the top end of the field though Febvre had just got the lead as Gajser caught onto the rear wheel of Prado too. The Slovenian needed to find way around the Spaniard fast as Herlings was making good progress.
After passing Coldenhoff, Herlings then got by Seewer on lap 13 and then it was game on to get to the top three. This was when Gajser started to get frustrated behind Prado and started to make mistakes as the pair battled closely. The Honda rider went down but managed to pick himself up in third just a few seconds ahead of Herlings.
It didn’t take long for Herlings to fly past Gajser and third was the best he could do as Febvre went on to win his fourth race win of the season, with Prado finishing second, putting the struggles of the French Grand Prix well and truly behind him.
MXGP Race 2
In race two, Prado got the start once again as he led Gajser, Jonass, Herlings and Cairoli. But there was issue for the winner of the opening heat, as Febvre was way down the order.
Jonass, Herlings and Cairoli almost collided as they battled for third, but it was Herlings who won that fight. Jonass made a mistake and went off track which cost him two spots as Cairoli and his teammate Brian Bogers from Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing went through.
Herlings was also quick to get by Gajser as he set his sights on Prado who was 3.219 seconds ahead. But Gajser was looking to fight back as he kept it close to the Bullet.
Febvre was also making good progress as he managed to get himself into 13th position.
Herlings then set the fastest lap of the race as he got a little closer to Prado. Gajser was there too but was starting to come under attack from Bogers who was having a great ride.
The battle between Prado and Herlings sent the Spanish crowd wild, as the Dutchman was applying immense pressure onto the young Spaniard. The fight went on for a few laps but eventually by lap 10, Herlings was able to make a nice clean pass on Prado to take over first place.
Jonass then got by Bogers for fifth, as Gajser chased Prado. While his focus was on the KTM rider in front of him, Cairoli managed to sneak up of the Slovenian and join the battle for third.
By lap 13, Gajser finally managed to get around Prado for second place and Cairoli was keen on doing the same. Of course we were treated to another battle of the teammates as the two came close on several occasions, but Prado was able to keep Cairoli behind him to secure third in the race.
Herlings went on to win, crossing the line 4.281 seconds in front of Gajser who improved upon his result in race two.
Herlings secured his sixth GP win of the 2021 season as he took to the top step of the podium, while Prado celebrated second at his home round, with Gajser finishing third overall for the second weekend in a row.
Heading into the triple-header in Pietramurata, Herlings leads the championship by 12 points over Febvre as Gajser gets within three points of second position.
MXGP of Spain Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|25
|14
|39
|5
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|GAS
|15
|16
|31
|7
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|16
|13
|29
|8
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|HON
|13
|12
|25
|9
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|8
|15
|23
|10
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|12
|10
|22
|11
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|HUS
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|7
|11
|18
|13
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|11
|7
|18
|14
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|9
|5
|14
|15
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|BET
|5
|6
|11
|16
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|0
|8
|8
|17
|Locurcio, Lorenzo
|VEN
|KTM
|3
|3
|6
|18
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|6
|0
|6
|19
|Brylyakov, Vsevolod
|MFR
|HON
|1
|4
|5
|20
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|YAM
|4
|0
|4
|21
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|2
|0
|2
|23
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
Jeffrey Herlings – P1
“We started well in time practice, but I don’t what what happened after the gate dropped. I had a bad turn, was around seventh or eighth and then we came back to thirteenth, then to tenth. It took me some time to get going. The first fifteen minutes were awful then the next fifteen were great, especially the last seven or eight laps. I couldn’t get the win, but I came from so far back. The second race was good, I was fourth after the start and then Tim made a mistake which allowed me to pass. Then there was Jorge who was having a great race and riding the best lines, so it was hard to pass him. Anyways, it was a great day after all and I am looking forward to Trentino where I will hopefully have a better start.”
Jorge Prado – P2
“I love it. I love the fans. I think it’s the first time that I have so many fans because we couldn’t have a crowd in my previous home GP. They were amazing today and brought so much positive energy. I have never lived something like this my whole life. It makes me a very happy person to have all these guys supporting me. It was incredible, especially after this past week. It was difficult to get back in shape after the surgery. Thankfully I was able to recover quite quickly. I gave my all coming into this weekend like I usually do for every race. I think it was obvious that I was betting on having two good starts to win this GP. The starts went well, and I think it was difficult to pass me, and I will make sure it will be even more difficult in the next races, so I am really looking forward to that one.”
Tim Gajser – P3
“The speed was good today, and I was feeling great on the track, since the morning. I pushed a little bit too much in the first race and went off track and crashed. Then Jeffrey passed me. But for the second one, I managed to get a good start. Riding was good. I made a mistake and Jeffrey passed me. Then I tried to keep up and passed Jorge at the end. I tried to get closer to Jeffrey and we were kind of riding at the same pace, but I finished second. It’s good to finish on the podium and I am also very happy with my improvement at the start, which is what we were struggling with during the past couple of weeks. I am really looking forward to the next race. It’s nice to finally have the fans back. We can see over here for Jorge’s home GP that we had so many fans getting together for him and hopefully it will be the same for the last five rounds in Italy.”
Romain Febvre – P4
“I felt amazing on this track; it very well-prepared so the conditions were perfect already in the morning and I was happy with a third gate-pick. I got a good start in the first race, second behind Jorge Prado; I tried several times to pass him without success and I also made a few mistakes in the process but finally I passed him and put in several fast laps to make a gap. I was happy to win this moto but unfortunately my second start wasn’t so good and in the third corner I collided with other riders and crashed; I was under my bike so I lost a lot of time; I came back in the race last but I had good speed and was able to come back to seventh. Everything was OK apart from this crash; I was actually happy to finish seventh as I couldn’t imagine that was possible when I got back on my bike. Now we move to Arco; it is one of my favourite tracks and I expect more great results there to continue our challenge for the title.“
Tony Cairoli – P5
“A tough race today but I’m actually happy about my feeling, and my health is getting better. I didn’t have the same problem as the last few races where I had to ride with painkillers. The starts were important again and in the first moto I messed up. My pace was improving when I had a stone come into my boot; something very strange that has never happened to me before. I had to stop and open the boot because it was hurting a lot. So, I lost a couple of positions that I then fought to regain. I enjoyed riding this weekend and made the most of a good start in the second moto. I caught Jorge but never really had the chance to pass him. 4th was OK and we’ll take the positive thing about my chest and ribs feeling better, which means we’ll hopefully be even more competitive in Arco.”
Pauls Jonass – P6
“Overall it has been a really good weekend in Spain. My riding was good, my bike was good, and I finally found that intensity that I needed in the early part of the races. I had the second fastest lap time in race two, so I know I have the speed and if it wasn’t for a little tip over early on in that second race then I know it could have been better. I feel like everything is really coming together now and I’m going to Italy aiming for the podium.”
Jeremy Seewer – P7
“Things are definitely improving for me. I struggled here in Spain last year on this track, so I feel that we’ve made a big improvement in terms of my riding and feeling on the track. Still, I hoped for more because I felt good and I had good speed and a good time in Timed Practice. I have something to work on in the first two turns because I get good starts, but it just seems that I am at the wrong place at the wrong time, so when I enter the first corner second, somehow in the chaos before turn two, I end up around sixth. After that, I pick it up quickly, but if you’re like me and not in top shape, it’s really hard to move forward to the front again because the racing is so close. You need to be 100%. I got solid points today. I did my best. I need to keep working on myself, keep pushing to improve my condition, and also with the team and the bike, we have some work to do to get back on the podium, so we will keep pushing.”
Brian Bogers – P9
“All day I felt great on my bike, and I had a good feeling on the track from the moment I went out for qualifying. Unfortunately, my start in race one wasn’t the best and I was struggling for around 20 minutes, but in the last 10 I felt really comfortable which gave a me good feeling for race two. My start wasn’t the best in the second moto either, but I managed to pass a lot of riders in the first few corners and rode a solid race to finish sixth. I was really happy with that one and now I’m much closer to the top 10 in the series so overall, it’s been a really positive day for me and the team.”
Thomas Kjer Olsen – P11
“It was a tough GP but overall, I’m quite happy with the end result just because of the feeling I had on the bike. In the first race I was able to move forward and felt great, making passes and I found some good lines as well which really helped. I did actually exert myself a little but too much in that one as for race two I felt strong, I just didn’t have that last little bit to push like I did in race one. I would say it was a solid weekend and now it’s onto Arco next weekend. I know that track really well so I’m looking forward to three GPs there.”
Glenn Coldenhoff – P13
“This morning we tried a few things and played with the set-up, but it was quite difficult with the limited time to do this. So, we didn’t get quite to where I wanted to be, but I tried my hardest. Every time I go out, I try my hardest. It felt okay in the first moto. I had a really good start. I was third and then moved to second. I had a few guys pass me and then I came together with Jeffrey (Herlings) and went down, so I only managed to finish 10th. My start was not as good in the second race, but still alright, and my riding and feeling was the same as in the first race. I also had another small crash and then was 14th. Honestly, not where I want to be or where we want to be. I am quite disappointed, but we will keep working hard to get back to where we should be.”
MXGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|505
|2
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|493
|3
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|490
|4
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|440
|5
|Cairoli, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|419
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|373
|7
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|GAS
|352
|8
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|302
|9
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|233
|10
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|HUS
|220
|11
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|209
|12
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|203
|13
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|197
|14
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|156
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|135
|16
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|120
|17
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|112
|18
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|108
|19
|Strijbos, K.
|BEL
|YAM
|98
|20
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|91
|21
|Jasikonis, A.
|LTU
|HUS
|87
|22
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|HON
|64
|23
|Monticelli, I.
|ITA
|KAW
|54
|24
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|50
|25
|Sterry, Adam
|GBR
|KTM
|39
|26
|Locurcio, L.
|VEN
|KTM
|35
|27
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|33
|28
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|30
|29
|Brylyakov, V.
|MFR
|HON
|30
|30
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|31
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|YAM
|13
|32
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|HUS
|10
|33
|Bobryshev, E.
|MFR
|HUS
|6
|34
|van Berkel, L.
|NED
|HON
|5
|35
|Clochet, Jimmy
|FRA
|BET
|4
|36
|Watson, Nathan
|GBR
|HON
|4
|37
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|4
|38
|Desprey, M.
|FRA
|YAM
|3
|39
|Roosiorg, H.
|EST
|KTM
|1
|40
|Gole, Anton
|SWE
|HUS
|1
|41
|Lesiardo, M.
|ITA
|HON
|1
|42
|Kellett, Todd
|GBR
|YAM
|1
Maxime Renaux tops MX2 – Beaton on the podium
In MX2, only two-points separated Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle, 47-45 points, while Australia’s Jed Beaton completing the podium. Wilson Todd also made an appearance inside the top ten, in ninth.
Renaux holds a significant lead on 535-points, with Jago Geerts and Mattia Guadagnini separated by a single point in second and third respectively, 427 to 426.
MX2 Race 1
The first MX2 race of the day saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle secured another Fox Holeshot as he led the way ahead of his teammate Mattia Guadagnini, Renaux and Isak Gifting of DIGA PROCROSS GasGas Factory Racing.
Renaux was quick to get into second, as his teammate Jago Geerts of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing started applying the pressure onto Guadagnini for third but came short.
Home rider Ruben Fernandez of Honda 114 Motorsports started well inside the top 10 and was going after Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton and later Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Rene Hofer. Beaton continued to move up the order as the race went on, getting by Gifting for fifth, who had dropped a few positions by that point.
Renaux then caught onto the rear wheel of Vialle, who was able to respond quickly and take the gap back up to 2.275 seconds, as Geerts dropped back to 13th. A couple of laps later, Renaux was back onto Vialle for the win as just 0.882 separated the pair, but again Vialle was able to respond and preserve that lead.
Fernandez was keen on putting on a good performance for the fans as he chased Simon Längenfelder of DIGA PROCROSS GasGas Factory Racing, eventually making the pass for eighth position. He was able to pass one more rider before the chequered flag fell to finish the race seventh.
Meanwhile Geerts found himself in trouble again, as he crashed out of 11th position, eventually finishing the race 13th which was costly for the championship.
At the top end of the field Renaux was keeping close to Vialle, but then lost a load of time on the KTM rider as the gap increased to 9.591 seconds. And while Vialle led Renaux, Guadagnini was having a pretty lonely race in third, as Beaton kept it steady in fourth ahead of Hofer.
His teammate, Kay de Wolf of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing had a nice battle with Gifting for a few laps, before making a pass stick and finishing the race in sixth.
In the end, Vialle secured the race victory 6.972 seconds in front of Renaux, with Guadagnini third.
MX2 Race 2
In race two, Vialle continued to assert his dominance in the starts as he got another Fox Holeshot with Geerts and Guadagnini just behind. Renaux was there too as he got around Guadagnini for third, while Geerts took the lead from Vialle.
Guadagnini came under more pressure as both Beaton and de Wolf got by the Italian pushing him down to sixth, but the KTM rider was able to retaliate and take back a spot from de Wolf not long after. The Dutchman then crashed and dropped out of sixth.
Renaux set the fastest lap of the race as he caught onto Vialle for second, while Guadagnini went down trying to get around Beaton.
Fernandez had another top 10 start in the second heat and was making good progress up the field. He eventually fought his way back up to fifth and that’s where he would also finish the race.
On lap nine, Renaux took second from Vialle and then it was a Yamaha 1-2 as Geerts led Renaux by 2.495 as the Frenchman worked away at the gap to the Belgian. By lap 13 we saw a change for the lead as Renaux jumped into first position.
But the race was far from over, as Vialle had both Renaux and Geerts in his sights with four minutes plus two laps on the clock. The top three were then just within 2.401 seconds of each other. Vialle might have pushed too hard as he went down but was lucky to not lose any positions.
In the end, Renaux secured his 7th race win of the season, with Geerts crossing the line in second and Vialle finishing third. With a 2-1 result, Renaux took to the top step of the podium, as Vialle was forced to settle for second ahead of Beaton who had another solid day, going 4-4 for third on the podium.
Renaux continues to lead the MX2 standings with a healthy 108-point vantage over Geerts, while Guadagnini is just one point behind in third.
MXGP of Spain – MX2 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|20
|45
|3
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|18
|18
|36
|4
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|KTM
|20
|13
|33
|5
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|16
|15
|31
|6
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|8
|22
|30
|7
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|14
|16
|30
|8
|Benistant, Thibault
|FRA
|YAM
|12
|14
|26
|9
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|10
|11
|21
|10
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|11
|10
|21
|11
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|6
|12
|18
|12
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|15
|3
|18
|13
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|9
|8
|17
|14
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|7
|9
|16
|15
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|13
|0
|13
|16
|Facchetti, Gianluca
|ITA
|KTM
|2
|7
|9
|17
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|1
|6
|7
|18
|Boegh Damm, Bastian
|DEN
|KTM
|3
|4
|7
|19
|Farres, Guillem
|ESP
|GAS
|4
|2
|6
|20
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|GAS
|0
|5
|5
|21
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|5
|0
|5
|22
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|0
|1
|1
Maxime Renaux – P1
“It feels really good, and I am really happy with the day. The first race was good. I took a good start and tried to stick with Tom, but he wasn’t making any mistakes. He was riding really good. So, I couldn’t find any gaps and was able to satisfy myself with my position. Second race was really good. Had a good start again. I was third behind Jago and Tom then I could find the spot to make a pass happen and I went for it. As you said, it was a confidence boost. Really happy to be back at the top of the podium. So, everything is going really well, good advantage on the championship as well, getting good points. I just need to stay focused till the end and it will be good.”
Tom Vialle – P2
“It was a special day. The first race was pretty good, I had a great feeling on the bike and everything was fine. Another great start in the second race, but I just did not feel so good. Jago passed me in the first lap, I tried to follow him, then Maxime also passed me in the same place I believe. I felt better at the end and tried to pass Jago, then I crashed, so It was not a good race for me but I am pretty happy with how it finished. It’s not easy to win every race every weekend, you also need to accept coming second but I will try to be back at the top in the next race. I have closed the gap in the championship because Jago and Mattia didn’t have a great race today. So, the goal is to finish second if I can and always do my best.”
Jed Beaton – P3
“It was a pretty solid day. Quite happy I did not end up 4th. I have been finishing fourth a lot lately. But that’s on me. I need to be up there right from the start with these guys, because when I miss the start, I don’t put myself in a position to fight with them. They’re already 10 seconds ahead, which makes it impossible. Again, that’s on me and I need to work on that. The start is one of the most important things in Trentino and it won’t be easy to pass. But I will get going and hopefully put myself in a great position with a good start.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P4
“The day started quite badly with a big crash in Free Practice and I had to change the bike and wasn’t feeling too good, especially in Timed Practice. I had a good start in the first race and although I made an error and [Maxime] Renaux past me I ran some decent lines. It was a pretty lonely race in 3rd. I went too wide in the first corner of the second moto but too many mistakes, especially when I was trying to pass [Jed] Beaton for the podium. I jumped too long and lost control of the bike. I then tried not to lose many points and 8th was OK, even though I’m not happy with that second race. I should have been on the podium. We’re close for second in the championship and we’ll have plenty of home races now.”
Rene Hofer – P5
“A solid day: nothing more, nothing less. It was all about the position after the first lap. In both motos I got stuck behind some guys almost stopped in the ruts and lost a few places. My speed was good. I cannot be too disappointed. Perhaps I need to make some better line choices on the first laps. It was difficult to get a flow in the ruts here. Anyway, some decent points for the championship and we’ll try again next weekend.”
Jago Geerts – P6
“The first race today was just really difficult. My pace was not too bad, but honestly, I didn’t feel too good on the bike. Then I had two really stupid crashes. I hit a hay bale in one and then crashed on my own. In the second heat I was close to the holeshot and then almost led the whole race, but then Maxime (Renaux) passed me. I tried to pass him back on the last lap but, in the end, couldn’t make it happen. Overall, I felt much better on the bike. My speed was good, so hopefully it stays like this for the next races.”
Thibault Benistant – P8
“My day was not easy, but better than the last one. My riding was good, I felt great on the bike. I struggled a little bit off the start, so I had to work hard and give my all to come back. I made some nice passes today. Physically I felt good, and I also felt good on the bike too. So, I know I just need a good start and then I can stay upfront.”
Simon Langenfelder – P10
“It’s been another good GP for me and I’m happy with my weekend and to be back inside the top 10 overall is where I should always be. I had a strange start in the first race, my jump from the gate was bad but I was able to get the power down and I came out of the first turn around fifth or sixth. I was a little surprised, but I’ll take it! I didn’t quite get the same start in race two and ended up 11th which was ok but overall, but it’s nice to put two motos together and go into the triple header in Arco with this positive result.”
Kay de Wolf – P12
“I was putting together a pretty decent GP but in the second one I had a pretty big crash and broke my nose. It was a struggle for the last two laps, and I ended up 18th for three points which may prove to be really important at the end of the season. After finishing sixth in race one I was confident of doing the same in race two, but crashes happen and it’s frustrating. Overall, I’m ok and I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for next weekend.”
MX2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|535
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|427
|3
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|KTM
|426
|4
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|417
|5
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|395
|6
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|364
|7
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|362
|8
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|331
|9
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|292
|10
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|230
|11
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|227
|12
|Boisrame, M.
|FRA
|KAW
|223
|13
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|209
|14
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|KAW
|190
|15
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|183
|16
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|163
|17
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|129
|18
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|120
|19
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|99
|20
|Boegh Damm, B.
|DEN
|KTM
|97
|21
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|54
|22
|Facchetti, G.
|ITA
|KTM
|45
|23
|Florian, Lion
|GER
|KTM
|29
|24
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|GAS
|26
|25
|Meier, Glen
|DEN
|KTM
|26
|26
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|18
|27
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|28
|Sandner, M.
|AUT
|KTM
|15
|29
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|14
|30
|Dickinson, A.
|GBR
|KTM
|11
|31
|Hammal, Taylor
|GBR
|KAW
|10
|32
|Goupillon, P.
|FRA
|KTM
|10
|33
|Tropepe, G.
|ITA
|HUS
|7
|34
|Wagenknecht, J.
|CZE
|KTM
|7
|35
|Farres, G.
|ESP
|GAS
|6
|36
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|6
|37
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|HON
|6
|38
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|6
|39
|Scuteri, E.
|ITA
|TM
|4
|40
|Petrashin, T.
|MFR
|KTM
|4
|41
|Rizzi, Joel
|GBR
|HON
|2
|42
|Congost, G.
|ESP
|YAM
|2
|43
|Renkens, N.
|BEL
|KTM
|2
|44
|Ludwig, Noah
|GER
|KTM
|1
|45
|Nordström Graaf, A.
|SWE
|YAM
|1
Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 in Spain
Round five of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing championship has concluded in Arroyomolinos as Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC went on to take the overall victory at the Spanish round of the series.
EMX Race 1
In the first EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat, it was Julius Mikula who got into an early lead ahead of Alexis Fueri of Fantic Factory Team Maddii, Scott Smulders of No Fear / Jumbo BT Racing Team and Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC. Meanwhile the series leader Valerio Lata of MRT Racing Team KTM started in around 23rd position.
Nicolas Duhamel of Team VHR KTM Racing started well in fourth ahead of Kay Karssemakers of Husqvarna SKS Racing NL. Smulders was looking to take over the lead as Duhamel got into second.
Mikula then led Duhamle, Smulders and Edgar Canet from RFME GasGas MX Junior Team, as Van Erp got around Bobby Bruce of ASA United GasGas Racing Team for fifth. Lucas Coenen of 9MM Energy Drink Bud Racing Kawasaki also got around Bruce, as the Brit dropped down to sixth.
The action within the top 10 was extremely close, as riders traded positions and battled intensely. Meanwhile further down the field, Lata ran into some troubles just as he was getting back within the top 10 and as a result fell to 32nd.
Duhamel was another rider to crash, which allowed Canet to get all over the back wheel of Mikula and challenge the Czech rider for the lead. As Canet took over first position, Mikula came under more pressure from Van Erp who moved into second and set his sights on the win. It took three laps for Van Erp to make a pass for the lead.
Lucas Coenen picked up his pace as he started to make good passes to move up the order. The Belgian then caught up with Bruce and was able to get around him for third. It took a few laps, but Coenen also caught up with Canet and took second from the Spaniard with four laps remaining.
Van Erp went on to win the race ahead of Coenen and Canet.
EMX Race 2
In race two, it was Pablo Gutierrez who took the holeshot from Nicolo Turaglio, Lata and Smulders. Lata was keen on making up for the 18th place finish in race one as he was quick to get around Turaglio and move into second.
Bruce and Karssemakers started the race in ninth and 10th, while Sacha Coenen of 9MM Energy Drink Bud Racing Kawasaki also started well in fourth. His brother Lucas Coenen was inside the top 10 too, but later crashed and dropped way down the order.
Gutierrez continued to lead Lata by 5.153 seconds, as Smulders dropped a few positions and then later made a mistake which allowed Bruce to move up to sixth. The GasGas rider then picked up another position as Van Erp went off track. Xavier Cazal from Team VHR KTM Racing was the next right in his sights, and he was able to also pass him and get into fourth place.
As Lata took the lead, further down the order, Lucas Coenen began his comeback as he got himself into 14th place, while his brother Sacha Coenen was getting in the mix with Lata and Gutierrez, gaining ground on both riders ahead. The Kawasaki rider was on track for his first podium finish, but his day ended in a DNF.
Lata then got ahead by 4.458 seconds over Gutierrez as Bruce picked up his pace and caught up with the Spanish rider. He needed to push hard but ultimately was able to get the job done to finish the race second behind Lata who was the race winner.
With a 1-4 result, Van Erp bagged himself his second overall victory of the season, with Bruce placing second overall and Lucas Coenen securing his third consecutive podium after coming back to eighth place in the second race.
Despite not finishing on the podium, Lata still leads the championship with an 11-point advantage over Bruce. Karssemakers is third just five points behind.
Ivano Van Erp
“It’s unbelievable. Two not-so-good starts. I came from 10th in the first one, I think. I was then able to take the lead after 15 minutes, which was very nice. In the second race, I believe I was 7th or 8th at the start, and I came from behind but also made a small mistake. I had to keep going and I saw on the pit board after 20 minutes that I had the overall, so I kept my focus and won the overall again. I train a lot, so I believe I can do it again. It’s a great feeling. I hope to get three great races in Trentino, we head there, and we’ll see what it brings. Thank you to everyone, my fans, family and sponsors.”
EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification
1. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 43 points; 2. Bobby Bruce (GBR, GAS), 40 p.; 3. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KAW), 35 p.; 4. Pablo Gutierrez (ESP, GAS), 29 p.; 5. Kay Karssemakers (NED, HUS), 29 p.; 6. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 28 p.; 7. Xavier Cazal (FRA, KTM), 27 p.; 8. Scott Smulders (NED, HUS), 27 p.; 9. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 26 p.; 10. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 25 p.;
EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification
1. Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 174 points; 2. Bobby Bruce (GBR, GAS), 163 p.; 3. Kay Karssemakers (NED, HUS), 158 p.; 4. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KAW), 119 p.; 5. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 117 p.; 6. Scott Smulders (NED, HUS), 115 p.; 7. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KAW), 110 p.; 8. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 106 p.; 9. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, YAM), 101 p.; 10. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 95 p.;
Scharinger earns European Junior eMX #1 plate
Having got to grips with the demands and characteristics of intu-Xanadú Arroyomolinos the previous day for round four, the 25 youngsters contesting the final round of the series were back making laps around a special section of the MXGP layout for their last spin of the season.
Hot sunshine beat down on the venue that was packed full of fans and spectators. The junior e-motocrossers loaded the gate with KTM SX-E 5, Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5 and the GASGAS MC-E 5 electric machinery and the competition between Tobias Scharinger, Spaniard Eleu Jose and Austrian Elias Eder was particularly close.
In the first race of the day Scharinger, riding a Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5, was able to defeat French junior Timotei Cez by more than three seconds. Jordan Cadenel was 3rd after the initial 7 minutes and 1 lap chase. In the afternoon and through deeper and bumpier ruts, Austria’s Scharinger had his hands full with rapid Spanish KTM SX-E 5 racer Logan Liberal Rodas. The native rider was able to pull away in the final two laps to stretch a five-second margin over Scharinger who went 2-1 on the day and therefore earned the overall victory as well as ownership of the series.
Scharinger will receive a brand-new motorcycle as his prize, and all participants in the full schedule will have a testing and training opportunity this winter with an MXGP factory team. During the campaign the champion and Eleu Jose split the spoils between them: Scharinger was quickest in Italy and the Spanish double while Jose ruled in Germany and France.
Tobias Scharinger
“My bike is a lot of fun and I really liked being able to ride on the MXGP tracks. It was great to win the series and I am really happy.”
As a showcase for the performance of KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS electric motocross machinery and a staging point for the raw ability and enthusiasm of junior racers in an elite environment, the European Junior e-Motocross Series has been a notable success.
The first edition was initially oversubscribed and saw a spread of ages, nationalities and riders from both genders take part. Details for the 2022 edition will be released in the coming months.
2021 Racing schedule
2021 MXGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|MXGP
|Location
|14
|24 Oct
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|15
|27 Oct
|MXGP of Pietramurata (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|16
|31 Oct
|MXGP of Garda (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|17
|07 Nov
|MXGP of Lombardia (ITA)
|Mantova
|18
|10 Nov
|MXGP of Città di Mantova (ITA)
|Mantova
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–