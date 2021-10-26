Moto News Weekly Wrap
October 26, 2021
What’s New:
- Regan Duffy Injury Update
- 2022 Penrite ProMX to kick off at Wonthaggi
- 2021 AMA Supermoto National Championship heads to Arizona
- 2021 Australian Senior & Junior Dirt Track Championships cancelled
- Chad Reed heads to Supercross de Paris 2021
- Jay Wilson tops All Japan Motocross at Sugo
- Aaron Plessinger to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2022
- Josh Roper joins GasGas Trials Team for 2022
- Strong performance from Natzke at Battle Of The Teams & MX Fest
- 2021 GNCC Ironman Round 13 Report
- Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 at Trentino
- Courtney Duncan crowned WMX 2021 Champion
- 2021 MXGP of Trentino – Round 14 Report
- 2021 Racing Calendars
Regan Duffy injury update
Regan has been brought out of his induced coma and continues to surprise doctors with his resilience as his immediate life threatening injuries have been brought under control.
The road to recovery is going to be very long, but the light at the end of that tunnel grows a little brighter each day.
2022 Penrite ProMX to kick off at Wonthaggi
The 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), will hit the ground running for it’s second season in Wonthaggi Victoria, on March 27 with continued support of the Bass Coast Council for the 2022 season opener.
The 2022 ProMX opening round at Wonthaggi will serve as the exciting launch for an eight round Championship run across eight separate weekends and venues, to begin in March and conclude in August.
Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO
“It’s a great sign for the Championship that we have renewed partnerships for our second season, such as this one with the Bass Coast Council. It shows great viability for long term relationships to grow into the future to further strengthen the sport. The heritage and prestige of the Wonthaggi Mx track speaks for itself within the industry and it is a fitting venue to launch the second season of the ProMX Championship, after so many positives were achieved in the inaugural year.”
Over the coming weeks and months, further updates and information will be provided and the full 2022 Championship Calendar will be revealed.
2021 AMA Supermoto National Championship heads to Arizona
With the Supermoto season coming to a close, AMA National No. 1 plates are up for grabs out in the desert.
Running Nov. 6-7, the two-day 2021 AMA Supermoto National Championship will take place at Musselman Honda Circuit in Tucson, Ariz. With two rounds each day, classes include Open Pro, Pro Lites, Amateur National, Open Asphalt, Amateur Asphalt and Supermini. The series is promoted by DRT Racing.
Ken Saillant – AMA Track Racing Manager
“The unique nature of the double-double weekend challenges competitors to push themselves to the limit. Four championship points-paying events in two days is the ultimate test of rider skill and machine reliability.”
With jumps and turns over dirt and pavement, Supermoto mixes roadracing, motocross and dirt track skills and action, with a wide range of track locations.
2021 Australian Senior & Junior Dirt Track Championships cancelled
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and border restrictions the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club, in consultation with Motorcycling Australia have made the decision to cancel the running of the 2021 Australian Senior Dirt Track and Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships.
Both Championships, which were to be held at Mick Doohan Raceway, Banyo, Queensland had been rescheduled earlier this year due to COVID-19, but with the ongoing border restrictions and no clarity provided by State Governments around the timing for the opening of state borders, the tough decision to cancel both Championship events has been made.
State border restrictions it makes it impossible for interstate riders and teams, officials and fans to attend the Championships.
Chad Reed heads to Supercross de Paris 2021
Chad Reed has revealed he’ll head to the Supercross de Paris, after not racing supercross for 18-months, marking an opportunity to race Antonio Cairoli before he retires.
Chad Reed
“I haven’t raced SX in 18months. I did exactly what I said I’d do- just focus on being a really good Dad to my 3 kids and spend time with my wife. Traveling the BMX race scene and now the amateur MX scene has kept us all busy and happy. I got a phone call from Supercross de Paris to come over for a race and I couldn’t say no. Off the couch isn’t a new thing for me and we can all wish for better prep. But mostly I’m excited to drop the gate with the boys again. Antonio cairoli and I haven’t raced SX against each other before! So we’ll tick that box before he retires. There is no feeling like that gate drop: you cannot replicate it. I will get to work this month and hopefully muscle memory serve me well. 20 years since the first time I was in Bercy. This race has stood the test of time and remained a great race to be part of for all international riders. I’m really happy to be going to Supercross de Paris to support them and what they do for the sport and the riders.”
The Supercross de Paris 2021 kicks off November 6 and will be held at Paris La Défense Arena.
Jay Wilson tops All Japan Motocross at Sugo
Jay Wilson has seen great success over in Japan, qualifying in P1 for the All Japan Motocross Championship at Sugo, then going on to claim the IA-2 division (250cc) overall on his stock YZ250F with a 1-1 result, topping the local talent on their home ground.
Despite not getting a great jump in each race, Wilson was able to claw his way through the pack and take control of each race in the opening 10 minutes. He fought off several attacks from the local riders to eventually get a five second gap over second place and hold them at arms length until race end. The winning margins of six and three seconds respectively show the level of competition was strong and Wilson had to stay on his game right until the very end.
Jay Wilson
“I have had an amazing time here in Japan and to win this race means a lot to me as I know the amount of work that has gone on behind the scenes to make it happen. The goal here was to prove how good the standard 2022 YZ250F is, as the bike I raced with had a 100% standard motor and I hope we were able to achieve that. P1 in the qualifying race and 1,1 for the top step at Sugo. This race really showcased the quality and reliability of the stock Yamaha YZ250F. The competition was tough, these guys can go fast especially on home soil. The track was difficult as it got quite rutty and reading the clay here is tough. Where it looked tacky was slippery and then add the sun in your eyes up the hills and it became a lot more technical than would I thought it would. It grew more challenging as the day went on. A huge thank you to Yamaha Racing Japan and all of YMC for making this project happen, my team manager here, mechanic, KYB and Dunlop for making me feel so welcome and comfortable while in Japan. Also a big thank you to my Australian team Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team and Scott Bishop for all the communication behind the scenes to make this happen. During a time when we haven’t been able to deliver a lot to our sponsors at races, it was an honour to represent my partners on the world stage in Japan this weekend, they deserve it. Lastly, my girls. These wins are so much more special now I have you to share them with.”
Wilson now heads back to Yamaha headquarters in Hamamatsu, south of Tokyo where he will be involved in some further product testing and meetings before flying home on November 4.
Aaron Plessinger to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2022
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team has signed Aaron Plessinger to race aboard the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships. Upon inking a two-year deal, Plessinger will remain with the team through the 2023 season with his much-anticipated debut taking place at the Anaheim SX opener on Saturday, January 8 in Anaheim, California.
Plessinger enjoyed a successful run in the 250 cc division, including a 250MX Championship in 2018 and countless race-wins in both series. Since moving into the premier 450 cc division in 2019, the 25-year-old has slated numerous top-10 finishes, along with one career top-five, and he is Ready to Race onto the podium with an all-new program behind him in 2022.
Training with world-renown SX/MX trainer Aldon Baker at the elite Baker’s Factory compound in Florida, Plessinger will also work alongside mechanic Jade Dungey, who re-joins the Red Bull KTM squad for his first season together with AP.
Aaron Plessinger
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to join Red Bull KTM and work alongside everyone associated with the factory team effort. To be honest, I’m pretty excited to bring a new vibe to the team. I rode KTMs a lot as a kid, so I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots and having some fun but this time on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. Getting to train at Baker’s Factory with Aldon Baker, who has helped shape the careers of many champions over the years, is an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up. Hopefully I can push my fitness to new limits and better hone in my racing techniques by training alongside all the other top riders there.”
The 2022 AMA Supercross Championship kicks off on Saturday, January 8 in Anaheim, California.
Josh Roper joins GasGas Trials Team for 2022
Josh Roper will join the GASGAS Trials lineup, for the 2022 and ‘23 AMA MotoTrials Championship seasons. Roper will debut aboard the TXT GP 300 at the recently announced 2022 season opener on April 2 and 3 in Sequatchie, Tennessee, where he will look to build a solid foundation towards his goal of claiming the No. 1 plate!
A championship-proven Trials rider with a history of winning, Roper has made his way through the AMA MotoTrials ranks as the 2017 Youth National Champion and 2018 Expert Class Champ before making his professional debut in 2019.
Claiming an impressive top-five finish in the championship standings as a rookie, the young Arizona native quickly progressed into a title contender last season where he finished runner-up in the series. Now, Roper is ready to take on the 2022 season with the backing of GASGAS and he’s got his eyes on the prize as he battles for the top spot.
Josh Roper
“I’m very excited to ride GASGAS for the next two AMA seasons. I’ve already tested the bike and know I can be successful on it; the power and rear suspension is the best in the business. I’m really looking forward to working with the team and improving my skills. My goal is to win the AMA MotoTrials Championship!”
Geoff Aaron – GASGAS Team Manager
“Josh is a great addition to the team. He is young and talented and comes from a great Trials family. He has a history of winning and now with our resources at GASGAS, he can really take it to the next level. Josh’s future looks bright and we are excited to help him achieve his goals.”
Strong performance from Natzke at Battle Of The Teams & MX Fest
The 2021-2022 season kicked off in New Zealand despite the challenges of Covid, with Josiah Natzke kicking off his season on a high note with wins at both the Battle of the Teams event, as well as the MX Fest.
Natzke dominated the MX2 class at the 2021 Huka Honda MX Fest, collecting 91-points, with runner up Cohen Chase on 74 and Jack Treload on 72 in third position.
In the MX1 class it was Cody Cooper taking top honours, but there was nothing in it, tied on 94-points with Maximus Purvis who was runner up. Tommy Watts completed the top three in 75-points.
Darren Capill meanwhile topped the MX3, ahead of Callum Dudson and Zara Gray.
In the Battle of the Teams, Cody Cooper topped the first race in the Vets-MX2 race from Daryl Hurley and Johnny Burkhart in the Vets Open class, while Josiah Natzke was top MX2 racer, ahead of Sam Blundell and Jack Treloar.
Cooper again topped the MX1-Vets race from Hyrley and Burkhart, while it was Ben Townley topping the MX1 from Rhys Carter and Tommy Watts.
The MX2-MX1 race saw Natzke take his second win, from Cohen CHase and Blundell, while Rhys Carter was top MX1 rider, from Townley and Watts.
Team Green won the Battle of the Teams overall, ahead of Alpinestars and Tauranga Motorcycle Club, with Rotorua Motorcycle Club and Taupo Blue completing the top five. Team Green was the Juniors victor, with Alpinestars winning the Seniors.
MX Fest Results – MX1
- Cody Cooper – 94
- Maximus Purvis (YZ450) – 94
- Tommy Watts (YZ250 2 Stroke) – 75
- Richard Horne – 72
- Jesse Donnelly – 57
MX Fest Results – MX2
- Josiah Natzke – 91
- Cohen Chase (YZ250F) – 74
- Jack Treloar – 72
- Brodie Connolly (YZ250F) – 67
- Sam Blundell – 58
MX Fest Results – MX125
- Rian King – 79
- Connor Hart – 64
- Clayton Roeske (YZ125) – 57
- Marcus Hildesheim – 51
- Madoc Dixon (YZ125) – 50
2021 GNCC Ironman Round 13 Report
As the 2021 season finale of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series concluded on Sunday, despite the skies opening up as rain showers persisted throughout the day. The Yamaha Racing Ironman event also broke the previous record of 2,442 entries as there were 2,711 total entries throughout the weekend of racing in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
XC1 Open Pro
With the XC1 Open Pro riders lined up, the stage was set for the 2021 GNCC National Championship battle. With the rain tapering off, the green flag was ready to wave for the final race of the 2021 season, and the battle between FMF/KTM Factory Racing Ben Kelley and AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor was one that everyone had their sights set on watching.
As Ricky Towery threw the green flag it was the No. 212 Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. However, it would be the Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang coming through the finish line first on the opening lap with Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall behind him in second.
Duvall’s teammate, Trevor Bollinger found himself running at the front of the pack on lap one as he came through third in XC1 with their other teammate Craig DeLong racing through in fourth. All eyes continued to search for the No. 514 and 530 to see who would emerge first, but both seemed to have some bad luck on the opening lap as they came through out of the top 20 overall.
Bollinger would make his way into the lead on the second lap with Strang and Duvall coming through behind him in second and third. Unfortunately for Bollinger and Russell, who had grabbed the holeshot, they would be unable to complete lap three as their machines were succumbing to the weather conditions.
Lap three saw Strang move back into the lead position with Duvall just five second behind him. DeLong had moved back into third in XC1 while FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley had become a man on a mission as he made his way back into the top 20 overall racers and sat fourth in XC1. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor had found himself in his pits for a clutch swap and was trying feverishly to make up time and ground on his competition. Kelley’s teammate Josh Toth found himself running fifth by lap three, but his motorcycle would sadly be unable to finish the race.
As the leaders came through to the white flag, Strang continued to lead with Duvall now just six seconds behind him and one lap to go. Strang and Duvall would continue to battle back-and-forth throughout the last lap, with Duvall making the pass for the lead.
Duvall would make his way to the finish line to earn his first win in almost two years at the season finale in very unfavorable conditions. Strang would come through to earn second as DeLong held on to earn his first XC1 Open Pro class podium.
As Kelley came to the finish, revs filled the air as he had battled his way up to ninth overall, fourth in XC1, making him the 2021 GNCC National Champion. Kelley had earned three overall wins this season, with seven other overall podium finishes on the year as he remained a consistent and constant threat to his competitors.
For Baylor, he would finish sixth in XC1 with a 65th overall finishing position after completing three full laps in what had seemed to be one of the muddiest season finales the series has seen in quite some time.
Unfortunately for Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn and AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael they would start the day but be unable to complete a lap of racing as they suffered mechanical issues.
XC2 250 Pro
After coming through sixth on the first lap in the XC2 250 Pro class, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would put his head down and ride smart through the grueling conditions. Snodgrass would move into the lead on the second lap and hold that position until the checkered flag flew. Snodgrass also found himself running third overall on the day, making his way onto the overall podium at round 13.
Phoenix Racing’s Cody Barnes made his way onto the podium once again in Indiana as he came from an eighth place start to second in the XC2 class. Barnes would continue to make the necessary passes and ride a steady race to move into the podium position.
Rounding out the top three in XC2 was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty. As the race continued, Lafferty found himself working his way back up from the fifth place position. Lafferty made his way back to third and would hold onto earn his second podium finish of the season.
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am there was a new winner as Podium Works/ODI Grips/Scott Goggles’ Shawn Myers Jr emerged as the class winner after battling back from a fifth place standing on lap two.
Myers would sit second as the white flag came out and would make the move into the lead once again after earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales’ holeshot award. Myers crossed the line six minutes ahead of his competitors.
The GASGAS-backed rider, Michael Pillar would battle back from a fifth place start to earn second in the FMF XC3 class, while MX Tech Suspension/Tely Energy/Moose Racing’s Hunter Neuwirth would finish third in the class after battling back-and-forth for the top spot.
10 a.m. Race
In the second amateur race of the day at 10 a.m. all eyes were on the WXC line as BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets and AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer were set to battle for the 2021 WXC GNCC National Championship.
As the race got underway it was Archer setting the pace in the lead position. Archer would continue to push throughout the three lap race as it was cut short due to weather conditions. Archer would lead start to finish, crossing the finish line with a considerable gap between herself and the rest of the competition.
Team Green Kawasaki/Babbitt’s Online-backed rider, Korie Steede had made her way into the second place position after battling back in third. Steede made a last lap pass to make her way to second in the WXC class.
BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets would come through in second on the opening lap but would find herself battling throughout the second lap as she came through in the fourth place position. As the white flag flew Sheets would put her head down and push for that last podium position and point needed to clinch the National Championship. As the crowd waited at the finish line, Sheets would emerge in third and lay claim to the 2021 WXC National Championship.
While Aussie enduro star and three-time GNCC Champion Tayla Jones didn’t line-up to race this particular event due to injuries, she did celebrate at the meeting after proposing to long time partner Allie Spurgeon at the Ironman GNCC, sharing:
Tayla Jones
“I may not have lined up to race yesterday but I won because she said YES! My one, my everything, my forever. Allie Spurgeon you are the most incredible girl I have ever met. From the second you walked into my life I knew you were something special but you are so much more than that. You make me want to be the best me possible and can make me smile like an idiot for no reason at all. You are my forever and I couldn’t be happier! I love you. Thank you to all of our amazing friends and GNCC family who made yesterday perfect! We love you all.”
At the conclusion of the 8 a.m. amateur 1 race it was the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) competitor, Gabe Day taking the overall win in muddy conditions. Joshua Webb came through to earn second overall, and his fourth win in the Warrior class. Brady Robbins rounded out the top three overall finishers and earned second in the 250 C Schoolboy class. Zachary Rohr and Sam Stamper rounded out the top three Warrior class finishers on the day.
As the season comes to an end the Night of Champions, awards banquet is set for December 10 and 11 at the Morgantown Marriott in Morgantown, West Virginia. ATVs, ATV micro and eMTB classes will be held on Friday, December 10, while bike and bike micro classes will be held on Saturday, December 11.
Bike PM Overall Top 20
|Place
|Racer
|Class
|Brand
|Elapsed
|1
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|XC1
|HQV
|02:08:37.256
|2
|JOSH V STRANG
|XC1
|KAW
|02:09:05.539
|3
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|XC2
|KAW
|02:09:39.910
|4
|CODY J BARNES
|XC2
|HON
|02:11:16.119
|5
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|XC2
|GAS
|02:11:28.437
|6
|CRAIG B DELONG
|XC1
|HQV
|02:12:42.690
|7
|RUY BARBOSA
|XC2
|HON
|02:14:52.579
|8
|THORN DEVLIN
|XC2
|BET
|02:15:33.337
|9
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|XC1
|KTM
|02:17:48.130
|10
|TRISTON LANDRUM
|250 A
|HON
|02:20:34.295
|11
|CHASE A COLVILLE
|250 A
|KAW
|02:32:36.000
|12
|NEIL ENMAN
|250 A
|GAS
|02:34:13.099
|13
|SHAWN MYERS JR
|XC3
|YAM
|02:36:55.754
|14
|ZACHARY N DAVIDSON
|250 A
|HQV
|02:38:39.019
|15
|MICHAEL J PILLAR
|XC3
|GAS
|02:43:55.398
|16
|BUBZ TASHA
|250 A
|HQV
|01:48:02.019
|17
|JOSEPH R CUNNINGHAM
|250 A
|KAW
|01:52:05.977
|18
|HUNTER W NEUWIRTH
|XC3
|KTM
|02:02:53.160
|19
|TREVOR GOETZ
|4-Str
|YAM
|02:05:53.719
2021 XC1 Open Pro Standings
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total
|1
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|KTM
|304
|2
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|YAM
|284
|3
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|HQV
|215
|4
|JOSH V STRANG
|KAW
|205
|5
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|KTM
|164
|6
|GRANT BAYLOR
|GAS
|156
|7
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|GAS
|146
|8
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|HQV
|136
|9
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|YAM
|97
|10
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|HQV
|94
|11
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|SHR
|41
|12
|CRAIG B DELONG
|HQV
|15
|13
|CORY BUTTRICK
|BET
|12
|14
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|YAM
|7
|15
|TYLER D MEDAGLIA
|KTM
|6
XC2 250 Pro Standings (Top 10)
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total
|1
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|GAS
|336
|2
|CRAIG B DELONG
|HQV
|269
|3
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|KAW
|217
|4
|RUY BARBOSA
|HON
|202
|5
|CODY J BARNES
|HON
|198
|6
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|YAM
|181
|7
|THORN DEVLIN
|BET
|158
|8
|LIAM DRAPER
|KTM
|153
|9
|BENJAMIN NELKO
|HQV
|143
|10
|JESSE ANSLEY
|KTM
|137
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Standings (Top 10)
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total
|1
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|HQV
|310
|2
|CHASE A COLVILLE
|KAW
|242
|3
|JAKE H FROMAN
|HQV
|195
|4
|BEN L PARSONS
|GAS
|193
|5
|JASON LIPSCOMB
|KTM
|187
|6
|MICHAEL J PILLAR
|GAS
|171
|7
|NOAH CLARK
|YAM
|166
|8
|MAX FERNANDEZ
|BET
|155
|9
|ELI CHILDERS
|YAM
|146
|10
|ZACK HAYES
|KTM
|122
WXC Standings (Top 10)
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total
|1
|BECCA N SHEETS
|YAM
|306
|2
|RACHAEL ARCHER
|YAM
|305
|3
|KORIE STEEDE
|KAW
|219
|4
|RACHEL GUTISH
|KAW
|182
|5
|TAYLA JONES
|HQV
|175
|6
|MACKENZIE TRICKER
|KTM
|156
|7
|PRESTIN RAINES
|YAM
|154
|8
|TAYLOR TAYLOR
|YAM
|131
|9
|SHELBY A TURNER
|KTM
|128
|10
|ANNELISA DAVIS
|YAM
|121
Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 at Trentino
Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC secured his third overall victory of the season at the round of Trentino after intense battles with the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing championship leader Valerio Lata of MRT Racing Team KTM and ASA United GasGas Racing’s Bobby Bruce.
In race one, it was Bruce who grabbed the holeshot from Lata, Scott Smulders of No Fear / Jumbo BT Racing Team, Andrea Viano and Van Erp. Bruce then pulled a 1.789 second lead over Lata as Van Erp got passed by Janis-Martins Reisulis.
Viano then started to push Smulders who was looking to respond but then the Dutchman crashed. He eventually came back to 11th.
On lap four, Van Erp got by Viano for third as he also set the fastest lap of the race. The Yamaha rider was then around five seconds behind Bruce and Lata. But as the race progressed Van Erp caught onto the back of the pair and then we witnessed a three-way battle for the win.
Lata cut Bruce’s gap considerably as he started to apply pressure onto the Brit and Van Erp made the most of this opportunity as he made an attempt to pass them both.
On lap 12 Lata was the new leader and it didn’t take long for Van Erp to get around Bruce also, as the GasGas rider dropped to third. Van Erp then focused on Lata and the pair fought closely until the end of the race.
Van Erp took the lead on several occasions, but Lata was able to respond and steal the victory from Van Erp, while Bruce finished third ahead of Bence Pregel and Kay Karssemakers of Husqvarna SKS Racing NL.
In race two, it was once again Bruce who got the holeshot, but a mistake from the Brit allowed Lata to quickly take the lead ahead of Van Erp. But by the end of the first lap we saw Van Erp get around Lata as he led the Italian, Bruce and Lucas Coenen of 9MM Energy Drink Bud Racing Kawasaki.
Van Erp then led by 2.291 seconds as Coenen got around Bruce for third. The Belgian then also set the fastest lap of the race. Further down the field a few of the other riders were also making passes as Marc-Antoine Rossi of Tech 32 got by Alexis Fueri of Fantic Factory Team Maddii and Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC got around Pregel for 12th.
Van Erp continued to lead, with Lata keeping close and Coenen third, but then with just a few laps to go Lata managed to get onto the rear wheel of the Yamaha rider and it was game on for the race win again.
The gap went down to just 0.817 but Van Erp was able to hold on to it and win the race just 0.610 seconds ahead of Lata as Coenen crossed the line third, while Bruce was fourth ahead of Rossi in fifth.
With a second and a race win, Van Erp finished the day on the top step of the podium while Lata finished second and Bruce was third.
Lata continues to lead the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing championship standings 20 points over Bruce, while Karssemakers is a further 20 points behind. The European 125cc Championship will continue on Tuesday for the round of Pietramurata.
Ivano Van Erp – P1
“I felt good all day long in free and time practice. In the first race my start was not so great, and I had to come from seventh place, just got my concertation and got to third I think. Then I saw on my pit board eight seconds to Bobby and Valerio. I managed to cut the gap and have a nice battle in the end of the race with Valerio and then in the second race I had a better start and then on the second lap I passed Valerio, had good focus for the rest of the race to take the win so I am very happy.”
Valerio Lata – P2
“Today it was quite difficult in the races but I had a good first race and took the victory and then in the second race I got a good start but Ivano was very fast, so I finished second. Now I’m ready for the next race here in Pietramurata.”
Bobby Bruce – P3
“We got two good starts today which was really good. I led a good amount of the race in the first one and just tensed up a bit. We didn’t really have so much time in between the races to get a good bike set-up, but I feel we’re making good progress. In the second race I felt good but the guys in front just had better pace today. I am excited for Tuesday to do it all again.”
EMX125 Trentino 2021 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|YAM
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Bruce, Bobby
|GBR
|GAS
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|KAW
|9
|20
|29
|5
|Karssemakers, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|16
|12
|28
|6
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|13
|14
|27
|7
|Pergel, Bence
|HUN
|KTM
|18
|8
|26
|8
|Smulders, Scott
|NED
|HUS
|10
|15
|25
|9
|Puig, Victor
|ESP
|YAM
|12
|13
|25
|10
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|YAM
|14
|11
|25
|11
|Rossi, Marc-Antoine
|FRA
|KTM
|8
|16
|24
|12
|Viano, Andrea
|ITA
|HUS
|15
|4
|19
|13
|Kees, Valentin
|GER
|KTM
|5
|7
|12
|14
|Escandell, Elias
|ESP
|GAS
|7
|5
|12
|15
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|KTM
|1
|10
|11
|16
|Gallego, Antonio
|ESP
|GAS
|11
|0
|11
|17
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|YAM
|0
|9
|9
|18
|Cazal, Xavier
|FRA
|KTM
|3
|6
|9
|19
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|HUS
|6
|1
|7
|20
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|4
|0
|4
|21
|Haution, Diego
|FRA
|HUS
|0
|3
|3
|22
|Lusis, Roberts
|LAT
|KTM
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Turaglio, Nicolò
|ITA
|KTM
|2
|0
|2
EMX125 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|221
|2
|Bruce, Bobby
|GBR
|GAS
|201
|3
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|HUS
|186
|4
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|YAM
|164
|5
|Coenen, Lucas
|BEL
|KAW
|148
|6
|Smulders, S.
|NED
|HUS
|140
|7
|Rossi, M.
|FRA
|KTM
|130
|8
|Zanchi, F.
|ITA
|YAM
|110
|9
|Coenen, Sacha
|BEL
|KAW
|110
|10
|Osterhagen, H.
|NOR
|FAN
|95
|11
|Sanchez, Raul
|ESP
|GAS
|95
|12
|Reisulis, K.
|LAT
|YAM
|94
|13
|Cazal, Xavier
|FRA
|KTM
|91
|14
|Viano, Andrea
|ITA
|HUS
|81
|15
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|80
|16
|Puig, Victor
|ESP
|YAM
|78
|17
|Escandell, E.
|ESP
|GAS
|77
|18
|Rossi, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|51
|19
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|46
|20
|Monne Viles, A.
|ESP
|KTM
|37
|21
|Pergel, Bence
|HUN
|KTM
|35
|22
|Ruffini, Luca
|ITA
|KTM
|34
|23
|Canet, Edgar
|ESP
|GAS
|32
|24
|Gutierrez, P.
|ESP
|GAS
|29
|25
|Petit, Adrien
|FRA
|YAM
|26
|26
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|HUS
|24
|27
|Duhamel, N.
|FRA
|KTM
|24
|28
|Nickel, Cato
|GER
|KTM
|23
|29
|Haution, Diego
|FRA
|HUS
|21
|30
|Kees, Valentin
|GER
|KTM
|21
|31
|Bennati, M.
|ITA
|HUS
|20
|32
|Salvini, N.
|ITA
|HUS
|16
|33
|Werner, M.
|GER
|KTM
|16
|34
|Garcia, F.
|ESP
|HUS
|12
|35
|Gallego, A.
|ESP
|GAS
|11
|36
|Reisulis, J.
|LAT
|KTM
|11
|37
|Turaglio, N.
|ITA
|KTM
|10
|38
|Karu, Romeo
|EST
|HUS
|7
|39
|Johnston, B.
|GBR
|GAS
|7
|40
|Aguilo Azorin, U.
|ESP
|KTM
|6
|41
|Hindersson, K.
|FIN
|KTM
|6
|42
|Mesters, B.
|NED
|KAW
|5
|43
|Alonso, Marco
|ESP
|HUS
|4
|44
|Vantaggiato, M.
|ITA
|HUS
|4
|45
|Costa, Fabio
|PER
|GAS
|3
|46
|Lusis, Roberts
|LAT
|KTM
|2
|47
|Volpicelli, E.
|ITA
|GAS
|2
|48
|Lobo, Sandro
|POR
|YAM
|2
|49
|Israel, N.
|CHL
|KTM
|1
|50
|Beernaert, B.
|BEL
|GAS
|1
|51
|Stenberg, Nico
|FIN
|KTM
|1
|52
|Giorgessi, T.
|FRA
|GAS
|1
Courtney Duncan crowned WMX 2021 Champion
Courtney Duncan has won her third consecutive FIM Motocross World Championship in Trentino, clinching the title in the first race of the day, and ending the season 31-points clear of runner up Nancy Van De Ven.
Despite hitting the dirt last weekend, fracturing her finger and left with a nasty cut, nothing could stop Duncan in her final charge to victory, riding calculatingly for a championship winning third in the opening race. As carnage unfolded around her and her main competitor Italian Kiara Fontanesi went down after a collision with another rider, the Kiwi superstar rode through the finish flags with enough points to claim her third WMX winner’s gold plate.
Courtney Duncan
“It comes down to how much it means to you, and how much is on the line and how much you want to win it. I was definitely feeling a little anxious but as soon as I got to the line, the helmet went on and I felt pretty controlled out there. I was able to finish third which was good enough to win the championship in the first one, which was pretty crazy. I wasn’t expecting that. This year’s been really tough. We’ve had ups and downs. Along the way it hasn’t been a smooth run. I’ve made the best out of every situation and got as much points as possible. I got to share the victory with my team and Kawasaki and a couple of friends I have over here. It’s been awesome how there’s not so much Covid over here, so we had the whole team and fans watching this weekend. I wish I could say I was going home to New Zealand soon now that the season’s over but it’s difficult to travel at the moment so I might be a Brit for a few more months.”
2021 WMX Final Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Duncan, C.
|NZL
|KAW
|268
|2
|Van De Ven, N.
|NED
|YAM
|237
|3
|Fontanesi, K.
|ITA
|GAS
|227
|4
|Papenmeier, L.
|GER
|YAM
|214
|5
|van der Vlist, S.
|NED
|KTM
|197
|6
|Verstappen, A.
|BEL
|KAW
|184
|7
|Valk, Lynn
|NED
|HUS
|174
|8
|Andersen, Sara
|DEN
|KTM
|159
|9
|Guillen, D.
|ESP
|KTM
|154
|10
|O’Hare, T.
|AUS
|HON
|112
2021 MXGP of Trentino – Round 14 Report
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing dominated the MXGP of Trentino, Jeffrey Herlings topping the MXGP, while Tom Vialle won the MX2, with both riders going 1-1 for the win.
Once again, both classes delivered on some intense battles and very close racing, especially in MXGP as the top four battled within just a few seconds of one another in both heats. This was a treat for the huge crowd of fans that lined the hard-pack circuit and who were keen to cheer on their favourites.
Riders will do it all again on Wednesday as the FIM Motocross World championship will continue with the MXGP of Pietramurata for round 15 of the series.
MXGP Race 1
In MXGP race one, it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who grabbed the Fox Holeshot from his teammate Ben Watson, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings. Meanwhile Tim Gajser from Team HRC started around sixth position.
Watson then crashed which allowed Herlings through as Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre followed the Dutchman. Gajser then got around Prado as well for fourth and was the fastest rider out on track in one of the first few laps.
Febvre then looked for a way to launch an attack onto Herlings as the pair pushed on and urged on the leader, Seewer, who set his best lap of the race. Herlings kept it close to Seewer as Febvre and Gajser were also searching for an opportunity to pass.
The racing within the top four was extremely close, as the gap was just 2.573 between Herlings in first place and Gajser who was down in fourth.
Further down the field Prado, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff were having a good fight for fifth.
Herlings then close in on Seewer, who had Febvre closing in on him, who had Gajser chasing him down too… In the end Herlings made a nice move on the Swiss on lap 11 to take over the lead.
Prado then crashed but only lost three positions, finishing the race in 8th ahead of Mathys Boisrame who made his debut with Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team in the MXGP class.
In the end Herlings won ahead of Seewer and Febvre, with Gajser fourth after struggling to pass the Frenchman ahead of him. Coldenhoff had a good first heat to end in fifth place ahead of Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass.
MXGP Race 2
In the second heat, the Fox Holeshot went to JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi as a couple of riders got tangled up in the first corner, this included Olsen and Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers.
Herlings and Gajser started the race 12th and 13th, while Jacobi led Febvre, Coldenhoff and Honda SR Motoblouz rider Benoit Paturel. The German’s time in the lead did not last long as Febvre was in the driving seat by the end of the first lap. Coldenhoff went through as well.
Gajser then managed to make up some good positions as he got by Watson for fifth as Herlings followed through. The Slovenian then got around Paturel and set his sights on Jacobi who made it a little bit harder to pass, but by lap four he was ahead of the JM Honda rider. Herlings did the same not too long after.
Seewer had to fight through the field in the second race as he got around his teammate Watson for seventh. The Swiss made a couple of more passes and finished the race fifth, but it was not enough for a podium.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli had more bad luck in race two, as he also DNF’d the second race after struggling from his crash in race one.
Prado also struggled with Bogers and Jonass ahead of him. The two GasGas riders managed to come back to 12th and 13th, while Prado finished in 17th.
Febvre then started to come under pressure from Coldenhoff who brought the gap down to 1.920. Gajser also caught onto the pair and was looking for the perfect moment to pass. As the battle for the lead went on, it looked like Febvre struggled with arm pump as he started to make mistakes.
Herlings then joined the three-way battle for first as he took third from Gajser. Coldenhoff also made a pass as he moved into the lead on lap 12. The Dutchman led for five laps before being caught by his fellow countryman Herlings.
Gajser and Febvre then fought for third as the factory Honda rider was eventually able to secure the position after the pair made contact in one of the corners.
In the end Herlings was the race winner as Coldenhoff was able to fend off Gajser in third, while Febvre and Seewer rounded out the top five.
With two race wins, Herlings added a fifth GP victory in Trentino to become the most successful rider at this venue, with Coldenhoff and Gajser tied on points in second and third places. In fact, Coldenhoff, Gajser, Febvre and Seewer all finished with 38 points, while Herlings was on 50.
Herlings now leads the MXGP standings 24 points over Febvre, while Gajser is just three points behind.
Jeffrey Herlings – P1
“It wasn’t an easy one. In the first race Jeremy was leading, riding smooth and at a good pace so it was tough to pass him. But at one point I knew I had to go because the boys behind me started pushing, so I had to pass him. The second race, I was caught up a bit in the start. Tim and I were somewhere around 10th or 12th and we both fought our way back to the front. He was one place ahead of me. At one point we caught up to the leader and I managed to pass him. Then I had to defend and pass Romain. It was a tough run, but I am happy to have won. I feel like I am in a very good shape right now, but I should never underestimate the competition from Tim, Romain or Glen today. It can be anyone’s race. So, I will keep charging till the end. We are only 17 days away and a lot of things may happen during the last four races.”
Glenn Coldenhoff – P2
“I have been struggling all year long except in Maggiora, so it’s good to be back on the podium. It’s been a very long and hard road. It’s good to be back here and I also feel like I belong here. I had a good feeling straight away this morning. I finished fifth in the first race. The second one was quite intense to say the least. In the beginning I was behind Febvre. I got so much pressure from behind, so I really had to do something. I managed to pass Romain and lead a few laps. I can tell you it was a great feeling. Definitely looking forward to having more battles like that. Jeffrey as we know is really strong lately. He passed me and I don’t think it’s a shame. It’s good that we have two more rounds here. I started this stretch on a positive note and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Tim Gajser – P3
“I did not have the best start in both races, so I had to fight my way back. Then I came to the top four and we were all riding at a similar pace so it wasn’t easy to make a pass. Overall, the speed was there. I think we have to work on the starts, to get better starts and to be in front and to battle for the win. Really looking forward to Wednesday. The gap in the championship is already quite big. But we know that anything can happen until the end. So definitely we will push hard until the end and try to win some races and GPs if I can and finish the season strong.”
Romain Febvre – P4
“Of course I am disappointed to miss the podium as we are four riders with the same number of points for second! The first race was pretty good; my start was not that good but I made some passes during the first lap and my rhythm was good but it was difficult to pass during the rest of the race. Second race I got a great start and took the lead on the first lap; I had good lap times until mid-race, then I started to make little mistakes and I didn’t really know which better lines I could take; Glenn, Jeffrey and Tim passed me and of course I’m disappointed, but that’s how it is and we’ll try to do better on Wednesday.“
Jeremy Seewer – P5
“Today was one of my best days so far this season. The bike seems to work well on this track, which is really positive. I feel good, I feel sharp and I am enjoying riding my bike. I am having a lot of fun; I am quick. I managed to get pole position, which is usually not my strong point. It was cool to get the holeshot and lead in the first moto for a while, and I was close to winning. Going into the second race I felt good, but was I got squeezed off the start and was very lucky not to go down. I clipped Jorge (Prado)’s back wheel and had to go straight. To recover to P.5 was great because I started last. It’s a shame I am not on the podium. We are with four riders on the same points, so let’s look at the positives, good points, and I’m looking forward to going racing here again in a couple of days.”
Mathys Boisrame – P6
“It was a good day for my first experience in the MXGP class! I posted the tenth fastest time in the morning but the first start was not easy and in the fourth corner I crashed with Cairoli! I was twenty-fifth and came back through to ninth which was not bad. The second start was similar but once more I came back to ninth. I am tired but satisfied with my riding and over the moon with a sixth overall at my first MXGP race.”
Pauls Jonass – P7
“After making some good progress in recent weeks I was a little disappointed with my riding today. Having said that, race one was ok and I moved into sixth with two laps to go so that was a good result despite not feeling my best. Then in race two I had a pretty big crash all on my own on the first lap so I was way down the field. It’s not an easy track to make passes on but I managed to salvage 12th so that wasn’t too bad. I need to work on a few things before Wednesday and my aim is to be back up front again.”
Ben Watson – P10
“I had good starts today and that is a positive point. It always helps. Around here, it’s really difficult to pass. I am still not feeling 100%. My ankle is not perfect, and in general, I’ve not had a lot of time on the bike since I’ve injured it, so I am a bit behind. I felt pretty good out on the track, I just had a couple of crashes in the first race, but in the second one, I was consistent with consistent laps. Overall, not a bad day.”
Jorge Prado – P13
“I gave everything I had. 100%. Even with a broken bone I was fighting for top five in the first moto. It was a pity about the crash with five minutes to go but I still managed to finish. I suffered a lot. I missed the start completely in the second moto and wasn’t happy about 17th but I cannot really fight in my situation at the moment. Hopefully it will be less painful on Wednesday. Starts count for so much here and I also want to make less mistakes like I did in the second moto.”
2021 MXGP of Trentino Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|16
|22
|38
|3
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|20
|18
|38
|5
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|22
|16
|38
|6
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|KAW
|12
|12
|24
|7
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|GAS
|15
|9
|24
|8
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|10
|13
|23
|9
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|HON
|7
|15
|22
|10
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|6
|14
|20
|11
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|HUS
|14
|5
|19
|12
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|11
|6
|17
|13
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|13
|4
|17
|14
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|YAM
|0
|11
|11
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|0
|10
|10
|16
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|1
|8
|9
|17
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|2
|7
|9
|18
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|BET
|9
|0
|9
|19
|Wright, Dylan
|CAN
|HON
|8
|0
|8
|20
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|4
|3
|7
|21
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|3
|2
|5
|22
|Strijbos, Kevin
|BEL
|YAM
|5
|0
|5
|23
|Locurcio, Lorenzo
|VEN
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
2021 MXGP Standings – Round 14
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|555
|2
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|531
|3
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|528
|4
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|457
|5
|Cairoli, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|419
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|411
|7
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|GAS
|376
|8
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|340
|9
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|250
|10
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|HUS
|239
|11
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|218
|12
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|217
|13
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|203
|14
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|165
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|145
|16
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|120
|17
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|119
|18
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|108
|19
|Strijbos, K.
|BEL
|YAM
|103
|20
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|100
|21
|Jasikonis, A.
|LTU
|HUS
|87
|22
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|HON
|86
|23
|Monticelli, I.
|ITA
|KAW
|54
|24
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|53
|25
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|50
|26
|Sterry, Adam
|GBR
|KTM
|39
|27
|Locurcio, L.
|VEN
|KTM
|36
|28
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|33
|29
|Brylyakov, V.
|MFR
|HON
|30
|30
|Boisrame, M.
|FRA
|KAW
|24
|31
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|YAM
|24
|32
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|33
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|HUS
|10
|34
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|9
|35
|Wright, Dylan
|CAN
|HON
|8
|36
|Bobryshev, E.
|MFR
|HUS
|6
|37
|van Berkel, L.
|NED
|HON
|5
|38
|Clochet, Jimmy
|FRA
|BET
|4
|39
|Watson, Nathan
|GBR
|HON
|4
|40
|Desprey, M.
|FRA
|YAM
|3
|41
|Roosiorg, H.
|EST
|KTM
|1
|42
|Gole, Anton
|SWE
|HUS
|1
|43
|Lesiardo, M.
|ITA
|HON
|1
|44
|Kellett, Todd
|GBR
|YAM
|1
MX2 Race 1
In MX2 race one, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle with the Fox Holeshot as he led Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant into the first corner.
Benistant then slipped to third as Isak Gifting of Diga Procross GasGas Factory Racing got around the Frenchman. Meanwhile further down the field, the championship leader Maxime Renaux from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing struggled out of the gate as he started the race down in 18th position.
Vialle continued to lead Gifting, Benistant and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts as Renaux climbed his way into 13th in the first few laps. The red plate holder then caught onto Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Rene Hofer and after passing him, shifted his focus on getting around Andrea Adamo of SM Action Racing Team YUSA Battery.
As Renaux struggled to pass Adamo, Beaton also joined the battle for eighth as he raced behind Hofer. It took Renaux four laps to pass the Italian, but he was eventually able to get it done on lap six.
Geerts then got by Benistant as he moved into third, while Tom Guyon of Team VHR KTM was having a great ride in 12th. He eventually finished the race in 13th position on what was a wildcard appearance in the MX2 category.
Benistant then crashed and struggled for the remainder of the race as it turns out he had an electrical problem with his bike. Meanwhile his teammate Geerts was applying pressure onto Gifting for second as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf and Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez fought for fourth place. Fernandez ended up winning that fight.
Vialle then stretched his lead to 12.051 seconds as Gifting worked hard to keep Geerts behind him but as the race progressed, he succumbed to the pressure and let the Yamaha rider through on the last lap.
Vialle went on to win the race ahead of Geerts and Gifting, while Renaux managed to come back to sixth as local hero Mattia Guadagnini of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing struggled the entire race and could only manage 18th.
MX2 Race 2
In race two, it was again Vialle with the Fox Holeshot as Renaux went down in the first corner. The KTM rider led his teammate Hofer, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton, Geerts and Mike Gwerder of WZ Racing Team.
Fernandez then got by Gwerder, as Gifting started down in 11th position. He only managed to get back to ninth by the end of the race.
Renaux had a big battle on his hands as he started in last but was able to make some nice passes in the first few laps.
At the front of the field though, Hofer crashed out of second which allowed Geerts to move into second. Beaton was right there too as he clocked the best lap of the race as he was closing in on the two leaders.
Guadagnini has a much better second race as he got by Guyon for seventh, while Renaux passed Honda Racing Assomotor Team’s Stephen Rubini. Gifting and Gwerder were next in his sights.
Benistant then crashed out of ninth position as he looked a little hurt while getting up. He continued the race to finish in 17th.
Geerts then started to close down the gap to Vialle and began to apply the pressure onto the leader. With two laps to go Geerts was within striking distance but could not find an opportunity for a pass and was forced to settle for second as Vialle went on to win the race. Beaton was third ahead of Fernandez and Hofer.
With two race victories, Vialle went on to win the MXGP of Trentino as Geerts got himself back on the box for second overall, while Fernandez celebrated his first GP podium in 12 races to finish third overall.
Renaux was eighth overall this weekend but continues to lead the championship by 92 points over Geerts and Vialle who moves to third in the standings and is just four points behind the Belgian.
Tom Vialle – P1
“It was a tough one. In the second race, Jago started third I think, and I had actually Rene behind me. I know he crashed because I saw him crash. Then Jago was second after 4 or 5 laps and I knew it was going to be a tough one. I tried to stay focused. I think I did a good race overall, not so many mistakes. It was a great weekend and started off really good right from the morning. I felt good on the track and also had two great starts, so everything was fine today. We all know it’s a nice area here. The track is also pretty cool. We still have two more races here, so I will try to have good starts, fight for the top position in the championship and try to close the gap as much as possible. That’s what I did today, and I will try to continue this way.”
Jago Geerts – P2
“I am really happy with the day. I felt really good in time practice. I had two solid races with two second places. The riding was really good, but we still need to improve the start a little bit. I think I started off fourth both times, but a really good start is needed on the track to seal the win. I just had a difficult period. Everything went well again since the second race in Spain, where I finished second. That gave me a real confidence boost. Then now two more second places so I am really happy with that.”
Ruben Fernandez – P3
“I did not feel really good at the beginning in practice. The track was slippery, and I did not find a good rhythm. But I had better start in both races where I was in the top 10. The first race was a bit worse. I then made my way into fourth during both heats. I am happy with the riding; it’s been calm and solid I would say. 4-4 for third overall, I’ll take it. I am happy to be back on the podium after the second round of the season. I had an injury in between, with no riding for three weeks. I came back in France and from there I have been improving and getting back on my feet, which I am really happy with.”
Jed Beaton – P4
“Overall, it’s been a good day and it ended with a strong result, but it definitely should have been better. If it wasn’t for a small crash in race one, I’m pretty sure I would have gotten on the overall podium, but I made a small mistake and it cost me big time. In race two I got another great start and I was putting together a strong race for the first half. I then made a few mistakes and lost the tow from the leaders, so I settled down, rode better lines, and secured third for fourth overall. I’m looking forward to Wednesday and my aim is to put together two solid races and get back on the box.”
Isak Gifting – P5
“It’s been a really positive day for me after not qualifying so well this morning. I had a great start in race one and it was awesome to be riding in clean air and up front with the top guys. I was in second for the whole moto and a little mistake on the last lap dropped me to third, but overall I was super-happy with that one. I didn’t get the best of starts in race two but I made it happen, making a lot of passes and ended up ninth for fifth overall. I’ll take a couple of days to rest now and I’m excited to be racing here again in a few days’ time.”
Kay de Wolf – P6
“After my big crash and breaking my nose last weekend I’m really happy with my results today. I really didn’t expect to bounce back like this and I made the best of it to finish sixth overall. I had great starts in both races and stayed out of trouble all day. My riding was solid today and I enjoyed myself out there, so I’m excited for Wednesday.”
Rene Hofer – P7
“The day began really well with 3rd place in qualifying but I had a top twelve start in the first moto and around this track you lose quite some time when you’re not at the front. I rode a solid race in P8. I was 2nd after Tom in the second race and could follow his pace for four laps and unfortunately, I made a small crash. I fell back to P5 and finished there. Riding-wise the day was pretty good and I had the speed for the podium. I’m looking forward to another two races here. I like the track, it’s not perfect but I like being here and will search for the podium again.”
Maxime Renaux – P8
“It was a tough day for me as you said. Actually, I felt really great in the morning. I had a really good lap time and finished second. Everything was on point and under control but then I really struggled in those two races. First start I was out of the top 20. I think I was 24th and fought as hard as I could. In the second race, I crashed in the first turn. I tried a different technique on the start, cutting a little bit more inside but I just lost the front in the first corner and touched the guys from the outside. Anyways, I just tried to fight my way back to the top and get as many points as I could because that’s all I could do. I finished eighth that race. Eighth overall as well, with 6-8. For sure, it was not the result we were waiting for, but I couldn’t make anything better today with my conditions and the way I started my races. It’s a strange feeling, but we’ll try to move on to better things and come back stronger on Wednesday with two good starts hopefully.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P12
“Probably the worst race of the year! It started with a big crash in Timed Practice and then I wasn’t feeling so great. I had a terrible start in the first moto and was trying to make some passes when I went down again. I lost the rhythm and just tried to get some points. Of course, 18th is not what I want. The second moto start was better and the whole race generally, even if I lost a few too many positions on the second corner for my liking. 7th was just OK and we’ll get better for the next GP.”
2021 MXGP of Trentino MX2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|18
|18
|36
|4
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|14
|20
|34
|5
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|20
|12
|32
|6
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|16
|15
|31
|7
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|13
|16
|29
|8
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|15
|13
|28
|9
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|12
|10
|22
|10
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|8
|11
|19
|11
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|KTM
|3
|14
|17
|13
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|9
|7
|16
|14
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|7
|8
|15
|15
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|11
|3
|14
|16
|Fredriksen, Hakon
|NOR
|YAM
|6
|6
|12
|17
|Hsu, Brian
|HUN
|KTM
|0
|5
|5
|18
|Meier, Glen
|DEN
|KTM
|5
|0
|5
|19
|Benistant, Thibault
|FRA
|YAM
|0
|4
|4
|20
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|4
|0
|4
|21
|Sandner, Michael
|AUT
|KTM
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Gwerder, Mike
|SUI
|KTM
|1
|1
|2
|23
|Facchetti, Gianluca
|ITA
|KTM
|2
|0
|2
2021 MX2 Standings – Round 14
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|563
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|471
|3
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|467
|4
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|KTM
|443
|5
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|429
|6
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|393
|7
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|366
|8
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|362
|9
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|328
|10
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|245
|11
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|231
|12
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|225
|13
|Boisrame, M.
|FRA
|KAW
|223
|14
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|215
|15
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|KAW
|190
|16
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|182
|17
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|143
|18
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|142
|19
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|99
|20
|Boegh Damm, B.
|DEN
|KTM
|97
|21
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|54
|22
|Facchetti, G.
|ITA
|KTM
|47
|23
|Meier, Glen
|DEN
|KTM
|31
|24
|Florian, Lion
|GER
|KTM
|29
|25
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|GAS
|26
|26
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|19
|27
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|18
|28
|Sandner, M.
|AUT
|KTM
|17
|29
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|30
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|14
|31
|Fredriksen, H.
|NOR
|YAM
|12
|32
|Dickinson, A.
|GBR
|KTM
|11
|33
|Hammal, Taylor
|GBR
|KAW
|10
|34
|Goupillon, P.
|FRA
|KTM
|10
|35
|Tropepe, G.
|ITA
|HUS
|7
|36
|Wagenknecht, J.
|CZE
|KTM
|7
|37
|Farres, G.
|ESP
|GAS
|6
|38
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|6
|39
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|HON
|6
|40
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|6
|41
|Hsu, Brian
|HUN
|KTM
|5
|42
|Scuteri, E.
|ITA
|TM
|4
|43
|Petrashin, T.
|MFR
|KTM
|4
|44
|Rizzi, Joel
|GBR
|HON
|2
|45
|Congost, G.
|ESP
|YAM
|2
|46
|Renkens, N.
|BEL
|KTM
|2
|47
|Gwerder, Mike
|SUI
|KTM
|2
|48
|Ludwig, Noah
|GER
|KTM
|1
|49
|Nordström Graaf, A.
|SWE
|YAM
|1
2021 Racing schedule
2021 MXGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|MXGP
|Location
|14
|24 Oct
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|15
|27 Oct
|MXGP of Pietramurata (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|16
|31 Oct
|MXGP of Garda (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|17
|07 Nov
|MXGP of Lombardia (ITA)
|Mantova
|18
|10 Nov
|MXGP of Città di Mantova (ITA)
|Mantova
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–