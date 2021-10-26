Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 at Trentino

Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC secured his third overall victory of the season at the round of Trentino after intense battles with the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing championship leader Valerio Lata of MRT Racing Team KTM and ASA United GasGas Racing’s Bobby Bruce.

In race one, it was Bruce who grabbed the holeshot from Lata, Scott Smulders of No Fear / Jumbo BT Racing Team, Andrea Viano and Van Erp. Bruce then pulled a 1.789 second lead over Lata as Van Erp got passed by Janis-Martins Reisulis.

Viano then started to push Smulders who was looking to respond but then the Dutchman crashed. He eventually came back to 11th.

On lap four, Van Erp got by Viano for third as he also set the fastest lap of the race. The Yamaha rider was then around five seconds behind Bruce and Lata. But as the race progressed Van Erp caught onto the back of the pair and then we witnessed a three-way battle for the win.

Lata cut Bruce’s gap considerably as he started to apply pressure onto the Brit and Van Erp made the most of this opportunity as he made an attempt to pass them both.

On lap 12 Lata was the new leader and it didn’t take long for Van Erp to get around Bruce also, as the GasGas rider dropped to third. Van Erp then focused on Lata and the pair fought closely until the end of the race.

Van Erp took the lead on several occasions, but Lata was able to respond and steal the victory from Van Erp, while Bruce finished third ahead of Bence Pregel and Kay Karssemakers of Husqvarna SKS Racing NL.

In race two, it was once again Bruce who got the holeshot, but a mistake from the Brit allowed Lata to quickly take the lead ahead of Van Erp. But by the end of the first lap we saw Van Erp get around Lata as he led the Italian, Bruce and Lucas Coenen of 9MM Energy Drink Bud Racing Kawasaki.

Van Erp then led by 2.291 seconds as Coenen got around Bruce for third. The Belgian then also set the fastest lap of the race. Further down the field a few of the other riders were also making passes as Marc-Antoine Rossi of Tech 32 got by Alexis Fueri of Fantic Factory Team Maddii and Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC got around Pregel for 12th.

Van Erp continued to lead, with Lata keeping close and Coenen third, but then with just a few laps to go Lata managed to get onto the rear wheel of the Yamaha rider and it was game on for the race win again.

The gap went down to just 0.817 but Van Erp was able to hold on to it and win the race just 0.610 seconds ahead of Lata as Coenen crossed the line third, while Bruce was fourth ahead of Rossi in fifth.

With a second and a race win, Van Erp finished the day on the top step of the podium while Lata finished second and Bruce was third.

Lata continues to lead the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing championship standings 20 points over Bruce, while Karssemakers is a further 20 points behind. The European 125cc Championship will continue on Tuesday for the round of Pietramurata.

Ivano Van Erp – P1

“I felt good all day long in free and time practice. In the first race my start was not so great, and I had to come from seventh place, just got my concertation and got to third I think. Then I saw on my pit board eight seconds to Bobby and Valerio. I managed to cut the gap and have a nice battle in the end of the race with Valerio and then in the second race I had a better start and then on the second lap I passed Valerio, had good focus for the rest of the race to take the win so I am very happy.”

Valerio Lata – P2

“Today it was quite difficult in the races but I had a good first race and took the victory and then in the second race I got a good start but Ivano was very fast, so I finished second. Now I’m ready for the next race here in Pietramurata.”

Bobby Bruce – P3

“We got two good starts today which was really good. I led a good amount of the race in the first one and just tensed up a bit. We didn’t really have so much time in between the races to get a good bike set-up, but I feel we’re making good progress. In the second race I felt good but the guys in front just had better pace today. I am excited for Tuesday to do it all again.”

EMX125 Trentino 2021 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 22 25 47 2 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 25 22 47 3 Bruce, Bobby GBR GAS 20 18 38 4 Coenen, Lucas BEL KAW 9 20 29 5 Karssemakers, Kay NED HUS 16 12 28 6 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 13 14 27 7 Pergel, Bence HUN KTM 18 8 26 8 Smulders, Scott NED HUS 10 15 25 9 Puig, Victor ESP YAM 12 13 25 10 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT YAM 14 11 25 11 Rossi, Marc-Antoine FRA KTM 8 16 24 12 Viano, Andrea ITA HUS 15 4 19 13 Kees, Valentin GER KTM 5 7 12 14 Escandell, Elias ESP GAS 7 5 12 15 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT KTM 1 10 11 16 Gallego, Antonio ESP GAS 11 0 11 17 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA YAM 0 9 9 18 Cazal, Xavier FRA KTM 3 6 9 19 Garcia, Francisco ESP HUS 6 1 7 20 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 4 0 4 21 Haution, Diego FRA HUS 0 3 3 22 Lusis, Roberts LAT KTM 0 2 2 23 Turaglio, Nicolò ITA KTM 2 0 2

EMX125 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 221 2 Bruce, Bobby GBR GAS 201 3 Karssemakers, K. NED HUS 186 4 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 164 5 Coenen, Lucas BEL KAW 148 6 Smulders, S. NED HUS 140 7 Rossi, M. FRA KTM 130 8 Zanchi, F. ITA YAM 110 9 Coenen, Sacha BEL KAW 110 10 Osterhagen, H. NOR FAN 95 11 Sanchez, Raul ESP GAS 95 12 Reisulis, K. LAT YAM 94 13 Cazal, Xavier FRA KTM 91 14 Viano, Andrea ITA HUS 81 15 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 80 16 Puig, Victor ESP YAM 78 17 Escandell, E. ESP GAS 77 18 Rossi, Andrea ITA KTM 51 19 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 46 20 Monne Viles, A. ESP KTM 37 21 Pergel, Bence HUN KTM 35 22 Ruffini, Luca ITA KTM 34 23 Canet, Edgar ESP GAS 32 24 Gutierrez, P. ESP GAS 29 25 Petit, Adrien FRA YAM 26 26 Valk, Cas NED HUS 24 27 Duhamel, N. FRA KTM 24 28 Nickel, Cato GER KTM 23 29 Haution, Diego FRA HUS 21 30 Kees, Valentin GER KTM 21 31 Bennati, M. ITA HUS 20 32 Salvini, N. ITA HUS 16 33 Werner, M. GER KTM 16 34 Garcia, F. ESP HUS 12 35 Gallego, A. ESP GAS 11 36 Reisulis, J. LAT KTM 11 37 Turaglio, N. ITA KTM 10 38 Karu, Romeo EST HUS 7 39 Johnston, B. GBR GAS 7 40 Aguilo Azorin, U. ESP KTM 6 41 Hindersson, K. FIN KTM 6 42 Mesters, B. NED KAW 5 43 Alonso, Marco ESP HUS 4 44 Vantaggiato, M. ITA HUS 4 45 Costa, Fabio PER GAS 3 46 Lusis, Roberts LAT KTM 2 47 Volpicelli, E. ITA GAS 2 48 Lobo, Sandro POR YAM 2 49 Israel, N. CHL KTM 1 50 Beernaert, B. BEL GAS 1 51 Stenberg, Nico FIN KTM 1 52 Giorgessi, T. FRA GAS 1

Courtney Duncan crowned WMX 2021 Champion

Courtney Duncan has won her third consecutive FIM Motocross World Championship in Trentino, clinching the title in the first race of the day, and ending the season 31-points clear of runner up Nancy Van De Ven.

Despite hitting the dirt last weekend, fracturing her finger and left with a nasty cut, nothing could stop Duncan in her final charge to victory, riding calculatingly for a championship winning third in the opening race. As carnage unfolded around her and her main competitor Italian Kiara Fontanesi went down after a collision with another rider, the Kiwi superstar rode through the finish flags with enough points to claim her third WMX winner’s gold plate.

Courtney Duncan

“It comes down to how much it means to you, and how much is on the line and how much you want to win it. I was definitely feeling a little anxious but as soon as I got to the line, the helmet went on and I felt pretty controlled out there. I was able to finish third which was good enough to win the championship in the first one, which was pretty crazy. I wasn’t expecting that. This year’s been really tough. We’ve had ups and downs. Along the way it hasn’t been a smooth run. I’ve made the best out of every situation and got as much points as possible. I got to share the victory with my team and Kawasaki and a couple of friends I have over here. It’s been awesome how there’s not so much Covid over here, so we had the whole team and fans watching this weekend. I wish I could say I was going home to New Zealand soon now that the season’s over but it’s difficult to travel at the moment so I might be a Brit for a few more months.”

2021 WMX Final Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 268 2 Van De Ven, N. NED YAM 237 3 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 227 4 Papenmeier, L. GER YAM 214 5 van der Vlist, S. NED KTM 197 6 Verstappen, A. BEL KAW 184 7 Valk, Lynn NED HUS 174 8 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 159 9 Guillen, D. ESP KTM 154 10 O’Hare, T. AUS HON 112

2021 MXGP of Trentino – Round 14 Report

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing dominated the MXGP of Trentino, Jeffrey Herlings topping the MXGP, while Tom Vialle won the MX2, with both riders going 1-1 for the win.

Once again, both classes delivered on some intense battles and very close racing, especially in MXGP as the top four battled within just a few seconds of one another in both heats. This was a treat for the huge crowd of fans that lined the hard-pack circuit and who were keen to cheer on their favourites.

Riders will do it all again on Wednesday as the FIM Motocross World championship will continue with the MXGP of Pietramurata for round 15 of the series.

MXGP Race 1

In MXGP race one, it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who grabbed the Fox Holeshot from his teammate Ben Watson, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings. Meanwhile Tim Gajser from Team HRC started around sixth position.

Watson then crashed which allowed Herlings through as Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre followed the Dutchman. Gajser then got around Prado as well for fourth and was the fastest rider out on track in one of the first few laps.

Febvre then looked for a way to launch an attack onto Herlings as the pair pushed on and urged on the leader, Seewer, who set his best lap of the race. Herlings kept it close to Seewer as Febvre and Gajser were also searching for an opportunity to pass.

The racing within the top four was extremely close, as the gap was just 2.573 between Herlings in first place and Gajser who was down in fourth.

Further down the field Prado, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff were having a good fight for fifth.

Herlings then close in on Seewer, who had Febvre closing in on him, who had Gajser chasing him down too… In the end Herlings made a nice move on the Swiss on lap 11 to take over the lead.

Prado then crashed but only lost three positions, finishing the race in 8th ahead of Mathys Boisrame who made his debut with Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team in the MXGP class.

In the end Herlings won ahead of Seewer and Febvre, with Gajser fourth after struggling to pass the Frenchman ahead of him. Coldenhoff had a good first heat to end in fifth place ahead of Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass.

MXGP Race 2

In the second heat, the Fox Holeshot went to JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi as a couple of riders got tangled up in the first corner, this included Olsen and Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers.

Herlings and Gajser started the race 12th and 13th, while Jacobi led Febvre, Coldenhoff and Honda SR Motoblouz rider Benoit Paturel. The German’s time in the lead did not last long as Febvre was in the driving seat by the end of the first lap. Coldenhoff went through as well.

Gajser then managed to make up some good positions as he got by Watson for fifth as Herlings followed through. The Slovenian then got around Paturel and set his sights on Jacobi who made it a little bit harder to pass, but by lap four he was ahead of the JM Honda rider. Herlings did the same not too long after.

Seewer had to fight through the field in the second race as he got around his teammate Watson for seventh. The Swiss made a couple of more passes and finished the race fifth, but it was not enough for a podium.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli had more bad luck in race two, as he also DNF’d the second race after struggling from his crash in race one.

Prado also struggled with Bogers and Jonass ahead of him. The two GasGas riders managed to come back to 12th and 13th, while Prado finished in 17th.

Febvre then started to come under pressure from Coldenhoff who brought the gap down to 1.920. Gajser also caught onto the pair and was looking for the perfect moment to pass. As the battle for the lead went on, it looked like Febvre struggled with arm pump as he started to make mistakes.

Herlings then joined the three-way battle for first as he took third from Gajser. Coldenhoff also made a pass as he moved into the lead on lap 12. The Dutchman led for five laps before being caught by his fellow countryman Herlings.

Gajser and Febvre then fought for third as the factory Honda rider was eventually able to secure the position after the pair made contact in one of the corners.

In the end Herlings was the race winner as Coldenhoff was able to fend off Gajser in third, while Febvre and Seewer rounded out the top five.

With two race wins, Herlings added a fifth GP victory in Trentino to become the most successful rider at this venue, with Coldenhoff and Gajser tied on points in second and third places. In fact, Coldenhoff, Gajser, Febvre and Seewer all finished with 38 points, while Herlings was on 50.

Herlings now leads the MXGP standings 24 points over Febvre, while Gajser is just three points behind.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“It wasn’t an easy one. In the first race Jeremy was leading, riding smooth and at a good pace so it was tough to pass him. But at one point I knew I had to go because the boys behind me started pushing, so I had to pass him. The second race, I was caught up a bit in the start. Tim and I were somewhere around 10th or 12th and we both fought our way back to the front. He was one place ahead of me. At one point we caught up to the leader and I managed to pass him. Then I had to defend and pass Romain. It was a tough run, but I am happy to have won. I feel like I am in a very good shape right now, but I should never underestimate the competition from Tim, Romain or Glen today. It can be anyone’s race. So, I will keep charging till the end. We are only 17 days away and a lot of things may happen during the last four races.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P2

“I have been struggling all year long except in Maggiora, so it’s good to be back on the podium. It’s been a very long and hard road. It’s good to be back here and I also feel like I belong here. I had a good feeling straight away this morning. I finished fifth in the first race. The second one was quite intense to say the least. In the beginning I was behind Febvre. I got so much pressure from behind, so I really had to do something. I managed to pass Romain and lead a few laps. I can tell you it was a great feeling. Definitely looking forward to having more battles like that. Jeffrey as we know is really strong lately. He passed me and I don’t think it’s a shame. It’s good that we have two more rounds here. I started this stretch on a positive note and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Tim Gajser – P3

“I did not have the best start in both races, so I had to fight my way back. Then I came to the top four and we were all riding at a similar pace so it wasn’t easy to make a pass. Overall, the speed was there. I think we have to work on the starts, to get better starts and to be in front and to battle for the win. Really looking forward to Wednesday. The gap in the championship is already quite big. But we know that anything can happen until the end. So definitely we will push hard until the end and try to win some races and GPs if I can and finish the season strong.”

Romain Febvre – P4

“Of course I am disappointed to miss the podium as we are four riders with the same number of points for second! The first race was pretty good; my start was not that good but I made some passes during the first lap and my rhythm was good but it was difficult to pass during the rest of the race. Second race I got a great start and took the lead on the first lap; I had good lap times until mid-race, then I started to make little mistakes and I didn’t really know which better lines I could take; Glenn, Jeffrey and Tim passed me and of course I’m disappointed, but that’s how it is and we’ll try to do better on Wednesday.“

Jeremy Seewer – P5

“Today was one of my best days so far this season. The bike seems to work well on this track, which is really positive. I feel good, I feel sharp and I am enjoying riding my bike. I am having a lot of fun; I am quick. I managed to get pole position, which is usually not my strong point. It was cool to get the holeshot and lead in the first moto for a while, and I was close to winning. Going into the second race I felt good, but was I got squeezed off the start and was very lucky not to go down. I clipped Jorge (Prado)’s back wheel and had to go straight. To recover to P.5 was great because I started last. It’s a shame I am not on the podium. We are with four riders on the same points, so let’s look at the positives, good points, and I’m looking forward to going racing here again in a couple of days.”

Mathys Boisrame – P6

“It was a good day for my first experience in the MXGP class! I posted the tenth fastest time in the morning but the first start was not easy and in the fourth corner I crashed with Cairoli! I was twenty-fifth and came back through to ninth which was not bad. The second start was similar but once more I came back to ninth. I am tired but satisfied with my riding and over the moon with a sixth overall at my first MXGP race.”

Pauls Jonass – P7

“After making some good progress in recent weeks I was a little disappointed with my riding today. Having said that, race one was ok and I moved into sixth with two laps to go so that was a good result despite not feeling my best. Then in race two I had a pretty big crash all on my own on the first lap so I was way down the field. It’s not an easy track to make passes on but I managed to salvage 12th so that wasn’t too bad. I need to work on a few things before Wednesday and my aim is to be back up front again.”

Ben Watson – P10

“I had good starts today and that is a positive point. It always helps. Around here, it’s really difficult to pass. I am still not feeling 100%. My ankle is not perfect, and in general, I’ve not had a lot of time on the bike since I’ve injured it, so I am a bit behind. I felt pretty good out on the track, I just had a couple of crashes in the first race, but in the second one, I was consistent with consistent laps. Overall, not a bad day.”

Jorge Prado – P13

“I gave everything I had. 100%. Even with a broken bone I was fighting for top five in the first moto. It was a pity about the crash with five minutes to go but I still managed to finish. I suffered a lot. I missed the start completely in the second moto and wasn’t happy about 17th but I cannot really fight in my situation at the moment. Hopefully it will be less painful on Wednesday. Starts count for so much here and I also want to make less mistakes like I did in the second moto.”

2021 MXGP of Trentino Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 25 25 50 2 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 16 22 38 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 18 20 38 4 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 20 18 38 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 22 16 38 6 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 12 12 24 7 Jonass, Pauls LAT GAS 15 9 24 8 Koch, Tom GER KTM 10 13 23 9 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 7 15 22 10 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 6 14 20 11 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 14 5 19 12 Lupino, Alessandro ITA KTM 11 6 17 13 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 13 4 17 14 Guillod, Valentin SUI YAM 0 11 11 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 0 10 10 16 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 1 8 9 17 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 2 7 9 18 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 9 0 9 19 Wright, Dylan CAN HON 8 0 8 20 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 4 3 7 21 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 3 2 5 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL YAM 5 0 5 23 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN KTM 0 1 1

2021 MXGP Standings – Round 14

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Herlings, J. NED KTM 555 2 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 531 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 528 4 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 457 5 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 419 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 411 7 Jonass, Pauls LAT GAS 376 8 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 340 9 Lupino, A. ITA KTM 250 10 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 239 11 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 218 12 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 217 13 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 203 14 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 165 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 145 16 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 120 17 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 119 18 Forato, A. ITA GAS 108 19 Strijbos, K. BEL YAM 103 20 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 100 21 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 87 22 Paturel, B. FRA HON 86 23 Monticelli, I. ITA KAW 54 24 Koch, Tom GER KTM 53 25 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 50 26 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 39 27 Locurcio, L. VEN KTM 36 28 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 33 29 Brylyakov, V. MFR HON 30 30 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 24 31 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 24 32 Genot, Cyril BEL KTM 15 33 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 10 34 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 9 35 Wright, Dylan CAN HON 8 36 Bobryshev, E. MFR HUS 6 37 van Berkel, L. NED HON 5 38 Clochet, Jimmy FRA BET 4 39 Watson, Nathan GBR HON 4 40 Desprey, M. FRA YAM 3 41 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 1 42 Gole, Anton SWE HUS 1 43 Lesiardo, M. ITA HON 1 44 Kellett, Todd GBR YAM 1

MX2 Race 1

In MX2 race one, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle with the Fox Holeshot as he led Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant into the first corner.

Benistant then slipped to third as Isak Gifting of Diga Procross GasGas Factory Racing got around the Frenchman. Meanwhile further down the field, the championship leader Maxime Renaux from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing struggled out of the gate as he started the race down in 18th position.

Vialle continued to lead Gifting, Benistant and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts as Renaux climbed his way into 13th in the first few laps. The red plate holder then caught onto Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Rene Hofer and after passing him, shifted his focus on getting around Andrea Adamo of SM Action Racing Team YUSA Battery.

As Renaux struggled to pass Adamo, Beaton also joined the battle for eighth as he raced behind Hofer. It took Renaux four laps to pass the Italian, but he was eventually able to get it done on lap six.

Geerts then got by Benistant as he moved into third, while Tom Guyon of Team VHR KTM was having a great ride in 12th. He eventually finished the race in 13th position on what was a wildcard appearance in the MX2 category.

Benistant then crashed and struggled for the remainder of the race as it turns out he had an electrical problem with his bike. Meanwhile his teammate Geerts was applying pressure onto Gifting for second as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf and Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez fought for fourth place. Fernandez ended up winning that fight.

Vialle then stretched his lead to 12.051 seconds as Gifting worked hard to keep Geerts behind him but as the race progressed, he succumbed to the pressure and let the Yamaha rider through on the last lap.

Vialle went on to win the race ahead of Geerts and Gifting, while Renaux managed to come back to sixth as local hero Mattia Guadagnini of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing struggled the entire race and could only manage 18th.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, it was again Vialle with the Fox Holeshot as Renaux went down in the first corner. The KTM rider led his teammate Hofer, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton, Geerts and Mike Gwerder of WZ Racing Team.

Fernandez then got by Gwerder, as Gifting started down in 11th position. He only managed to get back to ninth by the end of the race.

Renaux had a big battle on his hands as he started in last but was able to make some nice passes in the first few laps.

At the front of the field though, Hofer crashed out of second which allowed Geerts to move into second. Beaton was right there too as he clocked the best lap of the race as he was closing in on the two leaders.

Guadagnini has a much better second race as he got by Guyon for seventh, while Renaux passed Honda Racing Assomotor Team’s Stephen Rubini. Gifting and Gwerder were next in his sights.

Benistant then crashed out of ninth position as he looked a little hurt while getting up. He continued the race to finish in 17th.

Geerts then started to close down the gap to Vialle and began to apply the pressure onto the leader. With two laps to go Geerts was within striking distance but could not find an opportunity for a pass and was forced to settle for second as Vialle went on to win the race. Beaton was third ahead of Fernandez and Hofer.

With two race victories, Vialle went on to win the MXGP of Trentino as Geerts got himself back on the box for second overall, while Fernandez celebrated his first GP podium in 12 races to finish third overall.

Renaux was eighth overall this weekend but continues to lead the championship by 92 points over Geerts and Vialle who moves to third in the standings and is just four points behind the Belgian.

Tom Vialle – P1

“It was a tough one. In the second race, Jago started third I think, and I had actually Rene behind me. I know he crashed because I saw him crash. Then Jago was second after 4 or 5 laps and I knew it was going to be a tough one. I tried to stay focused. I think I did a good race overall, not so many mistakes. It was a great weekend and started off really good right from the morning. I felt good on the track and also had two great starts, so everything was fine today. We all know it’s a nice area here. The track is also pretty cool. We still have two more races here, so I will try to have good starts, fight for the top position in the championship and try to close the gap as much as possible. That’s what I did today, and I will try to continue this way.”

Jago Geerts – P2

“I am really happy with the day. I felt really good in time practice. I had two solid races with two second places. The riding was really good, but we still need to improve the start a little bit. I think I started off fourth both times, but a really good start is needed on the track to seal the win. I just had a difficult period. Everything went well again since the second race in Spain, where I finished second. That gave me a real confidence boost. Then now two more second places so I am really happy with that.”

Ruben Fernandez – P3

“I did not feel really good at the beginning in practice. The track was slippery, and I did not find a good rhythm. But I had better start in both races where I was in the top 10. The first race was a bit worse. I then made my way into fourth during both heats. I am happy with the riding; it’s been calm and solid I would say. 4-4 for third overall, I’ll take it. I am happy to be back on the podium after the second round of the season. I had an injury in between, with no riding for three weeks. I came back in France and from there I have been improving and getting back on my feet, which I am really happy with.”

Jed Beaton – P4

“Overall, it’s been a good day and it ended with a strong result, but it definitely should have been better. If it wasn’t for a small crash in race one, I’m pretty sure I would have gotten on the overall podium, but I made a small mistake and it cost me big time. In race two I got another great start and I was putting together a strong race for the first half. I then made a few mistakes and lost the tow from the leaders, so I settled down, rode better lines, and secured third for fourth overall. I’m looking forward to Wednesday and my aim is to put together two solid races and get back on the box.”

Isak Gifting – P5

“It’s been a really positive day for me after not qualifying so well this morning. I had a great start in race one and it was awesome to be riding in clean air and up front with the top guys. I was in second for the whole moto and a little mistake on the last lap dropped me to third, but overall I was super-happy with that one. I didn’t get the best of starts in race two but I made it happen, making a lot of passes and ended up ninth for fifth overall. I’ll take a couple of days to rest now and I’m excited to be racing here again in a few days’ time.”

Kay de Wolf – P6

“After my big crash and breaking my nose last weekend I’m really happy with my results today. I really didn’t expect to bounce back like this and I made the best of it to finish sixth overall. I had great starts in both races and stayed out of trouble all day. My riding was solid today and I enjoyed myself out there, so I’m excited for Wednesday.”

Rene Hofer – P7

“The day began really well with 3rd place in qualifying but I had a top twelve start in the first moto and around this track you lose quite some time when you’re not at the front. I rode a solid race in P8. I was 2nd after Tom in the second race and could follow his pace for four laps and unfortunately, I made a small crash. I fell back to P5 and finished there. Riding-wise the day was pretty good and I had the speed for the podium. I’m looking forward to another two races here. I like the track, it’s not perfect but I like being here and will search for the podium again.”

Maxime Renaux – P8

“It was a tough day for me as you said. Actually, I felt really great in the morning. I had a really good lap time and finished second. Everything was on point and under control but then I really struggled in those two races. First start I was out of the top 20. I think I was 24th and fought as hard as I could. In the second race, I crashed in the first turn. I tried a different technique on the start, cutting a little bit more inside but I just lost the front in the first corner and touched the guys from the outside. Anyways, I just tried to fight my way back to the top and get as many points as I could because that’s all I could do. I finished eighth that race. Eighth overall as well, with 6-8. For sure, it was not the result we were waiting for, but I couldn’t make anything better today with my conditions and the way I started my races. It’s a strange feeling, but we’ll try to move on to better things and come back stronger on Wednesday with two good starts hopefully.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P12

“Probably the worst race of the year! It started with a big crash in Timed Practice and then I wasn’t feeling so great. I had a terrible start in the first moto and was trying to make some passes when I went down again. I lost the rhythm and just tried to get some points. Of course, 18th is not what I want. The second moto start was better and the whole race generally, even if I lost a few too many positions on the second corner for my liking. 7th was just OK and we’ll get better for the next GP.”

2021 MXGP of Trentino MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 25 50 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 22 22 44 3 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 18 18 36 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 14 20 34 5 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 20 12 32 6 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 16 15 31 7 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 13 16 29 8 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 15 13 28 9 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 12 10 22 10 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 8 11 19 11 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 10 9 19 12 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA KTM 3 14 17 13 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 9 7 16 14 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 7 8 15 15 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 11 3 14 16 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR YAM 6 6 12 17 Hsu, Brian HUN KTM 0 5 5 18 Meier, Glen DEN KTM 5 0 5 19 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 0 4 4 20 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 4 0 4 21 Sandner, Michael AUT KTM 0 2 2 22 Gwerder, Mike SUI KTM 1 1 2 23 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA KTM 2 0 2

2021 MX2 Standings – Round 14

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 563 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 471 3 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 467 4 Guadagnini, M. ITA KTM 443 5 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 429 6 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 393 7 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 366 8 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 362 9 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 328 10 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 245 11 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 231 12 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 225 13 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 223 14 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 215 15 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 190 16 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 182 17 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 143 18 Rubini, S. FRA HON 142 19 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 99 20 Boegh Damm, B. DEN KTM 97 21 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 54 22 Facchetti, G. ITA KTM 47 23 Meier, Glen DEN KTM 31 24 Florian, Lion GER KTM 29 25 Horgmo, Kevin NOR GAS 26 26 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 19 27 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 18 28 Sandner, M. AUT KTM 17 29 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 15 30 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 14 31 Fredriksen, H. NOR YAM 12 32 Dickinson, A. GBR KTM 11 33 Hammal, Taylor GBR KAW 10 34 Goupillon, P. FRA KTM 10 35 Tropepe, G. ITA HUS 7 36 Wagenknecht, J. CZE KTM 7 37 Farres, G. ESP GAS 6 38 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 6 39 Weckman, Emil FIN HON 6 40 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 6 41 Hsu, Brian HUN KTM 5 42 Scuteri, E. ITA TM 4 43 Petrashin, T. MFR KTM 4 44 Rizzi, Joel GBR HON 2 45 Congost, G. ESP YAM 2 46 Renkens, N. BEL KTM 2 47 Gwerder, Mike SUI KTM 2 48 Ludwig, Noah GER KTM 1 49 Nordström Graaf, A. SWE YAM 1

