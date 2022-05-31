Moto News Weekly Wrap
May 31, 2022
What’s New:
- Central Coast Cup his Allen Park, Somersby this weekend!
- 2022 MXOEN confirmed for Spain, October 8-9
- Ferrandis sidelined from Pro Motocross start due to injury
- 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup set for Poland
- Dallas Daniels and Jared Mees win AFT Red Miles in Lexington
- Courtney Duncan returns to claim WMX win in Spain
- Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 in Spain
- Timoteï Cez wins European Junior e-Motocross opener
- Jason Doyle third at SGP of Czech Republic Round 3
- Riders talk Pro Motocross Opener at Fox Raceway – Round One Recap
- Riders talk ProMX Round Four at Gillman – Round Four Recap
- Riders talk 2022 MXGP of Spain – Round Nine Recap
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
Central Coast Cup hits Allen Park, Somersby this weekend!
The Central Coast Cup returns this weekend for the 2022 running Allen Park track at Somersby, near Gosford, on June 4 and 5 and is the highlight of the non-championship calendar for many riders.
Host club rider David Smith will be striving to become the first rider to win the senior event for a fourth time, and so go one win head of former Queensland star Jace Castles who has also won three times.
As well as the Junior Central Coast Cup the younger age brackets will showcase some of the emerging talent coming through the ranks. A sprinkling of strong contenders from the North Brisbane and Gold Coast clubs are making the trip, and there is the usual strong entry of riders from the Newcastle area and Forbes.
Also on the programme to add to the variety will be races for older riders (Over 35s) and older bikes (pre1995) which invariably provide close and full-blooded action.
Action fires up on Saturday morning with three rounds of racing for all classes before the Clock on the Wall KO format for both seniors and juniors in the afternoon.
Sunday action gets underway at 10 am with two more rounds and finals of all classes before the 8-lap finals of both the Junior and then Senior Cup will wrap up the program.
Entry fee for spectators this weekend will be $10 per vehicle payable at the gate as a tax deductible donation to the St Johns First Aid.
2022 MXOEN confirmed for Spain, October 8-9
The FIM-Europe Motocross of European Nations will head to Talavera de La Reina in Spain this year on October 8 & 9. The announcement was made during the MXGP of Spain in the media centre of the intu-Xanadù Arroyomolinos circuit.
Talavera de La Reina is well known within the MXGP paddock and has previously hosted rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the most recent in 2016 which was won by Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser in MX2 and MXGP.
This season, the Spanish venue will have the honour of hosting the FIM-Europe Motocross of European Nations along with the Women’s Motocross of European Nations as the event will gather some of the fastest 85cc, 125cc and 250cc riders. These riders will battle for their nation’s victory and also for individual results.
Ferrandis sidelined from Pro Motocross start
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis missed the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season to undergo surgery on a ligament tear in his left thumb in order to return to full fitness at the earliest date. Ferrandis was injured in a crash this past Tuesday while riding during the press day at Fox Raceway. The defending 450MX Champion was hoping to line up for the season opener, but after consultation with his doctors, the decision was made to have the surgery. An update on his return will follow at a later date.
Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“Unfortunately, I had a small crash Tuesday, and I hurt my left thumb. I thought it was a minor sprain, but the medical exam showed a broken ligament with the Stenner effect, which means it will never recover without surgery. I wanted to try to ride Saturday, but without surgery, in a few weeks, the ligament can die, and the damage can be irreversible. We decided with the team to go for the surgery now to have me back at my full physical capacity, but that means I will miss the beginning of the motocross season. Not being able to defend the championship that I won last year and put the No. 1 plate where it belongs, I am at the saddest point of my career. I’ve worked so hard and have invested everything to win this championship again, I have a broken heart for my sponsors and the people that help me; this sport is so ruthless.”
2022 FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup set for Poland
The FIM have confirmed the inaugural FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup for Kielce-Piekoszów in Poland on September 17-18. The longer-term plan is that this World Cup will include multiple similar events in different countries each year.
The FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup together with the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, the latter which will be held in Santiago do Cacem, Portugal in September demonstrates the FIM’s committment to cater for the Vintage riders and machines as well as modern Enduro events.
FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup classes & category
- A – Classic 75 (Manufactured until 1975)
A0: up to 75cc – A1: up to 125cc – A2: up to 175cc – A3: over 175cc
- B – Classic 79 (Manufactured until 1979)
B0: up to 75cc – B1: up to 125cc – B2: up to 175cc – B3: up to 250cc – B4: over 250cc
- C – Classic 83 (Manufactured until 1983)
C0: up to 80cc – C1: up to 125cc – C2: up to 250 cc – C3: over 250cc
- X – EVO 1986 (Manufactured until 1986)
X1: up to 125cc – X2: over 125cc
- Open 1991 (Manufactured until 1991):
No capacity distinction.
Dallas Daniels and Jared Mees win AFT Red Miles in Lexington
Super Twins Red Mile I
Images by Tim Lester
It was a night of firsts as Progressive American Flat Track enjoyed an epic evening of racing at the Mission Red Mile I presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky.
Following 14 minutes and two laps of nail-biting action in front of the massive Red Mile crowd, Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rookie Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) officially added his name to the exclusive list of premier-class Main Event winners.
But prior to Daniels’ exhilaration, it was heartbreak for teammate JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). Beach had established himself the rider to beat in the lead-up to the Main, but he was unlucky to be forced out by mechanical issues a couple minutes into the race.
That left reigning champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750), Daniels, and Mission Production Twins Challenge entrant James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke) to battle it out in the lead pack.
The trend of heartbreak continued a couple of minutes later when the machine of Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R) dumped oil on the circuit while running fourth, forcing a red flag stoppage near half-distance.
The race resumed with Mees, Daniels, and Rispoli sitting 1-2-3, and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) joining the lead group in fourth. While Rispoli took a peak on a few occasions, it was Mees and Daniels who traded back first and second for the remainder of the contest.
Mees lined up Daniels and made what he hoped would be the race’s decisive maneuver entering Turn 3 for the final time. He pulled it off perfectly and seemed destined to keep his perfect Red Mile streak intact, right up until the final moment when Daniels blasted by at the stripe to steal away the win by 0.008 seconds.
The victory was not only Daniels’ first in the premier class, it was also Yamaha’s first on a Mile going all the way back to Kenny Roberts’ legendary victory aboard the TZ750 at the 1975 Indy Mile. Daniels also became the first rookie to win in the premier class since Mikey Rush won at Daytona in 2007 and the first rookie to win on a Mile since Scott Parker did so at Indy in 1979.
“I can’t believe I won a Grand National,” Daniels said. “I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life. It’s been a long road for me and the team. Those guys have worked their butts off. It’s been a long road since they started, and I know this is so rewarding for them. Taking my dad on that victory lap… I’ve been talking about that since I was like eight years old. We did it… It’s awesome!”
Rispoli held on for third to become the first Mission Production Twins Challenge rider to land on the Mission SuperTwins podium and add to what was already an incredible debut for the WBR KTM.
Robinson came home fourth, followed by another Mission Production Twins Challenge pilot in Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) to complete the top five.
Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) was sixth, followed by an uncharacteristically quiet Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750). Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), and Robert Pearson (No. 27 Rackley Racing/John Franklin Indian FTR750) rounded out the top ten.
Super Twins Red Mile I Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|25 Laps
|2
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|+0.008
|3
|James Rispoli
|KTM 890 Duke
|+0.282
|4
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|+1.597
|5
|Ben Lowe
|Yamaha MT-07
|+3.821
|6
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|+3.916
|7
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|+4.768
|8
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|+6.565
|9
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|+10.46
|10
|Robert Pearson
|Indian FTR750
|+16.123
|11
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|+27.174
|12
|Bronson Bauman
|HD XG750R
|15 Laps
|13
|Brandon Price
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|13 Laps
|14
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|6 Laps
Super Twins Red Mile II
Progressive American Flat Track legend Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) returned to the top of the box in stunning fashion in Sunday night’s Mission Red Mile II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington.
24 hours after being beaten to the stripe at the Red Mile by Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rookie sensation Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Mees and Daniels settled into a rematch at the front of the premier-class Main Event.
The two threatened to drop the remainder of the pack from the start but were gradually reeled back in by Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) and Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750).
However, just after half-distance Bauman’s charge faded, leaving Fisher as the only pilot with a shot at transforming the battle for the win into a three-rider affair. He made good on that promise with five minutes to go, creating a contest of contrasting strengths and lines.
Daniels led to open the last lap but with Mees and Fisher both in close pursuit. As the three exited Turn 2, it still appeared to be anyone’s race until Mees and Fisher both stormed past Daniels with unexpected ease.
The rookie’s inopportune bike issues turned the fight back into a two-rider match-up for the final half-lap. Fisher did all he could to draft by the reigning champion at the stripe, but he came up 0.126 seconds short of beating one of history’s best Mile racers at one of his best tracks.
The victory was Mees’ 23rd Mile win, tying him with Ricky Graham for fifth all-time in the discipline. It was also his fourth in five attempts in Lexington, Kentucky.
The triumphant Mees said, “It was actually beneficial to have the Jumbotron on the front straightaway because I was able to glance at it. The first couple of laps, Dallas and I had a pretty comfortable lead. That was good because I could hold back and pace off of him and see where I was strong and see where I could maybe pull out. I sat there and studied him because I have to ride very precise to make everything count. It felt good – it really did. I think (Dallas) had a bit of an issue going down the back straightaway, but you’ve got to get to the checkered flag to win these things. It’s unfortunate for him because he was riding so good.”
Daniels seemed capable of limping to the podium but instead got zapped at the line by 0.067 seconds by teammate JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). While Beach’s expected challenge for victory failed to materialize, he did manage to register a late charge to climb back into podium contention. The Kentuckian overhauled eventual fifth-place finisher Bauman and sixth-placed Mission Production Twins Challenge entrant Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), before finally sailing by Daniels at the flag.
Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) finished a couple tenths back of Janisch in seventh, with Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R), Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), and Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) rounding out the top ten.
Super Twins Red Mile II Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|26 Laps
|2
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|+0.126
|3
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|+2.628
|4
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|+2.695
|5
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|+3.357
|6
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|+7.409
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|+7.698
|8
|Bronson Bauman
|HD XG750R
|+7.719
|9
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|+13.143
|10
|Ben Lowe
|Yamaha MT-07
|+20.274
|11
|Ryan Varnes
|KTM 890 Duke
|+27.963
|12
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|14 Laps
|13
|Robert Pearson
|Indian FTR750
|11 Laps
|14
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|8 Laps
|15
|Brandon Price
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|DNF
SuperTwins Standing
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jared Mees
|109
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|87
|3
|Briar Bauman
|86
|4
|JD Beach
|73
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|68
|6
|Bronson Bauman
|62
|7
|Davis Fisher
|59
|8
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|59
|9
|Jesse Janisch
|47
|10
|Brandon Price
|38
|11
|Ben Lowe
|32
|12
|Robert Pearson
|31
|13
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|31
|14
|James Rispoli
|17
|15
|Nick Armstrong
|17
|16
|Kolby Carlile
|15
|17
|Danny Eslick
|13
|18
|Dan Bromley
|11
|19
|Larry Pegram
|8
|20
|Ryan Varnes
|8
|21
|Jeremiah Duffy
|6
|22
|Cory Texter
|5
Production Twins Red Mile I
If anyone forgot just how dominant James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke) was at times when he won the 2020 Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines championship, he provided a most compelling reminder on Saturday night.
Rispoli made his return to the class at the Red Mile to debut the WBR KTM 890 Duke and did so in style. He not only made the bike a winner, he did so in runaway fashion, leading from start to finish.
The only rider who even managed to keep him honest was Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R). Janisch clung on behind him just outside the draft, but he never managed to present a realistic challenge to Rispoli’s position at the front.
James Rispoli
“The Wally Brown Racing team has a wealth of experience. They’re smart guys. We took the common sense route and they built a phenomenal package. KTM built a great platform, but these guys found a way to get that horsepower to the ground. I’m so pumped. I’m stoked to return to Mission Production Twins, and to win? I’m stoked.”
While Rispoli may have had a drama-free run to victory, the battle for the final spot on the podium was most entertaining. A tight five-rider pack made up of the returning Michael Rush (No. 15 Hellipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R), Ryan Varnes (No. 68 Schaeffer’s Motorsports/Rausch Fuel & Oil KTM 890 Duke), Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07), Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07), and Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07).
Among a great deal of shuffling, points leader Armstrong systematically made his way from seventh to third, but went off the groove and dropped right back to seventh, erasing all his hard work.
Defending champion Texter did what he does and emerged late as he and Lowe scrapped for third over the final two laps. Ultimately, Texter took the position by 0.122 to further a three-race podium streak. However, he’s still three points back of Armstrong in the championship chase after Armstrong clawed his way back up to fifth at the flag.
Varnes finished sixth with Rush taking seventh, a welcome result in his return ride after suffering a serious leg injury in last year’s finale.
Production Twins Red Mile I Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|James Rispoli
|KTM 890 Duke
|19 Laps
|2
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|+1.365
|3
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|+11.858
|4
|Ben Lowe
|Yamaha MT-07
|+11.98
|5
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|+13.905
|6
|Ryan Varnes
|KTM 890 Duke
|+13.962
|7
|Michael Rush
|HD XG750R
|+14.045
|8
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|+19.679
|9
|Jeremiah Duffy
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+35.613
|10
|Kasey Sciscoe
|HD XG750R
|+35.739
|11
|Jordan Harris
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+37.586
|12
|Billy Ross
|HD XG750R
|+37.676
|13
|Shelby Miller
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|18 Laps
|14
|Brandon Newman
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|22.188
|15
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|7 Laps
|16
|Cole Zabala
|Yamaha MT-07
|DNF
Production Twins Red Mile II
The WBR KTM of James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke) went from untested to heavy favorite following a debut night of racing that saw it dominate Saturday’s Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines Main Event and then deliver a podium in the Mission SuperTwins Main as an encore. However, any fears that it might prove invincible on its second day were more than balanced out by reality that it’s still in a relatively early state of development.
Rather than break free after taking the lead early in Sunday’s race, Rispoli found himself embroiled in an intense battle with Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), as the two raced their way away from the pack.
Rispoli and Janisch swapped the lead back and forth repeatedly with Janisch grabbing the lead just as the clock expired. He then put his head down in hopes of corralling his opponent behind him for the final two laps, but the drama of a potential photo finish ended a straightaway early; Rispoli sat up as the two exited Turn 4 for the final time due to a mechanical issue.
After scoring his second victory of the ‘22 season, Janisch said, “The bike was getting off the corners a little better tonight. The bike was on rails. I’m stoked. It was a good race.”
A couple seconds back of the fight for the lead, Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) waged a similarly back-and-forth battle with Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) for third. The defending champ swept past Lowe late and held on to inherit second position.
Ryan Varnes (No. 68 Schaeffer’s Motorsports/Rausch Fuel & Oil KTM 890 Duke) dropped out of podium contention but managed to hold on for fourth. Meanwhile, Michael Rush (No. 15 Hellipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R) charged his way from Row 4 to fifth position as he made his paddock presence felt in a big way in his return weekend.
Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07), who came into the night leading in the points, finished 12th. Despite that, Texter continues to sit second in the championship fight as both men were overtaken by race winner Janisch, who now leads Texter by one point (92-91) with Armstrong a further 10 points back in third at 81.
Production Twins Red Mile II Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|19 Laps
|2
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|+1.952
|3
|Ben Lowe
|Yamaha MT-07
|+2.557
|4
|Ryan Varnes
|KTM 890 Duke
|+7.005
|5
|Michael Rush
|HD XG750R
|+13.434
|6
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|+13.445
|7
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|+13.534
|8
|Cole Zabala
|Yamaha MT-07
|+19.182
|9
|Jeremiah Duffy
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+19.386
|10
|Billy Ross
|HD XG750R
|+22.986
|11
|Kasey Sciscoe
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+23.214
|12
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|+24.072
|13
|Michael Hill
|Yamaha MT-07
|+29.518
|14
|James Rispoli
|KTM 890 Duke
|+40.15
|15
|Brandon Newman
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|14 Laps
|16
|Jordan Harris
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|11 Laps
Production Twins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jesse Janisch
|92
|2
|Cory Texter
|91
|3
|Nick Armstrong
|81
|4
|Ben Lowe
|68
|5
|Ryan Varnes
|55
|6
|Johnny Lewis
|44
|7
|Cody Johncox
|42
|8
|Kolby Carlile
|41
|9
|Cole Zabala
|41
|10
|Jeremiah Duffy
|35
|11
|Billy Ross
|33
|12
|Kasey Sciscoe
|31
|13
|James Rispoli
|30
|14
|Michael Rush
|26
|15
|Jordan Harris
|25
|16
|Michael Hill
|24
|17
|Patrick Buchanan
|23
|18
|Jeffery Lowery
|22
|19
|Dan Bromley
|20
|20
|David Wiggin
|20
|21
|Chad Cose
|18
|22
|Cameron Smith
|12
|23
|Brandon Newman
|9
|24
|Gary Ketchum
|8
|25
|Shelby Miller
|6
AFT Singles Red Mile I
Combining the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class and a big Mile racetrack is typically the recipe for an ultra-tight pack war. Saturday’s showdown was no exception.
As many as eight riders were in with a shot for victory deep into the race before a couple of them went off the groove, leaving a six-rider shootout on the race’s final lap.
The on-form Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) did his best to control the chaotic affair from the front and it paid off with a 0.053 seconds margin of victory.
While Mischler regularly traded the lead with teammate Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) for much of the contest, the final sprint came down to him, title rival Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), and Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R).
Mischler opened the final lap in the lead and made the most of his Honda’s horsepower to just fend off his challengers.
The win was Mischler’s first ever on a Mile as he continues to increasingly prove himself a well-rounded title contender. He said, “The puzzle pieces are fitting, and I see us just getting better with everything the team has been putting into it. For me, it’s just a matter of me doing my job.”
Despite just missing out on the win, Kopp continues to lead the championship on the strength of an early season that has seen him finish no worse than second.
Kopp’s teammate Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), finished off the podium for the first time this season with a fourth-place effort. Gauthier, who is dealing with a partially torn ACL and MCL finished fifth, while Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) finished sixth, just 0.420 seconds off the win, despite being forced to start from the back of the pack after using a provisional start to earn a spot in the Main.
AFT Singles Red Mile I Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|18 Laps
|2
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|+0.053
|3
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.131
|4
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|+0.196
|5
|Dalton Gauthier
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.231
|6
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+0.42
|7
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda CRF450R
|+10.538
|8
|Gage Smith
|Honda CRF450R
|+10.555
|9
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+10.563
|10
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Honda CRF450R
|+10.579
|11
|Ferran Cardus
|Honda CRF450R
|+11.103
|12
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+20.901
|13
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|+20.978
|14
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|16 Laps
|15
|Chad Cose
|Honda CRF450R
|12 Laps
|16
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8 Laps
AFT Singles Red Mile II
Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) took top honors in a barn-burning Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event.
The drama to come was teased early on when Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) got into the rear wheel of Saturday winner Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R). Fortunately, both frontrunners escaped the contact unscathed.
Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) wouldn’t be as lucky a couple minutes later when Brunner got into him and the Australian was sent off his bike and up into the Airfence.
Following the resulting red flag, there was barely a moment to breathe as the lead pack consisted of the entire field up until the two-minute mark. With one minute remaining on the clock, a seven-rider pack emerged – and one that somehow included both Whale and Brunner, who had fought their way together up from back row starting position at the restart.
Mischler opened up a slight advantage to open the final lap but was pulled back in by the chasing group as they charged to the flag. Gauthier nipped past his teammate at the last possible moment, edging ahead of Mischler at the flag by just 0.029 seconds to earn his first win of the season.
2019 class champ Gauthier said, “Me and my teammate worked together perfectly in the race. My last corner on the last lap was my best of the entire race. I really focused on that and needed to do it to get the win. I think we’re only going to get better from here. I need to make up some points, so I really needed this win.”
Whale got his revenge by securing the final spot on the box, taking third ahead of title leader Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) and Brunner.
Rookie ace Chase Saathoff (No. 106 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) finished in sixth with 2017 Red Mile winner Kevin Stollings (No. 99 Roof Systems/Ice Barn Honda CRF450R) ending up in seventh despite finishing just 0.639 seconds back of the win.
The Mission Red Mile II will premiere on FS1 on Saturday, June 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m, PT, including exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and expert commentary.
AFT Singles Red Mile II Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Dalton Gauthier
|Honda CRF450R
|18 Laps
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.029
|3
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|+0.057
|4
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|+0.111
|5
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+0.245
|6
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.463
|7
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.639
|8
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Honda CRF450R
|+3.328
|9
|Hunter Bauer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3.347
|10
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3.351
|11
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+3.435
|12
|Gage Smith
|Honda CRF450R
|+3.486
|13
|Ferran Cardus
|Honda CRF450R
|+3.722
|14
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|+8.224
|15
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|+8.227
|16
|Chad Cose
|Honda CRF450R
|14 Laps
|17
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|DNF
AFT Singles Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|105
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|101
|3
|Max Whale
|89
|4
|Dalton Gauthier
|73
|5
|Trent Lowe
|60
|6
|Trevor Brunner
|56
|7
|Michael Inderbitzin
|47
|8
|Gage Smith
|46
|9
|Chase Saathoff
|45
|10
|Aidan RoosEvans
|42
|11
|James Ott
|39
|12
|Kevin Stollings
|39
|13
|Travis Petton IV
|29
|14
|Ferran Cardus
|24
|15
|Hunter Bauer
|22
|16
|Ryan Wells
|18
|17
|Tyler Raggio
|13
|18
|Tanner Dean
|11
|19
|Brandon Kitchen
|8
|20
|Tarren Santero
|8
|21
|Jared Lowe
|7
|22
|Justin Jones
|7
|23
|Chad Cose
|7
|24
|Logan McGrane
|5
|25
|Tyler Scott
|2
Courtney Duncan returns to claim WMX win in Spain
The penultimate round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship saw Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan make a stellar comeback from injury to secure the overall victory at the round of Spain.
Duncan was challenged by home hero Daniela Guillen of RFME WMX Team who celebrated with a race victory and a podium in front of the Spanish crowd, while championship leader Nancy Van De Ven of Ceres 71 Racing finished third overall and extended her points lead to 25 points.
In WMX Race one, it was Ceres 71 Racing’s Nancy Van De Ven who grabbed the holeshot as Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan fought her way quickly into second place. Home hero, Daniela Guillen of the RFME WMX Team was right there too looking to stick with the leading ladies.
Amadine Verstappen started well among the leaders before crashing out of fifth. She got going again in 23rd on the opening lap.
Guillen then began to close in on Duncan as she made several attempts to get around the New Zealander. She was close on a couple of occasions, but small mistakes made it difficult to secure the position.
Further down the order, Larissa Papenmeier of Yamaha Racing 423 was looking fast in fourth as she set the fastest lap of the race on several occasions but could not get close in enough to the top three as Guillen continued to apply the pressure onto Duncan.
At one stage of the race, both Duncan and Guillen, who were second and third, set an identical lap time of 2:08.337, which at the time was the fastest lap of the race. The duo didn’t pull away from Papenmeier too much, as the German responded straight after with another fast lap.
As the race continued, Duncan and Guillen edged closer to the race leader Van De Ven as the gap came down to just 0.715. Moments later Van De Ven made a mistake which allowed Duncan to use this to the advantage and dive down the inside of the Dutch rider. On lap 7 we saw a change for the lead.
Duncan got her head down as she pulled away from the rest of the field. In the end Duncan won race one with a 4.241 advantage over Van De Ven and Guillen. Papenmeier remained fourth ahead of Giorgia Balsigh of Ceres 71 Racing who finished fifth.
In race two, it was Duncan who grabbed the holeshot as Papenmeier followed closely in second, while Gabriela Seisdedos of RFME WMX Team was right there in third.
Shana van der Vlist went down in the first turn and was left with a lot of work on her hands as she got going again in last. The Dutch rider was eventually able to fight back to 13th.
Sandra Keller of Vogelsang Powersports then lost three positions to Van De Ven, Guillen and Sara Andersen as she dropped down to seventh, while Amadine Verstappen worked her way up the order and began to apply the pressure onto Andersen.
Further up the order, Papenmeier was not letting Duncan run away with it, as she kept the Kawasaki rider within a close distance. But it was Guillen who was on fire, as she stepped it up a gear after setting the fastest lap and passing Van De Ven for third on lap three.
It took the Spanish rider only a lap to then get around Papenmeier for second and before we knew it, she was on the heels of Duncan. By the sixth lap, Guillen was the new race leader which sent the Spanish crowd crazy!
After finding her way into the lead, Guillen got her head down and opened up a gap to Duncan immediately. Further behind them, Van De Ven began to plan her attack onto Papenmeier which she executed with two laps to go as she moved into third.
In the end, Guillen won the second race with a 8.176 second advantage over Duncan and Van De Ven who was third. Papenmeier was forced to settle for fourth, while JK Yamaha Racing’s Lynn Valk fought back to fifth.
A 1-2 result gave Duncan the overall win on her first race back from injury, as Guillen celebrated on the second step of the box ahead of Van De Ven.
With one round remaining, Van De Ven leads Valk by 25 points, while van der Vlist is third in the points standings.
Courtney Duncan
“I think I can be proud with this weekend. Obviously, as you said it was my first race in a long time, three months, so I’m still a little bit off and a little bit rusty. But we’re here and it’s an onwards battle from here. Huge thanks to everyone who supports me and I’m just so stoked to fly the Kiwi flag today!”
WMX – Overall Top 10 Classification
- Courtney Duncan (NZL, KAW), 47 points
- Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 45
- Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 42
- Larissa Papenmeier (GER, YAM), 36
- Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 30
- Lynn Valk (NED, YAM), 29
- Giorgia Blasigh (ITA, YAM), 28
- Tahlia Jade O’Hare (AUS, HON), 27
- Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KAW), 23
- Mathea Seleboe (NOR, YAM), 20
WMX – Championship Top 10 Classification
- Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 173 points
- Lynn Valk (NED, YAM), 148
- Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), 135
- Larissa Papenmeier (GER, YAM), 132
- Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KAW), 102
- Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 100
- Giorgia Blasigh (ITA, YAM), 96
- Martine Hughes (NOR, HON), 95
- Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 85
- Tahlia Jade O’Hare (AUS, HON), 83
Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 in Spain
In the first EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat it was Maximilian Werner of KTM Kosak Team who was the leading rider out of the gate. Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk along with Alexis Fueri and Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC were just behind the leader.
Mathis Valin started well too, and at one stage was third, before being passed by Fueri who got around him and Zanchi. Meanwhile his teammate Valk was applying the pressure onto Werner and at one point may have pushed too hard as a mistake saw him go off track which allowed Fueri to get closer.
Valk was able to hold his position and by the third lap got himself into the lead. Fueri was quick to follow as he also passed Werner for second place. At that point it was a Fantic 1-2.
Werner the dropped a few more positions as he went down to sixth. While on lap four Fueri made a pass on his teammate for the lead after also setting the fastest lap of the race. Janis Martins Reisulis was making good progress at that point in the race too as he worked his way into third and kept a close distance to the leaders.
In the end, Fueri was able to open up a very comfortable gap to Valk and J.M Reisulis as the Frenchman went on to win the opening race with an impressive 13.224 second advantage over Valk who crossed the line in second ahead of J.M Reisulis, while Marc-Antoine Rossi of Tech 32 and Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp rounded out the top five.
In the second race, it was Van Erp who was the leading rider with J.M Reisulis second ahead of Tom Brunet. Meanwhile race one winner, Fueri, went down in the first corner and took a bunch of riders down with him. He had to get going from last.
Van Erp continued to lead with J.M Reisulis applying the pressure in second, while Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC worked his way into third ahead of Rossi and Brunet who dropped a few positions.
Valk then got by Brunet for sixth and then moments later moved up to fifth, as his teammate Fueri entered the top 30.
Van Erp had a steady lead but could not afford to relax as J.M Reisulis began to come under fire from his brother K. Reisulis. On lap four, Janis-Martins made a mistake and dropped back to fourth, as Karlis moved into second, with Rossi also benefiting from that as he took third.
In the closing stages of the race, we saw K.Reisulis and Van Erp switch positions several times, with both riders making mistakes which allowed the other to take opportunity to take over the lead. After a few more laps like that, Van Erp was able to open up a gap and eventually secure his first race win of the season as he crossed the line 6.417 seconds ahead of K. Reisulis and Rossi who was third with J.M Reisulis holding off Valk to finish fourth.
A fifth and a win gave Van Erp his first overall victory of the season, with Rossi joining him on the podium to finish second ahead of J.M Reisulis. Despite missing out on the podium, Cas Valk remains as the championship leader and is 27 points ahead of Fueri, while K.Reisulis remains third just three points further adrift.
Ivano Van Erp
“I’m feeling so good. It’s nice to be on the podium and win the GP, last year I was a rookie and got my best result here also, so it’s really nice to take the overall in Spain. The riding was good, in the middle of the second race I needed to control because it was a little bit warm but in the end of the race I picked up the speed and could get a gap. I’m happy with today and hope to take this to the next races.”
EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification
- Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 41 points
- Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 38
- Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 38
- Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 38
- Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 37
- Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 34
- Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 29
- Elias Escandell (ESP, GAS), 25
- Francisco Garcia (ESP, HUS), 22
- Toni Giorgessi (FRA, GAS), 19
EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification
- Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 165 points
- Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 138
- Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 135
- Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 121
- Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 120
- Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 98
- Elias Escandell (ESP, GAS), 85
- Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 81
- Matteo Luigi Russi (ITA, KTM), 77
- Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, YAM), 76
Timoteï Cez wins European Junior e-Motocross opener
French rider Timoteï Cez has emerged victorious at the opening round of the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series in Spain. Racing to victory under the Spanish sunshine in race one, the KTM SX-E 5 mounted rider claimed third in race two to secure overall victory. Rounding out an all KTM overall podium were Austria’s Elias Eder in second, with Logan Liberal Rodas, racing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, placing third.
The spectacular intu Xanadú circuit in Spain was the beautiful setting for round one of the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series. After an early qualifying session on Saturday morning to determine gate pick for both races, the strong line-up of excited young riders took to the start line later in the day for the highly anticipated opening race of the season.
After the gate dropped in race one, second-fastest qualifier Timoteï Cez led every lap to deliver an impressive start to finish victory. Challenging him for the lead throughout the seven-minute-plus-one-lap race was Great Britain’s Cameron Berry (KTM) who crossed the finish line just under one second behind the Frenchman for second. Berry was closely followed home by Spain’s Logan Liberal Rodas in third with the fastest qualifier, Elias Eder, fourth.
Fast starting Berry led the opening lap of the second race before Eder made the pass for the lead on lap two. From there, the Austrian then fended off multiple challenges from Liberal Rodas, who moved past Berry on lap two, throughout the remainder of the race to secure victory with the Spaniard just two seconds adrift at the finish. Race one winner, Cez, set the fastest lap of the race on his way to securing third and with it claimed overall victory ahead of Eder with Liberal Rodas in third.
On top of what was an exciting first round of racing that saw all competitors race on the same, but mildly revised circuit as the MXGP riders, round one was full of experiences for all involved. A track walk on Friday with Joel Smets (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager) and MXGP rider Mattia Guadagnini (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing) made for an exciting and educational start to the weekend. The young riders also enjoyed a tour of the MXGP paddock with exclusive access to the factory racing teams of KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS where they met all their racing heroes.
The five-round 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series continues next weekend at the Monster Energy MXGP of France on June 4-5.
Timoteï Cez
“My weekend in Spain was really good! I’m really proud of what I have achieved this weekend and for the next round I will have the red plate so my bike will look super cool! There was such a big crowd here and it was so much fun racing in front of them. This race was such a cool experience and I can’t wait for the rest of the races. I have to thank my parents and sponsors for getting me here and the goal for the rest of the season is to keep hold of the red plate.”
Jason Doyle third at SGP of Czech Republic Round 3
Round two winner, Australian Max Fricke (Round 2 report), had a tough start to the night after finishing last in both of his opening Heat races, he eventually recovered to card eight-points which sees him now seventh in the championship behind just behind countryman Jason Doyle.
Doyle had a better night, winning two of his heats, running second in the semi-final and finally claiming third in the final for 16-championship points. That tally catapulted Doyle up the standings into sixth on 31-points total.
Jason Doyle – P3
“It was not the result I wanted, but to be on the podium is a massive honour – especially when we come to Prague. I love the place and I love the city. “Today showed the strong riders, not just the ones who ride the slick tracks. I would like to say congratulations to Martin. It’s a great honour to be on the podium tonight.”
Jack Holder added seven-points to his tally finishing a spot behind Fricke and is now 13th in the championship chase.
Slovak Martin Vaculik meanwhile realised a childhood dream, sending Marketa Stadium wild with the victory, claiming his semi-final win before adding the final win to his tally.
Martin Vaculik – P1
“Wow! Racing in Prague is always something special for me. Firstly, I love the city and I have spent a lot of time here since my junior years. My big dream was always to win the Grand Prix here. When I was a kid, I came here with my father and I watched the meetings. Now I am in the Grand Prix and my dream has come true. I remember, nearly 20 years ago, I stood on a different side of the fence and I shouted for Tony Rickardsson, Tomasz Gollob and other riders I like. I asked if they would take a picture with me, and today somebody asked me for a picture. It really is a dream come true and this is a very special moment for me.”
Vaculik’s victory propels him up to ninth in the Speedway GP World Championship on 29 points.
Runner-up Woffinden took another step forward in his Speedway GP campaign after reaching his first final of 2022 to move up to fifth place in the standings on 32 points – closing the gap on leader Bartosz Zmarzlik, who has 44.
Tai Woffinden – P2
“We didn’t have the greatest first round in Croatia, but I made the semis at the second round in Warsaw. Here tonight, the goal was to make the final and we did that. I said before tonight that I don’t mind a challenge and here we are. Let’s see how the rest of the year goes.”
The World Championship action comes thick and fast, with the FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Teterow just seven days away on June 4.
Prague FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic Results
- Martin Vaculik 20
- Tai Woffinden 18
- Jason Doyle 16
- Maciej Janowski 14
- Bartosz Zmarzlik 12
- Dan Bewley 11
- Leon Madsen 10
- Anders Thomsen 9
- Max Fricke 8
- Jack Holder 7
- Fredrik Lindgren 6
- Patryk Dudek 5
- Robert Lambert 4
- Mikkel Michelsen 3
- Pawel Przedpelski 2
- Jan Kvech 1
- Daniel Klima 0
- Petr Chlupac 0.
FIM Speedway GP Standings
- Bartosz Zmarzlik 44
- Maciej Janowski 43
- Leon Madsen 40
- Mikkel Michelsen 33
- Tai Woffinden 32
- Jason Doyle 31
- Max Fricke 30
- Fredrik Lindgren 30
- Martin Vaculik 29
- Anders Thomsen 24
- Robert Lambert 22
- Dan Bewley 20
- Jack Holder 17
- Patryk Dudek 15
- Pawel Przedpelski 12
- Matej Zagar 11
- Maksym Drabik 4
- Jan Kvech 1.
2022 Pro Motocross Championship Round One Fox Raceway Wrap
Images by Jeff Kardas
250 Moto One
The opening moto of the afternoon saw Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper emerge with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawaski’s Seth Hammaker. Cooper paced the field for the first 10 minutes until Lawrence applied the pressure and made the pass for the lead.
Once out front, Lawrence easily opened a big lead over the field that he maintained through the rest of the moto. Behind him, teammate and brother, Hunter Lawrence, was making moves forward after starting fourth. He made the pass on Hammaker for third and then took over second from Cooper just past the halfway point.
The battle for third tightened up considerably in the final 10 minutes of the moto as Cooper was forced to deal with a collection of riders. He lost hold of third to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and continued to lose positions after that. That left the fight for third to be decided between Hampshire and a hard-charging Jo Shimoda aboard his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki machine.
The Lawrence brothers made an assertive opening statement with a 1-2 finish, as Jett took the moto win 6.6 seconds ahead of Hunter. Hampshire successfully fended off heavy pressure from Shimoda for third, while Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen rounded out the top five.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|16 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+06.688
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+12.304
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+16.181
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+24.125
|6
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+28.984
|7
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+31.063
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+36.398
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+43.959
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+50.957
|11
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+57.922
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+58.605
|13
|Joshua Varize
|HQV FC250
|+1m06.230
|14
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m12.628
|15
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m23.340
250 Moto Two
The second and deciding moto began with a new face at the front of the field as Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nick Romano earned the MotoSport.com Holeshot in his pro debut, with Jett Lawrence and Hammaker in tow.
Lawrence was patient for the opening laps but then pulled the trigger and made the pass on the rookie, while Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman slotted into the top three with a pass on Hammaker.
Lawrence sprinted out to a multi-second lead and put the pressure on his rivals, with Mosiman responding by making a pass on Romano for second. Behind them, several riders jockeyed for position in the battle for third, including Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence, who soon made their way around both Hammaker and Romano.
With the race in hand, Jett Lawrence managed a double-digit lead over the second half of the moto and left the fight for the remaining spots on the podium to be decided amongst three riders. A crash by Mosiman caused him to drop from second to fourth and allowed Shimoda to move into second, with Hunter Lawrence into third.
Jett Lawrence was dominant en route to a sweep of the motos and took the checkered flag 5.3 seconds ahead of his brother, who used lapped riders to his advantage to make a last-lap pass on Shimoda for second.
Jett Lawrence’s title defense couldn’t have started better with a 1-1 effort and a fourth straight victory at Fox Raceway to keep his undefeated record in Southern California intact. Hunter Lawrence’s 2-2 performance helped solidify Honda’s dominance on the afternoon and clinched the siblings’ first ever 1-2 performance. Shimoda’s consistent 4-3 effort landed him third overall for his fourth career podium result.
Jett Lawrence has established a six-point lead over his brother in the initial 250 Class standings, while Shimoda sits 12 points back in third.
2022 Fox Valley National Video Recap
Jett Lawrence – P1
“That HRC Honda bike is hooking up out of the gate, giving me a lot better opportunities. Four times undefeated here is a good feeling, even though it’s not one of my favorite tracks. It’s awesome. Congrats to Hunter also; I was trying to race and kind of look back to see if he got Shimoda. It was great to have Honda go 1-2, and it was almost like we were having a little competition with the 450 guys.”
Hunter Lawrence – P2
“It was tough; it’s a really tough track to pass on, as it’s pretty one-lined. It’s not one that you can over-ride and muscle the bike around; you have to be smooth and technical. I’m happy. The 1-2 is great for the family and a great way to start the season, and I can’t thank the team enough.”
Jo Shimoda – P3
“I worked really hard during these last two weeks to prepare for the Pro Motocross season and to be standing on the podium. It feels so good seeing all that hard work pay off and I can’t wait to get another podium finish. We have a super stacked field this year. This is going to be a fun summer of racing for everyone.”
RJ Hampshire – P4
“It was a pretty crazy day and I was able salvage a fourth overall,” Hampshire said. “The day started off wild, I came together with someone in practice and hit the ground pretty hard but I was able to put that behind us. I feel like I was riding well today and we had really good speed, it’s not like we’re far off. I’ll work on getting a better start next weekend at Hangtown, and being up there and staying consistent.”
Michael Mosiman – P5
“What a day! You name it, I saw it, from a heavy crash in practice, to getting caught up in a second-turn pileup in the first moto and coming back to ninth. I had really good speed all day and I felt comfortable on the bike. In the second moto, I got a good start and was right there in the mix running second for a while and I felt good. To have the day that I’ve had, it’s good to get the first one over with and I think you can expect a lot more from me going forward. I’m excited for the season!”
Austin Forkner – P6
“I had higher expectations of the first round, but I also knew I wanted to get through this first one healthy,” said Forkner. “I know I have good pace out there so we’ll be working on a few things this week that will hopefully help me reach those expectations at Hangtown.”
Seth Hammaker – P7
“It’s a huge relief to get a race in and see what I can start to work on this week,” said Hammaker. “I’ve been feeling good as we prepped for the season, but it’s always different when you finally line up for the race. I didn’t really put in any great results last season and now we have something to build off of as the season gets going.”
Pierce Brown – P9
“It was a pretty good day for me. I had two solid motos – nothing too flashy – with two sevenths. I made it through both motos with no crashes, passed guys and got good experience in the battle and that’s what I’ve been looking for the last couple seasons. All-in-all, I think we’re in a good spot for the season. I’m stoked for Hangtown next weekend!”
Stilez Robertson – P10
“Qualifying was a little rough for me,” Robertson said. “I just overrode, honestly, but it’s round one of 12, so my main goal this year is to be there every weekend and then I think the results will come. Going 10-11 for 10th overall is not the greatest day but it’s not the worst day. We’re going to keep plugging away.”
Max Vohland – P11
“Today went pretty good. I came out with more points than I did last year, so that’s a plus. My starts are what really hurt me today. I rode strong and hard, and I feel like I’m in better shape by far than last year, I just need to get off that gate and get a good start. We’ll definitely work some starts this week and I’m looking forward to my hometown race at Hangtown next weekend.”
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|15 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+05.381
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+06.584
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+34.613
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+41.300
|6
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+44.913
|7
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+47.734
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+50.396
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+50.844
|10
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+52.521
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+1m03.672
|12
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m06.745
|13
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m22.282
|14
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m27.442
|15
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|+1m35.306
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|50
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|44
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|38
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|32
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|30
|6
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|30
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|29
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|29
|9
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|28
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|21
|11
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|20
|12
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|18
|13
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|13
|14
|Joshua Varize
|HQV FC250
|13
|15
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|12
450 Moto One
The first 450 Class moto of the afternoon began with Roczen at the front of the field for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Shane McElrath and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac.
Roczen and Tomac quickly asserted themselves up front and established a multi-second lead, while McElrath lost third place to Sexton. Roczen separated himself from Tomac through the first 10 minutes of the moto, while Sexton closed in on the Yamaha rider to initiate a battle for second.
Sexton made quick work of Tomac and set his sights on the lead. The Honda teammates were separated by less than a second at the halfway point of the moto as a spirited battle for the top spot unfolded. A persistent Sexton eventually made the pass stick to seize control of the moto.
Behind them, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, in his first start since retiring in 2017, made the pass on Tomac for third. A couple laps later, the position changed hands again as Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig took the position from Dungey.
Sexton closed out the moto in strong fashion to capture the first moto win of the season, while Roczen helped secure a Honda 1-2, 15.8 seconds back. The battle for third intensified in the closing laps, but Craig held off a hard-charging Jason Anderson and his Monster Energy Kawasaki for third, while Dungey completed the top five.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+15.877
|3
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+31.206
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+38.211
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+44.754
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+55.646
|7
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m03.654
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1m17.222
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m26.236
|10
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m30.509
|11
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m32.845
|12
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|+1m48.247
|13
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m56.591
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m59.473
|15
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m59.995
450 Moto Two
The field stormed out the gate for the final moto of the day with Sexton back out front for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by Roczen and Dungey, while Anderson went down fighting for a spot near the front and dropped well back in the field.
A determined Roczen put the hammer down on the opening lap and went on the attack with his teammate, storming past Sexton for the lead as Dungey settled into third ahead of Craig.
Roczen sat firmly in control of the first half of the moto, but as the 15-minute mark passed Sexton started to erase the deficit and soon enough moved to within a few bike lengths of his teammate.
Much like the first moto, the battle for the lead spanned multiple laps, as Roczen fended off the pressure. As the fight out front unfolded, Dungey lost positions to the Yamaha duo of Craig and Tomac, who moved into third and fourth, respectively.
Back out front, Sexton was able to make a pass stick on Roczen and grabbed the lead with just under 10 minutes to go. Roczen didn’t let up and responded to the pass by keeping the pressure on Sexton as they navigated through lapped riders.
However, Sexton was simply too consistent over the final stages of the moto and carried on to complete the sweep of the motos by 4.5 seconds over Roczen, while Craig withstood a persistent challenge from Tomac to claim third.
The first 1-1 performance of Sexton’s career resulted in his third premier class victory at the same track in which he captured his maiden triumph at the final round of the 2020 season. Roczen finished in the runner-up spot with 2-2 finishes, while Craig captured the first overall podium result of his career in third (3-3).
Sexton now leads the point standings for the first time in his career and has established a six-point lead over Roczen, while Craig sits 10 points back in third.
Chase Sexton – P1
“Man, it was a dream day for me. All supercross season I wanted to do fastest qualifying, win the heat race and win the main, and I never did it. I think outdoors it’s even harder to go 1-1, with two starts and two full motos. It’s tough. I felt perfect out there today. I think Kenny and I are on another level, and it was awesome. The whole Honda team has put in a lot of hard work this off-season and this whole year, to get us comfortable, and I feel like we’re at a good point right now. I just want to give it up to them. Pala and the fans here in Southern California have treated me well a lot, and I’m just stoked. This was a big day for me, with my first 1-1, and I’m just really excited to get this championship going.”
Ken Roczen – P2
“I fought hard; that was my game plan. I passed him in the beginning [of moto 2]; I had some really good lines and really good speed, and I hung in there the whole way. He’s really strong right now, and really fast, so the most important thing for me was to not give up. This track was really difficult – really tricky and sketchy. I’m glad we came out on the podium and safe, especially. On top of that, with Jett and Hunter going 1-2, factory Honda Racing have done such a good job. I’m so pumped to get all the retro bikes on the podium with 1 and 2. I thank those guys a lot, along with everyone who’s in my corner.”
Christian Craig – P3
“Coming off of my supercross championship, I really wanted to keep the momentum going. My confidence is really high right now and it’s showing on the track with my first career podium on the 450, and my first overall podium in the outdoors. It’s something special going 3-3, and being competitive and battling up there with those guys – racing legends like Ryan (Dungey) Tony (Cairoli), and my teammate. It was just a super positive day to start the outdoor season off right and gives us something to build off of for the rest of the year.”
Eli Tomac – P4
“Today was a little bit tough in the first moto. I rode a little bit tight, but the positive from that moto was that my start was really good and the bike was really strong off the start. Then in Moto 2, my riding was better but I didn’t have as great of a start. I’m more satisfied with my second moto. I felt like it was a lot closer to the way I’m supposed to ride. I still wanted to be on the podium, but that was a decent way to end the day, making improvements from that first moto.”
Jason Anderson – P6
“It was a tough one out there today. The field is packed with talent this year and having to overcome two bad starts is certainly not ideal. On the bright side, we still managed both races pretty well and earned a good result. I’m going to stay in California to work with the team for now and get my starts dialed so we have a better chance at battling for wins and podiums.”
Ryan Dungey – P5
“I’m excited to be here racing and super thankful it worked out. Going into the first moto, it was important to just let it come to me – don’t rush, don’t override, hit your marks and find good lines as the race goes on. I was able to make some passes and I was actually pretty happy with fifth. I got a really good start in the second moto and that was nice because I got to run up there with Chase and Ken and get a feel of that pace that I need to work towards. I’m actually really happy with the day and the bike, too. We made some changes going into the second moto and that really helped. For me, it’s the best outdoor bike I’ve ever ridden at KTM, so that’s really pleasing. The cool part is I see the areas I need to work on and that’s the challenge and the motivation moving forward.”
Antonio Cairoli – P7
“Here at Pala, it’s a very nice debut for me. Of course, it could be a little better without the crash in the first moto but I was close to the top-five in both races. I’m really happy about how it went considering my fitness, I only started doing some race training two or three weeks ago. Before, I was just testing for the team and for R&D at KTM so I didn’t really have the plan until one month ago that I would race here. It was feeling a little bit like your mind wants to do it more but you’re careful because this track was very sketchy and demanding so you need to just take whatever comes and we build up a little bit race after race.”
Aaron Plessinger – P8
“This was my first race back since Minneapolis and I had a pretty good day overall. The first moto, I actually surprised myself. I didn’t really know I was going to be that fast, catching up to Ryan and actually riding with him a little bit in the top-five. I had a little tip-over that brought me back to sixth but I felt good. Going into the second one, I knew my arm was a little bit tired so I wanted to get a good start and that didn’t really happen but I pushed through. It was a grind the second moto and I’m just happy I made it through. I’m also happy to be back at the races and looking forward to improving from here.”
Justin Barcia – P9
“I felt good on the bike in qualifying practice. First moto, I got pinched on the start and I had to come from pretty far back, so it was a good charge through the moto and I felt pretty good. We made a few changes going into the second moto and I got off to a really good start and then in the second corner there was a bit of a pileup and unfortunately, I ended up going down in that, so I had my work cut out for me today. The results don’t really show the riding that I did – I did some really good riding – and I feel like the bike is in a good spot, my fitness is really good and I’m super motivated going into next weekend.”
Shane McElrath – P10
“It was honestly a good start to the season,” McElrath said. “It was a quick deal that we put together and for me, it’s been a couple years since I’ve raced outdoors. I had a good feeling on the bike but I’ve not been racing in a couple months so there were a lot of questions I had for myself. I knew that once I got going, I could find a flow, I just had quite a bit of nerves today. First moto was tough but we had some changes for the second moto and regrouped. This is a very good opportunity in front of me and I don’t want to let it go to waste. I want to keep building on today. I think we have a lot of room to grow and I’m excited about it.”
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+04.587
|3
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+32.672
|4
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|+36.656
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+55.728
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m25.524
|7
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m27.720
|8
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m34.798
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1m36.299
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m53.463
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m01.842
|12
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m18.617
|13
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m32.629
|14
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|15 Laps
|15
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+13.554
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|50
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|44
|3
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|40
|4
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|32
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|32
|6
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|31
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|26
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|26
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|25
|10
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|24
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|21
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|13
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|16
|14
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|14
|15
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14
2022 ProMX Round Four in Gillman Round 4 Recap
The 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores visited Gillman in South Australia over the weekend for Round 4, with rain ahead of the event and a sandy surface ensuring close battles and amazing action out on track.
In MX1 Aaron Tanti took the overall win, running 2-1, while Brett Metcalfe was bumped down to second with his 1-2 result.
Wilson Todd dominated MX2, well clear of Alex Larwood in Moto 1 and Rhys Budd in Moto 2. Kayden Minear likewise dominated the MX3 class, while in the MXW Charli Cannon gapped the field for both moto wins.
For the full run-down see: Comprehensive ProMX MX1 round up from Gillman
Thor MX1 Race One
Once again the THOR MX1 field came into Round 4 with everything to play for with just one-point separating the Red Plate holder of Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti. Tanti sent a message to the field in the morning claiming the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top Ten Pole Shootout.
In the opening THOR MX1 Moto, it was South Australian Motocross legend Brett Metcalfe on the GO24 KTM who took the holeshot to the delight of the hometown fans.
Dean Ferris on the HRC Honda Factory Racing machine quickly mounted an attack, passing riders and taking the lead in turn 3 of the opening lap. As the field settled into track position, Metcalfe made his intentions to the hometown crowd clear, passing Ferris back for first place.
Metcalfe from here proceeded to shift another gear and check out from the THOR MX1 field. Ferris began to shuffle back through the field, with Tanti moving to second, KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs moving to third and setting his sights on Tanti.
The cluster of THOR MX1 superstars stayed in this procession with Ferris in fourth and Waters in fifth for the majority of the opening moto. Towards the end, Waters passed Ferris for fourth as Metcalfe took the win at the chequered flag, with Tanti second and Gibbs in third.
Dean Ferris rocketed out of the gate to the holeshot in Moto 2 before Aaron Tanti passed him for the lead in the opening lap. As Tanti established a strong track position out front, Ferris and Metcalfe ran in formation for 15 minutes with Metcalfe mounting attack after attack on Ferris without success.
With six minutes to go, Metcalfe finally made the pass stick on Ferris into 2nd and set his sights on Tanti. A lap later Kirk Gibbs made the pass on Ferris into third and also joined the battle for the lead.
A game of cat and mouse ensued in the final 2 laps as Metcalfe went on to attack Tanti and then Gibbs tried to counter Metcalfe. Down the stretch it was Tanti who rode flawlessly and did not crack under relentless pressure to take the win with Metcalfe in second and Gibbs in third. Dean Ferris and Todd Waters rounded out the top five positions.
Aaron Tanti took the overall win for the Round with 2-1 Moto scores and also the coveted THOR MX1 Red Plate. Brett Metcalfe matched points with Tanti but claim second overall on the count back with Kirk Gibbs in third overall.
Aaron Tanti – P1
“I’m so pumped to get this win. It’s been a long time coming and to get my first race win, my first-round win and my first red plate in the MX1 class makes it so special for me and the team. And it was a fight all day. I don’t think I did a lap in racing today that wasn’t under pressure, and it was every lap of every moto. Both Brett and Kirk were on me, and I knew I just had to stay focused, keep fighting and not let up for a second or they would have gone straight passed me. It’s an awesome day and I’m so happy to get this goal ticked off. Thank you to everyone at the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team, we have all put in a lot of work since round three and it showed up today. The entire team came up to Queensland a couple of weeks ago and then supported me at a local race in Maitland, so to be able to achieve this today is a reward for everyone’s effort,”
Kirk Gibbs – P3
“It was really good today, I was consistent and third across the board. I’m happy with the way I rode, starts let me down a little bit, but all in all it’s my first podium for the year and hopefully keep building from here. A lot of people have been working really hard behind the scenes, so hopefully we can do a little bit more again before Maitland and only get better.”
Todd Waters – P5
“Starting the day we felt pretty good with everything, P4 in superpole and then in moto one I got off to a bad start and made my way through to behind [Dean] Ferris. My speed was good, but I just couldn’t make the passes. In the last race, it was the opposite as I got off to a better start in fourth then Gibbsy [Kirk Gibbs] came by and I didn’t charge – it wasn’t moto I had hoped for. Overall, we come away with not the best result, but that makes us hungry to step things up for the next one.”
Jayden Rykers – P7
“The weekend was pretty average, qualifying was a little bit better, my times were closer,” Rykers explained. “First moto was a terrible start, able to get back to seventh. Second moto was better, just tough not having ridden lately to that intensity.”
Thor MX1 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|164
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|152
|3
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|150
|4
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|141
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|130
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|107
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|105
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|95
|9
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|85
|10
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|78
|11
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|75
|12
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|53
|13
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|44
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|43
|16
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|37
|17
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|18
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|19
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda
|21
|20
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|21
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|20
|22
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|19
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|17
|24
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|16
|25
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|15
|26
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|27
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|14
|28
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|13
|29
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|30
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|31
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|32
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|5
|33
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|34
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
|35
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
|36
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|1
Pirelli MX2
Wilson Todd had a point to prove at Gillman after conceding his first loss of the season at the previous Round in Wodonga and this was evident from the very first time Pirelli MX2 hit the track.
Taking out the fastest qualifying time in the Pirelli MX2 qualifying session, Todd capitalised on great track position in Moto 1 to dominate every lap of the moto en route to the chequered flag and the Moto win.
Behind Todd, Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama battled up front early as Serco Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz crashed out of the moto at the end of lap 1 in spectacular fashion.
The Yamalube Yamaha mounted team mates of Alex Larwood and Rhys Budd moved consistently towards the front, with SA local Larwood in second and Budd in third at the finish.
Ride Red Honda’s Liam Andrews rode to another impressive performance in fourth position with the WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Rider Ryder Kingsford charging from a bad start back to fifth.
Moto 2 saw Yokoyama Holeshot and lead on lap 1 before a freight train of Rhys Budd and Gas Gas Australia’s Noah Ferguson battled past Yokoyama, as the pair fought hard for the lead position in the opening laps.
Wilson Todd mounted a clinical attack on the Pirelli MX2 field, clawing through from a bad start to pass into the lead position at the half way point. As the race progressed, Todd went on to decimate the field and built a huge lead before the chequered flag.
Rhys Budd and Noah Ferguson continued their epic battle all the way to the finish, with Budd just pinching second position at the flag. Ferguson finished third, with Ryder Kingsford in fourth and Jesse Dobson on the Serco Yamaha fifth.
In the overall standings, Wilson Todd took maximum points to the overall win with Rhys Budd in second and Ryder Kingsford third, capitalising on a chain issue for Alex Larwood in the closing laps to lock in the final podium overall spot.
Rhys Budd – P2
“It’s been a hard start to the season for me and not getting on the podium was becoming a real obstacle. At rounds two and three I had a good first moto and was well placed to finish on the podium but I would struggle in race two and just miss out. But I needed to overcome it and just get it done and I was able to do that today after a lot of work and soul searching over recent times, so it’s a bit over whelming at the moment. Thanks to my team, my family and partner for their support and working with me and hopefully now I got the first one out of the way, they will begin to flow a lot easier from now on.”
Ryder Kingsford – P4
“I had no idea what the overall would be for the day, so I’m pretty surprised to end up on the podium,” Kingsford said. “There was a lot going on out there in both races with riders going down, penalty, bike issues so it was really mixed up and it wasn’t until the very end that I knew I finished third. The track was awesome today and the club did an amazing job to prepare the track and the venue. The WBR Yamaha team also worked their butts off and its so good that we can have fun at the track but also get good results.”
Haruki Yokoyama – P6
“Both motos went well with the holeshots,” Yokoyama shared. “Riding up front with the guys was cool, my sprint speed was okay but my fitness is what I need to work on.”
Dylan Wills – P8
“It was a tough day. It’s no secret that I am struggling a little bit at the moment, it’s just something I will have to bounce back from. I love this sport and I love racing for the Husqvarna Racing Team, so while it is hard mentally to come back from, I’m going to get back to work and change some things and try some different stuff. We will go back to the drawing board, work out it and then go out and get what I deserve.”
Alex Larwood – P10
“That was a disappointing way to end the day, Larwood laments. “Not exactly sure what happened, but as I was going through the rollers, the bike lost drive and when I rolled to a stop, I could see the chain had come off, so that was race over. There isn’t much we can do about it and the guys are all gutted, so we will just have to rebound strongly at the next round and get things back on track,”
Jai Constantinou
“Bit of a tough day racing wise, an issue in the first moto, then a first lap crash in the last one,” Constantinou shared. “It’s been a tough start to the season, but we’ve got a month now to put together some good training and turn the season around.”
Pirelli MX2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|193
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|131
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|118
|5
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|6
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|109
|7
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|8
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|104
|9
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|101
|10
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|97
|11
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|74
|12
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|62
|13
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|58
|14
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|55
|15
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|53
|16
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|49
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|47
|18
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|19
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|37
|20
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|21
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|11
|22
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|11
|23
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|10
|24
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|25
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|7
|26
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|27
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|28
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|2
|29
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|30
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3
In Maxxis MX3, the next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a display of speed and youthful intensity on the sandy Gillman track.
In Moto 1 it was Connor Towill on the KTM Newcastle machine who took the holeshot and led the first half of the race, however at the halfway mark a small error in passing a lapped rider allowed KTM Australia mounted youngster Kayden Minear to take lead track position.
At the same time, Maxxis MX3 Red Plate holder Cambell Williams on the HRC Honda Racing Australia would crash battling with Jack Mather and fall from outside the top three. At the chequered flag it was Minear in first, with Towill rebounding for second and Jack Mather in third.
Moto 2 again saw Minear lead early and establish a strong track position ahead of the rest of the Maxxis MX3 field. The Husqvarna mounted duo of Jack Mather and Brock Flynn battled early in the top three spots.
Ride Red Honda mounted rider Ty Kean mounted a tremendous charge through to second position by the end of the moto, with Minear taking out a perfect 1-1 day and Jack Mather rounding out third position in the moto.
In the overall standings, Minear took the overall win and made up a huge 20-point margin in the Championship to close within just one point of Championship Red Plate holder Cambell Williams.
Maxxis MX3 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|161
|2
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|160
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|135
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|125
|5
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|116
|6
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|114
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|108
|8
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|92
|9
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|79
|10
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|78
|11
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|68
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|55
|13
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|49
|15
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|43
|16
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|43
|17
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|41
|18
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|37
|19
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|33
|20
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|33
|21
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|22
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|22
|23
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|24
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|17
|25
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|26
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|11
|27
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|11
|28
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|29
|Rian KING
|KTM
|5
|30
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|31
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|32
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|33
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|34
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|35
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
|36
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
EziLift MXW
The EziLift MXW class returned for their second round of the season at Gillman to the delight of the South Australian fans and it was Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon who picked up right where she left off at Wonthaggi for Round 1, absolutely dominating the field from the very first laps on the track, setting the fastest time in EziLift MXW qualifying.
In Moto 1, Cannon scored the holeshot and began to pull ground on the field, eventually extending that gap to over 40-seconds. Ride Red Honda’s Emma Milesevic tried her best to maintain vision of Cannon from second, but couldn’t maintain the leader’s pace.
Taylor Thompson rode in third until the very last lap of Moto 1, falling from position down to fith and handing Ride Red Honda’s Maddy Brown the final podium spot, 13-seconds off Milesevic.
Moto 2 would see a repeat with Cannon and Milesevic running first and second to the chequered flag as just 16-seconds separated the two, with Maddy Brown third, a minute off the lead, but well clear of fourth.
Charli Cannon – P1
“I really enjoyed the track today and it was a lot different to when I last raced here at the junior nationals in 2019. They bought in a lot of sand and it was a real mix of surfaces around the track. The last race was tough as the track was so rough as we were the last race of the day, so I just tried to stay out of trouble and get the race win. Thank you to everyone at Yamaha and Yamalube Yamaha Racing as well as the people that support women’s racing. We had over twenty riders again here today and its so good to see all the girls get behind the national championship as it’s not easy riding tracks at this level.”
EziLift MXW Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|100
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|88
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Yamaha
|80
|4
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|66
|5
|Amie ROBERTS
|Yamaha
|59
|6
|Danielle FOOT
|Husqvarna
|57
|7
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|52
|8
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|40
|9
|Holli GEEVES
|Yamaha
|40
|10
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Yamaha
|36
|11
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|34
|12
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|30
|13
|Taylor THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|27
|14
|Emma HAYLOCK
|Husqvarna
|24
|15
|Tanesha HARNETT
|Honda
|24
|16
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|23
|17
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|20
|18
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|18
|19
|Keira COLLINS
|Husqvarna
|16
|20
|Brooke MARCUS
|Yamaha
|15
|21
|Charlotte BERRILL
|Honda
|13
|22
|Samantha BEECROFT
|Yamaha
|7
|23
|Ellie BEECROFT
|Yamaha
|6
|24
|Stefanie TEIXEIRA
|Honda
|6
|25
|Naomi FINDLAY
|Yamaha
|2
2022 FIM Motocross World Championship Round Nine Recap
A hot weekend in Spain concluded the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship as Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle topped their respective podiums, while home hero Jorge Prado suffered heartbreak failing to make it to the box on home soil.
Mitch Evans was the top performing Aussie and came into this event looking for a bit of redemption, despite being the place he crashed in 2020, which ended up forcing him to miss the whole of 2021. Qualifying went well, giving him sixth gate-pick for the two motos, but he wasn’t able to utilise that to its full potential in either race as he came through the first lap in 11th and 10th.
In race one, things were going well as he moved up to seventh by lap 11, however he wasn’t able to maintain that pace and ended up receiving the chequered flag in 12th position. Looking to improve in race two, he paced himself much better and was able to make a pass with just two laps remaining to move into eighth place. His 22-points just saw him miss out on a top 10, but he leaves Spain with a lot of motivation that things are going in the right direction.
Mitch Evans – P11
“It was good to get this round done, and finish strongly in that second moto. Even with the crash in 2020, I like this track and I felt good again this weekend so I felt I could get some good points. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get as many as I would have liked but I feel like I am progressing and the best is definitely still to come. This place is a really cool venue and the fans are great, so that also adds to the positive experience, and hopefully Ernee, France will be the same again next weekend.”
Jed Beaton showed good speed on his return to racing after an injury lay-off but was unfortunate in both moto. The Australian finished fourteenth in the first moto after a first-lap mid-pack collision had caused him to ride through the pack; in race two he held a strong fourteenth position until an incident mid-race cost him three positions.
MXGP Race 1
In the first MXGP race, the Fox Holeshot went to Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux followed in second ahead of Team HRC’s Tim Gajser.
Renaux was not looking to hang around as he swiftly moved into the lead as Gajser began to come under pressure from a hard-charging Brian Bogers of Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing.
It looked like Prado was getting ready to launch an attack onto Renaux for first place but found himself in hot waters when Gajser began to edge closer and apply the pressure too. Prado then made a mistake, which allowed Gajser down the inside and into second place.
Renaux then set the fastest lap of the race as he gapped Gajser by 2.125 seconds, all while Prado was being pressured by Bogers. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff was also there in fifth.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer then crashed out of seventh and got going in 12th as Prado also made a mistake but managed to keep it on two wheels. Seewer then fought his way back up to 11th after passing Team HRC’s Mitch Evans who dropped a few positions by the end.
Despite closing down the gap on several occasions, Gajser could not find an opportunity to pass Renaux, with the Frenchman going on to win the race. Gajser crossed the line in second, ahead of Prado, Bogers, Coldenhoff and Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez who placed sixth.
MXGP Race 2
In the second race, the Fox Holeshot went to Prado once again as he led Renaux, Coldenhoff, Bogers and Guadagnini, while Gajser got squeezed.
In the opening lap, Coldenhoff took second from Renaux, who responded immediately to take back the position. This allowed Prado to edge out by a couple of seconds as Renaux and Coldenhoff continued to battle it out.
Prado then set the fastest lap of the race on lap five before going down shortly after. The Spaniard got going fairly quickly as he re-joined the race just ahead of Gajser, though the Slovenian was able to pass him very quickly as he carried better momentum.
This meant that Renaux led the way, with Bogers third, separating the three Yamaha riders, as Seewer was running well in fourth. Guadagnini then began to close in on Seewer, as Gajser continued to struggle to find an opportunity around the Italian.
There was not much change inside the top 10 as riders settled into their positions, with Renaux keeping a cool head ahead of his teammate who remained close throughout.
In the final few laps, we saw Prado battled with Fernandez, though the Honda rider was able to keep his fellow countryman at bay, as Prado crashed again and finished 11th.
Renaux went on to win the race ahead of Coldenhoff, Bogers, Seewer, Guadagnini and Gajser, winning his third MXGP race of the year.
A 1-1 result gave Renaux a fast-track ticket to the top step of the podium, as the rookie celebrated his first ever MXGP overall victory. Coldenhoff placed second after going 5-2 in the races, ahead of Bogers who made his return to the box since Portugal for third overall.
Gajser failed to mount the podium after another tough weekend, though remains the championship leader in MXGP with a 66-point advantage over Renaux, while Seewer remains third in the standings.
Maxime Renaux – P1
“It’s really great for me. First overall win in MXGP with a double race win and like you said, it’s a nice [birthday] gift for my mum. Actually, the deal was to get the Fox Holeshot for her but I couldn’t unfortunately. But the day was great, I felt great on the track, had a good feeling from Saturday and then some good starts today. Two consistent races, no mistakes and yeah took the race wins. So, I’m really happy and waiting for my home GP next week!”
Glenn Coldenhoff – P2
“Before the GP we did some testing and we improved pretty much everything that we were struggling with before. But now we are on the way up. Last week, the podium and now this week again. Obviously it was a very tough day, yesterday was really good winning the qualifying for a good gate pick today. But before the first race, I made a huge crash in the sighting lap and then I felt a bit dizzy in that first race. The first race was really tough for me but still I managed to get to fifth which was good. In the second race, I was pushing really hard in the beginning, I passed Maxime and he passed me back, so it was a good battle. Then Jorge crashed and I moved into second position and was following Max, but he was too strong today. Anyway, second overall, it’s another good weekend and like I said before, just going upwards for me.”
Brian Bogers – P3
“Yeah, it feels amazing. Of course, it was a tough one today, but I’m very happy to be back on the box and I hope to be there more often. The riding, the physical and the bike, everything feels good…And it’s amazing to put the team on the box again you know, this is what they were looking for. This is what they deserve. And this is what the team is capable of so yeah, thanks to the team, I’m very happy with them.”
Tim Gajser – P4
“It was another tough GP with high temperatures and still not feeling 100% for a couple of weeks now. The track was difficult and there were only one or two lines, so it was very difficult to make any passes once everyone found their rhythm. In the first race it wasn’t so much of a problem as I was in third place early and quickly got into second, but in the second race I started seventh and only got up to sixth and obviously I wanted to do better than that. We now have France the next weekend, so I will regroup again and get in so more training and just try to get back to the high level I had before Sardinia. A big thank you to the team for all their work and I’m sure we’ll get back to winning in this second-half of the season.”
Jorge Prado – P5
“I was feeling very good on track this weekend and I had the speed to go for the win today. I was pulling away in that second moto and riding like I do in training – I was just riding comfortably. I lost the front though and had quite a big crash. It was a shame that I crashed; I could have made some good points today. We just need to focus on the next round now.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P6
“I am really, really happy about how things are going now. This event started really well for me. Finishing fourth in the qualifying race was really good motivation – it gave me some confidence. I think that I could have got a similar result in the second race, because I was feeling really good, but I did not want to make a mistake. Finishing top five in MXGP after just two races is really, really good. I am so happy about how I feel on my MC 450F.”
Rubén Fernández – P7
“I felt a little stress as it was my home GP today but it was good stress and I loved being with the fans. It was fun, so overall it was a great weekend and I enjoyed it a lot. I’m not too upset about my overall result. Sixth and seventh places in the MXGP class is very solid. I also felt the position that I dropped into in the first laps was more or less the position that I would finish the race. It was very hard today to make passes and it was like circulating in a train-like way.
It was very nice to hear all the Spanish fans cheering me along and I would have like to do better for them, but I did my best from two average starts. Maybe at the next races I can improve.”
MXGP Round Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|16
|22
|38
|3
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|22
|15
|37
|5
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|20
|10
|30
|6
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|GAS
|13
|16
|29
|7
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|15
|14
|29
|8
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|10
|18
|28
|9
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|12
|12
|24
|10
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|GAS
|14
|9
|23
|11
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|HON
|9
|13
|22
|12
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|YAM
|11
|11
|22
|13
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|8
|8
|16
|14
|Monticelli, Ivo
|ITA
|HON
|4
|7
|11
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|5
|6
|11
|16
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|7
|4
|11
|17
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|HON
|6
|3
|9
|18
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|0
|5
|5
|19
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|YAM
|3
|1
|4
|20
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Lapucci, Nicholas
|ITA
|FAN
|2
|0
|2
MXGP Standings after Round 9
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|404
|2
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|338
|3
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|292
|4
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|290
|5
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|272
|6
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|243
|7
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|242
|8
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|196
|9
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|194
|10
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|189
|11
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|172
|12
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|137
|13
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|HON
|136
|14
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|123
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|114
|16
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|99
|17
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|93
|18
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|KTM
|73
|19
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|59
|20
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|52
MX2 Race 1
In the first MX2 race of the weekend, it was Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga who took the Fox Holeshot from the far outside gate. Though Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts was quick to get himself into the lead. Mike Gwerder of WZ Racing Team also started well as he was right there in the mix with the leaders before dropping to fourth and the further down the order.
By the end of the opening lap, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle was already up to second, as Diga Procross KTM Racing’s Liam Everts went off track and into the banners. He got going again in 23rd.
Moments later, Geerts had a big crash, which was a gift to Vialle who moved into the lead. F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo then fought his way up to second after getting by Elzinga, but he had to work for it, as the Dutchman was not backing down easily.
Geerts got going again in 21st, as Team Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz rider Stephen Rubini got by Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting for fourth, as Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder was looking to do the same.
Horgmo then crashed as did Gifting, twice, which allowed Längenfelder into third by the eighth lap, as Rubini moved up to second.
Further down the field, Everts was making a stellar come back after crashing on the opening lap. He passed Spain’s David Braceras to move up to eighth, and the made some more impressive moves to eventually climb up to sixth.
Horgmo looked to fight back after the mishap of lap seven as he caught back onto the rear wheel of Elzinga and passed him in the same place as he did in the beginning of the race. This got him up to fourth. Meanwhile Geerts was up to 12th.
On lap 10, Rubini got passed by Längenfelder who was already too far behind the race leader to be able to challenge for the win and in the end Vialle won the race by 14.280 seconds. Rubini held on to third ahead of Horgmo and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant who fought his way from outside of the points to fifth.
MX2 Race 2
In the second race, the Fox Holeshot went to Everts, but again, Geerts was fast to make a move into the lead, with Vialle third, Jorgen-Mathias Talviku of Sahkar Racing fourth, ahead of Längenfelder and Horgmo.
Vialle got a good run as he tried to pass Everts, though the Belgian didn’t make it easy and forced Vialle to work for it for almost three laps. In the end by the third lap, Vialle was in second.
Benistant had another unlucky start to the race, though despite being down in 20th in the early stages of the race, he set the fastest lap of the race. Down the order was also Horgmo who struggled in the first few laps to make any big passes.
Guillem Farres of Rath’s Motorsports was running well in sixth after passing Talviku and then continued to challenge inside the top 10 until the end of the race.
Back with the leaders, Everts found himself coming under fire from Längenfelder for third. The German pushed hard, and a couple of small mistakes almost saw him crash, though he held on and continued his fight with Everts. The pair battled for a few laps before Längenfelder moved into third on the sixth lap.
Geerts was looking good in the lead for six laps too, before crashing once again. This allowed Vialle to take over control of the race, but the Belgian got up quickly and was able to remain in second.
In the closing stages of the race, we saw Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup going after Everts for fourth. But again, the Belgian put up a strong fight and managed to keep hold of the position until the chequered flag.
Vialle went on to win the race with a 10.923 advantage over Geerts, while Längenfelder crossed the finish line third ahead of Everts and Haarup.
A perfect 1-1 scorecard gave Vialle his fifth GP win of the season, with Längenfelder finally getting back on the box for second overall ahead of Geerts who finished third.
After a tough first race, Geerts lost valuable championship points which has allowed Vialle to take the red plate as we head into the Monster Energy MXGP of France next weekend. Vialle now leads by 10 points. Längenfelder remains third.
Tom Vialle – P1
“A great weekend for me. I controlled the first moto but it was not easy because there was a lot of water on the track. It was sketchy and I’m glad the ground was better in the second moto. Once Jago made a little mistake then I had the lead. I felt great on the bike. Some decent results before my home GP next weekend. It’s nice to have the red plate but Jago is riding well and the competition is close, so it’s tough for both of us. My riding style is good for Ernee so I’ll hope for another happy weekend.”
Simon Längenfelder – P2
“It was a really good round for me! I had a good jump out of the gate in the first race, but messed up the first two corners a little bit. I made some passes to finish second. I had a good start in the second race; I could not really get a rhythm, but still took third. I am really happy to be back on the podium and to be heading in such a good direction.”
Jago Geerts – P3
“Yeah, I’m ok after the big crash in the first heat. I slipped on the take-off. It’s another big crash but I’m really happy to walk away from that one. In the second race, I was quite happy to finish second, I did some damage control because I wasn’t feeling really great and didn’t have the best feeling on the track but still finished second, so it was okay and I didn’t expect to be on the podium, so that’s nice.”
Thibault Benistant – P6
“I did not get the result I expected today, but the riding was way better than it has been since I came back racing. So, there are plenty of positives to take away and these are the things I will focus on going into my home GP in Ernee next weekend.”
MX2 Round Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|12
|22
|34
|4
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|18
|33
|5
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|20
|12
|32
|6
|Benistant, Thibault
|FRA
|YAM
|16
|14
|30
|7
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|14
|15
|29
|8
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|11
|16
|27
|9
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|18
|8
|26
|10
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|9
|13
|22
|11
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|KTM
|10
|7
|17
|12
|Karssemakers, Kay
|NED
|KTM
|7
|9
|16
|13
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|ITA
|YAM
|13
|1
|14
|14
|Farres, Guillem
|ESP
|KTM
|0
|11
|11
|15
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|0
|10
|10
|16
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|EST
|KTM
|4
|6
|10
|17
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|HON
|5
|5
|10
|18
|Braceras, David
|ESP
|KTM
|6
|3
|9
|19
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|8
|0
|8
|20
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|0
|4
|4
|21
|Gwerder, Mike
|SUI
|KTM
|2
|2
|4
|22
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
|23
|Tomas, Eric
|ESP
|YAM
|1
|0
|1
MX2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|382
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|372
|3
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|287
|4
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|266
|5
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|259
|6
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|227
|7
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|211
|8
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|KTM
|210
|9
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|207
|10
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|183
|11
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|172
|12
|Fredriksen, H.
|NOR
|HON
|125
|13
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|116
|14
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|113
|15
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|109
|16
|Sydow, Jeremy
|GER
|HUS
|88
|17
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|76
|18
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|KTM
|60
|19
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|HUS
|55
|20
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|HON
|54
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|27-Feb
|Matterley Basin, Great Britain
|Round 2
|6-Mar
|Mantova, Italy
|Round 3
|20-Mar
|Villa La Angostura, Argentina
|Round 4
|3-Apr
|Agueda, Portugal
|Round 5
|10-Apr
|Pietramurata, Italy
|Round 6
|24-Apr
|Kegums, Latvia
|Round 7
|8-May
|Maggiora, Italy
|Round 8
|15-May
|Riola Sardo, Italy
|Round 9
|29-May
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain
|Round 10
|5-Jun
|Ernée, France
|Round 11
|12-Jun
|Teutschenthal, Germany
|Round 12
|26-Jun
|Samota – Sumbawa, Indonesia
|Round 13
|17-Jul
|Loket, Czech Republic
|Round 14
|24-Jul
|Lommel, Belgium
|Round 15
|7-Aug
|Uddevalla, Sweden
|Round 16
|14-Aug
|Iitti-KimiRing, Finland
|Round 17
|21-Aug
|St Jean d’Angely, France
|Round 18
|4-Sep
|Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|Round 19
|10-Sep
|Mussanah, Oman
|25-Sep
|Motocross of Nations, Redbud, USA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|27-30 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|31 Aug-01 Sept
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022