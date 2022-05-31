Central Coast Cup hits Allen Park, Somersby this weekend!

The Central Coast Cup returns this weekend for the 2022 running Allen Park track at Somersby, near Gosford, on June 4 and 5 and is the highlight of the non-championship calendar for many riders.

Host club rider David Smith will be striving to become the first rider to win the senior event for a fourth time, and so go one win head of former Queensland star Jace Castles who has also won three times.

As well as the Junior Central Coast Cup the younger age brackets will showcase some of the emerging talent coming through the ranks. A sprinkling of strong contenders from the North Brisbane and Gold Coast clubs are making the trip, and there is the usual strong entry of riders from the Newcastle area and Forbes.

Also on the programme to add to the variety will be races for older riders (Over 35s) and older bikes (pre1995) which invariably provide close and full-blooded action.

Action fires up on Saturday morning with three rounds of racing for all classes before the Clock on the Wall KO format for both seniors and juniors in the afternoon.

Sunday action gets underway at 10 am with two more rounds and finals of all classes before the 8-lap finals of both the Junior and then Senior Cup will wrap up the program.

Entry fee for spectators this weekend will be $10 per vehicle payable at the gate as a tax deductible donation to the St Johns First Aid.

2022 MXOEN confirmed for Spain, October 8-9

The FIM-Europe Motocross of European Nations will head to Talavera de La Reina in Spain this year on October 8 & 9. The announcement was made during the MXGP of Spain in the media centre of the intu-Xanadù Arroyomolinos circuit.

Talavera de La Reina is well known within the MXGP paddock and has previously hosted rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the most recent in 2016 which was won by Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser in MX2 and MXGP.

This season, the Spanish venue will have the honour of hosting the FIM-Europe Motocross of European Nations along with the Women’s Motocross of European Nations as the event will gather some of the fastest 85cc, 125cc and 250cc riders. These riders will battle for their nation’s victory and also for individual results.

Ferrandis sidelined from Pro Motocross start

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis missed the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season to undergo surgery on a ligament tear in his left thumb in order to return to full fitness at the earliest date. Ferrandis was injured in a crash this past Tuesday while riding during the press day at Fox Raceway. The defending 450MX Champion was hoping to line up for the season opener, but after consultation with his doctors, the decision was made to have the surgery. An update on his return will follow at a later date.

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“Unfortunately, I had a small crash Tuesday, and I hurt my left thumb. I thought it was a minor sprain, but the medical exam showed a broken ligament with the Stenner effect, which means it will never recover without surgery. I wanted to try to ride Saturday, but without surgery, in a few weeks, the ligament can die, and the damage can be irreversible. We decided with the team to go for the surgery now to have me back at my full physical capacity, but that means I will miss the beginning of the motocross season. Not being able to defend the championship that I won last year and put the No. 1 plate where it belongs, I am at the saddest point of my career. I’ve worked so hard and have invested everything to win this championship again, I have a broken heart for my sponsors and the people that help me; this sport is so ruthless.”





2022 FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup set for Poland

The FIM have confirmed the inaugural FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup for Kielce-Piekoszów in Poland on September 17-18. The longer-term plan is that this World Cup will include multiple similar events in different countries each year.

The FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup together with the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, the latter which will be held in Santiago do Cacem, Portugal in September demonstrates the FIM’s committment to cater for the Vintage riders and machines as well as modern Enduro events.

FIM Enduro Vintage World Cup classes & category

A – Classic 75 (Manufactured until 1975)

A0: up to 75cc – A1: up to 125cc – A2: up to 175cc – A3: over 175cc

A0: up to 75cc – A1: up to 125cc – A2: up to 175cc – A3: over 175cc B – Classic 79 (Manufactured until 1979)

B0: up to 75cc – B1: up to 125cc – B2: up to 175cc – B3: up to 250cc – B4: over 250cc

B0: up to 75cc – B1: up to 125cc – B2: up to 175cc – B3: up to 250cc – B4: over 250cc C – Classic 83 (Manufactured until 1983)

C0: up to 80cc – C1: up to 125cc – C2: up to 250 cc – C3: over 250cc

C0: up to 80cc – C1: up to 125cc – C2: up to 250 cc – C3: over 250cc X – EVO 1986 (Manufactured until 1986)

X1: up to 125cc – X2: over 125cc

X1: up to 125cc – X2: over 125cc Open 1991 (Manufactured until 1991):

No capacity distinction.

Dallas Daniels and Jared Mees win AFT Red Miles in Lexington

Super Twins Red Mile I

Images by Tim Lester

It was a night of firsts as Progressive American Flat Track enjoyed an epic evening of racing at the Mission Red Mile I presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky.

Following 14 minutes and two laps of nail-biting action in front of the massive Red Mile crowd, Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rookie Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) officially added his name to the exclusive list of premier-class Main Event winners.

But prior to Daniels’ exhilaration, it was heartbreak for teammate JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). Beach had established himself the rider to beat in the lead-up to the Main, but he was unlucky to be forced out by mechanical issues a couple minutes into the race.

That left reigning champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750), Daniels, and Mission Production Twins Challenge entrant James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke) to battle it out in the lead pack.

The trend of heartbreak continued a couple of minutes later when the machine of Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R) dumped oil on the circuit while running fourth, forcing a red flag stoppage near half-distance.

The race resumed with Mees, Daniels, and Rispoli sitting 1-2-3, and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) joining the lead group in fourth. While Rispoli took a peak on a few occasions, it was Mees and Daniels who traded back first and second for the remainder of the contest.

Mees lined up Daniels and made what he hoped would be the race’s decisive maneuver entering Turn 3 for the final time. He pulled it off perfectly and seemed destined to keep his perfect Red Mile streak intact, right up until the final moment when Daniels blasted by at the stripe to steal away the win by 0.008 seconds.

The victory was not only Daniels’ first in the premier class, it was also Yamaha’s first on a Mile going all the way back to Kenny Roberts’ legendary victory aboard the TZ750 at the 1975 Indy Mile. Daniels also became the first rookie to win in the premier class since Mikey Rush won at Daytona in 2007 and the first rookie to win on a Mile since Scott Parker did so at Indy in 1979.

“I can’t believe I won a Grand National,” Daniels said. “I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life. It’s been a long road for me and the team. Those guys have worked their butts off. It’s been a long road since they started, and I know this is so rewarding for them. Taking my dad on that victory lap… I’ve been talking about that since I was like eight years old. We did it… It’s awesome!”

Rispoli held on for third to become the first Mission Production Twins Challenge rider to land on the Mission SuperTwins podium and add to what was already an incredible debut for the WBR KTM.

Robinson came home fourth, followed by another Mission Production Twins Challenge pilot in Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) to complete the top five.

Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) was sixth, followed by an uncharacteristically quiet Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750). Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750), Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), and Robert Pearson (No. 27 Rackley Racing/John Franklin Indian FTR750) rounded out the top ten.

Super Twins Red Mile I Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 25 Laps 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +0.008 3 James Rispoli KTM 890 Duke +0.282 4 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +1.597 5 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +3.821 6 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +3.916 7 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +4.768 8 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +6.565 9 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R +10.46 10 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +16.123 11 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 +27.174 12 Bronson Bauman HD XG750R 15 Laps 13 Brandon Price Kawasaki Ninja 650 13 Laps 14 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 6 Laps

Super Twins Red Mile II

Progressive American Flat Track legend Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) returned to the top of the box in stunning fashion in Sunday night’s Mission Red Mile II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington.

24 hours after being beaten to the stripe at the Red Mile by Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rookie sensation Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Mees and Daniels settled into a rematch at the front of the premier-class Main Event.

The two threatened to drop the remainder of the pack from the start but were gradually reeled back in by Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) and Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750).

However, just after half-distance Bauman’s charge faded, leaving Fisher as the only pilot with a shot at transforming the battle for the win into a three-rider affair. He made good on that promise with five minutes to go, creating a contest of contrasting strengths and lines.

Daniels led to open the last lap but with Mees and Fisher both in close pursuit. As the three exited Turn 2, it still appeared to be anyone’s race until Mees and Fisher both stormed past Daniels with unexpected ease.

The rookie’s inopportune bike issues turned the fight back into a two-rider match-up for the final half-lap. Fisher did all he could to draft by the reigning champion at the stripe, but he came up 0.126 seconds short of beating one of history’s best Mile racers at one of his best tracks.

The victory was Mees’ 23rd Mile win, tying him with Ricky Graham for fifth all-time in the discipline. It was also his fourth in five attempts in Lexington, Kentucky.

The triumphant Mees said, “It was actually beneficial to have the Jumbotron on the front straightaway because I was able to glance at it. The first couple of laps, Dallas and I had a pretty comfortable lead. That was good because I could hold back and pace off of him and see where I was strong and see where I could maybe pull out. I sat there and studied him because I have to ride very precise to make everything count. It felt good – it really did. I think (Dallas) had a bit of an issue going down the back straightaway, but you’ve got to get to the checkered flag to win these things. It’s unfortunate for him because he was riding so good.”

Daniels seemed capable of limping to the podium but instead got zapped at the line by 0.067 seconds by teammate JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). While Beach’s expected challenge for victory failed to materialize, he did manage to register a late charge to climb back into podium contention. The Kentuckian overhauled eventual fifth-place finisher Bauman and sixth-placed Mission Production Twins Challenge entrant Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), before finally sailing by Daniels at the flag.

Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) finished a couple tenths back of Janisch in seventh, with Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R), Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), and Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) rounding out the top ten.

Super Twins Red Mile II Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 26 Laps 2 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +0.126 3 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +2.628 4 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +2.695 5 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +3.357 6 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R +7.409 7 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +7.698 8 Bronson Bauman HD XG750R +7.719 9 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +13.143 10 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +20.274 11 Ryan Varnes KTM 890 Duke +27.963 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 14 Laps 13 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 11 Laps 14 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 8 Laps 15 Brandon Price Kawasaki Ninja 650 DNF

SuperTwins Standing

Pos Rider Total 1 Jared Mees 109 2 Dallas Daniels 87 3 Briar Bauman 86 4 JD Beach 73 5 Brandon Robinson 68 6 Bronson Bauman 62 7 Davis Fisher 59 8 Jarod Vanderkooi 59 9 Jesse Janisch 47 10 Brandon Price 38 11 Ben Lowe 32 12 Robert Pearson 31 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman 31 14 James Rispoli 17 15 Nick Armstrong 17 16 Kolby Carlile 15 17 Danny Eslick 13 18 Dan Bromley 11 19 Larry Pegram 8 20 Ryan Varnes 8 21 Jeremiah Duffy 6 22 Cory Texter 5

Production Twins Red Mile I

If anyone forgot just how dominant James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke) was at times when he won the 2020 Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines championship, he provided a most compelling reminder on Saturday night.

Rispoli made his return to the class at the Red Mile to debut the WBR KTM 890 Duke and did so in style. He not only made the bike a winner, he did so in runaway fashion, leading from start to finish.

The only rider who even managed to keep him honest was Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R). Janisch clung on behind him just outside the draft, but he never managed to present a realistic challenge to Rispoli’s position at the front.

James Rispoli

“The Wally Brown Racing team has a wealth of experience. They’re smart guys. We took the common sense route and they built a phenomenal package. KTM built a great platform, but these guys found a way to get that horsepower to the ground. I’m so pumped. I’m stoked to return to Mission Production Twins, and to win? I’m stoked.”

While Rispoli may have had a drama-free run to victory, the battle for the final spot on the podium was most entertaining. A tight five-rider pack made up of the returning Michael Rush (No. 15 Hellipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R), Ryan Varnes (No. 68 Schaeffer’s Motorsports/Rausch Fuel & Oil KTM 890 Duke), Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07), Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07), and Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07).

Among a great deal of shuffling, points leader Armstrong systematically made his way from seventh to third, but went off the groove and dropped right back to seventh, erasing all his hard work.

Defending champion Texter did what he does and emerged late as he and Lowe scrapped for third over the final two laps. Ultimately, Texter took the position by 0.122 to further a three-race podium streak. However, he’s still three points back of Armstrong in the championship chase after Armstrong clawed his way back up to fifth at the flag.

Varnes finished sixth with Rush taking seventh, a welcome result in his return ride after suffering a serious leg injury in last year’s finale.

Production Twins Red Mile I Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 James Rispoli KTM 890 Duke 19 Laps 2 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R +1.365 3 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +11.858 4 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +11.98 5 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +13.905 6 Ryan Varnes KTM 890 Duke +13.962 7 Michael Rush HD XG750R +14.045 8 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +19.679 9 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +35.613 10 Kasey Sciscoe HD XG750R +35.739 11 Jordan Harris Kawasaki Ninja 650 +37.586 12 Billy Ross HD XG750R +37.676 13 Shelby Miller Kawasaki Ninja 650 18 Laps 14 Brandon Newman Kawasaki Ninja 650 22.188 15 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 7 Laps 16 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 DNF

Production Twins Red Mile II

The WBR KTM of James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke) went from untested to heavy favorite following a debut night of racing that saw it dominate Saturday’s Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines Main Event and then deliver a podium in the Mission SuperTwins Main as an encore. However, any fears that it might prove invincible on its second day were more than balanced out by reality that it’s still in a relatively early state of development.

Rather than break free after taking the lead early in Sunday’s race, Rispoli found himself embroiled in an intense battle with Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R), as the two raced their way away from the pack.

Rispoli and Janisch swapped the lead back and forth repeatedly with Janisch grabbing the lead just as the clock expired. He then put his head down in hopes of corralling his opponent behind him for the final two laps, but the drama of a potential photo finish ended a straightaway early; Rispoli sat up as the two exited Turn 4 for the final time due to a mechanical issue.

After scoring his second victory of the ‘22 season, Janisch said, “The bike was getting off the corners a little better tonight. The bike was on rails. I’m stoked. It was a good race.”

A couple seconds back of the fight for the lead, Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) waged a similarly back-and-forth battle with Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) for third. The defending champ swept past Lowe late and held on to inherit second position.

Ryan Varnes (No. 68 Schaeffer’s Motorsports/Rausch Fuel & Oil KTM 890 Duke) dropped out of podium contention but managed to hold on for fourth. Meanwhile, Michael Rush (No. 15 Hellipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R) charged his way from Row 4 to fifth position as he made his paddock presence felt in a big way in his return weekend.

Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07), who came into the night leading in the points, finished 12th. Despite that, Texter continues to sit second in the championship fight as both men were overtaken by race winner Janisch, who now leads Texter by one point (92-91) with Armstrong a further 10 points back in third at 81.

Production Twins Red Mile II Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R 19 Laps 2 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +1.952 3 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +2.557 4 Ryan Varnes KTM 890 Duke +7.005 5 Michael Rush HD XG750R +13.434 6 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +13.445 7 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +13.534 8 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 +19.182 9 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +19.386 10 Billy Ross HD XG750R +22.986 11 Kasey Sciscoe Kawasaki Ninja 650 +23.214 12 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +24.072 13 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 +29.518 14 James Rispoli KTM 890 Duke +40.15 15 Brandon Newman Kawasaki Ninja 650 14 Laps 16 Jordan Harris Kawasaki Ninja 650 11 Laps

Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jesse Janisch 92 2 Cory Texter 91 3 Nick Armstrong 81 4 Ben Lowe 68 5 Ryan Varnes 55 6 Johnny Lewis 44 7 Cody Johncox 42 8 Kolby Carlile 41 9 Cole Zabala 41 10 Jeremiah Duffy 35 11 Billy Ross 33 12 Kasey Sciscoe 31 13 James Rispoli 30 14 Michael Rush 26 15 Jordan Harris 25 16 Michael Hill 24 17 Patrick Buchanan 23 18 Jeffery Lowery 22 19 Dan Bromley 20 20 David Wiggin 20 21 Chad Cose 18 22 Cameron Smith 12 23 Brandon Newman 9 24 Gary Ketchum 8 25 Shelby Miller 6

AFT Singles Red Mile I

Combining the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class and a big Mile racetrack is typically the recipe for an ultra-tight pack war. Saturday’s showdown was no exception.

As many as eight riders were in with a shot for victory deep into the race before a couple of them went off the groove, leaving a six-rider shootout on the race’s final lap.

The on-form Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) did his best to control the chaotic affair from the front and it paid off with a 0.053 seconds margin of victory.

While Mischler regularly traded the lead with teammate Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) for much of the contest, the final sprint came down to him, title rival Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), and Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R).

Mischler opened the final lap in the lead and made the most of his Honda’s horsepower to just fend off his challengers.

The win was Mischler’s first ever on a Mile as he continues to increasingly prove himself a well-rounded title contender. He said, “The puzzle pieces are fitting, and I see us just getting better with everything the team has been putting into it. For me, it’s just a matter of me doing my job.”

Despite just missing out on the win, Kopp continues to lead the championship on the strength of an early season that has seen him finish no worse than second.

Kopp’s teammate Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), finished off the podium for the first time this season with a fourth-place effort. Gauthier, who is dealing with a partially torn ACL and MCL finished fifth, while Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) finished sixth, just 0.420 seconds off the win, despite being forced to start from the back of the pack after using a provisional start to earn a spot in the Main.

AFT Singles Red Mile I Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 18 Laps 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-FFE +0.053 3 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +0.131 4 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-FFE +0.196 5 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R +0.231 6 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +0.42 7 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R +10.538 8 Gage Smith Honda CRF450R +10.555 9 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +10.563 10 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +10.579 11 Ferran Cardus Honda CRF450R +11.103 12 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +20.901 13 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R +20.978 14 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R 16 Laps 15 Chad Cose Honda CRF450R 12 Laps 16 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps

AFT Singles Red Mile II

Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) took top honors in a barn-burning Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event.

The drama to come was teased early on when Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) got into the rear wheel of Saturday winner Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R). Fortunately, both frontrunners escaped the contact unscathed.

Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) wouldn’t be as lucky a couple minutes later when Brunner got into him and the Australian was sent off his bike and up into the Airfence.

Following the resulting red flag, there was barely a moment to breathe as the lead pack consisted of the entire field up until the two-minute mark. With one minute remaining on the clock, a seven-rider pack emerged – and one that somehow included both Whale and Brunner, who had fought their way together up from back row starting position at the restart.

Mischler opened up a slight advantage to open the final lap but was pulled back in by the chasing group as they charged to the flag. Gauthier nipped past his teammate at the last possible moment, edging ahead of Mischler at the flag by just 0.029 seconds to earn his first win of the season.

2019 class champ Gauthier said, “Me and my teammate worked together perfectly in the race. My last corner on the last lap was my best of the entire race. I really focused on that and needed to do it to get the win. I think we’re only going to get better from here. I need to make up some points, so I really needed this win.”

Whale got his revenge by securing the final spot on the box, taking third ahead of title leader Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) and Brunner.

Rookie ace Chase Saathoff (No. 106 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) finished in sixth with 2017 Red Mile winner Kevin Stollings (No. 99 Roof Systems/Ice Barn Honda CRF450R) ending up in seventh despite finishing just 0.639 seconds back of the win.

The Mission Red Mile II will premiere on FS1 on Saturday, June 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m, PT, including exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and expert commentary.

AFT Singles Red Mile II Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R 18 Laps 2 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +0.029 3 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-FFE +0.057 4 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-FFE +0.111 5 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +0.245 6 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +0.463 7 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R +0.639 8 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +3.328 9 Hunter Bauer KTM 450 SX-F +3.347 10 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +3.351 11 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F +3.435 12 Gage Smith Honda CRF450R +3.486 13 Ferran Cardus Honda CRF450R +3.722 14 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R +8.224 15 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R +8.227 16 Chad Cose Honda CRF450R 14 Laps 17 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R DNF

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 105 2 Morgen Mischler 101 3 Max Whale 89 4 Dalton Gauthier 73 5 Trent Lowe 60 6 Trevor Brunner 56 7 Michael Inderbitzin 47 8 Gage Smith 46 9 Chase Saathoff 45 10 Aidan RoosEvans 42 11 James Ott 39 12 Kevin Stollings 39 13 Travis Petton IV 29 14 Ferran Cardus 24 15 Hunter Bauer 22 16 Ryan Wells 18 17 Tyler Raggio 13 18 Tanner Dean 11 19 Brandon Kitchen 8 20 Tarren Santero 8 21 Jared Lowe 7 22 Justin Jones 7 23 Chad Cose 7 24 Logan McGrane 5 25 Tyler Scott 2

Courtney Duncan returns to claim WMX win in Spain

The penultimate round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship saw Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan make a stellar comeback from injury to secure the overall victory at the round of Spain.

Duncan was challenged by home hero Daniela Guillen of RFME WMX Team who celebrated with a race victory and a podium in front of the Spanish crowd, while championship leader Nancy Van De Ven of Ceres 71 Racing finished third overall and extended her points lead to 25 points.

In WMX Race one, it was Ceres 71 Racing’s Nancy Van De Ven who grabbed the holeshot as Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan fought her way quickly into second place. Home hero, Daniela Guillen of the RFME WMX Team was right there too looking to stick with the leading ladies.

Amadine Verstappen started well among the leaders before crashing out of fifth. She got going again in 23rd on the opening lap.

Guillen then began to close in on Duncan as she made several attempts to get around the New Zealander. She was close on a couple of occasions, but small mistakes made it difficult to secure the position.

Further down the order, Larissa Papenmeier of Yamaha Racing 423 was looking fast in fourth as she set the fastest lap of the race on several occasions but could not get close in enough to the top three as Guillen continued to apply the pressure onto Duncan.

At one stage of the race, both Duncan and Guillen, who were second and third, set an identical lap time of 2:08.337, which at the time was the fastest lap of the race. The duo didn’t pull away from Papenmeier too much, as the German responded straight after with another fast lap.

As the race continued, Duncan and Guillen edged closer to the race leader Van De Ven as the gap came down to just 0.715. Moments later Van De Ven made a mistake which allowed Duncan to use this to the advantage and dive down the inside of the Dutch rider. On lap 7 we saw a change for the lead.

Duncan got her head down as she pulled away from the rest of the field. In the end Duncan won race one with a 4.241 advantage over Van De Ven and Guillen. Papenmeier remained fourth ahead of Giorgia Balsigh of Ceres 71 Racing who finished fifth.

In race two, it was Duncan who grabbed the holeshot as Papenmeier followed closely in second, while Gabriela Seisdedos of RFME WMX Team was right there in third.

Shana van der Vlist went down in the first turn and was left with a lot of work on her hands as she got going again in last. The Dutch rider was eventually able to fight back to 13th.

Sandra Keller of Vogelsang Powersports then lost three positions to Van De Ven, Guillen and Sara Andersen as she dropped down to seventh, while Amadine Verstappen worked her way up the order and began to apply the pressure onto Andersen.

Further up the order, Papenmeier was not letting Duncan run away with it, as she kept the Kawasaki rider within a close distance. But it was Guillen who was on fire, as she stepped it up a gear after setting the fastest lap and passing Van De Ven for third on lap three.

It took the Spanish rider only a lap to then get around Papenmeier for second and before we knew it, she was on the heels of Duncan. By the sixth lap, Guillen was the new race leader which sent the Spanish crowd crazy!

After finding her way into the lead, Guillen got her head down and opened up a gap to Duncan immediately. Further behind them, Van De Ven began to plan her attack onto Papenmeier which she executed with two laps to go as she moved into third.

In the end, Guillen won the second race with a 8.176 second advantage over Duncan and Van De Ven who was third. Papenmeier was forced to settle for fourth, while JK Yamaha Racing’s Lynn Valk fought back to fifth.

A 1-2 result gave Duncan the overall win on her first race back from injury, as Guillen celebrated on the second step of the box ahead of Van De Ven.

With one round remaining, Van De Ven leads Valk by 25 points, while van der Vlist is third in the points standings.

Courtney Duncan

“I think I can be proud with this weekend. Obviously, as you said it was my first race in a long time, three months, so I’m still a little bit off and a little bit rusty. But we’re here and it’s an onwards battle from here. Huge thanks to everyone who supports me and I’m just so stoked to fly the Kiwi flag today!”

WMX – Overall Top 10 Classification

Courtney Duncan (NZL, KAW), 47 points Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 45 Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 42 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, YAM), 36 Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 30 Lynn Valk (NED, YAM), 29 Giorgia Blasigh (ITA, YAM), 28 Tahlia Jade O’Hare (AUS, HON), 27 Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KAW), 23 Mathea Seleboe (NOR, YAM), 20

WMX – Championship Top 10 Classification

Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 173 points Lynn Valk (NED, YAM), 148 Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), 135 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, YAM), 132 Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KAW), 102 Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 100 Giorgia Blasigh (ITA, YAM), 96 Martine Hughes (NOR, HON), 95 Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 85 Tahlia Jade O’Hare (AUS, HON), 83

Ivano Van Erp tops EMX125 in Spain

In the first EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat it was Maximilian Werner of KTM Kosak Team who was the leading rider out of the gate. Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cas Valk along with Alexis Fueri and Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC were just behind the leader.

Mathis Valin started well too, and at one stage was third, before being passed by Fueri who got around him and Zanchi. Meanwhile his teammate Valk was applying the pressure onto Werner and at one point may have pushed too hard as a mistake saw him go off track which allowed Fueri to get closer.

Valk was able to hold his position and by the third lap got himself into the lead. Fueri was quick to follow as he also passed Werner for second place. At that point it was a Fantic 1-2.

Werner the dropped a few more positions as he went down to sixth. While on lap four Fueri made a pass on his teammate for the lead after also setting the fastest lap of the race. Janis Martins Reisulis was making good progress at that point in the race too as he worked his way into third and kept a close distance to the leaders.

In the end, Fueri was able to open up a very comfortable gap to Valk and J.M Reisulis as the Frenchman went on to win the opening race with an impressive 13.224 second advantage over Valk who crossed the line in second ahead of J.M Reisulis, while Marc-Antoine Rossi of Tech 32 and Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp rounded out the top five.

In the second race, it was Van Erp who was the leading rider with J.M Reisulis second ahead of Tom Brunet. Meanwhile race one winner, Fueri, went down in the first corner and took a bunch of riders down with him. He had to get going from last.

Van Erp continued to lead with J.M Reisulis applying the pressure in second, while Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC worked his way into third ahead of Rossi and Brunet who dropped a few positions.

Valk then got by Brunet for sixth and then moments later moved up to fifth, as his teammate Fueri entered the top 30.

Van Erp had a steady lead but could not afford to relax as J.M Reisulis began to come under fire from his brother K. Reisulis. On lap four, Janis-Martins made a mistake and dropped back to fourth, as Karlis moved into second, with Rossi also benefiting from that as he took third.

In the closing stages of the race, we saw K.Reisulis and Van Erp switch positions several times, with both riders making mistakes which allowed the other to take opportunity to take over the lead. After a few more laps like that, Van Erp was able to open up a gap and eventually secure his first race win of the season as he crossed the line 6.417 seconds ahead of K. Reisulis and Rossi who was third with J.M Reisulis holding off Valk to finish fourth.

A fifth and a win gave Van Erp his first overall victory of the season, with Rossi joining him on the podium to finish second ahead of J.M Reisulis. Despite missing out on the podium, Cas Valk remains as the championship leader and is 27 points ahead of Fueri, while K.Reisulis remains third just three points further adrift.

Ivano Van Erp

“I’m feeling so good. It’s nice to be on the podium and win the GP, last year I was a rookie and got my best result here also, so it’s really nice to take the overall in Spain. The riding was good, in the middle of the second race I needed to control because it was a little bit warm but in the end of the race I picked up the speed and could get a gap. I’m happy with today and hope to take this to the next races.”

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification

Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 41 points Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 38 Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 38 Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 38 Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 37 Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 34 Mathis Valin (FRA, GAS), 29 Elias Escandell (ESP, GAS), 25 Francisco Garcia (ESP, HUS), 22 Toni Giorgessi (FRA, GAS), 19

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification

Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 165 points Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 138 Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 135 Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 121 Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 120 Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 98 Elias Escandell (ESP, GAS), 85 Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 81 Matteo Luigi Russi (ITA, KTM), 77 Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, YAM), 76

Timoteï Cez wins European Junior e-Motocross opener

French rider Timoteï Cez has emerged victorious at the opening round of the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series in Spain. Racing to victory under the Spanish sunshine in race one, the KTM SX-E 5 mounted rider claimed third in race two to secure overall victory. Rounding out an all KTM overall podium were Austria’s Elias Eder in second, with Logan Liberal Rodas, racing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, placing third.

The spectacular intu Xanadú circuit in Spain was the beautiful setting for round one of the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series. After an early qualifying session on Saturday morning to determine gate pick for both races, the strong line-up of excited young riders took to the start line later in the day for the highly anticipated opening race of the season.

After the gate dropped in race one, second-fastest qualifier Timoteï Cez led every lap to deliver an impressive start to finish victory. Challenging him for the lead throughout the seven-minute-plus-one-lap race was Great Britain’s Cameron Berry (KTM) who crossed the finish line just under one second behind the Frenchman for second. Berry was closely followed home by Spain’s Logan Liberal Rodas in third with the fastest qualifier, Elias Eder, fourth.

Fast starting Berry led the opening lap of the second race before Eder made the pass for the lead on lap two. From there, the Austrian then fended off multiple challenges from Liberal Rodas, who moved past Berry on lap two, throughout the remainder of the race to secure victory with the Spaniard just two seconds adrift at the finish. Race one winner, Cez, set the fastest lap of the race on his way to securing third and with it claimed overall victory ahead of Eder with Liberal Rodas in third.

On top of what was an exciting first round of racing that saw all competitors race on the same, but mildly revised circuit as the MXGP riders, round one was full of experiences for all involved. A track walk on Friday with Joel Smets (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager) and MXGP rider Mattia Guadagnini (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing) made for an exciting and educational start to the weekend. The young riders also enjoyed a tour of the MXGP paddock with exclusive access to the factory racing teams of KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS where they met all their racing heroes.

The five-round 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series continues next weekend at the Monster Energy MXGP of France on June 4-5.

Timoteï Cez

“My weekend in Spain was really good! I’m really proud of what I have achieved this weekend and for the next round I will have the red plate so my bike will look super cool! There was such a big crowd here and it was so much fun racing in front of them. This race was such a cool experience and I can’t wait for the rest of the races. I have to thank my parents and sponsors for getting me here and the goal for the rest of the season is to keep hold of the red plate.”





Jason Doyle third at SGP of Czech Republic Round 3

Round two winner, Australian Max Fricke (Round 2 report), had a tough start to the night after finishing last in both of his opening Heat races, he eventually recovered to card eight-points which sees him now seventh in the championship behind just behind countryman Jason Doyle.

Doyle had a better night, winning two of his heats, running second in the semi-final and finally claiming third in the final for 16-championship points. That tally catapulted Doyle up the standings into sixth on 31-points total.

Jason Doyle – P3

“It was not the result I wanted, but to be on the podium is a massive honour – especially when we come to Prague. I love the place and I love the city. “Today showed the strong riders, not just the ones who ride the slick tracks. I would like to say congratulations to Martin. It’s a great honour to be on the podium tonight.”

Jack Holder added seven-points to his tally finishing a spot behind Fricke and is now 13th in the championship chase.

Slovak Martin Vaculik meanwhile realised a childhood dream, sending Marketa Stadium wild with the victory, claiming his semi-final win before adding the final win to his tally.

Martin Vaculik – P1

“Wow! Racing in Prague is always something special for me. Firstly, I love the city and I have spent a lot of time here since my junior years. My big dream was always to win the Grand Prix here. When I was a kid, I came here with my father and I watched the meetings. Now I am in the Grand Prix and my dream has come true. I remember, nearly 20 years ago, I stood on a different side of the fence and I shouted for Tony Rickardsson, Tomasz Gollob and other riders I like. I asked if they would take a picture with me, and today somebody asked me for a picture. It really is a dream come true and this is a very special moment for me.”

Vaculik’s victory propels him up to ninth in the Speedway GP World Championship on 29 points.

Runner-up Woffinden took another step forward in his Speedway GP campaign after reaching his first final of 2022 to move up to fifth place in the standings on 32 points – closing the gap on leader Bartosz Zmarzlik, who has 44.

Tai Woffinden – P2

“We didn’t have the greatest first round in Croatia, but I made the semis at the second round in Warsaw. Here tonight, the goal was to make the final and we did that. I said before tonight that I don’t mind a challenge and here we are. Let’s see how the rest of the year goes.”

The World Championship action comes thick and fast, with the FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Teterow just seven days away on June 4.

Prague FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic Results

Martin Vaculik 20 Tai Woffinden 18 Jason Doyle 16 Maciej Janowski 14 Bartosz Zmarzlik 12 Dan Bewley 11 Leon Madsen 10 Anders Thomsen 9 Max Fricke 8 Jack Holder 7 Fredrik Lindgren 6 Patryk Dudek 5 Robert Lambert 4 Mikkel Michelsen 3 Pawel Przedpelski 2 Jan Kvech 1 Daniel Klima 0 Petr Chlupac 0.

FIM Speedway GP Standings