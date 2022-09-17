MotoGP 2022 – Round 15 – Aragon

Qualifying Reports/Results

Francesco Bagnaia has given himself the best possible opportunity to take a fifth straight MotoGP win after taking pole position overnight with a new All Time Lap Record at Aragon.

Not only did Bagnaia take pole with a 1:46.069, just quicker than tram-mate Jack Miller in a Ducati Lenovo one-two, he is set to start a full row ahead of his key World Championship rivals at MotorLand Aragon.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) came from Q1 to take fourth on the grid, while Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) could only manage sixth and has his work cut out for him at Aragon.

Rider Quotes

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“It was a beautiful qualifying session, and I think it was my best qualifying lap ever. It felt perfect: the bike followed me in every movement, and I had a lot of fun in the last two sectors. The feeling I have had with the Desmosedici GP lately is incredible. Today in Q2, we adopted a different strategy. I let some riders follow me so they could qualify between Quartararo and me. It could have been a double-edged sword, but fortunately, it went well. Tomorrow it will be crucial to get a good start: Quartararo and Bastianini are the two riders with the closest pace to mine, but right now, I know I have a competitive package at my disposal, so we can definitely have a good race.”

Jack Miller – P2

“I’m thrilled with this other good result in qualifying. Lately, I’ve been feeling really comfortable on the bike, and I’m having a lot of fun riding my Desmosedici GP, which almost seems to be a part of me. Here at Aragón, in the beginning, we suffered from the lack of grip on the asphalt, but compared to yesterday, we improved, adapting better to the track conditions. Now we have to understand the race pace, but we’ve done a great job, and we’re ready for tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – P3

“I’m very happy, especially because we have constantly been on the front row since the end of the summer break. We have a great rhythm so we can have great race, even though I too will experience the big drop of the tyres on this asphalt. We don’t know what our final strategy will be but I want to start the race in attack mode.”

Aleix Espargaro – P4

“There was a lot of pressure today, I must admit. After two mistakes yesterday, I knew I would have to aim for a good result but I also knew that I couldn’t afford to be anything less than flawless. Not going straight through to Q2 certainly didn’t help the situation, but I never lost confidence in my ability to do well. At the end of the day, we did it and fourth place is a good starting point. We’ve got the pace too but I’m a bit concerned about managing tyre wear. Some of the other riders are faster than me and I may have to stress the rear tyre a bit more in acceleration to stay with them.”

Johann Zarco – P5

“I am happy because from fifteenth this morning I finished fifth, so we have definitely taken a step up. Tomorrow will be a very interesting race, we’ll see how we can manage the tyres better.”

Fabio Quartararo – P6

“We know where we are losing time on track. It’s not something that we can change by tomorrow, but anyway I’ll give my 100%. I lost the front in Turn 2. That was my only mistake. I lost the lap time, but I don’t think it mattered in terms of position. I made my lap time on the second lap, and it was probably very similar. P6 was the maximum. It’s a shame because I’m super happy with my pace. I feel so good and that we have the pace to fight for the victory, but being behind rivals in the race makes it difficult.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“Compared to yesterday, it went very well and I’m happy. We did a good job with the Team and today, already from the FP3, we were able to make a good step forward. I feel good about my pace too, just a pity about the crash in FP4 just close to the qualifying. In Q2 I gave my all, I tried and I’m looking forward to the race.”

Jorge Martín – P8

“I was hoping to do a little better, tomorrow I’ll have to try and make up positions because we can have a good race. It’s a shame because today we could have even made the front row, but I’m happy with the feeling I’m getting.”

Alex Rins – P9

“Today was a good day, but it could’ve been even better. My pace in FP4 under ‘race simulation conditions’ with the tyres which, in theory, I’ll use tomorrow and with a full tank showed that I can have a strong race. It’s clear that it will be a very competitive race tomorrow, with lots of my rivals running well. There are parts of the track which suit the Suzuki, but other parts which suit the other manufacturers. Anyway, I will give everything for a good result here in Aragón – I love this track and it’s like a home race for me with my family connections to this region.”

Brad Binder – P10

“Everything is working quite well. The position today was a bit better but I’m still slightly disappointed because I could have done an improved lap in Q2. Still, a better-than-usual qualifying for me! I’m looking forward to the race even if we can work on a few more details. Once the tire drops tomorrow I think it will get a bit easier for us. We’ll have to manage the left side but I’m confident we can get through the distance without too much consumption. I think I can do a good job tomorrow, so fingers crossed.”

Miguel Oliveira – P11

“We came to Aragon very open-minded and to try some different things. We were not slow here last year but we lacked a few more tenths to be competitive and this morning we were already on a good level and this paid off. We couldn’t quite match the pace of the other guys in qualifying for some traffic and some mistakes. We’ll have to make some progress at the start if we want to capitalize tomorrow. With a good start we can make our lives a little easier.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P12

“It was a good second day for us, we did a pretty good job this morning in FP3 and we ended up in P9. For a long time, we couldn’t get into the top 10, but we did it today so I’m quite happy about the result. We expected a little bit more this afternoon in Q2, but I did my best… we need to improve some areas, some electronics and the set-up of the bike. Our race pace looks good, so I’m really looking forward to tomorrow’s race. We’ll make a last check in tomorrow morning’s warm-up to prepare ourselves for the race and then I’ll do my best for my team and myself.”

Marc Marquez – P13

”FP3 was a bit of a complicated session and we had our first crash since returning, but there were still some positives. It was nice to make an amazing save like this again and then in the afternoon I was feeling better. In the mornings I am struggling to find the rhythm and ride well at the moment, but then we get better – it’s normal. I don’t have any target for the race, it’s only about seeing what we can do and how the body reacts after 23 laps. I am looking forward to it!”

Luca Marini – P14

“It’s incredible how the course of a weekend can change in such a short time. This morning we weren’t able to hit the Q2, we had good potential to be able to stay in the second, third row, but in the first qualifying session the yellow flags prevented me from improving my lap time. We will start from the back of the group tomorrow, we will try to do our best to recover and bring the first guys closer.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P15

“A 46.8s lap-time was possible, but luck was not on our side today. I must say that we made a huge step forward with the bike compared to yesterday so, bad luck aside, we are still happy with the job done. We have a good pace for tomorrow; I feel the bike as my own so with a good start we could battle for something important.”

Maverick Vinales – P16

“Unlike yesterday, we had a few too many problems today that conditioned both FP3 and FP4. Then, in qualifying I simply had a go at it but I went into turn 2 very fast and crashed. We need to take advantage of days like this too, analysing the reasons for our difficulties and finding solutions that will allow us to improve for the future. Tomorrow I’ll have to come back from behind but I feel strong on the bike. Starting from the back will be challenging on this circuit but I’ll give it my all.”

Álex Márquez – P17

“Second day here and we made a really good step compared to yesterday, we did a lot of improvement on the set-up of the bike and the team did a really good job. We improved the electronic side that we were suffering with yesterday and also FP4 was really positive. We were trying to understand which tyre we’d need for the race and we have that quite clear now which is always important. We’ll try to make a good start, but qualy, like always, was difficult for us. I did my best and tried to improve my best lap-time here from last year and I did that. I’m not happy with the result, but during the race, with the pace we have we could be 10-15th and that will be the main target for tomorrow.”

Pol Espargaro – P18

“It was another difficult day today and we were chasing the grip again. The fall in Q1 hurt us because I think we could have gained some places if we finished this lap. Starting this far back always makes for a complicated race and especially here in Aragon the first few corners can be critical. Let’s see what we can do in the race, and let’s see how the grip is for the race.”

Cal Crutchlow – P19

“Today was not a bad day. I feel we improved my pace a little bit, but unfortunately, we didn’t take advantage of that in FP3 or the Qualifying today. We had a little bit of an issue that held us back to be able to really make a lap time. The good thing is, the potential was higher, but again, it was nice to be out there. I felt myself a little bit more competitive today, which was good fun. Obviously, with having six races, I need to get myself in the frame of mind to push and have a bit of competitiveness in me. Unfortunately, I crashed at the end of FP3, but we completely understand why. We’ll look forward to try to improve the bike for tomorrow’s race because as of yet we haven’t touched one setting of the bike. It has been the same in every session, which was our plan. We changed the electronics quite a lot over the sessions and this was why we didn’t touch the bike yet. Hopefully tonight we can improve for tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P20

“It was a tough day. I couldn’t extract potential from the bike, especially in the fast corners, and I was slow. Not in FP4, in FP4 the rhythm was decent, but in qualifying – which is really important – it was different. We’ll keep working.”

Remy Gardner – P21

“The day started well with FP3 because I felt more comfortable with the set-up I had. In qualifying, I had an issue on the bike which forced me to head back to the garage, and then I was just unlucky. On my first flying lap, a couple of riders crashed in front of me so I just finished like I could. It is a shame because we could have had a better position on the grid. Let’s try to have a good race tomorrow .”

Raul Fernandez – P22

“The feelings on the bike improved today, especially towards the final free practice and the qualifying session. My race pace was not too bad, although we have margin to improve the front of the bike. It is important for me to be able to ride like I would like, so today we made progress. I look forward to racing tomorrow and I hope that we can do a good result here in Aragon.”

Darryn Binder – P23

“Saturday didn’t go completely to plan. FP3 started off alright this morning, I made some nice steps, but unfortunately, at the end when I was doing a time attack, I crashed. In FP4 we were just working on the tires for the race. Unfortunately, I had another crash. Qualifying didn’t go according to plan, I didn’t feel confident riding around in the beginning. I went out for the second run, but both laps have been yellow flagged. It wasn’t what I expected, but tomorrow is another day and I’ll do my best.”

Q1 Report

With so many big names starting Q1, someone was bound to be disappointed and it turned out that Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) would be one of them.

Marquez was quickest after the first runs on a 1:46.909 before Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) went to the top on a 1:46.843, but then then Aleix Espargaro usurped both with a 1:46.569.

Eight-time World Champion Marquez was unable to improve as a Yellow Flag came out too, and he will start 13th, sharing Row 5 with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) had his first crash of the year, a front-end wash-out at Turn 2 that had also caught out so many others this weekend.

Vinales is set to start 16th alongside Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team). The latter was the crasher late in the Q1 session at Turn 5, the yellow flag cancelling a faster lap from team-mate Marc Marquez, among others.

Q2 Report

As Q2 got underway, it was Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) who bolted out of the blocks with a 1:46.580 on his initial flying lap, and that would still be the benchmark when the first runs came to an end.

As the track went quiet at the midway point, Bagnaia was still second on a 1:46.633 and Miller – one of two with a soft Michelin slick on the front as well as the rear (the other being Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins) – was third. Quartararo was only seventh on a 1:46.952 and Aleix Espargaro sat 11th with a 1:48.742, but having reused a rear tyre after coming through Q1.

Once Espargaro got a new soft Michelin slick onto the back of his RS-GP, he was able to go second-quickest on a 1:46.590. That became third when Bagnaia set the 1:46.069 – 0.253 seconds up on his year-old lap record – before Bastianini clocked a 1:46.313 and then Miller a 1:46.159. Those laps decided the front row – a Ducati lockout – Espargaro knocked down to fourth.

At a tougher track for both himself and the YZR-M1, Quartararo was pushing hard to make up the deficit to Bagnaia when he was forced into a super save at Turn 2 on his penultimate lap, which ruined that flyer but gave ‘El Diablo’ a fighting chance.

Quartararo was only 10th when the chequered flag came out and dug ever so deep with his final attempt, but the 1:46.802 was only able to move him up to sixth.

Starting between Espargaro and Yamaha’s Frenchman on Row 2 will be another Frenchman in Zarco, who also advanced from Q1 before setting a 1:46.646 in Q2.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Rins lock out Row 3, the latter a place ahead of where he started when he won at MotorLand.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is in tenth ahead of teammate Miguel Oliveira and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

Joan Mir withdraws

Following the ankle injury suffered in a horror highside at the Austrian GP which forced him to miss the San Marino GP, Joan Mir has now had to withdraw from the Aragon and Japanese GPs.

His diagnosis of damage to the talus head and ligaments of his right ankle required a period of absolute rest, and this appeared to have lessened the pain and increased his strength. Joan was cleared to ride in Aragon by his own doctors and circuit medical staff, and he was hopeful of his ability to ride, but following the first three Free Practice sessions at the Spanish circuit the Mallorcan found a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain. For his own safety, and the safety of those around him, he has decided to withdraw from the weekend’s proceedings. He will also sit out the forthcoming Japanese GP, which will take place next weekend.

2022 Aragon MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 1m46.069 348.4 2 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.090 350.6 3 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q2 +0.244 354.1 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.521 342.9 5 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.577 347.3 6 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.733 341.8 7 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.783 349.5 8 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.842 349.5 9 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.843 345.0 10 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.855 345.0 11 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q2 +1.114 347.3 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q2 +1.205 339.6 13 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 0.340 342.9 14 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.487 344.0 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.550 345.0 16 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.768 344.0 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 0.920 342.9 18 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.942 345.0 19 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.972 344.0 20 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.082 339.6 21 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.102 348.4 22 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 1.278 338.6 23 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 2.740 342.9

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 211 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 181 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 178 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 138 5 ZARCO Johann FRA 125 6 MILLER Jack AUS 123 7 BINDER Brad RSA 115 8 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 101 9 RINS Alex SPA 101 10 MARTIN Jorge SPA 94 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 90 12 MARINI Luca ITA 82 13 MIR Joan SPA 77 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 68 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 42 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 35 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 26 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Moto2

It’s a good time to be Augusto Fernandez. On top of his move to MotoGP next year at GASGAS Factory Racing now being confirmed, the current Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 rider has qualified on pole position at Aragon.

Fernandez will share the front row of the grid with none other than the Shimoku GASGAS Aspar Team duo of Albert Arenas and Jake Dixon, whom he beat to pole by 0.124 and 0.291 seconds respectively.

His nearest rival for the intermediate class title, Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), is set to get away from Row 3 come Sunday afternoon.

Aussie youngster Senna Agius will start from P21 on the grid.

Senna Agius

“I felt really good in qualifying. It’s just I had some problems passing other riders on the last lap. I thought I could improve my time because I gave myself enough room, but I was catching them too early. We made a massive step with the bike.

“Internally, I think I could have gone a little bit faster but we have to stay confident. We’ve worked well this weekend. I’m excited for the race. We have to do the Long Lap Penalty and we’ll work out when the best time to do that is. Then we’ll make our pace and try to end this solid weekend well.

“Here you need to be smooth to be fast and hit all your points. When you think you’re riding smoothly here, the lap time comes. It will be important to keep this concentration for the whole race distance.”

2022 Aragon Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 1m51.888 283.6 2 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.124 286.6 3 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.291 285.9 4 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.382 279.2 5 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.386 281.4 6 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.392 288.1 7 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.401 286.6 8 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.509 281.4 9 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +0.587 285.9 10 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.688 281.4 11 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.919 280.7 12 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.984 285.1 13 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q2 +0.995 283.6 14 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +1.079 282.9 15 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +1.114 285.9 16 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +1.516 285.1 16 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +1.593 284.4 17 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q2 +2.154 285.1 18 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.354 286.6 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.407 288.9 20 Senna AGIUS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.461 288.9 21 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.565 282.9 22 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX Q1 (*) 0.763 280.7 23 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.884 283.6 24 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.970 286.6 25 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 1.007 287.4 26 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.020 288.1 27 Taiga HADA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.474 286.6 28 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.479 281.4 29 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 1.635 280

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 198 2 OGURA Ai JPN 194 3 CANET Aron SPA 157 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 117 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 115 7 DIXON Jake GBR 108 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 101 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 100 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 98 11 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 89 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 75 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 66 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 65 15 LOWES Sam GBR 51 16 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 45 18 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 19 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 23 21 SALAC Filip CZE 21 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10

Moto3

Izan Guevara took pole position at Aragon, ending qualifying just 0.095 ahead of Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s Ayumu Sasaki and with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) set to start alongside the two in third.

Guevara had been left vulnerable after proving too late to mount a final time attack, but in the end it was his team-mate and nearest rival for the title, Sergio Garcia, shuffled back as he prepares to line up in P12.

Joel Kelso is further back than he would like and will start from P22 on the grid but has shown enough pace at times over the weekend to put him into contention for a top ten finish on Sunday.

2022 Aragon Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 1’57.868 237.1 2 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 0.095 239.7 3 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 0.169 238.6 4 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 0.403 240.2 5 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA Q2 0.428 241.8 6 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 0.495 240.2 7 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 0.536 239.7 8 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 0.539 240.2 9 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 0.680 241.3 10 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 0.807 244.6 11 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q2 0.888 237.6 12 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 1.007 241.3 13 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 1.166 236.5 14 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q2 1.327 237.6 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q2 1.361 236.5 16 David MUÑOZ KTM Q2 1.413 239.7 17 Diogo MOREIRA KTM FP3 1.043 / 18 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.575 240.2 19 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.849 241.3 20 Kaito TOBA KTM Q1 (*) 0.924 235.0 21 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q1 (*) 0.924 239.2 22 Joel KELSO KTM Q1 (*) 1.072 238.1 23 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q1 (*) 1.118 238.6 24 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q1 (*) 1.171 236.5 25 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.794 236.5 26 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 2.001 241.3 27 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.064 244.0 28 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 2.595 238.1 29 Maria HERRERA KTM Q1 (*) 3.159 234.5 30 Nicola Fabio CARRARO ITA KTM Q1 (*) 3.641 240.2 31 Alessandro MOROSI KTM FP3 4.447 /

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 204 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 193 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 169 4 MASIA Jaume SPA 147 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 140 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 138 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 124 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 67 11 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 65 12 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 13 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 14 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 63 15 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 59 16 MUÑOZ David SPA 52 17 MCPHEE John GBR 47 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 46 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 36 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 22 KELSO Joel AUS 24

