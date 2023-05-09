Repsol Honda appeal successful

Following the provisional decision of the MotoGP Court of Appeal pronounced on 12 April 2023 granting the stay of execution of the Application of the Sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, the Court still had to decide on the merits of the case considering inter alia the brief of appeal submitted by Marc Marquez and Team HRC – Repsol Honda Team on 17 April 2023.

The Court decided to annul the Application of the Sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, which was issued by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel in connection with the Original Sanction.

This matter arised due to various procedural errors made by stewards which were frankly unprofessional and quite comedic in their application.

Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate, without any further sanction.

MotoGP Court of Appeal issued its final decision on the Application of the Sanction in Marquez’s case