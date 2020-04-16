Cost reduction measures for MotoGP/Moto2/Moto3

A video conference between MotoGP manufacturers and representatives of the organisation was recently held in order to share views and discuss a range of topics, from calendar revisions to proposed changes to the technical regulations for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

After approval by all teams across the three classes, the majority of the manufacturers and no votes against, the following proposals for changes to the technical regulations were then made to the Grand Prix Commission and subsequently accepted.

These changes are designed to reduce the costs incurred by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis whilst maintaining fairness and equality in order to conserve the entertainment value of the sport and the integrity of the competition.

– Specification freeze for the engine and aero-body for the MotoGP class till the first event of the 2021 season. Thereafter, current upgrade regulations will apply for the rest of the 2021 season.

– Specification freeze of the whole motorcycle in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes during 2020 and 2021.

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna want to thank all the manufacturers for their continuous support to the Championship.

Please find below the Grand Prix Commission decisions regarding these changes in full, as well as details on the banning of ride height devices in both Moto2 and Moto3.

FIM Statement

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Decision of the Grand Prix Commission

The Grand Prix Commission, composed of Messrs. Carmelo Ezpeleta (Dorna, Chairman), Paul Duparc (FIM), Herve Poncharal (IRTA) and Takanao Tsubouchi (MSMA), in the presence of Jorge Viegas (FIM President), Corrado Cecchinelli (Director of Technology) Carlos Ezpeleta (Dorna) and Mike Trimby (IRTA, Secretary of the meeting), in an electronic meeting held on 15th April 2020, made the following decisions:

Technical Regulations

In view of the Covid-19 global crisis, and following various conversations with manufacturers and teams in all classes, the GPC has approved the following technical proposals.

These are all aimed at reducing costs globally in all three classes for both manufacturers and teams, whilst maintaining fairness and equality in order to conserve both the entertainment value of the sport and the integrity of the competition.

MOTOGP CLASS

Currently, all manufacturers that don’t qualify for concessions have to homologate an engine specification for the whole season. Manufacturers are allowed to homologate a different specification for riders in Independent teams.

Until now, manufacturers with concessions didn’t have this limitation and could change specification during the year.

In addition, all manufacturers were allowed two aero body designs per rider per season; the one they started with at Qatar plus one upgrade.

The GPC has approved the following changes, effective immediately:

2020 SEASON

There will be no update of any homologated parts during the 2020 season. This applies to all manufacturers, both Non-Concession and Concession.

2021 SEASON

Both Non-Concession and Concession manufacturers must start the 2021 season using March 2020 homologated parts. Thereafter, normal upgrade regulations will apply for the rest of the 2021 season as per current regulations meaning no engine evolution for non-concession manufacturers and only one aero-body update per rider for all manufacturers.

For the first event of 2021 riders will be allowed to choose between any engine or aero-body specification that the manufacturer homologated in 2020.

MOTO2 CLASS

The organisers supply all Moto2 Class riders with equal Triumph 765cc engines. Until now, the only limitation in terms of allocations of technical parts was the allowance of one upgrade to the Aero Body per manufacturer.

The GPC has approved the following changes, effective immediately:

AERO BODY

The current 2020 Aero Bodies as homologated by the chassis manufacturers at the 2020 Qatar GP, plus any version homologated in 2019, will be frozen until the end of the 2021 season. No further upgrades are permitted.

FRAME AND SWINGARM

Each chassis manufacturer may submit any current or previously used frame or swingarm for homologation. These designs will be frozen until the end of the 2021 season, with no further specifications permitted.

Each Team will then be required to declare a maximum of 2 specifications of frame and swingarm per rider from their chassis manufacturer homologation list. Any replacement or substitute rider will be required to use only the declared parts for the rider they are replacing.

MOTO3 CLASS

Currently in the Moto3 class, the manufacturers must provide all their riders with the same full bike. Until now, riders were allowed to choose 2 gear ratios per season.

The GPC has approved the following changes effective immediately:

Bike specification, as declared by each manufacturer at the Qatar GP 2020, will be frozen for the 2020 and the 2021 seasons, meaning no further upgrades will be permitted on any listed performance parts, chassis, swingarm, engine, aero body, gearbox or throttle body.

The GPC has also approved the number of engines each rider is allowed to use with respect to possible revised calendars for both 2020 and 2021. These will be published within the revised regulations.

MOTO2 AND MOTO3 CLASSES

RIDE HEIGHT DEVICES BANNED

Ride height devices, to aid the rider during the start of the race, are permitted within the current rules for MotoGP. However, due to possible high development cost that these devices could require, it is felt that this technology does not fit within the ethos of both Moto3 and Moto2 of a cost-effective championship. Therefore, the such technology is banned for these two categories, with immediate effect.

The use of any device that modifies or adjusts the motorcycle’s ride height while it is moving is forbidden.