Practice rules allegedly breached

The FIM MotoGP Stewards have been advised of possible breaches of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations covering practice and testing, specifically Article 1.15.1. c) Rider Training and Track familiarisation, regarding the type of machines permitted for rider training. As of now the commission is being coy as to who the alleged perpetrators are but have put out this bulletin to serve as a warning and reminder to any rider considering such practices.

As a reminder and following the decision of the Grand Prix Commission published on 27 May 2020, riders in Moto3 and Moto2 classes are not permitted to make further private testing in 2020 until further notice, the same applies to MotoGP class riders unless they are riding for Manufacturers that qualify for concessions.

Practice and testing restrictions for all classes are expressly provided for in Article 1.15.1 of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations, including details of what machines are allowed to be used for Rider Training and Track Familiarisation.

Hearings for riders who may have broken the rules should be scheduled to take place at the 2020 Gran Premio Red Bull de España at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, in order to hear from the parties concerned and to allow further time to investigate the details.

At this stage the FIM will not make any further comments on this matter.