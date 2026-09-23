MotoGP draws on F1, NFL and UFC experience with four executive appointments

MotoGP has announced four executive appointments as it expands the management team responsible for the championship’s commercial business, broadcasting, race promotion and global growth.

Louise Young will join from Formula 1 as Chief Operating Officer, while Tottenham Hotspur Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Norys will become Chief Commercial Officer. Sameer Pabari, who is already advising MotoGP, has been named incoming Chief Media Officer, and former UFC and TKO executive Denitza Batchvarova joined earlier this month as Chief Strategy Officer.

The appointments follow Carlos Ezpeleta’s promotion to Deputy CEO in August and Vince Russell’s arrival as Chief Financial Officer in May. Carmelo Ezpeleta remains CEO, with Enrique Aldama moving into the role of Chief Administrative Officer.

Formula 1 executive to lead operations and race promotion

Young’s responsibilities will cover MotoGP’s race promotion business, events and operations, as well as its environmental, social and governance functions.

She joins after more than eight years with Formula 1, where she held several senior legal positions before taking charge of race promotion in July 2023. She subsequently became Chief Race Promotion Officer in early 2025.

That background brings experience working with race promoters, circuits and government stakeholders to a role overseeing the delivery and development of MotoGP events.

Tottenham’s Ryan Norys takes commercial role

Norys will oversee partnerships, sponsorship, licensing, hospitality, marketing and digital activities as MotoGP’s Chief Commercial Officer.

He has led Tottenham Hotspur’s commercial business since 2022, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer. His previous senior commercial roles include positions with AS Roma, Manchester City and the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

His remit covers both the development of commercial partnerships and how MotoGP markets itself to fans.

New media chief to oversee broadcasting and streaming

Pabari will move from his current advisory role with MotoGP to Chief Media Officer, taking responsibility for live broadcast production, long-form content and media distribution partnerships.

He will also oversee the commercial growth of MotoGP’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Pabari brings two decades of experience across sport, media and technology, including senior roles with the NFL, Warner Bros. Discovery and Manchester United. His background includes developing content and digital media products to build international audiences.

UFC and TKO experience added to strategy team

Batchvarova has already started as Chief Strategy Officer, with responsibility for developing and implementing MotoGP’s global growth strategy.

She was most recently Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Finance at TKO Group Holdings following the combination of UFC and WWE. Before that, she led strategy at UFC.

Her appointment adds around 20 years of experience across sport, entertainment and finance to the management team.

Carlos Ezpeleta – MotoGP Deputy CEO

“These appointments are an important step in building the team that will help shape MotoGP’s future. Ryan, Sameer, Louise and Denitza bring hugely valuable experience from leading sports and entertainment organisations that will strengthen our commercial, media, operations and strategy capabilities. Together with our existing team, they will help us deepen our connection with our fans, reach new audiences and create new opportunities for our existing and new commercial partners, building on the strong foundations of the sport.”

MotoGP also confirmed further senior hires across its people and operations teams, although it did not detail those appointments individually. The announcement did not specify start dates for Norys, Pabari or Young.