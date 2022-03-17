MotoGP Facts and Stats

MotoGP 2022 – Round Two – Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

At the Qatar GP, Enea Bastianini took his maiden win in MotoGP, becoming the 117th different premier class winner and the 32nd since MotoGP was introduced in 2002. In addition, he is the 25th different Italian to win in the premier class (for a total of 254 wins for Italy in the class).

The win for Bastianini is the second for a Ducati rider belonging to Independent Team in MotoGP along with Jorge Martin last year in Styria. In addition, Bastianini became the 11th different Ducati rider to win in the class.

Bastianini is the seventh rider to win a MotoGP race having previously won in both Moto2 and Moto3 along with Alex Rins, Maverick Viñales, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

This is Ducati’s sixth win at Lusail which is now the second track where the Italian manufacturer has the most MotoGP wins, along with the Red Bull Ring.

Bastianini gave Gresini their first MotoGP win since Toni Elias won at the 2006 Portuguese GP ahead of Valentino Rossi (5621 days before). That race is still the closest finish in the MotoGP era since 2002, with 0.002 between Elias and Rossi.

Bastianini became the 10th different maiden winner in the premier class since the opening race of 2019 along with Alex Rins, Danilo Petrucci, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. This the same number of maiden premier class winners than from 2007 to 2018 (12 seasons), with Casey Stoner, Chris Vermeulen, Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso, Ben Spies, Marc Marquez, Jack Miller, Andrea Iannone, Cal Crutchlow and Maverick Viñales.

This is Ducati’s third win in three successive races following Francesco Bagnaia in the Algarve and Valencia GPs last year, equalling their record for the most wins in a row in MotoGP. At the Indonesian GP, Ducati riders will be aiming to take a fourth successive win in a row for the first time in the class.

This is also the third successive premier class win for an Italian, for the first time since 2017 from Mugello to Assen with Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi (his last GP win). In Indonesia, Italians will be aiming to take four wins in a row since 2008 with Valentino Rossi who won from Laguna Seca to Motegi (five in a row).

Brad Binder was second at Lusail for his third MotoGP podium, and the first not on the top step. He is now the South African rider with the second most premier class podiums behind Paddy Driver (eight).

KTM is the fourth different manufacturer to stand on the podium in Lusail along with Yamaha (20 podiums), Honda (20) and Ducati (16).

Pol Espargaro finished third in Lusail for his eighth MotoGP podium and his 52nd overall in GP racing. He led 17 laps across the line at the Qatar GP, which is more than across his entire MotoGP career prior to that race. Up until Valencia last year, he led 10 laps across the line.

Aleix Espargaro took fourth place (the best premier class result for Aprilia in Lusail), 2.242s off race winner Bastianini, which is the closest gap to the winner for Aprilia in MotoGP since 2002.

At the Qatar GP, Francesco Bagnaia crashed out and Jack Miller retired from the race, which is the first time both official Ducati riders failed to finish a race since Emilia-Romagna last year when they both crashed out.

Johann Zarco finished eighth at the Qatar GP, scoring eight points to become the French rider with most premier class points with 620 ahead of Christian Sarron (616.5) and Fabio Quartararo (604). With 2001.5 points now scored in his GP career, Zarco became the first French rider to reach the milestone of 2000 GP points.

2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo was ninth which is the worst result for the highest-placed Yamaha in the opening premier class race of the season since Colin Edwards was 11th at the 2006 Spanish GP.

This is the fourth successive MotoGP race with no Yamaha on the podium, which is the first time that it has happened (no Yamaha rider in four successive races) since 2018 from Brno to Aragon.

At the 2021 Doha GP, Quartararo won the race in 42’23.997. This year in Lusail, he finished ninth in 42’23.741. He was 0.256s faster than last year at the Doha GP but finished 10.543s off Enea Bastianini.

Remy Gardner finished 15th as the top rookie and scored his first point in the premier class, 29 years 181 days after his father Wayne scored for the last time in the class when he was second at the 1992 South African GP.

Qatar GP proves a winner for Italy

With Andrea Migno winning in Moto3 in Qatar, Celestino Vietti in Moto2 and Enea Bastianini in MotoGP, this is the first Italian hat-trick (wins in all three classes) since San Marino in 2018 with Andrea Dovizioso (MotoGP), Francesco Bagnaia (Moto2) and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Moto3).

It’s the first Italian hat-trick off Italian soil since the 2003 Australian GP with Valentino Rossi (MotoGP), Roberto Rolfo (250cc) and Andrea Ballerini (125cc), and the third time Italians won in all three classes at the season opener along with 1957 (in 350cc as well) and 1996.

Andrea Migno, Celestino Vietti and Enea Bastianini are therefore now leading the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP World Championships, respectively.

It’s the first time Italians lead in all three classes (125cc/Moto3, 250cc/Moto2, 500cc/MotoGP) at the same time since Malaysia 1996 with Stefano Perugini (125cc), Max Biaggi (250cc) and Luca Cadalora (500cc).

As a small addendum, that 1996 Malaysian GP was Valentino Rossi’s GP debut while the 2022 Qatar GP was the first event since Rossi retired from GP racing.

Grand Prix Racing in Indonesia

Motorcycle Grand Prix racing returns to Indonesia in 2022 after 25 years as the country hosts a Grand Prix for the first time since 1997. The first Indonesian GP took place in 1996 at Sentul, which hosted two Grands Prix.

At that first Indonesian GP in 1996, Mick Doohan (Honda) won the 500cc race from Alex Barros and Loris Capirossi (which was his second podium finish in the premier class). Tetsuya Harada (Yamaha) won the 250cc race while the 125cc race was won by Masaki Tokudome (Aprilia). The second and last occasion that a Grand Prix took place at Sentul was in 1997 when Tadayuki Okada took the first of his four wins in the premier class.

All GP winners in Indonesia

Mick Doohan – 1 x 500cc

Tadayuki Okada – 1 x 500cc

Testuya Harada – 1 x 250cc

Max Biaggi – 1x 250cc

Masaki Tokudome – 1 x 125cc

Valentino Rossi – 1 x 125cc

Solo motorcycle races in Indonesia

500cc – 2

250cc – 2

125cc – 2

Premier class wins

Honda – 2

Indonesia is one of the seven different Asian countries to host a Grand Prix event (all solo classes) along with Thailand, Turkey, Japan, Malaysia, China and Qatar. Mandalika Street Circuit becomes the 12th different circuit that has been used for GP racing in Asia so far.

The track opened in November 2021 to host the Asia Talent Cup as well as the final round of WorldSBK. The other circuits that have been used in Asia are: Motegi (63 races), Sepang (62), Lusail (59), Suzuka (56), Shah Alam (21), Shanghai (12), Istanbul Park (9), Fisco/Fuji (8), Sentul (6), Buriram (6) and Johor (3). Mandalika Street Circuit is the 73rd different circuit to hold a premier class Grand Prix, and the 30th to hold a MotoGP race since the introduction of the class in 2002.

MotoGP did three days of testing at Mandalika from February 11th to 13th. After that test, the circuit was resurfaced from the section before Turn 17 until after Turn 5.

The tracks where Marc Marquez has raced and never won in the premier class so far are Portimão, the Red Bull Ring and now Mandalika, which joins the calendar this year.

Statistics compiled by Dr. Thomas Morsellino

2022 MotoGP Round Two

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Friday (Sat)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP1 1255 Moto2 FP1 1350 MotoGP FP1 1615 Moto3 FP2 1710 Moto2 FP2 1805 MotoGP FP2

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP3 1255 Moto2 FP3 1350 MotoGP FP3 1535 Moto3 Q1 1600 Moto3 Q2 1630 Moto2 Q1 1655 Moto2 Q2 1725 MotoGP FP4 1805 MotoGP Q1 1830 MotoGP Q2

Sunday (Mon)

Time Class Session 1300 Moto3 WUP 1320 Moto2 WUP 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1620 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)