2020 MotoGP Testing

Many of the new men and machines of MotoGP have just completed a private three-day shakedown test at Sepang.

The opening test was open only to MotoGP rookies, test teams and brands that have not achieved a number of podium positions in the preceding season.

Thus both Aprilia and KTM could field their full compliment of riders to aid their development programs.

Bradley Smith and Lorenzo Savadori rode the all-new RS-GP. Some interesting news also broke with Savadori signing on with MIE Racing to contest the 2020 World Superbike Championship on the new Fireblade alongisde team-mate Takumi Takahashi.

Smith stepped back from testing on day three so Aleix Espargaro could step in and ride the 2020 RS-GP on Tuesday’s final day of testing. Smith had recorded a best of 2m01.240 on Monday while Aleix Espargaro clocked an encouraging 1m59.622 and expressed plenty of positive sentiments about the new bike after his single day of testing.

Dani Pedrosa continued his work as KTM test rider and used the latest iteration of the RC16 to good effect by topping day two of the test with a 1m59.841 just ahead of regular Red Bull KTM Factory rider Pol Espargaro. Pedrosa did not ride on the third and final of testing where Pol Espargaro bettered his time on the KTM with a 1m59.444.

Alex Marquez continued to familiarise himself with the Repsol Honda and the 23-year-old recorded a best of 2m00.270 on day two but didn’t test on day three as he had to join his brother at the Repsol Honda MotoGP Team Launch in Indonesia on Tuesday. Still, Alex’s Tuesday marker a couple of tenths quicker than HRC test rider Stefan Bradl managed to achieve.

On track for Suzuki was test rider Sylvain Guintoli and the Frenchman carded a best of 2m01.125 on Monday before setting a best of 2m00.655 on Tuesday.

Long-time Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was on track throughout the test and recorded a best of 1m59.922.

Jorge Lorenzo joined the Yamaha MotoGP Test Team late in proceedings and put in a best lap of 2m00.506 on the YZR-M1 and was the fastest Yamaha at the test.

To put these times in perspective Fabio Quartararo took pole at Sepang last year with a 1m58.303.

The premier stars of MotoGP will not take to the track until Friday when the official three-day test gets underway.

Unofficial Sepang MotoGP Test Times