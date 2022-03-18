MotoGP 2022 – Round Two

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia – Friday

After seeming to struggle in FP1 defending World Champ Fabio Quartararo bounced back in FP2 to end Friday quickest while his team-mate Franco Morbidelli made it a Yamaha 1-2.

That came despite a technical problem for Quartararo early on in the session with the YZR-M1 stalling out on the track and forcing the young Frenchman to push the bike through gravel traps before then getting towed back to the pits by a scooter. Perhaps it was that frustration that wound him up for that late attack that fired him to the top of the time-sheets…

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“It was a productive first day for us at the Mandalika track. The two key elements to this round are the track‘s new asphalt improving day by day and the extremely hot weather conditions. Fabio did a really good job turning a difficult day into a good result. He was struggling to find a good feeling in the morning, and a little issue at the start of FP2 cost him further time, but he showed great maturity, and he and his crew got the job done. Franco‘s hard work today is bearing fruit. He and his crew are working in the right direction. He seems to come to terms with the Mandalika track more and more each time he heads out, and his lap times reflect that. A 1-2 is a very encouraging start to the race weekend, but it’s early days. We will make sure to remain focused because the conditions can change here in the blink of an eye. Today we’ve already been able to compare different tyre compounds. That gave us useful information about which tyres we will most likely choose for the race, but we will do some further experimenting tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco was once again quickest Ducati, this time ahead of Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller made it a Ducati 3-4-5-6. Factory rider Pecco Bagnaia though finished the session way down in P21 after getting caught out by yellow flag sectors late in the session when round one victor Enea Bastianini fell late in the session, along with Marc Marquez.

Aleix Espargaro continued to show good pace to end Friday seventh quickest ahead of the Red Bull KTM duo of Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira while Alex Rins rounded out the top ten.

After figuring highly in FP1 the Repsol Honda duo were off the pace in FP2, after topping the morning session Pol Espargaro was P19 in FP2 while Marc Marquez was also back behind plenty of rookies in P22!

Marc had a couple of big high-speed rear slides in the first ten minutes of the session that he did well to save. That trend continued throughout the session, with Marc never really looking to have a settled bike, set-up problems or testing with limited grip with a view to a hot 27 lap race distance on Sunday…? Marquez had been second halfway through the session but then slipped down the order as the rest of the field improved later in the session when, in the dying seconds of the session he had a slide that he was unable to save, as a result he took a high speed tumble through the gravel trap… He walked away but one would imagine he will be a bit sore and sorry when he wakes up tomorrow…

Takaaki Nakagami was top Honda in P12 just behind Andrea Dovizioso.

MotoGP Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F.Quartararo YAMAHA 1m31.608 2 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.030 3 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.285 4 J.Martin DUCATI +0.296 5 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.313 6 J.Miller DUCATI +0.357 7 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.400 8 B.Binder KTM +0.409 9 M.Oliveira KTM +0.441 10 A.Rins SUZUKI +0.498 11 A.Dovizioso YAMAHA +0.695 12 T.Nakagami HONDA +0.706 13 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.736 14 F.Di Giannanto Ita DUCATI +0.810 15 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.863 16 A.Marquez HONDA +0.946 17 R.Fernandez KTM +0.949 18 R.Gardner KTM +1.018 19 P.Espargaro HONDA +1.020 20 J.Mir SUZUKI +1.033 21 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +1.237 22 M.Marquez HONDA +1.239 23 D.Binder YAMAHA +1.406 24 L.Marini DUCATI +1.615

Moto2

Jake Dixon has left his mark on the first day of the Indonesian Grand Prix with the fastest time in the intermediate category. The British rider has completed two consecutive fast laps, 1:36.380 first and 1:35.897 later, which have allowed him to lead the second session of the day and finish the first free practice sessions as the fastest rider in Moto2.

The Inde GASGAS Aspar Team rider praised the Indonesian track, as he considers it suits his riding style. At the Mandalika circuit, Dixon has been able to show his potential, and he aspires to do it again both tomorrow, in qualifying practice, and on Sunday in the race.

Dixon led a session in which Qatar Grand Prix winner Celestino Vietti was second and compatriot Sam Lowes finished third.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has been given a Long Lap penalty for the race on Sunday for crashing while not respecting a yellow flag in FP2.

Jake Dixon – P1

“Good first day. The track is amazing, the layout suits my style, I like fast corners. The bike is also amazing, I can’t say enough about it. When you have a bike underneath you, you can really show your potential. The team allows me to do that. I think that, as the season goes on, we will be really strong. Today I felt incredible, but we need to keep working: I’m fast today, but we need to continue like this tomorrow and on Sunday. I still have some work to do on myself, I feel like there are some areas where I can improve, but, for day one, I’m really happy.”

Celestino Vietti – P2

“We got a very good start here in Indonesia too and I’m happy: the sensations are very similar to those of Qatar. I like the track, the asphalt is very particular and the T1, the only one resurfaced after the tests, is very different from the rest of the track. Overall the feeling is good, we were able to try both in the dry and in the wet, I have struggled a little in the second sector, but we can make a step forward for qualifying.”

Moto2 Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Dixon KALEX 1m35.897 2 C.Vietti KALEX +0.431 3 S.Lowes KALEX +0.594 4 P.Acosta KALEX +0.632 5 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.739 6 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.750 7 A.Arenas KALEX +0.784 8 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.804 9 A.Canet KALEX +0.898 10 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.074 11 J.Navarro KALEX +1.076 12 C.Beaubier KALEX +1.159 13 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.160 14 R.Fenati BOSCOSCURO +1.188 15 M.Schrotter Ger KALEX +1.294 16 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.303 17 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +1.381 18 S.Chantra KALEX +1.406 19 B.Bendsneyde Ned KALEX +1.449 20 A.Ogura KALEX +1.499 21 J.Roberts KALEX +1.576 22 B.Baltus KALEX +1.691 23 Z.Van Den Goo Ned KALEX +1.978 24 K.Kubo KALEX +2.047 25 L.Dalla Porta Ita KALEX +2.058 26 G.Rodrigo KALEX +2.196 27 S.Kelly KALEX +2.328 28 A.Zaccone KALEX +2.467 29 N.Antonelli KALEX +2.640 30 F.Salac KALEX +2.939

Moto3 Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Migno HONDA 1m40.960 2 C.Tatay CFMOTO +0.273 3 D.Foggia HONDA +0.299 4 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.362 5 I.Guevara GASGAS +0.425 6 D.Öncü KTM +0.439 7 R.Rossi HONDA +0.525 8 J.Masia KTM +0.598 9 S.Ogden HONDA +0.620 10 I.Ortolá KTM +0.650 11 E.Bartolini KTM +0.705 12 D.Moreira KTM +0.771 13 A.Fernandez KTM +0.891 14 M.Bertelle KTM +0.903 15 J.Kelso KTM +0.927 16 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.974 17 S.Nepa KTM +1.025 18 A.Surra HONDA +1.077 19 T.Suzuki HONDA +1.078 20 D.Holgado KTM +1.107 21 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.139 22 K.Toba KTM +1.338 23 M.Aji HONDA +1.376 24 L.Fellon HONDA +1.946 25 R.Yamanaka KTM +2.166 26 G.Riu Male KTM +2.725 27 J.Whatley HONDA +2.745 28 A.Carrasco KTM +2.954

2022 MotoGP Round Two

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Saturday

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP3 1255 Moto2 FP3 1350 MotoGP FP3 1535 Moto3 Q1 1600 Moto3 Q2 1630 Moto2 Q1 1655 Moto2 Q2 1725 MotoGP FP4 1805 MotoGP Q1 1830 MotoGP Q2

Sunday

Time Class Session 1300 Moto3 WUP 1320 Moto2 WUP 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1620 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)