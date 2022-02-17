MotoGP Unlimited premieres in Madrid

Amazon Prime are set to debut a stunning retrospective of MotoGP season 2021 with never seen before behind the scenes footage akin to what we have already seen them do with their highly successful ‘Drive To Survive’ series that has covered recent season of Formula One.

The new docuseries about the FIM MotoGP World Championship, MotoGP Unlimited, will launch exclusively on Prime Video on the 14th of March.

The series comprises eight 50-minute episodes and follows a number of premier class stars, including riders and team managers.

On Wednesday, the first of two premieres took place as the Cine Capitol in Madrid played host for an exclusive screening of two episodes.

MotoGP riders Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) were in attendance for the occasion, joined at the event by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

After some interview opportunities for the media present – and the prerequisite walk down the red carpet for the stars of the series, both on camera and off – the attendees settled in to watch two episodes of the ground-breaking new series.

MotoGP Unlimited is true to its name, allowing fans to see behind the scenes like never before, including exclusive footage of the riders’ day-to-day lives.

For the first time, viewers will get an intimate, unique, and exclusive look at the challenges faced by riders and teams during the season, both on and off the track, and understand what it takes to form part of one of the most prestigious competitions in motorsport.

Tonight will see the Elysées Biarritz in Paris host the second premiere, with more familiar faces from the MotoGP grid set to attend the event and enjoy two more episodes of the MotoGP Unlimited – including reigning Champion Fabio Quartararo.

The only downside we can see so far from the preview is that we get subjected to exactly the same British voices we get sick of throughout the regular MotoGP coverage… Be nice to have had some more new voices in that mix…