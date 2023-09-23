MOTOREX Protex Spray

Leather & textiles waterproofing spray

To prevent your motorcycle gear or clothing from becoming waterlogged and for extra protection from stains, MOTOREX Protex is just what you need!

MOTOREX Protex Spray is a highly effective leather and textiles waterproofing spray with stain repellent properties. When applied, the unique formula impregnates every fibre, and as a result liquids cannot be soaked up and the treated area remains completely dry.

Protex’s Silicon-free formula maintains the natural breathability of the fabric and is suitable for all leathers, textiles and microfibre fabrics such as GORE-TEX. Protex won’t dry out your leather either, making it the perfect addition to your leather care routine.

Once applied, Protex remains completely invisible and is your first defense against wet weather and accidental spills. It’s as simple as holding the can 20 cm from the surface, spraying Protex directly to the material and leave it to dry before use, repeating several times in high-wearing areas for the best waterproofing and protection.

The MOTOREX Protex Spray is part #: MPT500 and available for $29.95 RRP from MOTOREX stockists. For more information or to check out the whole MOTOREX range see the MOTOREX Australia website : https://www.motorexoil.com.au/product/protex-spray/