2024 MAXXIS Race & Win Rewards Program
The MAXXIS Race & Win Rewards program is for any rider who competes on MAXXIS rubber in Australian motorcycling events. Motocross, Enduro, Flat Track and more!
At each event, points are allocated based on the riders overall finishing position. Points continue to grow throughout the year to unlock exclusive prizes, cashback offers and free tyres!
New for 2024 is the ability to manually upload race results to gain extra points and access to a FREE introductory MX fitness training program with 547 Sports Performance.
2024 MAXXIS Race & Win Rewards Program Features
- Free merch pack on signup
- Manually upload race results for extra points
- Free Hat, Tee & Factory Tyre SCckers (40 points)
- 30% Cashback on Maxxis Tyre purchase (80 points)
- Free set of Maxxis Tyres (150 points)
- FREE fitness training program
- Discount codes for apparel
You can earn points by competing at any motorcycling event in Australia. However, you’ll automatically earn points when competing with our event partners.
Events including Australian ProMX Championships, Queensland Motocross, East Coast MX, Victorian Motocross +more!
To register, visit https://www.maxxismoto.com.au/race-win/
Visit MAXXIS Moto Australia on Social Media : @maxxismotoaus