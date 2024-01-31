2024 MAXXIS Race & Win Rewards Program

The MAXXIS Race & Win Rewards program is for any rider who competes on MAXXIS rubber in Australian motorcycling events. Motocross, Enduro, Flat Track and more!

At each event, points are allocated based on the riders overall finishing position. Points continue to grow throughout the year to unlock exclusive prizes, cashback offers and free tyres!

New for 2024 is the ability to manually upload race results to gain extra points and access to a FREE introductory MX fitness training program with 547 Sports Performance.

2024 MAXXIS Race & Win Rewards Program Features

Free merch pack on signup

Manually upload race results for extra points

Free Hat, Tee & Factory Tyre SCckers (40 points)

30% Cashback on Maxxis Tyre purchase (80 points)

Free set of Maxxis Tyres (150 points)

FREE fitness training program

Discount codes for apparel

You can earn points by competing at any motorcycling event in Australia. However, you’ll automatically earn points when competing with our event partners.

Events including Australian ProMX Championships, Queensland Motocross, East Coast MX, Victorian Motocross +more!

To register, visit https://www.maxxismoto.com.au/race-win/

Visit MAXXIS Moto Australia on Social Media : @maxxismotoaus