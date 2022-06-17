2022 MotoStars Nationals

MotoStars and Motorcycling Australia have revealed the official “MotoStars Nationals” 2022 calendar as Round 1 entries open, featuring the Australian Junior Road Racing Championships (AJRC) and the Australian Supermoto Championships (ASMC).

The series returns to two venues most popular with riders and fans. Round 1 will kick off in the north of Queensland, at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club, Proserpine Raceway on the 16/17th of July with an optional MotoStars training day running on the Friday before the event.

Round 2 will feature Port Macquarie’s Pacific Park Raceway, on the beautiful Mid North Coast of NSW, with its resurfaced road race circuit and purpose built Supermoto section, on the 10/11th of September.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“I want to thank the MotoStars crew for working with us to deliver these Australian Championships. After obvious difficulties in recent years, to see this come to fruition in a manner that is both exciting and affordable is an exciting accomplishment. Proserpine Raceway and Pacific Park Raceway are two fantastic venues that I know riders of all ages will enjoy and I am looking forward to seeing them out there competing!”

Damian Cudlin – MotoStars Director

“This calendar has been in planning for a long time, and we thank all our competitors and sponsors for their patience while we got this thing locked in. Obviously, we’ve been through unprecedented times and it hasn’t been easy to organise, but I think we’ve put together a simple and exciting series at great venues that most riders will enjoy. Having two rounds this year makes it affordable to go and compete for an Australian Championship, and that was our aim. We have delivered what most riders have asked for, and frankly, I just can’t wait to go racing again in 2022!”

2022 MotoStars Nationals Round 1 entries are open now (link).

2022 MotoStars Nationals Calendar