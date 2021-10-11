2021 Motostars Nationals rescheduled

MotoStars has made the difficult decision to reschedule the 2021 MotoStars Nationals which will feature the Australian Supermoto Championships and Australian Junior Road Racing Championships, with Covid continuing to create challenges for motorcycle events in Australia.

In order to prevent the cancellation of the “2021” MotoStars Nationals, the two-round championship has been moved to January and will be held at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club Complex, in Proserpine, Queensland. The event will run under the same MoMS rules and regulations that were in place for the originally scheduled event in December.

Due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, and the re-scheduling of the ASBK at Phillip Island, the changes presented a chance to run the event as originally planned- a double header holiday – but in January rather than December.

Round 1 will be held January 8-9, under twilight race conditions, with practice and qualifying during the day, and finals racing at night. The following week, Friday the 14th and Saturday the 15th of January, the final round will be run at the same venue, only in reverse direction, presenting an all new challenge for the riders and teams competing.

MotoStars will also run a training and coaching day on each day prior to the race weekends themselves, offering coaching, practice and licence endorsements where required.

Damian Cudlin – MotoStars Director

“The constant changes of the landscape due to COVID-19 forced us to push the event forward to avoid any clashes, but the chance to visit a beautiful part of the world, race the whole series in the one trip, and enjoy a little holiday in between is still there for us in January. I think that most people will be looking forward to a holiday after this lockdown period and January seems the most likely time we can all travel without restrictions!”

News regarding the 2022 MotoStars Nationals will also be released soon, with the calendar yet to be officially announced.

All currently entered riders for the 2021 season will have their entries automatically transferred to the new date. Should any rider wish to withdraw from the rescheduled event, they can contact MotoStars to process a refund.

2021 MOTOSTARS NATIONALS CALENDAR ROUND 1: Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 8th/9th January, 2022 ROUND 2 (FINAL): Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 14th/15th January, 2022

MOTOSTARS TRAINING AND COACHING DAYS Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 7th January, 2022 Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 13th January, 2022

MOTOSTARS CHAMPIONS PARTY- AWARD CEREMONY TBA- SUNDAY 16th of January

