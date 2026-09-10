2027 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro

Husqvarna has revealed its 2027 Pro enduro pairing, again catering for riders on both sides of the two-stroke versus four-stroke divide with the TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro.

Both take Husqvarna’s established 2027 enduro platforms and add a substantial catalogue of premium hardware aimed at riders who want a more comprehensively equipped machine straight off the showroom floor.

The two-stroke TE 300 Pro is priced at $22,095 ride-away in Australia, while the four-stroke FE 350 Pro is slightly cheaper at $21,495 ride-away.

That represents a $2,300 premium over the regular $19,795 TE 300 and $2,200 over the standard $19,295 FE 350. Both Pro models are scheduled to arrive in Australian Husqvarna dealerships this month.

Two-stroke or four-stroke – take your pick

At the centre of Husqvarna’s Pro strategy are two quite different engines wrapped in very similar competition-focused hardware.

The TE 300 Pro uses Husqvarna’s 293.2 cc single-cylinder two-stroke, with its square 72 x 72 mm bore and stroke and Throttle Body Injection through a 39 mm Keihin throttle body.

It uses dual injectors, with one operating under lower loads and a top-feed injector coming into play as demand increases. An electronically controlled exhaust valve also forms part of the package.

The TE 300 retains electronic oil injection, electric starting and a six-speed transmission, together with a DDS wet multi-disc clutch actuated by Brembo hydraulics.

For riders who would rather have valves and cams doing some of the work, the FE 350 Pro takes a very different route.

Its 349.7 cc DOHC four-stroke runs an 88 mm bore and relatively short 57.5 mm stroke, with a 13.7:1 compression ratio and Keihin EFI through a 42 mm throttle body.

Titanium valves and DLC-coated finger followers underline the engine’s performance intent, while Husqvarna quotes the complete FE 350 engine at 28.8 kg.

Both models feature a handlebar-mounted Map Select Switch that lets riders choose between two engine maps.

The FE 350 Pro goes further with switchable Traction Control and Quickshifter functionality, both controlled from the same switchgear.

That makes the FE 350 Pro particularly interesting within the premium enduro space. Rather than pushing buyers who want the factory-equipped treatment into the now-almost-default 300 cc two-stroke hard-enduro formula, Husqvarna offers the same basic Pro concept around one of the most versatile four-stroke capacities in enduro.

If our experience is anything to go by, in slow-speed hard enduro terrain the two-banger is king. The way the smoker lugs off the bottom never ceases to amaze.

Pro specification goes well beyond graphics

The white and grey bodywork, grey ribbed seat and white powder-coated frame immediately distinguish the Pro models, but the important differences are mechanical.

Both come with a factory wheelset of black EXCEL rims, black spokes, and black CNC-machined hubs.

Michelin Enduro tyres are fitted in traditional enduro sizing: 90/90-21 front and 140/80-18 rear.

The braking package combines Brembo hydraulics with a floating front brake disc and solid rear disc, along with protection for both rotors.

A SUPERSPROX Stealth rear sprocket is also fitted, while the rear brake pedal is secured with a safety wire.

Protection is one of the bigger themes of the Pro package.

A Factory skid plate extends rearwards to protect the suspension linkage, while front and rear brake disc guards, clutch slave-cylinder protection and Factory Frame Protectors are all standard equipment.

There is even a front pull strap for when your ambition outweighs your talent, and manpower has to take over.

WP XACT suspension at both ends

Both Pro models use 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks offering 300 mm of travel.

Base-valve preload adjusters allow another level of fine-tuning, while compression and rebound adjustment can be altered without tools.

At the rear is Husqvarna’s linkage-equipped WP XACT monoshock, again with 300 mm of travel.

That linkage rear end remains one of the more important technical distinctions between Husqvarna’s premium 300 and its KTM cousin.

The recently announced 2027 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO continues with KTM’s linkage-free PDS rear suspension architecture.

The Husqvarna also retains its aluminium-reinforced polyamide hybrid subframe. Husqvarna specifies the construction as 60 per cent polyamide and 40 per cent aluminium, engineered to provide controlled flex while keeping weight down.

So, while the TE 300 Pro and KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO clearly share DNA and philosophy, they are not simply colour-swapped versions of one another.

TE 300 Pro – the lighter option

As expected, the two-stroke is the lighter of the pair.

Husqvarna quotes the TE 300 Pro at 108.3 kg without fuel, compared with 110.7 kg for the FE 350 Pro.

That also means both Pro models gain exactly 1.5 kg over their standard counterparts, with the regular 2027 TE 300 listed at 106.8 kg and the FE 350 at 109.2 kg.

Much of that difference can readily be accounted for by the additional guards, skid plate, stronger protection hardware and associated Pro componentry.

The TE also carries slightly more fuel at 8.5 litres, compared with eight litres for the FE.

Both share a 952 mm seat height and 1489 mm wheelbase.

The TE 300 Pro has 354 mm of ground clearance, while the FE 350 Pro has 343 mm.

A familiar Pro formula, further refined

Husqvarna has been working with this twin-cylinder-capacity Pro concept for several seasons.

MCNews first covered the current TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro pairing for the 2024 model year, when the newly introduced Pro models brought Brembo-GALFER braking hardware, EXCEL Takasago rims and a range of protection upgrades to Husqvarna’s then-new-generation enduro platform.

The 2026 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro took another step with revised WP suspension internals and settings, along with a broader collection of detail updates.

By comparison, the 2027 Pro announcement is more evolutionary.

The underlying engine and chassis platforms remain familiar from the regular 2027 Husqvarna enduro range already detailed by MCNews, with the Pro models differentiated mainly by upgraded suspension specifications, Factory wheels, braking hardware, protection equipment, rider contact points, and distinctive presentation.

The Husky alternative to KTM HARDENDURO

The comparison with KTM’s 300 EXC HARDENDURO is unavoidable. Both manufacturers are essentially offering riders a factory-farkled machine with much of the protection and premium hardware that a serious enduro owner might otherwise purchase separately.

The orange bike, however, remains focused solely on the 300 two-stroke formula. Husqvarna gives buyers another choice. The TE 300 Pro targets the same broad customer: riders who want a premium 300 two-stroke capable of handling technical enduro and hard-enduro terrain.

The FE 350 Pro then offers much of the same premium specification to riders who favour four-stroke power delivery.

There are also meaningful chassis differences between the sister brands. Husqvarna sticks with linkage rear suspension and its hybrid aluminium/polyamide subframe, whereas the KTM HARDENDURO uses PDS rear suspension.

The result is less about one being objectively better than the other and more a choice of chassis character and engine philosophy.

The FE 350 Pro makes a strong case

Perhaps the most interesting part of the 2027 Pro equation is that the four-stroke is the cheaper bike.

At $21,495 ride-away, the FE 350 Pro comes in $600 below the TE 300 Pro despite also providing Traction Control and Quickshifter functionality.

It costs $2200 more than the regular FE 350.

The TE 300 Pro costs $2300 more than the standard TE 300.

For riders already budgeting for guards, a heavy-duty skid plate, upgraded wheels, protection hardware and other bolt-ons, those premiums may prove relatively easy to justify.

The decision may ultimately have less to do with value than what happens every time the throttle is opened. For traditionalists and hard-enduro devotees, that likely means the TE 300 Pro.

For riders who prefer the engine braking and higher-revving four-stroke character of a 350, Husqvarna has made sure they don’t have to miss out on the Pro treatment. Would be awfully nice to have both…

2027 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro Specifications

Engine Single-cylinder two-stroke Capacity 293.2 cc Bore x stroke 72 x 72 mm Fuel system 39 mm Keihin Throttle Body Injection Transmission Six-speed Clutch DDS wet multi-disc, Brembo hydraulics Frame 25CrMo4 chromium-molybdenum steel Subframe Aluminium-reinforced polyamide Front suspension 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge Rear suspension WP XACT monoshock with linkage Suspension travel 300 mm front / 300 mm rear Front brake disc 260 mm Rear brake disc 220 mm Front tyre 90/90-21 Rear tyre 140/80-18 Seat height 952 mm Ground clearance 354 mm Wheelbase 1489 mm Fuel capacity 8.5 litres Weight 108.3 kg without fuel Price $22,095 ride-away

2027 Husqvarna FE 350 Pro Specifications

Engine Single-cylinder DOHC four-stroke Capacity 349.7 cc Bore x stroke 88 x 57.5 mm Compression ratio 13.7:1 Fuel system 42 mm Keihin EFI Transmission Six-speed Clutch DDS wet multi-disc, Brembo hydraulics Electronics Two maps, Traction Control, Quickshifter Frame 25CrMo4 chromium-molybdenum steel Subframe Aluminium-reinforced polyamide Front suspension 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge Rear suspension WP XACT monoshock with linkage Suspension travel 300 mm front / 300 mm rear Front brake disc 260 mm Rear brake disc 220 mm Front tyre 90/90-21 Rear tyre 140/80-18 Seat height 952 mm Ground clearance 343 mm Wheelbase 1489 mm Fuel capacity 8.0 litres Weight 110.7 kg without fuel Price $21,495 ride-away

2027 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro & FE 350 Pro Images