2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America

MV Agusta have revealed the new Dragster RR SCS America, paying tribute to the United States, the land of the free, adventure, epic journeys, and naturally, racing.

1973 saw the launch of the iconic 750S, which flaunted the colours of the American flag to highlight the importance of this specific market. Many years later, in 2004, the “America” name became associated with another model, the Brutale 750. This motorcycle created the sports naked segment. 2012 saw another four-cylinder steal the scene: the Brutale 1090 RR America. This model was the most powerful naked ever produced by MV Agusta up to that point.

Five years later, in 2017, a new platform was introduced which gave birth to the three-cylinder Brutale 800 RR America which stood out for its combination of design, performance, and engine technology. This model was followed, in 2018, by the Dragster 800 RR America, an exclusive limited edition model of only 200 units.

Today, in 2023, MV Agusta celebrates its most important market with a new, exclusive 300-unit edition of the new Dragster RR SCS America. This uniquely numbered special edition model, available only in North America, is part of the strategic vision and emphasis of this market for the future of MV Agusta.

This new Special Edition stands out for its dedicated colour scheme that, like its predecessors, recalls the colours of the US flag and is enhanced with a dedicated seat with hand-stitched “America Special Edition” wording.

The attention to detail can be seen in the carbon-fiber wheel cover, complete with dedicated colour scheme, as well as on the fuel tank. The individual series number – from 001 to 300 – is laser-engraved on the top triple clamp.

The accompanying Special Parts Kit includes the transparent SCS clutch cover, dedicated motorcycle cover and a certificate of authenticity. Standing out among the special parts available as accessories is the Akrapovič titanium sports exhaust with dedicated ECU, which allows for an increase in maximum power to 148 hp at 12,800 rpm, further emphasizing the motorcycle’s aggressive character.

Based on the Dragster RR SCS, this unique motorcycle combines performance with premium technical components, including the SCS automatic clutch developed in collaboration with Rekluse.

The Dragster RR SCS America combines extreme attention to detail, with the technical base of a super sports bike. The compact and powerful in-line-three engine coupled with the afore mentioned SCS 3.0 clutch, which eliminates the need for the clutch lever, and the MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft and removable gearbox, are solutions that can only be found on MV Agusta models.

The electronic Ride By Wire twist grip includes counter rotation, which was only recently introduced to the range, and improves control and feeling mid-turn and makes for a more progressive cruise control deactivation. The advanced 6-axes inertial platform allows the rider to fully exploit the traction control, front-lift control and ABS with cornering function.

The eight-level adjustable steering damper adds to the dynamics and safety of the Dragster RR SCS America, even at high speeds. The braking system is designed to ensure extremely powerful and safe deceleration thanks to the dual 320 mm front brake discs with four-piston Brembo radial callipers.

The 5.5” TFT display is very easy to read in all light conditions and benefits from updated software. The dashboard interfaces with the revolutionary MV Ride App offering a variety of customisation and connectivity features. Lastly, the Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation offers all Dragster RR SCS America’s owners piece of mind knowing that their Motorcycle Art will always be very well looked after.

The Dragster RR SCS America will be available exclusively at select MV Agusta dealerships across North America, starting from 11th July. For those living everywhere else, you’re out of luck, as they are US only.

2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Specifications

2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America Gallery