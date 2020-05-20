MV Agusta Rush 1000

MV Agusta will start the production of its Rush 1000 drag inspired naked bike in June this year. The first machines are expected to roll out of the Lake Varese hangars towards the end of the same month, ready for the well-heeled owners who pre-ordered their Rush 1000.

The mean looking Rush 1000 is powered by a 208 horsepower (212 hp with race kit fitted), 998 cc, in-line- four-cylinder engine. Maximum power is developed at a heady 13,000 rpm while the maximum torque of 116 Nm is reached at 11,000rpm.

Titanium con-rods swing the 79 mm pistons through a stroke of 50.9 mm.

An eight-level traction control is aided by launch control and an EAS 2.1 two-way quick-shift and wheelie control system.

The twin-injector per cylinder fuel-injection system uses both Magneti Marelli and Mikuni components.

Öhlins Nix EC suspension units with electronic control and the aluminum and steel trellis frame are both adopted from the Brutale 1000 RR along with the Brembo Stylema calipers and the Bosch 9+ Race ABS.

A 5-inch TFT dash includes bluetooth functionality for navigation mirroring from a smartphone. The MVride App can also be used to help tune the electronic suspenion and set-up the rider aids.

As an MV Agusta limited edition series, the Rush has many unique details such as the specially designed headlight unit, spoke front wheel, the minimalist rear subframe and passenger seat as well as the unique side exit exhausts.

The livery of the MV Agusta Rush 1000 is shown in a dark metallic matt grey, Mamba red matt carbon and metallic bronze. The bodywork is a mix of carbon-fibre and thermoplastic.

An interesting feature of the Rush is the aerodynamic carbon-fibre rear wheel cover on the forged alloy rear rim to help emphasise the speed aspect of the machine. A design aspect that is reminiscent of the Gilera CX125.

The optional Rush Racing Kit is composed of a light titanium dual exhaust silencer system with a dedicated carbon fiber cover and billet CNC machined inserts. It also includes an ECU tailored to the exhaust and tuned for maximum performance. Also included is a unique carbon fiber passenger seat cover.

At 186 kg dry the Rush 1000 is not particularly light for a naked bike but with the wizardry of electronic suspension and 208 horsepower to motivate it should provide a thrilling ride. At $62,490 ride away it damn well should do too…

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motors S.p.A.

“With the production of the Rush 1000 starting this coming June, we are right on track with respect to our 5 year industrial plan announced a few weeks ago. As we are breaking new ground in our expansion journey into new segments and new markets, MV Agusta will continue to produce amazing works of exclusive motorcycle art from its headquarters in Italy, remaining true to its heritage of performance, elegance and state-of-the art technology. I am sure this incredibly attractive model will meet the enthusiasm of the proud new owners.”

MV Agusta Rush 1000 Specifications