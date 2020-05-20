Laverda’s 49 Mini Scooter

With Phil Aynsley

The Laverda name conjures up thought of big brawny triples and twins – scooters? Not so much…

However as a result of changes to the Italian highway code in 1959 (which saw the requirement for mopeds to have pedals abolished, while letting them be used without number plates or a driving licence, with a maximum speed of 40 km/h), Laverda designed a scooter to compete with Vespa and Lambretta.

Production of the 49 Mini started in 1960 with the single seat machine using a 48.9cc OHV four-stroke motor that used a cast iron barrel fitted with an alloy cylinder head.

A two-speed gearbox was fitted. Flywheel magneto ignition was employed and a Dell’Orto carburettor was fed by a four-litre fuel tank positioned under the seat.

In 1962 new versions fitted with a 50cc or 60cc motor, three-speed gearbox and a lengthened seat were introduced. These were also sold in Spain as the Montesa Micro Scooter.

Output of the 49 Mini was 1.3 hp at 4500 rpm, with a weight of 40 kg and top speed of 40km/h.