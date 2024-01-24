Luke Power tests at Jerez

Luke Power was on track for the first time this year with his Motozoo ME AIR team at the Circuito de Jerez in southern Spain earlier this week. The teenager completing a three-day test aboard his new MV Agusta F800.

Having never ridden at the Spanish venue the opening day was spent learning the track as well as getting comfortable aboard the three-cylinder Italian machine that he will campaign in WorldSSP this season.

Improving throughout the day, Luke lapped significantly faster on day two, but it was the third and final day where things really started to click. A fastest lap time achieved on a busy track could have been even more impressive had it not been for a red flag towards the end of the day that cut short the on-track time available. Nevertheless, Power heads back to Australia more than satisfied with what has been achieved and optimistic of the kind of season he could have once racing gets underway in a few weeks.

Luke Power

“I am really happy with my first feelings on the new bike. I was immediately excited by the feeling and the potential it gave me on my first run on Saturday and after three days of learning the bike and the track I am happy with our work and confident going into the season. It was great to reunite with my team again and to get to know and work with my new team-mate Federico Caricasulo. We worked hard during the test which we can be satisfied with, and I am looking forward to showcasing our potential soon in Barcelona.”

Luke also showcased the latest Rainers boots, a carbon helmet supplied by new helmet partner Premier Helmets and a custom testing suit supplied by leather sponsor 4SR.

WorldSBK 2024

The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round on the weekend of February 25.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

2024 WorldSBK Dates