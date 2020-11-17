MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, MV Agusta announced the launch of a special, limited-series anniversary model, the Superveloce 75 Anniversario. Reservations officially opened online through the brand’s newly designed website on Sunday November 15 at 00.00 AM, and were originally planned to close exactly 75 hours later.

Within seconds however, the Superveloce 75 Anniversario had sold-out. Fans and collectors stormed the website to pre-book the entire production almost instantly. An unprecedented success for a bike celebrating MV Agusta’s legacy of leading-edge technology, passionate craftsmanship and timeless elegance, the Superveloce 75 Anniversario will be produced in a limited series of only 75 units and a very limited amount will be making their way down-under.

The Superveloce was chosen as the base for this anniversary collector’s bike as it represents the balance between modern forms and MV Agusta’s racing legacy. The result is a bike featuring an Italian flag colour scheme, the dedicated graphic detailing, the black and gold Inmotion spoke rims and the red Alcantara rider and passenger seats. The engine is the same F3 800-derived inline three-cylinder engine as the Superveloce, developing 147 hp at 13,000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 km/h.

MV Agusta also created a dedicated 75th anniversary kit for its celebrative Superveloce, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity: Arrow three-exit exhaust system (for track use only), control unit with a dedicated map, numbered steering head aluminium plate, painted tail-cover and red Alcantara pad and a special bike cover.

Timur Sardarov – CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

”We chose the Superveloce as an iconic base to develop our celebrative model for it perfectly embodies the balance between modern forms and MV Agusta’s racing legacy. I am glad the launch of the 75 Anniversario coincides with that of our new official website, which was designed to offer MV Agusta fans around the world a complete, immersive experience into our world. I was convinced Superveloce 75 Anniversario would be a success, but I didn’t expect it to go sold-out in just a few seconds. To all those who did not manage to book one, I can only say that their enthusiasm and loyalty are a true inspiration for us all as we continue handcrafting, with immense pride and passion, our unique pieces of motorcycle art.”