MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine

Just when you think that MV Agusta can’t fit in the release of yet another ‘special edition’ before 2020 is out they prove us wrong, meet the Superveloce Alpine, inspired by the French sports car, the Alpine A110.

How the Italians at MV draw the link between themselves and a French car maker is beyond me but nonetheless, here we have it. There will be only 110 units of this special-edition released worldwide.

The Superveloce Alpine features MV Agusta’s signature inline 3-cylinder engine, with 147 hp at 13,000 rpm and comes with a host of dedicated accessories.

Monaco Design Studio, MV Agusta’s spearhead design division for the production of exclusive bespoke models, was involved in the project since the beginning and worked in close contact with its counterpart at Alpine.

The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110.

The raised “A” logos on the fairings are also reminiscent of the original A110 detailing, as well as the black Alcantara seats with blue stitching and the CNC-machined black rims.

To mark the collaboration between two national heritage brands, the French and Italian flags are displayed on either side of the front fender.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

“Many Alpine customers are also big MV Agusta fans, and vice-versa. The Superveloce Alpine will ideally bring the two worlds together, with incredible synergies in terms of design, personality and style. We look forward to this collaboration with one of the most admired brands in the history of motorsport, and are confident that this new, superb limited edition will be met with enthusiasm by bikers and motorsport fans around the world.”

The price of 36,300€ equates to around $59,000 AUD but we are waiting for official confirmation of the Australian pricing.

Engine: 798 cc inline 3-cylinder – Euro 5

Power: 147 hp at 13.000 rpm

Top speed: 240 km/h

Dry weight: 173 kg

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Colour: Alpine Blue/Ago Silver

Brushed aluminium decal on steering head with 001 to 110 progressive number

Metallic, matt avio grey trellis chassis

Matt silver painted side plates and single sided swing arm

Dashboard TFT 5” color display

Cruise Control

Launch Control

Bluetooth

GPS

MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, app-controlled engine, rider aids setup

Mobisat tracker

Carbon Chain cover Sup/Low

Carbon Air duct covers

Carbon Mudguard rear/front

Carbon Lower fairing right/left

Included Racing Kit