MV Agusta have announced a host of updates to their classic racer, the Superveloce, which will come in two variants, the standard Superveloce and Superveloce S.

For the 2021 Superveloce S a new white livery highlighted by spoked wheels with gold rims, paying tribute to the classic design in a lightweight and modern wheel. An Alcantara seat also adds to the classic theme.

An included Racing Kit offers a seat cowl for running a single-seat setup, as well as an Arrow triple-exit exhaust and dedicated ECU mapping for optimum performance. In comparison the standard Superveloce receives alloy-spoked wheels and the regular seat.

2021 updates are spread across the chassis, engine, gearbox and electronics, starting with redesigned frame plates that increase torsional and longitudinal stiffness. Updated to match are the front fork settings.

The three-cylinder with counter-rotating crankshaft provides 147 hp at 13,000 rpm and is Euro5 compliant, with internal friction reduction thanks to a DLC treatment on the new tappets and new titanium valve guides.

Also redesigned is the exhaust system, helping to boost torque and power, while meeting Euro5 standards. The injectors likewise are updated to handle an additional 0.5 bar of pressure, with ECU firmware further refined for precision throttle-management. Twin-flow oil radiators further assist cooling, with a five per cent increase in efficiency.

A more robust clutch basket is now featured, reducing mechanical sound alongside improvements in durability and is matched to the EAS 3.0 quickshifter which operates in both directions, ensuring the smoothest and most precise shifting thus far thanks to a new sensor.

A big part of the electronics update is the inclusion of a new IMU, from Milan-based e-Novia and designed specifically for MV Agusta as an all-Italian project. The addition now makes lean angle sensitive rider aids possible.

This is seen on the Continental ABS system, which was developed for MV Agusta and includes the cornering function, with traction control also further optimised to suit. FLC or Front Lift Control has also been revamped for better control rather than total prevention adding to the thrills, with Launch Control also included.

A 5.5 inch TFT display offers a premium readout for riders and communicates with the MV Ride App for further functionality, allowing all settings to be accessed, as well as various sharing and navigation features. Assisting in accessing that system is a new switchblock joystick.

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce updates

Euro5, low friction engine

New high pressure injectors

Redesigned exhaust

New IMU

Updated LC and FLC

New Cornering Continental ABS

Updated frame plates

Updated EAS 3.0 quickshift sensor

Revised fork settings

New twin-flow oil radiator