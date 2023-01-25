Nathan Harrison joins Honda Racing UK for the North West 200

Nathan Harrison will join the Honda Racing UK on a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to compete the 2023 North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, alongside team-mate John McGuinness.

26-year-old Harrison, replaces Glenn Irwin in the Louth based squad, and is no stranger to the north coast races where he claimed two top ten finishes at last year’s event on Quayside Hondas, posting a 10th place result in the Anchor Bar Superbike race and seventh in the CP Hire Superstock event.

Nathan Harrison

“To race alongside John and to ride in the Honda Racing UK team has always been a dream of mine. Coming from a Manx family that has always been involved in motorcycling, the TT has always been in my blood. Watching the TT as a child with John & Honda dominating, it made me want to be the next ‘John McGuinness’ and that was my full focus. I can’t thank Havier & Honda Racing UK enough for the opportunity. It’s only my second ever TT, so to be going into it on a great bike, with the best teammate I could ask for, will be an incredible experience. Hopefully, the long-term plan of where John can teach me things I may not know, learning from the team with the experience they have on the Fireblade and then my own progression, we can make small steps on last year to hopefully get me to that top step in the years to come. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my Mum and Dad for all their support and sacrifice over the years, my sponsors and supporters for sticking by me and helping me to get to this position where I have been given the fantastic opportunity.”

Returning to ride for the manufacturer, with whom he has amassed 16 of his 23 total TT wins, road racing royalty John McGuinness MBE will line up again in Honda Racing colours aboard the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Joining him for the 2023 campaign will be Manxman Nathan Harrison, a rising star of the roads.

As the most successful manufacturer to have raced at the TT, Honda is thrilled to continue its relationship with the ‘Morecambe Missile’ after their history-making year together in 2022 saw Honda celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fireblade, whilst John recorded his 100th TT start. The two combined are a proven winning combination and are now set to continue writing history together for another year.

John McGuinness

“Riding a Fireblade again at the TT last year was something special so it only felt right to continue for another year. I couldn’t feel more at home with the Honda team so I need to say a massive thank you to Harv and Neil. Celebrating 100 TT starts with the team and riding with that one-off livery and all of the history that we have was really something else. We also managed to crack the top 5 last year on the superbike, which was great, but I’m hungry for more. I just want to get started now and go racing again!”

The move sees the Honda Racing UK team once again reaffirms its commitment to the International Road Racing programme, competing the NW200 and Isle of Man TT in both the Superstock and Superbike classes during this year’s season.

Havier Beltran – Race Team Manager

“I’m extremely pleased that we have been able to retain John’s services for another year of racing on the roads at the NW200 and TT where we have such a strong history at both events. Welcoming him back into the fold in 2022 was fantastic and to witness John celebrating 100 TT starts and be a part of that history was brilliant for everyone involved. Continuing that relationship for another season and building on last year shows Honda’s commitment to international Road Racing. It also gives me great pleasure to welcome Nathan to the team. He had a remarkable breakthrough year in 2022 and has impressed me with the attitude that he has toward his racing. It will be great for him to learn from John and utilise all of his experience and expertise to build step by step. I’m excited to see what we can all achieve together in 2023.”