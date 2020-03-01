2020 MotoGP –  Qatar Moto2/Moto3 Test

The final day of the Moto2 and Moto3 Test at Losail International Circuit is done, with Jorge Navarro going fastest in the intermediate class and the lightweight class ending in a dead heat as both Ai Ogura and Filip Salač set the exact same laptime.

MotoGP Test Qatar Moto Navarro
Jorge Navarro – 2020 Moto2 Test Qatar

Moto2

In Moto2, Jorge Navarro pulled a tenth and a half clear of Remy Gardner on his ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team mount, as both continued to flex their 2020 pace. Fabio Di Giannantonio moved up into third as Speed Up chassis impressed once again on Sunday.

MotoGP Test Qatar Moto Schrötter
Marcel Schrötter – 2020 Moto2 Test Qatar

Most of the fast laps came late in the day, with the top 16 setting their quickest laps in Session 9. Marcel Schrötter was next up behind the top three as he made the most of his time attack, with Enea Bastianini completing the top five to do the same.

Sixth was another impressive performance from rookie superstar Aron Canet as the Aspar Team got their hands on the new Speed Up fairing, although teammate Hafizh Syahrin sent it down the road.

MotoGP Test Qatar Moto Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner was second overall for the final day, and sat third on the combined timesheets

Luca Marini was seventh, with Xavi Vierge, Lorenzo Baldassarri and Nicolo Bulega completing the top ten.

Moto3 Combined
Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Jorge NAVARRO SPEED UP 1m58.520
2 Jorge MARTIN KALEX +0.135
3 Remy GARDNER KALEX +0.144
4 Fabio DI GIANNANTON SPEED UP +0.311
5 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +0.408
6 Enea BASTIANINI KALEX +0.433
7 Aron CANET SPEED UP +0.540
8 Nicolo BULEGA KALEX +0.542
9 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +0.546
10 Luca MARINI KALEX +0.552
11 Xavi VIERGE KALEX +0.572
12 Lorenzo BALDASARRI KALEX +0.609
13 Thomas LUTHI KALEX +0.735
14 Edgar PONS KALEX +0.826
15 Hafizh SYAHRIN SPEED UP +0.857
16 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +0.860
17 Marco BEZZECCHI KALEX +0.870
18 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA KALEX +0.948
19 Hector GARZO KALEX +1.025
20 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +1.036
21 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +1.109
22 Stefano MANZI MV AGUSTA +1.218
23 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +1.244
24 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +1.365
25 Jesko RAFFIN NTS +1.394
26 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +1.462
27 Jake DIXON KALEX +1.610
28 Andi FARID IZDIHAR KALEX +2.175

Moto3

In Moto3, Ai Ogura, who was fastest in Jerez, ends the test with an identical laptime to Salač, who was fastest on Saturday, as the timesheets tightened up. Tony Arbolino was third quickest, only 0.024 back, with Tatsuki Suzuki completing a top four split by only 0.036.

MotoGP Test Qatar Moto Salač Moto
Filip Salac – 2020 Moto3 Test Qatar

It was almost a mock qualifying session to end the test, with many of the riders’ fastest laptimes set late on – but wind catching a few out, including Andrea Migno. But there was no big drama, and the stage is now set for the season opener.

Behind the incredibly tight top four, John McPhee took P5 as the veteran Scot once again showed good pace, with Albert Arenas and Raul Fernandez next up – and Arenas once again fastest KTM, with the same man on his tail. Dennis Foggia was eighth quickest, ahead of compatriot Celestino Vietti. Deniz Öncü once again completed the top ten and was the fastest rookie.

MotoGP Test Qatar Ogura Moto
Ai Ogura – 2020 Moto3 Test Qatar
Moto3 Combined
Pos Rider Motorcycle Time/Gap
1 Filip SALAC HONDA 2m04.892
2 Ai OGURA HONDA +0.519
3 Tony ARBOLINO HONDA +0.543
4 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.555
5 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +0.585
6 Gabriel RODRIGO HONDA +0.595
7 Jaume MASIA HONDA +0.648
8 John McPHEE HONDA +0.744
9 Albert ARENAS KTM +0.791
10 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +0.906
11 Sergio GARCIA HONDA +1.036
12 Deniz ONCU KTM +1.045
13 Celestino VIETTI KTM +1.066
14 Kaito TOBA KTM +1.219
15 Jeremy ALCOBA HONDA +1.319
16 Yuki KUNII HONDA +1.326
17 Romano FENATI HUSQVARNA +1.338
18 Darryn BINDER KTM +1.395
19 Alonso LOPEZ HUSQVARNA +1.418
20 Andrea MIGNO KTM +1.496
21 Ayumu SASAKI KTM +1.498
22 Davide PIZZOLI KTM +1.654
23 Niccolo ANTONELLI HONDA +1.665
24 Khairul Idham PAWI HONDA +1.681
25 Stefano NEPA KTM +1.894
26 Carlos TATAY KTM +1.901
27 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +1.910
28 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM +1.966
29 Ryusei YAMANAKA HONDA +1.969
30 Maximilian KOFLER KTM +2.457
31 Dirk GEIGER KTM +3.351

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR