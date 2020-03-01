2020 MotoGP – Qatar Moto2/Moto3 Test

The final day of the Moto2 and Moto3 Test at Losail International Circuit is done, with Jorge Navarro going fastest in the intermediate class and the lightweight class ending in a dead heat as both Ai Ogura and Filip Salač set the exact same laptime.

Moto2

In Moto2, Jorge Navarro pulled a tenth and a half clear of Remy Gardner on his ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team mount, as both continued to flex their 2020 pace. Fabio Di Giannantonio moved up into third as Speed Up chassis impressed once again on Sunday.

Most of the fast laps came late in the day, with the top 16 setting their quickest laps in Session 9. Marcel Schrötter was next up behind the top three as he made the most of his time attack, with Enea Bastianini completing the top five to do the same.

Sixth was another impressive performance from rookie superstar Aron Canet as the Aspar Team got their hands on the new Speed Up fairing, although teammate Hafizh Syahrin sent it down the road.

Luca Marini was seventh, with Xavi Vierge, Lorenzo Baldassarri and Nicolo Bulega completing the top ten.

Moto3 Combined

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge NAVARRO SPEED UP 1m58.520 2 Jorge MARTIN KALEX +0.135 3 Remy GARDNER KALEX +0.144 4 Fabio DI GIANNANTON SPEED UP +0.311 5 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +0.408 6 Enea BASTIANINI KALEX +0.433 7 Aron CANET SPEED UP +0.540 8 Nicolo BULEGA KALEX +0.542 9 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +0.546 10 Luca MARINI KALEX +0.552 11 Xavi VIERGE KALEX +0.572 12 Lorenzo BALDASARRI KALEX +0.609 13 Thomas LUTHI KALEX +0.735 14 Edgar PONS KALEX +0.826 15 Hafizh SYAHRIN SPEED UP +0.857 16 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +0.860 17 Marco BEZZECCHI KALEX +0.870 18 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA KALEX +0.948 19 Hector GARZO KALEX +1.025 20 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +1.036 21 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +1.109 22 Stefano MANZI MV AGUSTA +1.218 23 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +1.244 24 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +1.365 25 Jesko RAFFIN NTS +1.394 26 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +1.462 27 Jake DIXON KALEX +1.610 28 Andi FARID IZDIHAR KALEX +2.175

Moto3

In Moto3, Ai Ogura, who was fastest in Jerez, ends the test with an identical laptime to Salač, who was fastest on Saturday, as the timesheets tightened up. Tony Arbolino was third quickest, only 0.024 back, with Tatsuki Suzuki completing a top four split by only 0.036.

It was almost a mock qualifying session to end the test, with many of the riders’ fastest laptimes set late on – but wind catching a few out, including Andrea Migno. But there was no big drama, and the stage is now set for the season opener.

Behind the incredibly tight top four, John McPhee took P5 as the veteran Scot once again showed good pace, with Albert Arenas and Raul Fernandez next up – and Arenas once again fastest KTM, with the same man on his tail. Dennis Foggia was eighth quickest, ahead of compatriot Celestino Vietti. Deniz Öncü once again completed the top ten and was the fastest rookie.

Moto3 Combined