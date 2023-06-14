Tyres4Bikes 2023 NSW Short Course Road Race Championships

Round One

Images by Tom Foster

Round One of the Tyres4Bikes 2023 NSW Short Course Road Race Championships has been deemed a roaring success despite mixed weather. The event was held over the June 3-4 weekend, with nothing able to dampen the spirits of the North Coast Road Racers.

The dedicated team of organisers and dedicated members ensured the series kicked off with a great weekend of racing, with two more rounds planned for later this year.

Sensational weather welcomed everyone on Saturday, with a huge range of riders fronting up, including juniors, a non-competitive class, Motards, right through to the hard hitters in the Road Race Heavy category, all duking it out on a warm sunny track with plenty of traction.

While Saturday’s conditions were ideal, it was a total change on Sunday, where rain greeted the returning riders. There was no less enthusiasm on the grid and in the marshalling area, but lap times blew out and rider commitment was put to the test.

In the Road Race Heavy class Reece Cram was never headed, winning all seven races and collecting 175-points, well clear of Mick Carey on 132 and Ned Cain on 130, with Warwick Lee and Brenton Ford rounding out the class.

The Open Up to 500 cc class was won by Jason Piggott who just missed out on a clean sweep of the seven races, running second to Cram in Race Four. Piggott collected 170-points, Ned Cain the runner-up with 128 and Zac Orme third on 123.

Ned Cain won the Stock class, 170-points to Josgua Andrews’130, with Paul Slade just two-points in arrears on 128.

In the Lites it was Paul Slade sweeping the overall, ahead of Paul Hines (134) and Warwick Lee (127).

The Motard class was tighter-fought, Jason Piggott the eventual victor on 154 points, however Zac Orme was second on 133 and Bredd Judge looked strong but settled for third on 106-points, despite two race wins.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

In the Superlites Paul Slade took the overall on 163-points, ahead of Ned Cain and Malcome Dobbie both tied on 130-points, and Lily Warner topped Juniors.

The end of a sensational weekend of racing marked the start of another fantastic Short Course Road Racing NSW Championship. Round two returns to Lismore Raceway to run in the reverse direction on August 5/6, with the series concluding on September 9/10 at the Grafton Hill Climb circuit.

Steve Smith – Tyres4Bikes Business Principal

“Tyres4Bikes loves to support riding of any kind, but at this level, where riders start from the very basics, get little or no sponsorship, and are out there for the love of it… Tyres4Bikes is very keen to support that. Giving Australian juniors a chance to get on a track and experience real road racing is important, too. It’s not easy for kids to get that kind of experience here. The Europeans have excellent feeder series for juniors, but young Australian hopefuls don’t have so many opportunities. It’s amazing how many Australians are riding at international level when you think about it. Tyres4Bikes is thrilled to be able to make a contribution to the future of Australian road racing, and to be involved with a great club like North Coast Road Racers.”

Road Race Heavy Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 1 Reece Cram 175 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 2 Mick Carey 132 18 18 18 18 20 20 20 3 Ned Cain 130 20 20 20 20 16 18 16 4 Warwick Lee 121 17 17 17 17 18 17 18 5 Brenton Ford 114 16 16 16 16 17 16 17

Road Race Open Up to 500 cc Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 1 Jason Piggott 170 25 25 25 20 25 25 25 2 Ned Cain 128 18 17 17 18 20 20 18 3 Zac Orme 123 17 18 18 16 17 17 20 4 Reece Cram 119 20 20 20 25 16 18 – 5 Michael Boyd 67 – 16 16 17 18 – – 6 Warwick Lee 16 16 – – – – – –

Stock Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 1 Ned Cain 170 25 25 25 25 25 20 25 2 Joshua Andrews 130 18 20 20 20 20 17 15 3 Paul Slade 128 20 18 18 18 18 18 18 4 Brett Judge 125 16 17 15 15 17 25 20 5 Paul Hines 112 14 16 17 16 16 16 17 6 Neville Cain 96 17 15 13 13 14 13 11 7 Howard Furner 91 13 14 12 12 12 14 14 8 Ken Andrews 84 – 12 14 14 13 15 16 9 Andy Laughton 77 11 10 10 11 11 12 12 10 Darryl Maguire 76 15 13 16 17 15 – – 11 Nick Wilkins 69 10 9 9 9 9 10 13 12 Tom Foster 65 12 11 11 10 10 11 –

Road Race Lites Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 1 Paul Slade 175 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 2 Paul Hines 134 20 20 20 20 18 20 16 3 Warwick Lee 127 18 18 18 18 20 17 18 4 Brenton Ford 111 15 16 16 15 16 16 17 5 Darryl Maguire 85 17 17 17 17 17 – – 6 Mick Carey 70 16 – – 16 – 18 20

Motard Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 1 Jason Piggott 154 25 16 18 25 25 25 20 2 Zac Orme 133 18 20 20 15 17 18 25 3 Brett Judge 106 20 25 25 16 20 – – 4 Dean Marsh 102 15 15 16 20 16 20 – 5 Michael Boyd 85 16 17 17 17 18 – – 6 Donny Henderson-Smith 68 17 18 15 18 – – –

Superlites Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 1 Paul Slade 163 25 20 18 25 25 25 25 2 Ned Cain 130 18 18 20 18 18 18 20 3 Malcolm Dobbie 130 20 25 25 20 20 20 – 4 Joshua Andrews 117 17 16 16 16 17 17 18 5 Mick Carey 99 16 15 13 14 13 13 15 6 Howard Furner 96 14 14 12 12 14 14 16 7 Paul Hines 93 12 17 17 17 – 16 14 8 Ken Andrews 88 – 12 15 13 16 15 17 9 Neville Cain 84 15 13 14 15 15 12 – 10 Tom Foster 47 13 11 – 11 12 – – 11 Andy Laughton 10 – 10 – – – – –

Junior Overall Results