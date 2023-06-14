Tyres4Bikes 2023 NSW Short Course Road Race Championships
Round One
Images by Tom Foster
Round One of the Tyres4Bikes 2023 NSW Short Course Road Race Championships has been deemed a roaring success despite mixed weather. The event was held over the June 3-4 weekend, with nothing able to dampen the spirits of the North Coast Road Racers.
The dedicated team of organisers and dedicated members ensured the series kicked off with a great weekend of racing, with two more rounds planned for later this year.
Sensational weather welcomed everyone on Saturday, with a huge range of riders fronting up, including juniors, a non-competitive class, Motards, right through to the hard hitters in the Road Race Heavy category, all duking it out on a warm sunny track with plenty of traction.
While Saturday’s conditions were ideal, it was a total change on Sunday, where rain greeted the returning riders. There was no less enthusiasm on the grid and in the marshalling area, but lap times blew out and rider commitment was put to the test.
In the Road Race Heavy class Reece Cram was never headed, winning all seven races and collecting 175-points, well clear of Mick Carey on 132 and Ned Cain on 130, with Warwick Lee and Brenton Ford rounding out the class.
The Open Up to 500 cc class was won by Jason Piggott who just missed out on a clean sweep of the seven races, running second to Cram in Race Four. Piggott collected 170-points, Ned Cain the runner-up with 128 and Zac Orme third on 123.
Ned Cain won the Stock class, 170-points to Josgua Andrews’130, with Paul Slade just two-points in arrears on 128.
In the Lites it was Paul Slade sweeping the overall, ahead of Paul Hines (134) and Warwick Lee (127).
The Motard class was tighter-fought, Jason Piggott the eventual victor on 154 points, however Zac Orme was second on 133 and Bredd Judge looked strong but settled for third on 106-points, despite two race wins.
In the Superlites Paul Slade took the overall on 163-points, ahead of Ned Cain and Malcome Dobbie both tied on 130-points, and Lily Warner topped Juniors.
The end of a sensational weekend of racing marked the start of another fantastic Short Course Road Racing NSW Championship. Round two returns to Lismore Raceway to run in the reverse direction on August 5/6, with the series concluding on September 9/10 at the Grafton Hill Climb circuit.
Steve Smith – Tyres4Bikes Business Principal
“Tyres4Bikes loves to support riding of any kind, but at this level, where riders start from the very basics, get little or no sponsorship, and are out there for the love of it… Tyres4Bikes is very keen to support that. Giving Australian juniors a chance to get on a track and experience real road racing is important, too. It’s not easy for kids to get that kind of experience here. The Europeans have excellent feeder series for juniors, but young Australian hopefuls don’t have so many opportunities. It’s amazing how many Australians are riding at international level when you think about it. Tyres4Bikes is thrilled to be able to make a contribution to the future of Australian road racing, and to be involved with a great club like North Coast Road Racers.”
Road Race Heavy Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|1
|Reece Cram
|175
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Mick Carey
|132
|18
|18
|18
|18
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Ned Cain
|130
|20
|20
|20
|20
|16
|18
|16
|4
|Warwick Lee
|121
|17
|17
|17
|17
|18
|17
|18
|5
|Brenton Ford
|114
|16
|16
|16
|16
|17
|16
|17
Road Race Open Up to 500 cc Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|1
|Jason Piggott
|170
|25
|25
|25
|20
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Ned Cain
|128
|18
|17
|17
|18
|20
|20
|18
|3
|Zac Orme
|123
|17
|18
|18
|16
|17
|17
|20
|4
|Reece Cram
|119
|20
|20
|20
|25
|16
|18
|–
|5
|Michael Boyd
|67
|–
|16
|16
|17
|18
|–
|–
|6
|Warwick Lee
|16
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Stock Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|1
|Ned Cain
|170
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|20
|25
|2
|Joshua Andrews
|130
|18
|20
|20
|20
|20
|17
|15
|3
|Paul Slade
|128
|20
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|4
|Brett Judge
|125
|16
|17
|15
|15
|17
|25
|20
|5
|Paul Hines
|112
|14
|16
|17
|16
|16
|16
|17
|6
|Neville Cain
|96
|17
|15
|13
|13
|14
|13
|11
|7
|Howard Furner
|91
|13
|14
|12
|12
|12
|14
|14
|8
|Ken Andrews
|84
|–
|12
|14
|14
|13
|15
|16
|9
|Andy Laughton
|77
|11
|10
|10
|11
|11
|12
|12
|10
|Darryl Maguire
|76
|15
|13
|16
|17
|15
|–
|–
|11
|Nick Wilkins
|69
|10
|9
|9
|9
|9
|10
|13
|12
|Tom Foster
|65
|12
|11
|11
|10
|10
|11
|–
Road Race Lites Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|1
|Paul Slade
|175
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Paul Hines
|134
|20
|20
|20
|20
|18
|20
|16
|3
|Warwick Lee
|127
|18
|18
|18
|18
|20
|17
|18
|4
|Brenton Ford
|111
|15
|16
|16
|15
|16
|16
|17
|5
|Darryl Maguire
|85
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|–
|–
|6
|Mick Carey
|70
|16
|–
|–
|16
|–
|18
|20
Motard Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|1
|Jason Piggott
|154
|25
|16
|18
|25
|25
|25
|20
|2
|Zac Orme
|133
|18
|20
|20
|15
|17
|18
|25
|3
|Brett Judge
|106
|20
|25
|25
|16
|20
|–
|–
|4
|Dean Marsh
|102
|15
|15
|16
|20
|16
|20
|–
|5
|Michael Boyd
|85
|16
|17
|17
|17
|18
|–
|–
|6
|Donny Henderson-Smith
|68
|17
|18
|15
|18
|–
|–
|–
Superlites Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|1
|Paul Slade
|163
|25
|20
|18
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Ned Cain
|130
|18
|18
|20
|18
|18
|18
|20
|3
|Malcolm Dobbie
|130
|20
|25
|25
|20
|20
|20
|–
|4
|Joshua Andrews
|117
|17
|16
|16
|16
|17
|17
|18
|5
|Mick Carey
|99
|16
|15
|13
|14
|13
|13
|15
|6
|Howard Furner
|96
|14
|14
|12
|12
|14
|14
|16
|7
|Paul Hines
|93
|12
|17
|17
|17
|–
|16
|14
|8
|Ken Andrews
|88
|–
|12
|15
|13
|16
|15
|17
|9
|Neville Cain
|84
|15
|13
|14
|15
|15
|12
|–
|10
|Tom Foster
|47
|13
|11
|–
|11
|12
|–
|–
|11
|Andy Laughton
|10
|–
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Junior Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|1
|Lily Warner
|175
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25