Quarantine restrictions cull any chance of a timely return to competition

Today’s new restrictions put in place by the Queensland and South Australian Governments have effectively brought Motorcycling Australia’s efforts to kick-start national level motorcycle racing across to a screaming halt in one foul swoop.

It is now a foregone conclusion that the scheduled second round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island in late July will not go ahead.

With so many competitors based out of Queensland in particular, the new restrictions placed on them by their government would see them have to enter a hotel based quarantine scheme for 14 days on their return home, at their own expense.

This will force M.A.’s hand and we can expect an official announcement to be made tomorrow, July 1, that ASBK Round Two will be postponed until a later date.

Round three was also to be held in Victoria and had been slated for the weekend of September 13. One would imagine that, subject to restrictions being lifted over the next two months, the Winton date will become the second round of the 2020 series.

The 2020 MX Nationals were to get underway in Queensland on August 9th, the chances of that happening I would say are slim to none.

AORC competition was set to reconvene in South Australia on the first weekend of August and again, the chances of that happening are pretty much nil.

In reality, if these new restrictions are left in place for another month or more, the chances of being able to run national championships across any racing discipline are becoming more and more remote.