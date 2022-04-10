2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 13 – Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main One

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb missed this 13th round of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship after suffering a practice crash that left him pretty banged up while training in Florida earlier in the week.

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Marvin Musquin, Vince Friese and Malcolm Stewart while championship leader Eli Tomac got squeezed out at turn one and was down in seventh place when the opening moto got underway.

Dean Wilson had a big crash a couple of minutes into the race that saw him curled up on the concrete next to the track until he was attended to by the medical crew.

Eli Tomac was fourth by half-race distance and looking for a way past Malcolm Stewart ,but the Husqvarna rider managed to hold Tomac out all the way to the flag to secure that third place.

Chase Sexton was the clear victor over Marvin Musquin.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +04.044 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +05.119 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +07.082 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +18.114 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +33.513 7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +34.426 8 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +36.473 9 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +48.784 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +52.072 11 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R 14 Laps 12 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +05.975 13 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +06.854 14 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +07.319 15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +27.012 16 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 +38.665 17 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 13 Laps 18 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 +02.017 19 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R 12 Laps 20 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F 11 Laps 21 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 22 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 RE DNF

450 Main Two

Marvin Musquin took the early lead in the second 450 Main of the night ahead of Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Vince Friese.

Tomac again not getting away too well and left himself with plenty of work to do. Malcolm Stewart went down pretty hard after clipping a tough-block.

Jason Anderson chased Musquin down and challenged for the lead a few times before the halfway mark but Musquin responded to stretch away again.

A pretty dominant win for Musquin that he celebrated with a heel-clicker over the line after fending off those earlier advances from Anderson.

Chase Sexton was a fairly lonely third while Tomac was a further 13-seconds behind in fourth. Justin Barcia fifth, ahead of Justin Brayton and Vince Friese.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 15 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +05.565 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE +07.028 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +20.020 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +22.755 6 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +38.932 7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +41.830 8 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:03.661 9 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 14 Laps 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +07.036 11 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +09.555 12 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +15.879 13 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +25.329 14 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R +30.781 15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +42.307 16 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 +49.647 17 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 13 Laps 18 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 9 Laps 19 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 3 Laps 20 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 2 Laps 21 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F DNS 22 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 RE DNS

450 Main Three

Eli Tomac finally got a good start and took the hole-shot ahead of Musquin and Anderson. Malcolm Stewart was fourth, Barcia fifth and Brayton sixth.

Chase Sexton worked his way forward as the laps progressed, passing Brayton, Barcia, Stewart and Anderson to move up to third place with seven-minutes left on the clock. Tomac led Musquin by three-seconds at this almost halfway juncture.

Tomac went on to take the win over Musquin but second place for the KTM man was enough to earn him the round victory ahead of Chase Sexton.

Marvin Musquin – Overall Winner

“It’s tough to win the Triple Crowns but my starts were awesome and the riding was good, I was trying to apply the best technique as possible. This track was awesome today, super technical, and I enjoyed it so much. I knew I needed to get a good start to win and that’s what I did. I was just trying to be consistent, as always. It was a fun race!”

Tomac’s 21-points for third overall extended his lead over Jason Anderson out to 56-points. With only four rounds now remaining it is safe to say that Tomac is on course for his second 450 AMA Supercross Championship victory.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 15 Laps 2 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +06.845 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE +10.686 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +15.830 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +22.123 6 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +26.032 7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +43.235 8 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 +50.513 9 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:02.129 10 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 14 Laps 11 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +02.849 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +04.133 13 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +04.650 14 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +12.414 15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +37.926 16 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R +52.448 17 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 13 Laps 18 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F 2 Laps 19 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 +02.274 20 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 DNF 21 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F DNS 22 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 RE DNS

450 Video Highlights

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 2 1 2 26 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE 1 3 3 23 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 4 4 1 21 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 6 2 5 19 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 5 5 4 18 6 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 7 7 7 17 7 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 8 6 10 16 8 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 9 8 9 15 9 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 3 19 6 14 10 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 17 9 8 13 11 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R 11 12 11 12 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 13 10 12 11 13 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 12 13 14 10 14 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F 10 11 18 9 15 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 14 18 13 8 16 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 15 15 15 7 17 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R 19 14 16 6 18 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 16 16 19 5 19 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 18 17 17 4 20 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 21 20 20 3 21 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F 20 21 21 2 22 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 RE 22 22 22 1

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 13 of 17)

Pos Rider Home Points 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 302 2 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 246 3 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 240 4 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 235 5 Marvin Musquin Corona, CA 232 6 Cooper Webb Newport, NC 208 7 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL 206 8 Dean Wilson Murrieta, CA 152 9 Dylan Ferrandis Tallahassee, FL 141 10 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 133 11 Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ 125 12 Justin Brayton Charlotte, NC 116 13 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL 101 14 Justin Bogle Wesley Chapel, FL 98 15 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 97 16 Vince Friese Menifee, CA 81 17 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 69 18 Justin Starling Deland, FL 65 19 Cade Clason Chesterfield, SC 64 20 Alex Martin Clermont, FL 62 21 Ryan Breece Athol, ID 61 22 Max Anstie Wesley Chapel, FL 55 23 Mitchell Oldenburg Aledo, TX 51 24 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 35 25 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS 30 26 Joey Savatgy Clermont, FL 27 27 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 23 28 Logan Karnow Amherst, OH 21 29 Joan Cros Manlleu, BC 15 30 Alex Ray Milan, TN 14 31 Josh Hill Huntersville, NC 13 32 Justin Rodbell Prince Frederick, MD 12 33 Tristan Lane Port Orange, FL 11 34 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT 8 35 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO 8 36 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA 5 37 John Short Pilot Point, TX 3 38 Brandon Scharer Chesterfield, SC 1 39 Scott Meshey Zephyrhills, FL 1 40 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA 1

250 Main One

The big news heading into this round was that Cameron McAdoo would not contest the round due to a shoulder injury he suffered in St. Louis. McAdoo had provided the fiercest competition for Jett this season and looked likely to be the only rider with enough speed and consistency to challenge the young Aussie for the title.

Jett Lawrence took out the opening 250 race of the night in dominant fashion after coming from ninth through to the win after many of his competitors made mistakes.

RJ Hampshire had been quickest in qualifying but had to settle for second place after passing Mitch Oldenburg late in the race. Hampshire also set the fastest lap of the race.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 12 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +05.321 3 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +07.225 4 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F +11.402 5 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +14.283 6 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +19.926 7 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R +24.027 8 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F +26.142 9 Michael Hicks KTM 250 SX-F +39.166 10 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F +40.706 11 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 +43.847 12 John Short Honda CRF250R +45.265 13 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +46.829 14 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +52.248 15 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +54.254 16 Aj Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 11 Laps 17 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +07.780 18 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 +11.262 19 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +13.614 20 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 10 Laps 21 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F DNF 22 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 DNS

250 Main Two

RJ Hampshire was not allowing Jett Lawrence any early advantage in the second Main, squeezing the Aussie out in turn one, to take an early lead, before a mistake in the whoops allowed Mitch Oldenburg through to the lead, while Jett was third. Pierce Brown meanwhile pulled over with a bike problem.

Jett Lawrence worked his way past Oldenburg for second place a couple of minutes into the race. RJ Hampshire was leading by just over a second at this juncture but then a red flag came out after Kyle Peters crashed heavily, and riders were sent back to the gates for a re-start. Peters was stretchered off the track but was conscious.

RJ Hampshire once again scored the holeshot ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith while Jett Lawrence was stuck in the pack. Jett quickly worked his way up to fourth but was three-seconds behind Hampshire with eight minutes left on the shot clock.

It only took Jett a couple of minutes to catch and then pass Hampshire but the Husky man came right back at him. Eventually though Jett broke away and went on to take his second victory of the night.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 12 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +06.486 3 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +13.232 4 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F +14.158 5 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +14.523 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +25.579 7 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 +28.354 8 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F +33.537 9 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +36.642 10 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +38.756 11 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F +41.102 12 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +43.602 13 John Short Honda CRF250R +51.143 14 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 +56.929 15 Michael Hicks KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 16 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +04.000 17 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +05.927 18 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +07.513 19 Aj Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +11.451 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +19.180 21 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R DNS 22 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F DNS

250 Main Three

Jett Lawrence fell early in the third and final 250 contest of the night and was down in 20th position with eight-minutes left on the clock. RJ Hampshire was leading the race at this point with a small advantage over Pierce Brown, while Phil Nicoletti was in third ahead of Kyle Chisholm and Mitch Oldenburg.

Pierce Brown took the lead from Hampshire and started to build a gap over the Husky rider. Jett Lawrence was up to 13th place with five-minutes left on the shot clock, but more than 20-seconds behind the race leader.

Pierce Brown had a handy advantage over Hampshire but a small fall allowed Hampshire to regain the advantage. Brown slipped to fourth due to that mistake, Nicoletti up to second and Chisholm third.

Lawrence was up to tenth with three-minutes left on the clock. The youngster not taking any risks while overtaking other riders, patient enough to wait for the right opportunity. By the last lap board Lawrence was up to sixth and then chased down Brown for fifth before the flag.

It was an emotional victory for RJ Hampshire, with Phil Nicoletti second, Kyle Chisholm third.

That victory also earned Hampshire the round win ahead of Lawrence and Oldenburg third.

RJ Hampshire – Round Winner

“This is unreal. This has haunted me for so long, I can’t even get words out. I had good times in practice and felt a lot more comfortable on the bike. My starts tonight were unreal and you could tell we made a lot of progress because I holeshot every time I was on the track and led a lot of laps. I’m just so dang stoked for the team to finally get one of these. Big thanks to the guys that have been putting in the work behind the scenes. We put it together tonight, it was our night.”

With McAdoo out with injury, Jett’s 23-points for second extends his championship lead over McAdoo out to 34-points. RJ Hampshire is in third, seven-points behind McAdoo, and a single point ahead of Jordon Smith.

Next weekend in Atlanta we have the first of what will be two East-West showdowns for the season. Including the showdowns, there are three more points scoring opportunities for both the 250 East and 250 West competitions. In the 250 West contest Christian Craig leads Hunter Lawrence by 26-points.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Ride Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 12 Laps 2 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +03.838 3 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F +06.189 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +10.065 5 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +18.392 6 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +22.268 7 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +22.981 8 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 +30.924 9 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F +34.638 10 John Short Honda CRF250R +35.666 11 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +37.834 12 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +41.813 13 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 +43.123 14 Michael Hicks KTM 250 SX-F +45.313 15 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F +46.266 16 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +47.678 17 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +55.311 18 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 19 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 20 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 2 Laps 21 Aj Catanzaro Honda CRF250R DNS 22 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R DNS

250 Video Highlights

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 2 2 1 26 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 1 1 5 23 3 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 3 3 4 21 4 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F 4 4 3 19 5 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 5 10 2 18 6 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R 6 5 11 17 7 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F 8 8 9 16 8 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 18 7 8 15 9 John Short Honda CRF250R 12 13 10 14 10 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F 10 11 15 13 11 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 22 9 7 12 12 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 20 6 12 11 13 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 11 14 13 10 14 Michael Hicks KTM 250 SX-F 9 15 14 9 15 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R 13 12 16 8 16 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 21 22 6 7 17 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 17 16 17 6 18 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R 7 21 22 5 19 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 14 20 18 4 20 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 15 18 20 3 21 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 19 17 19 2 22 Aj Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 16 19 21 1

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 East Championship Standings