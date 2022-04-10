2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 13 – Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Main One
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb missed this 13th round of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship after suffering a practice crash that left him pretty banged up while training in Florida earlier in the week.
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Marvin Musquin, Vince Friese and Malcolm Stewart while championship leader Eli Tomac got squeezed out at turn one and was down in seventh place when the opening moto got underway.
Dean Wilson had a big crash a couple of minutes into the race that saw him curled up on the concrete next to the track until he was attended to by the medical crew.
Eli Tomac was fourth by half-race distance and looking for a way past Malcolm Stewart ,but the Husqvarna rider managed to hold Tomac out all the way to the flag to secure that third place.
Chase Sexton was the clear victor over Marvin Musquin.
450 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|15 Laps
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+04.044
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+05.119
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+07.082
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+18.114
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+33.513
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+34.426
|8
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+36.473
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+48.784
|10
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+52.072
|11
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|14 Laps
|12
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+05.975
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+06.854
|14
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+07.319
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+27.012
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|+38.665
|17
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|13 Laps
|18
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+02.017
|19
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|12 Laps
|20
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11 Laps
|21
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|22
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|DNF
450 Main Two
Marvin Musquin took the early lead in the second 450 Main of the night ahead of Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Vince Friese.
Tomac again not getting away too well and left himself with plenty of work to do. Malcolm Stewart went down pretty hard after clipping a tough-block.
Jason Anderson chased Musquin down and challenged for the lead a few times before the halfway mark but Musquin responded to stretch away again.
A pretty dominant win for Musquin that he celebrated with a heel-clicker over the line after fending off those earlier advances from Anderson.
Chase Sexton was a fairly lonely third while Tomac was a further 13-seconds behind in fourth. Justin Barcia fifth, ahead of Justin Brayton and Vince Friese.
450 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|15 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+05.565
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|+07.028
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+20.020
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+22.755
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+38.932
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+41.830
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+1:03.661
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|14 Laps
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+07.036
|11
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+09.555
|12
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.879
|13
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+25.329
|14
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|+30.781
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+42.307
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.647
|17
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|13 Laps
|18
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9 Laps
|19
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|3 Laps
|20
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|2 Laps
|21
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNS
|22
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|DNS
450 Main Three
Eli Tomac finally got a good start and took the hole-shot ahead of Musquin and Anderson. Malcolm Stewart was fourth, Barcia fifth and Brayton sixth.
Chase Sexton worked his way forward as the laps progressed, passing Brayton, Barcia, Stewart and Anderson to move up to third place with seven-minutes left on the clock. Tomac led Musquin by three-seconds at this almost halfway juncture.
Tomac went on to take the win over Musquin but second place for the KTM man was enough to earn him the round victory ahead of Chase Sexton.
Marvin Musquin – Overall Winner
“It’s tough to win the Triple Crowns but my starts were awesome and the riding was good, I was trying to apply the best technique as possible. This track was awesome today, super technical, and I enjoyed it so much. I knew I needed to get a good start to win and that’s what I did. I was just trying to be consistent, as always. It was a fun race!”
Tomac’s 21-points for third overall extended his lead over Jason Anderson out to 56-points. With only four rounds now remaining it is safe to say that Tomac is on course for his second 450 AMA Supercross Championship victory.
450 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|15 Laps
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+06.845
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|+10.686
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+15.830
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+22.123
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+26.032
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+43.235
|8
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+50.513
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+1:02.129
|10
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|14 Laps
|11
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|+02.849
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+04.133
|13
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+04.650
|14
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+12.414
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+37.926
|16
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|+52.448
|17
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|13 Laps
|18
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2 Laps
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|+02.274
|20
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNF
|21
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNS
|22
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|DNS
450 Video Highlights
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|1
|2
|26
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|1
|3
|3
|23
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|4
|1
|21
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|2
|5
|19
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|5
|5
|4
|18
|6
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|7
|7
|17
|7
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|6
|10
|16
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|8
|9
|15
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|3
|19
|6
|14
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|17
|9
|8
|13
|11
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|11
|12
|11
|12
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|10
|12
|11
|13
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|12
|13
|14
|10
|14
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|11
|18
|9
|15
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14
|18
|13
|8
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|15
|15
|15
|7
|17
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|19
|14
|16
|6
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|16
|16
|19
|5
|19
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|18
|17
|17
|4
|20
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|21
|20
|20
|3
|21
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|20
|21
|21
|2
|22
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE 22
|22
|22
|1
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 13 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Home
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|302
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|246
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|240
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|235
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|232
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
|7
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|206
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Murrieta, CA
|152
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|141
|10
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|133
|11
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|125
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Charlotte, NC
|116
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|101
|14
|Justin Bogle
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|98
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|97
|16
|Vince Friese
|Menifee, CA
|81
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|69
|18
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|65
|19
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|64
|20
|Alex Martin
|Clermont, FL
|62
|21
|Ryan Breece
|Athol, ID
|61
|22
|Max Anstie
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|55
|23
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Aledo, TX
|51
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|35
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|30
|26
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|27
|27
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|23
|28
|Logan Karnow
|Amherst, OH
|21
|29
|Joan Cros
|Manlleu, BC
|15
|30
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|14
|31
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|13
|32
|Justin Rodbell
|Prince Frederick, MD
|12
|33
|Tristan Lane
|Port Orange, FL
|11
|34
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|8
|35
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|8
|36
|Adam Enticknap
|Lompoc, CA
|5
|37
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|3
|38
|Brandon Scharer
|Chesterfield, SC
|1
|39
|Scott Meshey
|Zephyrhills, FL
|1
|40
|Austin Politelli
|Murrieta, CA
|1
250 Main One
The big news heading into this round was that Cameron McAdoo would not contest the round due to a shoulder injury he suffered in St. Louis. McAdoo had provided the fiercest competition for Jett this season and looked likely to be the only rider with enough speed and consistency to challenge the young Aussie for the title.
Jett Lawrence took out the opening 250 race of the night in dominant fashion after coming from ninth through to the win after many of his competitors made mistakes.
RJ Hampshire had been quickest in qualifying but had to settle for second place after passing Mitch Oldenburg late in the race. Hampshire also set the fastest lap of the race.
250 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|12 Laps
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+05.321
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+07.225
|4
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+11.402
|5
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+14.283
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.926
|7
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.027
|8
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+26.142
|9
|Michael Hicks
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+39.166
|10
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+40.706
|11
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX250
|+43.847
|12
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.265
|13
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|+46.829
|14
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+52.248
|15
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda CRF250R
|+54.254
|16
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|11 Laps
|17
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+07.780
|18
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+11.262
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.614
|20
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10 Laps
|21
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|DNF
|22
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|DNS
250 Main Two
RJ Hampshire was not allowing Jett Lawrence any early advantage in the second Main, squeezing the Aussie out in turn one, to take an early lead, before a mistake in the whoops allowed Mitch Oldenburg through to the lead, while Jett was third. Pierce Brown meanwhile pulled over with a bike problem.
Jett Lawrence worked his way past Oldenburg for second place a couple of minutes into the race. RJ Hampshire was leading by just over a second at this juncture but then a red flag came out after Kyle Peters crashed heavily, and riders were sent back to the gates for a re-start. Peters was stretchered off the track but was conscious.
RJ Hampshire once again scored the holeshot ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith while Jett Lawrence was stuck in the pack. Jett quickly worked his way up to fourth but was three-seconds behind Hampshire with eight minutes left on the shot clock.
It only took Jett a couple of minutes to catch and then pass Hampshire but the Husky man came right back at him. Eventually though Jett broke away and went on to take his second victory of the night.
250 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|12 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+06.486
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.232
|4
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+14.158
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|+14.523
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+25.579
|7
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+28.354
|8
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+33.537
|9
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+36.642
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+38.756
|11
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.102
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.602
|13
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+51.143
|14
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX250
|+56.929
|15
|Michael Hicks
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11 Laps
|16
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+04.000
|17
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+05.927
|18
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda CRF250R
|+07.513
|19
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+11.451
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.180
|21
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|22
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|DNS
250 Main Three
Jett Lawrence fell early in the third and final 250 contest of the night and was down in 20th position with eight-minutes left on the clock. RJ Hampshire was leading the race at this point with a small advantage over Pierce Brown, while Phil Nicoletti was in third ahead of Kyle Chisholm and Mitch Oldenburg.
Pierce Brown took the lead from Hampshire and started to build a gap over the Husky rider. Jett Lawrence was up to 13th place with five-minutes left on the shot clock, but more than 20-seconds behind the race leader.
Pierce Brown had a handy advantage over Hampshire but a small fall allowed Hampshire to regain the advantage. Brown slipped to fourth due to that mistake, Nicoletti up to second and Chisholm third.
Lawrence was up to tenth with three-minutes left on the clock. The youngster not taking any risks while overtaking other riders, patient enough to wait for the right opportunity. By the last lap board Lawrence was up to sixth and then chased down Brown for fifth before the flag.
It was an emotional victory for RJ Hampshire, with Phil Nicoletti second, Kyle Chisholm third.
That victory also earned Hampshire the round win ahead of Lawrence and Oldenburg third.
RJ Hampshire – Round Winner
“This is unreal. This has haunted me for so long, I can’t even get words out. I had good times in practice and felt a lot more comfortable on the bike. My starts tonight were unreal and you could tell we made a lot of progress because I holeshot every time I was on the track and led a lot of laps. I’m just so dang stoked for the team to finally get one of these. Big thanks to the guys that have been putting in the work behind the scenes. We put it together tonight, it was our night.”
With McAdoo out with injury, Jett’s 23-points for second extends his championship lead over McAdoo out to 34-points. RJ Hampshire is in third, seven-points behind McAdoo, and a single point ahead of Jordon Smith.
Next weekend in Atlanta we have the first of what will be two East-West showdowns for the season. Including the showdowns, there are three more points scoring opportunities for both the 250 East and 250 West competitions. In the 250 West contest Christian Craig leads Hunter Lawrence by 26-points.
250 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Ride
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|12 Laps
|2
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+03.838
|3
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.189
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.065
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+18.392
|6
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+22.268
|7
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+22.981
|8
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+30.924
|9
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+34.638
|10
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+35.666
|11
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|+37.834
|12
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+41.813
|13
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX250
|+43.123
|14
|Michael Hicks
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+45.313
|15
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.266
|16
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|+47.678
|17
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+55.311
|18
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11 Laps
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|7 Laps
|20
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda CRF250R
|2 Laps
|21
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
|22
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
250 Video Highlights
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|2
|1
|26
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|1
|1
|5
|23
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|3
|4
|21
|4
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|4
|3
|19
|5
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|10
|2
|18
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|5
|11
|17
|7
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|8
|9
|16
|8
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna FC 250
|18
|7
|8
|15
|9
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|12
|13
|10
|14
|10
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|11
|15
|13
|11
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|22
|9
|7
|12
|12
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|20
|6
|12
|11
|13
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX250
|11
|14
|13
|10
|14
|Michael Hicks
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|15
|14
|9
|15
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|12
|16
|8
|16
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|21
|22
|6
|7
|17
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|16
|17
|6
|18
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|21
|22
|5
|19
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|20
|18
|4
|20
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda CRF250R
|15
|18
|20
|3
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|19
|17
|19
|2
|22
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|16
|19
|21
|1
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 East Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Home
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|148
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|107
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Ochlocknee, GA
|95
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|94
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Indian Trail, NC
|92
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Aledo, TX
|89
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|76
|9
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|71
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|11
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|63
|12
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|61
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|46
|14
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|44
|15
|Jeremy Martin
|Rochester, MN
|42
|16
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|41
|17
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|39
|18
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|30
|19
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|25
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|25
|21
|Jarrett Frye
|Mechanicsville, MD
|23
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|Kissimmee, FL
|21
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|19
|24
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|17
|25
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|16
|26
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|15
|27
|Lance Kobusch
|Malakoff, TX
|15
|28
|Ramyller Alves
|Coconut Creek, FL
|13
|29
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|8
|30
|Jack Chambers
|Auburndale, FL
|8
|31
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|8
|32
|Brock Papi
|CLERMONT, FL
|6
|33
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|4
|34
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|4
|35
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|3
|36
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|2
|37
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|2
|38
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|1
|39
|Luca Marsalisi
|Cairo, GA
|1
|40
|Aj Catanzaro
|Reston, VA
|1