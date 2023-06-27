2024 Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles have just revealed two new single-cylinder, small capacity LAMS options, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. These new models are expected to arrive at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The bikes will debut a new TR-Series engine, a fuel injected liquid-cooled 398 cc single-cylinder, producing 29.4 kW and 37.5 Nm of torque at 8000 and 6500 rpm respectively.

A four-valve DOHC cylinder head houses finger-follower valve-train and uses DLC coatings. The engine is powder-coated black and features machined cooling fins.

A six-speed gearbox is what we’d expect to see in 2023, alongside a torque-assist (slipper) clutch.

A new hybrid spine/perimeter tubular steel frame is used, with bolt-on sub-frame and aluminium swing-arm. 43 mm Big Piston forks adorn the front end of both bikes, with the Speed offering 140 mm travel, and the Scrambler an additional 10 mm at 150 mm.

The rear is suspended by a monoshock with external reservoir and pre-load adjustability, the Speed offering 130 mm travel to the Scrambler’s 150 mm.

10-spoke cast alloy wheels are found on both machines in different spoke designs (and sizes), and the Speed runs 3.00 x 17 inch front and 4.00 x 17 inch rear clad in Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres.

The Scrambler, as the name suggests, instead runs a 2.50 x 19 inch front and 3.50 x 17 inch rear, with more dual-purpose Metzeler Karoo Street rubber.

Brakes are a single 300 mm rotor (320 mm on the Scrambler) with a single four-piston radial caliper on the front, and 230 mm rear rotor with floating caliper. Dual channel ABS is found on both models, although that’s switchable on the Scrambler to cater for off-road riding.

Going a bit more ‘old-school meets new’ is an analogue speedometer with multi-function LCD display and ‘bar mounted toggle, while on the modern front is ride-by-wire and switchable traction control.

A USB-C charging socket is also standard fitment, for charging of handlebar mounted devices. The dash has a display section ready for the accessory heated grips.

Lighting is full LED all round and there’s also a security system in the form of an immobiliser, adding a little additional peace of mind.

Of the two models, the Speed 400 offers a lower seat height at 790 mm and weighs in at 170 kg wet, with a traditional and iconic Triumph style.

The Scrambler 400 X in comparison, runs a longer wheelbase, alongside the longer travel suspension and 19 inch front wheel, with wide handlebars and more upright seating position, and very much follows in the footsteps of the Scrambler models.

There’s also a larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip footpegs, in keeping with the theme, with Triumph promising standing on the bike is also more natural.

Each of the bikes utilises a different exhaust, the Scrambler getting a more rugged blacked-out dual-muffler, while the Speed 400 gets a polished single muffler.

Other small differences include the Speed 400 running ‘bar-end mirrors, to the traditional mirrors on the Scrambler 400 X, which also receives headlight protection, sump and radiator protection, plastic handguards, handlebar brace, tank pads and longer front mudguard – explaining the weight difference.

The Speed 400 will also come in a two-tone paint scheme, with the option of Carnival Red, Caspian Blue or Phantom Black.

The Scrambler 400 X on the other hand, runs the Triumph Scrambler tank stripe and badge, in Matt Khaki Green with Fusion White, Carnival Red with Phantom Black, or Phantom Black and Silver Ice.

Service intervals will fall at 16,000 km, alongside a two-year warranty, with Triumph noting these bikes will launch in India next month, with the rest of the world getting them in 2024.

Combined with the earlier announcement that Bajaj would be producing a new small-capacity machine for Triumph in their Chakan factory, this seems a roundabout way of saying these are made in India.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but Triumph promise it will be ‘extremely competitive’ and competition for the Scrambler 400 X would seem to be the likes of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, which are just under $8K ride-away new here in NSW and a fairly comparable offering overall.

A range of accessories will also be available, with the online configurator offering a look through the range, from the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website (link).

See the gallery below the specifications sheets, for a look at the different colour options.

2024 Triumph Speed 400 Specifications

2024 Triumph Speed 400 Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder Capacity 398.15 cc Bore 89.0 mm Stroke 64.0 mm Compression 12:1 Maximum Power 40 PS / 39.5 bhp (29.4 kW) @ 8,000 rpm Maximum Torque 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless twin-skin header system with stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed Frame Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, bolt-on rear subframe Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 3 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 4 in Tyres Metzeler Sportec M9RR Front Tyre Size 110/70 R17 Rear Tyre Size 150/60 R17 Front Suspension 43 mm upside down Big Piston forks. 140 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 130 mm wheel travel Front Brakes 300 mm fixed disc, four-piston radial caliper, ABS Rear Brakes 230 mm fixed disc, floating caliper, ABS Instruments Analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen Length 2056 mm Width (Handlebars) 795 mm Height (Without Mirrors) 1075 mm Seat Height 790 mm Wheelbase 1377 mm Rake 24.6° Trail 102 mm Wet Weight* 170 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder Capacity 398.15 cc Bore 89.0 mm Stroke 64.0 mm Compression 12:1 Maximum Power 40 PS / 39.5 bhp (29.4 kW) @ 8,000 rpm Maximum Torque 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless twin-skin header system with stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed Frame Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, bolt-on rear subframe Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 19 x 2.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Tyres Metzeler Karoo Street Front Tyre Size 100/90 R19 Rear Tyre Size 140/80 R17 Front Suspension 43mm upside down Big Piston forks. 150mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 150mm wheel travel Front Brakes 320mm fixed disc, four-piston radial caliper, ABS Rear Brakes 230mm fixed disc, floating caliper, ABS Instruments Analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen Length 2117 mm Width (Handlebars) 825 mm Height (Without Mirrors) 1190 mm Seat Height 835 mm Wheelbase 1418 mm Rake 23.2° Trail 108 mm Wet Weight* 179 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres

2024 Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Gallery