Nigel Harvey joins Harley-Davidson

After starting out on the floor in motorcycle retail stores and then moving into middle management level at individual dealerships, including the Harley Heaven group of stores, Nigel Harvey then progressed into senior management roles. Those positions included Marketing Manager for BMW Motorrad Australia before most recently serving as ‘Group Head of Marketing and Ecommerce’ across the Peter Stevens Importers brands including, but not limited to, Fox Racing, Triumph, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi within Australia.

Nigel Harvey is now set to join Harley-Davidson as ‘Director – Commercial Planning, Asia Pacific’ and, to our knowledge, will be the first Australian to do so.

This role will see Nigel oversee product planning for the Asia Pacific region covering not only motorcycles, but also Harley’s hugely important parts and accessories catalogue.

Moving from the motorcycle shop floor into a senior global level role within Harley-Davidson in only 15 years is a pretty meteoric rise in anyone’s books.

It has also been great to see his riding skills progress over that time to become the accomplished rider he is now.

From an overall industry perspective it is incredibly pleasing to see a young Aussie go-getter be recognised and promoted through the ranks so quickly by global brands.

We hope Nigel’s advancement within the industry serves as a signal to strong performers in motorcycle retail that real opportunities for progress are available.

As Harley-Davidson Asia Pacific headquarters are in Singapore, that means that 33-year-old Nigel and his family will be upping sticks and moving to the ‘lion city’ to take up the new role.

MCNews.com.au wishes Nige all the best in his new role and we hope to catch up with him at some time in the near future over a Singapore Sling, replacing the Long Island Ice Tea history we share…