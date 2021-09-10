ASBK scheduled to return at The Bend in November

ASBK has confirmed that the planned Bass Coast Motorsport Festival, which was to combine the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul and Supercars will not be possible in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions affecting many parts of Australia.

After the great success of the 2+4 wheeled motorsport concept in Darwin, the Alpinestars Australian Superbike Class was set to join re-join the Supercars at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, making today’s cancellation another difficult blow to the 2021 motorsports calendar.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) CEO, Andrew Westacott said: “Due to ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport has been cancelled”.

“AGPC would like to thank the Victorian Government, Supercars, Australian Superbike Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup, the Bass Coast Shire Council, and associated tourism and business groups for their support during the event creation and planning phases in recent weeks.”

“Our appreciation also extends to Motorsport Australia, Motorcycling Australia, and the legion of motorsport fans who provided their support for this new event concept.”

The ASBK Management Team will now focus on the remaining rounds in 2021, with The Bend Motorsport Park scheduled as a full double-header ASBK round over the four days of November 11-14.

The ASBK Championship Grand Finale is set to conclude at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit where the 2021 ASBK Champions will be crowned on December 3-5.

ASBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS

2021 ASBK Championship Calendar (Updated)