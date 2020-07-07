Off-Road Motorcycles Sales Figures
2020 Australia Motorcycle Sales Data
Dirt-bike sales are up by a whopping 42.4 per cent compared to the first six months of 2019, while ATV/SSV sales have gone ballistic to the tune of a 50.9 per cent improvement.
Yamaha have taken over the #1 ranking from Honda when it comes to off-road motorcycle sales.
KTM is the third biggest seller ahead of Kawasaki and Husqvarna. Kawasaki’s growth largely appears to be on the back of the KLX110, which is Australia’s biggest selling motorcycle.
Husqvarna have also recorded very strong growth to move past Suzuki’s tally of off-road sales.
Yamaha’s WR450F is the most popular ‘Enduro’ bike over KTM’s two-stroke 300 EXC and four-stroke 350 EXC-F. Honda’s CRF450L placed fourth in the ‘Enduro’ category ahead of KTM’s 450 and 500 EXC models while Yamaha’s new WR250F is off to a great start in seventh ahead of Husqvarna’s TE300 and FE350.
Yamaha’s YZ250F and YZ450F siblings top the ‘Motocross’ charts ahead of Honda’s CRF450R and Kawasaki’s KX450F.
Honda’s XR190 continues to lead the way in the ‘Farm’ category and the CRF230F is the top ranking ‘Trail’ machine.
Further tables below show the top tens by each individual category segment.
We do not decide which models are in which category, that is decided by the FCAI in conjunction with their industry partners as to how the data is compiled.
2020 Off-Road Motorcycle Sales (Brand)
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Off Road
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|6170
|4135
|49.2%
|Honda
|5497
|4182
|31.4%
|KTM
|3338
|2444
|36.6%
|Kawasaki
|3099
|1793
|72.8%
|Husqvarna
|1526
|955
|59.8%
|Suzuki
|1255
|1157
|8.5%
|TOTAL
|20885
|14666
|42.4%
Top Selling Off-Road Motorcycles
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Off Road Bikes
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Kawasaki
|KLX110
|1259
|870
|44.7%
|Honda
|CRF110F
|1092
|570
|91.6%
|Yamaha
|PW50
|1040
|628
|65.6%
|Honda
|CRF50F
|934
|763
|22.4%
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|745
|671
|11.0%
|Yamaha
|TTR50E
|685
|452
|51.5%
|Yamaha
|TTR110E
|616
|300
|105.3%
|KTM
|300EXC
|554
|344
|61.0%
|Honda
|CRF230F
|494
|494
|0.0%
|KTM
|350EXCF
|433
|304
|42.4%
Top Selling Enduro Motorcycles
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Enduro
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|745
|671
|11.0%
|KTM
|300EXC
|554
|344
|61.0%
|KTM
|350EXCF
|433
|304
|42.4%
|Honda
|CRF450L
|423
|134
|215.7%
|KTM
|450EXC
|323
|161
|100.6%
|KTM
|500EXC
|322
|321
|0.3%
|Yamaha
|WR250F
|322
|122
|163.9%
|Husqvarna
|TE300
|268
|141
|90.1%
|Husqvarna
|FE350
|197
|109
|80.7%
|Yamaha
|WR250R
|183
|141
|29.8%
Top Selling Motocross Motorcycles
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Moto Cross
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|YZ250F
|403
|336
|19.9%
|Yamaha
|YZ450F
|345
|247
|39.7%
|Honda
|CRF450R
|334
|229
|45.9%
|Kawasaki
|KX450
|298
|196
|52.0%
|Honda
|CRF250R
|256
|175
|46.3%
|KTM
|250SXF
|245
|156
|57.1%
|KTM
|85SX
|208
|174
|19.5%
|Kawasaki
|KX250
|204
|138
|47.8%
|KTM
|450SXF
|187
|175
|6.9%
|Yamaha
|YZ250
|186
|130
|43.1%
Top Selling Farm Motorcycles
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Farm
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|XR190
|391
|323
|21.1%
|Suzuki
|TROJAN
|346
|278
|24.5%
|Yamaha
|AG200
|195
|158
|23.4%
|Yamaha
|AG125
|106
|87
|21.8%
|Kawasaki
|Stockman 250
|79
|72
|9.7%
|Honda
|XR150L
|43
|93
|-53.8%
|Suzuki
|TF125
|5
|27
|-81.5%
|Honda
|CT200
|1
|0
|100%
|Yamaha
|AG100
|0
|3
|-100.0%
|Honda
|CTX200
|0
|8
|-100.0%
Top Selling Fun Motorcycles
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Fun
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Kawasaki
|KLX110
|1259
|870
|44.7%
|Honda
|CRF110F
|1092
|570
|91.6%
|Yamaha
|PW50
|1040
|628
|65.6%
|Honda
|CRF50F
|934
|763
|22.4%
|Yamaha
|TTR50E
|685
|452
|51.5%
|Yamaha
|TTR110E
|616
|300
|105.3%
|Honda
|CRF125FB
|408
|252
|61.9%
|Kawasaki
|KLX140
|378
|248
|52.4%
|Yamaha
|TTR125E/LWE
|304
|133
|128.6%
|Honda
|CRF125F
|259
|166
|56.0%
Top Selling Trail Motorcycles
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Trail
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|CRF230F
|494
|494
|0.0%
|Suzuki
|DR-Z400E
|423
|350
|20.9%
|Honda
|CRF250F
|371
|392
|-5.4%
|Yamaha
|TTR230/A
|268
|144
|86.1%
|Honda
|CRF250L
|261
|327
|-20.2%
|Kawasaki
|KLX230R
|220
|0
|100%
|Kawasaki
|KLX300
|194
|0
|100%
|Kawasaki
|KLX150BF
|192
|126
|52.4%
|Yamaha
|XT250
|126
|74
|70.3%
|Kawasaki
|KLX230
|98
|0
|100%
2020 ATV Sales (Brand)
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|ATV
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|3878
|2385
|62.6%
|Polaris
|3433
|2685
|27.9%
|Yamaha
|3294
|1814
|81.6%
|BRP Australia
|1793
|1333
|34.5%
|Kawasaki
|1184
|728
|62.6%
|Suzuki
|963
|693
|39.0%
|TOTAL
|14545
|9638
|50.9%
Top Selling ATV/SSV (Model)
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – ATVs
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|YFM450FB/P
|597
|396
|50.8%
|Honda
|TRX420FM
|547
|329
|66.3%
|Yamaha
|YFM350F
|443
|218
|103.2%
|Polaris
|Sportsman 570
|391
|369
|6.0%
|Honda
|TRX420TM
|374
|190
|96.8%
|Yamaha
|YFM90R
|359
|209
|71.8%
|Yamaha
|YFM700FA
|353
|201
|75.6%
|Honda
|TRX250TM
|345
|264
|30.7%
|Honda
|TRX520FM
|318
|0
|100%
|Yamaha
|YFM350
|280
|141
|98.6%
Top Selling Off-Road 4 Wheel SSV (Model)
2020 half-year motorcycle sales data
|Top 10 by Category – Off-Road 4 wheel
|January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Polaris
|ACE 570
|66
|108
|-38.9%
|Polaris
|ACE 500
|65
|72
|-9.7%
|Polaris
|ACE 150
|21
|18
|16.7%
|Polaris
|ACE 900
|1
|6
|-83.3%
What about the other brands….?
It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.
An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.
Along with compiling motorcycles sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.