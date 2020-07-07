Off-Road Motorcycles Sales Figures

2020 Australia Motorcycle Sales Data

Dirt-bike sales are up by a whopping 42.4 per cent compared to the first six months of 2019, while ATV/SSV sales have gone ballistic to the tune of a 50.9 per cent improvement.

Yamaha have taken over the #1 ranking from Honda when it comes to off-road motorcycle sales.

KTM is the third biggest seller ahead of Kawasaki and Husqvarna. Kawasaki’s growth largely appears to be on the back of the KLX110, which is Australia’s biggest selling motorcycle.

Husqvarna have also recorded very strong growth to move past Suzuki’s tally of off-road sales.

Yamaha’s WR450F is the most popular ‘Enduro’ bike over KTM’s two-stroke 300 EXC and four-stroke 350 EXC-F. Honda’s CRF450L placed fourth in the ‘Enduro’ category ahead of KTM’s 450 and 500 EXC models while Yamaha’s new WR250F is off to a great start in seventh ahead of Husqvarna’s TE300 and FE350.

Yamaha’s YZ250F and YZ450F siblings top the ‘Motocross’ charts ahead of Honda’s CRF450R and Kawasaki’s KX450F.

Honda’s XR190 continues to lead the way in the ‘Farm’ category and the CRF230F is the top ranking ‘Trail’ machine.

Further tables below show the top tens by each individual category segment.

We do not decide which models are in which category, that is decided by the FCAI in conjunction with their industry partners as to how the data is compiled.

2020 Off-Road Motorcycle Sales (Brand)

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Off Road YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha 6170 4135 49.2% Honda 5497 4182 31.4% KTM 3338 2444 36.6% Kawasaki 3099 1793 72.8% Husqvarna 1526 955 59.8% Suzuki 1255 1157 8.5% TOTAL 20885 14666 42.4%

Top Selling Off-Road Motorcycles

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Off Road Bikes January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Kawasaki KLX110 1259 870 44.7% Honda CRF110F 1092 570 91.6% Yamaha PW50 1040 628 65.6% Honda CRF50F 934 763 22.4% Yamaha WR450F 745 671 11.0% Yamaha TTR50E 685 452 51.5% Yamaha TTR110E 616 300 105.3% KTM 300EXC 554 344 61.0% Honda CRF230F 494 494 0.0% KTM 350EXCF 433 304 42.4%

Top Selling Enduro Motorcycles

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Enduro January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha WR450F 745 671 11.0% KTM 300EXC 554 344 61.0% KTM 350EXCF 433 304 42.4% Honda CRF450L 423 134 215.7% KTM 450EXC 323 161 100.6% KTM 500EXC 322 321 0.3% Yamaha WR250F 322 122 163.9% Husqvarna TE300 268 141 90.1% Husqvarna FE350 197 109 80.7% Yamaha WR250R 183 141 29.8%

Top Selling Motocross Motorcycles

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Moto Cross January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha YZ250F 403 336 19.9% Yamaha YZ450F 345 247 39.7% Honda CRF450R 334 229 45.9% Kawasaki KX450 298 196 52.0% Honda CRF250R 256 175 46.3% KTM 250SXF 245 156 57.1% KTM 85SX 208 174 19.5% Kawasaki KX250 204 138 47.8% KTM 450SXF 187 175 6.9% Yamaha YZ250 186 130 43.1%

Top Selling Farm Motorcycles

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Farm January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda XR190 391 323 21.1% Suzuki TROJAN 346 278 24.5% Yamaha AG200 195 158 23.4% Yamaha AG125 106 87 21.8% Kawasaki Stockman 250 79 72 9.7% Honda XR150L 43 93 -53.8% Suzuki TF125 5 27 -81.5% Honda CT200 1 0 100% Yamaha AG100 0 3 -100.0% Honda CTX200 0 8 -100.0%

Top Selling Fun Motorcycles

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Fun January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Kawasaki KLX110 1259 870 44.7% Honda CRF110F 1092 570 91.6% Yamaha PW50 1040 628 65.6% Honda CRF50F 934 763 22.4% Yamaha TTR50E 685 452 51.5% Yamaha TTR110E 616 300 105.3% Honda CRF125FB 408 252 61.9% Kawasaki KLX140 378 248 52.4% Yamaha TTR125E/LWE 304 133 128.6% Honda CRF125F 259 166 56.0%

Top Selling Trail Motorcycles

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Trail January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda CRF230F 494 494 0.0% Suzuki DR-Z400E 423 350 20.9% Honda CRF250F 371 392 -5.4% Yamaha TTR230/A 268 144 86.1% Honda CRF250L 261 327 -20.2% Kawasaki KLX230R 220 0 100% Kawasaki KLX300 194 0 100% Kawasaki KLX150BF 192 126 52.4% Yamaha XT250 126 74 70.3% Kawasaki KLX230 98 0 100%

2020 ATV Sales (Brand)

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 ATV YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda 3878 2385 62.6% Polaris 3433 2685 27.9% Yamaha 3294 1814 81.6% BRP Australia 1793 1333 34.5% Kawasaki 1184 728 62.6% Suzuki 963 693 39.0% TOTAL 14545 9638 50.9%

Top Selling ATV/SSV (Model)

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – ATVs January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha YFM450FB/P 597 396 50.8% Honda TRX420FM 547 329 66.3% Yamaha YFM350F 443 218 103.2% Polaris Sportsman 570 391 369 6.0% Honda TRX420TM 374 190 96.8% Yamaha YFM90R 359 209 71.8% Yamaha YFM700FA 353 201 75.6% Honda TRX250TM 345 264 30.7% Honda TRX520FM 318 0 100% Yamaha YFM350 280 141 98.6%

Top Selling Off-Road 4 Wheel SSV (Model)

2020 half-year motorcycle sales data

Top 10 by Category – Off-Road 4 wheel January – June 2020 compared to January – June 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Polaris ACE 570 66 108 -38.9% Polaris ACE 500 65 72 -9.7% Polaris ACE 150 21 18 16.7% Polaris ACE 900 1 6 -83.3%

What about the other brands….?

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.

Along with compiling motorcycles sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.