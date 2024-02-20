Oli Bayliss interview

So Oli, 2024 will be your third full-time year in the World Supersport Championship. You haven’t had a full season without any significant injury, and the subsequent recovery periods that come with such injuries. This year, I believe you are starting your campaign only weeks after breaking your right wrist?

Oli – “Yeah, we had a first really good test for the team in Andalusia. It felt really good on the bike, and you know we were quite fast. “And then we just came here to Phillip Island, just Dad and me, on the training bike to see how the new surface is. We got through the weekend, and it’s going well. And then, in the last session, I had a bit of a crash coming down Lukey Heights, I just hit a false neutral on the bike, and then it came back into gear and threw me off. Which definitely wasn’t ideal, coming down and breaking my wrist. “We basically rushed straight home and the next day had surgery on it to get a plate and eight screws. So you know the feeling is it’s pretty strong and, you know, I think I’m going to be alright for the weekend.”

Trev – You’ve got a reasonable amount of strength in it?

Oli – “Yeah, yeah. I mean, I struggle a little bit on the brakes, just not being as good as I was when I was at the gym and 100 per cent. We struggle a little bit on the brakes, but other than that, we’re pretty fine.”

Trev – How long do you think that’s going to hold you back? What’s the prognosis?

Oli – “The test yesterday, on Monday, was exactly two weeks after the surgery. So, every extra day from now on can, you know, you’re still gaining a lot each day. So we’ve got four days until the race. And I think by then, it should be a lot better than how it was at the test yesterday. “And then another week, or two weeks after that, it should be close to perfect. So not long. It sucks that we’re starting the year off like this, especially at my own track, you know, after we had such a strong first test in Europe. It’s annoying, but we know we’re fast. We were pretty fast yesterday. So yeah, we’re happy.”

Trev – Just looking at you, moving your wrist now, I can see that it’s moving quite well. So it doesn’t look as though there can be too much dramatic trauma and scar tissue in there that’s really holding you back with your dexterity. That’s great. Although I am sure it more than tickles at times.

Considering those recent injuries, 12th overall yesterday, a second behind pace-setter Yari Montella, who set a new all-time record time for a World Supersport machine around Phillip Island. You must be somewhat buoyed by that speed. Especially considering you lost a fair slice of time yesterday with what looked like gearbox or shift linkage issues.

Oli – “So yeah, I mean, we lost the first two and a half hours of the first session as we had to gain medical clearance after my recent wrist surgery. “So that took us out for two-and-a-half hours of the first session. And then we got on track and went pretty fast. 32.9 after two exits or something. So we’re feeling pretty confident. And then, just in the afternoon, we worked on race runs. And how the tyres are going to work after some laps. “Then, in the last session, it was the first real time that I felt great on the bike and could push for 100 per cent for one lap. We got halfway around the track, and I think the team said we were a tenth up or something after the second sector, and then I hit another false neutral going into the Lukey Heights. “So it’s annoying, but we know we’re fast. We know we can do the times. Maybe not 31.8 so quickly, but we can do 32 -low, 32 -low, 32 -low. So I think we’re on for a good weekend, and if we fix a couple of things, if I fix a couple of things, I think we can be really fast.”

An Aussie team-mate for you at the European rounds this year, with Tom Edwards taking on the World Supersport challenge also on a D34G Ducati. Do you know if his bike will be the same specification as yours, and whether that might help you over race weekends in Europe due to the benefit of more laps between the two of you, to help further refine suspension set-up and electronic strategies?

Oli – “I know Tommy. We’ve raced each other in the past in Australia heaps of times, and yeah, he’s a fast rider, and it’s definitely going to be good to see the data where one person is better on track, or if we have two different set-ups and they’re working differently in different places. “So it’s definitely good to have someone kind of ride the same as me, and I ride the same as him, to just compare data and see what someone’s doing better in some place on the track. Yeah.“

Trev – Is there one particular area that you, or your race package, need to improve in 2024 to help propel you further to the front? Can you put your finger on something that might be holding you back from taking that next step towards the front?

Oli – “Yeah, it’s not hurting myself. Stop hurting myself. You know the last, we’ve just had a terrible start of the year really this year we had a motocross crash.Five weeks ago, broke a collarbone and then we went over two weeks later and tested in Spain. “I just need to stop having a bit of bad luck, because the last two crashes I’ve had, as much as it sounds like a rider to say it, but it wasn’t my fault. You know, sometimes it’s just not the way but, you know, we’re going so good, we’re gonna be getting there, you know, I feel like this year is gonna be a really good year. Last year when I did my shoulder, we were just starting to go pretty good, and then you know, outside of the injuries, we’ve had the strongest start of a season we’ve ever had this year, so I think it it’s gonna be good.”

Do you get to see the data from the likes of Montella from yesterday to help evaluate your own performance?

Oli – “We try and help each other, not so much help each other, but just see comparisons.”

Trev – Have you had a chance to compare your traces yet?

Oli – “No, nothing yet. We weren’t really stressed about it yesterday because we knew we had the pace, and we were just trying to, you know, focus on my wrist and just get some laps done and understand how the tyre works. You can see it on the pit-boards when someone’s doing a long run or something, when the tyre drops off, and it basically happens to everyone at the same time.”

Trev – So, do you think we’ll be able to do the planned race distance on the weekend?

Oli – “I don’t know. It’s gonna be, it’s gonna be difficult for sure. I think 18 laps… I wouldn’t like to do anymore….. After about 10, you really feel a bit of a drop. “So we’ll see we’ll see what happens.I don’t know if they’re planning on doing a pit stop. I’ve heard you’re in a world supersport paddock, so there are always plenty of rumours here and there. So I don’t know if we’re doing a pit stop or not. Either way, I’m happy to go back racing.”

Trev – Are you still living in Italy? Whereabouts exactly these days?

Oli – “I spend Christmas in Australia, just with the family, and you know doing some training over here. And then when back, when the European rounds start, I will go live in Albano Laziale, just outside Rome. We already spent a year there, and then we are in the same place this year. It’s gonna be good. I like it there. It’s great.”

What does an average week involve for you while living in Europe?

Oli – “Train. I don’t speak the language, so it is just me and my girlfriend. So yeah, hang out but mostly train. If it is possible, go train on the 400, or if there are any ride days on, we’ll try and run the V2. It’s good. I like it. Go and see the team. It’s good fun.”

Trev – Do you have any regular training partners, or do you largely just do your own thing?

Oli – “I like to have a little alone time when I’m training, so I normally do it by myself. Unless I’m in Australia, I like riding with Broc Pearson or Mike Jones, or someone. It’s good fun, but when I’m over there, I stay by myself largely. It’s good having a bit of alone time.”

Trev – When do you head back to Europe?

“I think probably in three weeks we’ll head over. Some time in early March, just get settled in, so we don’t go to Barcelona with a bunch of jet lag. So, probably a week before that. I like Barcelona as well.“

Trev – What advice would you give any young Australian hopefuls looking to try and expand their horizons by racing in Europe?

Oli – “Open the gas!But look, everyone over here is real fast. Definitely faster than I expected when I first went over. I mean, I remember going to Aragon for the first round, and it was just a real big reality check and eye-opener.But keep doing it, don’t give up.”

Trev – That’s the thing, isn’t it…. You’re up against guys who have been living it almost every day of the week since they were six or seven years old. Riding Supermoto one day, Ohvale another day, motocross bikes, and all sorts of training bikes, day in and day out, and comparing themselves against each other. You’ve done a lot of all that in Australia, but the level they are at from so young, the age they start from, it’s a different universe that you’re trying to compete in, isn’t it?

Oli – “Yeah, 100 per cent. I mean, we can ride at Phillip Island every once in a while. But over there, you can go ride at Aragon and then go and train at Jerez the next day. And that’s basically all they do. Starting from such a young age, every European track is basically their home track. “I think a big part of it, too, is when it’s your first year is staying fit. Because once you do that, it makes the tracks easier to learn because you’re not, you know, you’re not tired. So if you stay fit, I think it’s probably the most important part.”

Trev – Great to see you Oil, and also to hear you sound so positive for the season ahead. I hope you have a great weekend, and we’ll catch up with you again over this opening round.

Oli – “Cheers, mate. Thank you.”

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

