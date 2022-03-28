BSB Testing 2022

Jason O’Halloran was building momentum for 2022 at Snetterton over the weekend as the entire British Superbike Championship participated in a three-day official test at the Norfolk circuit.

The opening action of the new season began with an intense pace at the top as the leading six riders ended the test inside the existing lap record. O’Halloran’s benchmark lap from the final session was an impressive 0.572s under the existing record, with five manufacturers featuring inside the top ten. This was a crucial three days of testing as BSB has strict limits set on pre-season testing and outside of the official tests there are very few opportunities for riders and teams to shake down their machines.

O’Halloran won more races than anyone in season 2021 only to lose a massive lead in the championship when the series switched to Showdown mode, he is out to ensure that doesn’t happen again in 2022.

Jason O’Halloran

“First test of the year done and it’s been a really good few days for us, the weather has been perfect so we’ve had loads of track time. I’ve tried so many different versions of the bike here, at least one maybe two per session which is perfect for information and data. To go fast at the end is good, I made quite a big mistake on the fast lap too, but more importantly testing is to gain information and feeling and I am very happy with what we have achieved. The whole team have done a great job and I’m looking forward to the next test.”

Tom Sykes rapidly adapted to the MCE Ducati on his first visit to the Snetterton 300 layout, as the former World Superbike Champion ended his debut test with the team just 0.072s adrift of the leading time.

Tom Sykes

“Day three at Snetterton saw the weather start out a bit tricky so we missed the first session this morning, but we’d only planned on doing one anyway today. We used it just to try a few things and understand the package a little bit more, but overall, it has been a really positive three-day test. We got lucky with the weather, everything seems to have gone to plan, and now I understand quite a lot more. Now we need to look where we need to improve and keep working. We have the next test at Donington Park on Thursday but looking at the forecast it doesn’t look like we are going to get as many blessings there, but the season is getting closer and after these three days I definitely feel more prepared. The main thing was to get an understanding on where we need to improve. The Ducati has a lot of strong areas and I know there are areas also to work on and so it has been a positive start at this test in that respect.”

Bradley Ray saved his best until the final session of the three-day test as he continues his preparations for the new season after a change in manufacturer and he fired the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha into third place.

Double champion Josh Brookes was back at the sharp end, holding fourth place as he lapped under the circuit record on his return to the circuit and just 0.115s adrift on the timesheets. The MCE Ducati team opted to sit out the final session of the weekend with both riders inside the top four, as they bid for a ninth Championship title.

Josh Brookes

“We’ve had a great test at Snetterton, the weather has been unbelievable for the time of year, and we’ve managed to work through some key points. Today was critical to finish the circle of changes. The session we did wasn’t particularly important for the lap time that we could achieve, but more the feeling that I was getting from the bike. Yesterday’s bike I was happy with, we were under the lap record, and I was able to do competitive times, today’s bike was more difficult to ride, so that gives everyone in the team a clear direction of which way to go, and I think moving forward now we can make some good progress. A big thanks to the team and my crew who put a big shift in this weekend, and we are looking forward to seeing what Donington brings us next week.”

FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s Rory Skinner had topped the penultimate session of the weekend as he set his personal best lap at the Norfolk circuit. The Scot couldn’t quite better his time in the final run of the day, but completed the top five ahead of next week’s R&G Official Test at Donington Park.

Danny Buchan was sixth fastest for the SYNETIQ BMW team; he had been the pace-setter during the early stages of the Official Test, with his best lap coming from the opening day of action.

Defending Champion Tarran Mackenzie was back in action running the number one plate for the first time in 2022, and on his return from a pre-season training injury. He set the seventh fastest time, just 0.013s adrift of the existing lap record for McAMS Yamaha.

Peter Hickman was the leading FHO Racing BMW rider in eighth place as he held off Buildbase Suzuki’s Danny Kent. Tommy Bridewell completed the top ten for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team.

As the times began to tumble just 0.995s covered the top 15 riders with Andrew Irwin, Lee Jackson and Kyle Ryde just edged outside the top ten. 2018 Champion Leon Haslam ended the test 17th fastest as he continued to work with his new VisionTrack Kawasaki team.

The Superstock category was headed by Tim Neave on an Edwards Yamaha ahead of Alex Olsen on the FHO Racing BMW. Joe Francis was third quickest on the Stauff Fluid Kawasaki while Billy McConnell made it four different brands at the top with P4 on the Jackson Racing Honda.

Levi Day was 13th quickest Superstock on a Powerslide Racing Suzuki while countryman Brayden Elliott was P15 on the CFS Filtration No Bull Honda.

Jack Kennedy topped Supersport proceedings on the Mar-Train Yamaha while Jamie Van Sikkelerus and Harry Truelove made it an all-Yamaha top three. Kiwi Damon Rees was eighth quickest on an Ashcourt Yamaha as he fights his way back to fitness after significant arm injuries.

Max Cook topped the charts in the National Junior Superstock class ahead of Louis Valleley. Young Aussies Seth Crump and Jacob Hatch were eighth and 13th respectively. Crump was 1.5-seconds off the fastest rider while Jacob Hatch was a further second down.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

R&G Official Test – Snetterton – Combined Times

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1m:46.571s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +0.072s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.098s Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +0.115s Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.164s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.540s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.585s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.743s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.746s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.821s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.836s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.936s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.954s Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW) +0.986 Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.995 Dan Linfoot (iForce BMW) +1.038s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +1.061s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +1.144s Josh Owens (Rapid CDH Kawasaki) 1.472s Luke Mossey (TAG Racing Honda) +1.611s Takumi Takahashi (Honda Racing) +1.654s Tom Neave (Honda Racing) +1.757s Ryo Mizuno (Honda Racing) +2.146s Storm Stacey (KKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki) +2.218s Chrissy Rouse (Crowe Performance BMW) +2.591s Luke Hopkins (Black Onyx Security Honda)+2.927s Dan Jones (iForceBMW) +3.115s Leon Jeacock (Specsavers Suzuki) +3.298s Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) +4.149s Liam Delves (Rapid CHD Kawasaki) +4.800s Joe Sheldon-Shaw (NP Racing BMW) +5.449s Ian Hutchinson (Milwaukee BMW) +5.518s Bjorn Estment (Powerslide / Catfoss Suzuki) +5.624s James Hiller (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +8.454s Sam Cox (NP Racing BMW) +9.578s

British Superstock Combined Times

Tim Neave (Edwards Yamaha) 1m49.228s Alex Olsen (FHO Racing BMW) +0.032s Joe Francis (Stauff Fluid Kawasaki) +0.597s Billy McConnell (Jackson Racing Honda) +0.713s Brent Harran (Optimum Bikes Honda) +0.860s Davey Todd (Milenco Padgetts Honda) +1.018s Charlie Nesbitt (VisionTrack Suzuki) +1.118s Lewis Rollo (Milenco Padgetts Honda) +1.205s David Allingham (TAG Honda) +1.246s Tom Ward (IN Competition Aprilia) +1.254s Ash Beech (Jones Dorling Suzuki) +1.438s Shaun Winfield (TAG Honda) +1.461s Levi Day (Powerslide Racing Suzuki) +1.541s Jack Nixon (FHO Racing BMW) +1.568s Brayden Elliott (CFS Filtration No Bull Honda) +1.623s Richard Kerr (AMD Honda) +1.867s Tom Oliver (Buildbase Suzuki) +2.137s Matt Truelove (IN Competition Aprilia) +2.265s Kade Verwey (XG Racing BMW) +3.086s Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) +3.177s TJ Toms (Platform Hire Kawasaki) +3.434s James Hillier (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +3.533s Rob McNealy (McNealy Brown BMW) +3.617s Ben Luxton (XG Racing BMW) +4.048s David Brook (Guildford Audio Honda) +5.064s David Sellers (True Heroes Suzuki) +5.282s Luke Verwey (WSE Racing BMW) +5.751s Anthony Moore (Specsavers Suzuki by Hawk Racing) +10.201s

British Supersport Combined Times