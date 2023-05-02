2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Two – Oulton Park
Support Categories
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Luke Stapleford emerged victorious after a three-way battle to take the Feature race win, eventually beating Richard Cooper by just 0.179secs.
The Profile Road & Racing Performance rider held off a charging Cooper over the line, as Ben Currie finished third, just 0.205secs adrift.
Cooper took the lead at the start but soon dropped behind Tom Booth-Amos who led for a handful of laps before Currie hit the front.
But Stapleford was close behind and a lap later moved ahead and despite a late push from Cooper, was able to hold it to the flag. Booth-Amos had to settle for fourth, ahead of Rhys Irwin.
Kiwi Damon Rees was ninth home while Seth Crump was 14th in the Supersport class.
Tom Toparis didn’t make the race start, after a big off, but was uninjured.
In GP2, Joe Collier took the win aboard the Kramer, with Cameron Fraser second and Harry Rowlings third.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|GBR
|–
|2
|Richard COOPER
|GBR
|+0.179
|3
|Ben CURRIE
|AUS
|+0.384
|4
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|GBR
|+2.494
|5
|Rhys IRWIN
|IRL
|+2.834
|6
|Lee JOHNSTON
|GBR
|+6.096
|7
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|NLD
|+7.105
|8
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|GBR
|+8.147
|9
|Damon REES
|NZL
|+11.209
|10
|Luke JONES
|GBR
|+14.443
|11
|Jamie PERRIN
|GBR
|+15.721
|12
|Joe COLLIER
|GBR
|+16.969
|13
|Michael DUNLOP
|GBR
|+17.502
|14
|Adam McLEAN
|GBR
|+24.071
|15
|Seth CRUMP
|AUS
|+33.085
|16
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|GBR
|+36.097
|17
|Max WADSWORTH
|GBR
|+36.277
|18
|Cameron FRASER
|GBR
|+44.094
|19
|Tom TUNSTALL
|GBR
|+49.739
|20
|Ryan GARSIDE
|GBR
|+59.614
|21
|James BULL
|GBR
|+1:00.360
|22
|Harry ROWLINGS
|GBR
|+1:09.897
|23
|Paul JORDAN
|GBR
|+1:14.117
|24
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|GBR
|+1:18.972
|25
|Dave MACKAY
|GBR
|+1:24.720
|26
|Harry LEIGH
|GBR
|+1:28.207
|27
|Craig KENNELLY
|GBR
|+1 Lap
|28
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM
|GBR
|+1 Lap
|29
|Matt STEVENS
|GBR
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Zak CORDEROY
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|James McMANUS
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|TJ TOMS
|GBR
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Dave GRACE
|GBR
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Ben GRAYSON
|GBR
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie WHITE
|GBR
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Eugene McMANUS
|GBR
|–
|DNF
|Tom TOPARIS
|AUS
|–
|DNF
|Ash BARNES
|GBR
|–
|DNF
|Freddy BARNES
|GBR
|–
|DNF
|Luke WALLINGTON
|GBR
|–
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider/Bike
|Points
|1
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|2
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|63
|3
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|62
|4
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|54
|5
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|47
|6
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|44
|7
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|41
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|39
|9
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|36
|10
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|34
|11
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|28
|12
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|21
|13
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|20
|14
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|19
|15
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|16
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|15
|17
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|14
|18
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|13
|19
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|20
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|8
|21
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|7
|22
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|4
|23
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|2
|24
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider/Bike
|Total
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|89
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|84
|3
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|75
|4
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|20
|5
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|18
Superstock 1000 Race
Dan Linfoot took victory in a hard-fought 14-lap battle as he held off Richard Kerr and Franco Bourne to win by 0.157secs – as early runaway leaders Alastair Seeley and Alex Olsen collided and crashed out two laps from the flag.
The Optimum Bikes Racing rider took the lead from Kerr on the final lap to lead the AMD Motorsport Honda man home, as Bourne finished another 0.119secs beind in third. Joe Talbot took fourth while Luke Hedger crossed the line fifth.
Billy McConnell recorded the fastest lap of the race before crashing out on lap five.
John McGuinness – P20
“It’s weird, I’ve never started last on the grid in my life, we even had our own row all to ourselves! The first few laps were pretty scary, lads flying about all over the place, but once I settled down I started to enjoy myself and started picking them off one by one. For me, it’s 14 valuable laps of riding hard before we head to the North West. I kept pushing, never gave up and if you are going forward you are going alright.”
Superstock 1000 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|GBR
|–
|2
|Richard KERR
|IRL
|+0.157
|3
|Franco BOURNE
|GBR
|+0.276
|4
|Joe TALBOT
|GBR
|+5.055
|5
|Luke HEDGER
|GBR
|+17.736
|6
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|GBR
|+17.751
|7
|Lewis ROLLO
|GBR
|+17.793
|8
|David ALLINGHAM
|GBR
|+18.318
|9
|Shaun WINFIELD
|GBR
|+19.251
|10
|Ben LUXTON
|GBR
|+23.001
|11
|Ash BEECH
|GBR
|+23.093
|12
|Conor CUMMINS
|GBR
|+32.804
|13
|Matt TRUELOVE
|GBR
|+37.183
|14
|Max SYMONDS
|GBR
|+51.320
|15
|Nathan HARRISON
|GBR
|+51.449
|16
|Simon REID
|GBR
|+51.648
|17
|Kieran SMITH
|GBR
|+53.500
|18
|Scott SWANN
|GBR
|+54.144
|19
|James HILLIER
|GBR
|+54.795
|20
|John McGUINNESS
|GBR
|+56.680
|21
|Richard WHITE
|GBR
|+59.316
|22
|Jamie COWARD
|GBR
|+59.591
|23
|Joe MOORE
|GBR
|+1:02.491
|24
|Matty WHELAN
|GBR
|+1:02.736
|25
|Dave SELLERS
|GBR
|+1:02.960
|26
|Rory PARKER
|GBR
|+1:06.137
|27
|Stephen SMITH
|GBR
|+1:17.098
|28
|Callum BEY
|GBR
|+1:17.430
|29
|Max MORGAN
|GBR
|+1:19.749
|30
|Connor THOMSON
|GBR
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Sam COX
|GBR
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Alastair SEELEY
|GBR
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Alex OLSEN
|GBR
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Michael EVANS
|GBR
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Joe FRANCIS
|GBR
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Billy McCONNELL
|AUS
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Lee WILLIAMS
|GBR
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Frederico LOPES-REGO
|PRT
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|NLD
|–
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider/Bike
|Total
|1
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|67
|2
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|65
|3
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|54
|4
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|50
|5
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|45
|6
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|24
|7
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|24
|8
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|23
|9
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|10
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|22
|11
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|20
|12
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|20
|13
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|16
|14
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|13
|15
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|10
|16
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|8
|17
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|4
|18
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|4
|19
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|20
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|21
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|22
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
Junior Superstock Race Two
Young Aussie Jacob Hatch was back on the podium as he celebrated a win by 2.198secs over Aaron Silvester – as polesitter Owen Jenner crashed out on the opening lap.
Silvester led off the line but Hatch was soon able to catch and pass, to celebrate a win, just a day after taking third in Race One. Cameron Dawson was third, ahead of Finley Arscott as Sam Laffins finished fifth.
Junior Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Jacob HATCH
|AUS
|–
|2
|Aaron SILVESTER
|GBR
|+2.198
|3
|Cameron DAWSON
|GBR
|+2.211
|4
|Finley ARSCOTT
|GBR
|+2.614
|5
|Sam LAFFINS
|GBR
|+13.140
|6
|Asher DURHAM
|GBR
|+13.881
|7
|Declan CONNELL
|GBR
|+18.700
|8
|Joe HOWARD
|GBR
|+19.675
|9
|Louis VALLELEY
|GBR
|+24.699
|10
|Zak SHELTON
|GBR
|+27.050
|11
|Harrison CROSBY
|GBR
|+27.135
|12
|Osian JONES
|GBR
|+27.507
|13
|Jake CAMPBELL
|GBR
|+43.124
|14
|Jake HOPPER
|GBR
|+48.054
|15
|Carl HARRIS
|GBR
|+55.031
|16
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|GBR
|+55.201
|17
|Kam DIXON
|GBR
|+56.255
|18
|Owen MELLOR
|GBR
|+57.557
|19
|Gary SCOTT
|GBR
|+1:02.052
|20
|Ross BANHAM
|GBR
|+1:02.767
|21
|Taylor ROSE
|GBR
|+1:02.986
|22
|Joe FARRAGHER
|GBR
|+1:07.528
|23
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|GBR
|+1:07.714
|24
|Aaron DAYKIN
|GBR
|+1:09.572
|25
|Jack SMITH
|GBR
|+1:20.548
|26
|Jack ROACH
|CAN
|+1:29.511
|27
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|GBR
|+1:33.609
|28
|Evan PENDRILL
|GBR
|+1:33.895
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|GBR
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|GBR
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Kieran KENT
|GBR
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Lewis JONES
|GBR
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Darragh O’MAHONY
|IRL
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron HALL
|GBR
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Owen JENNER
|GBR
|–
|DNF
|Charlie ATKINS
|GBR
|–
|DNF
|Jamie LYONS
|GBR
|–
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider/Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|72
|2
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|58
|3
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|57
|4
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|40
|5
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|36
|6
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|30
|7
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|26
|8
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|24
|9
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|18
|10
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|18
|11
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|16
|12
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|16
|13
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|15
|14
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|14
|15
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|10
|16
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|9
|17
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|9
|18
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|7
|19
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|6
|20
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|6
|21
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|5
|22
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|23
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|2
|24
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
BMW F 900 R Cup Main
Richard Cooper made it two in a row as he beat Thomas Strudwick to the Main Event win by 9.895secs.
From pole, he got a clean start and although Strudwick gave him a bit of a fight in the opening laps, he was able to break clear by lap three and build a comfortable lead to take him to the flag.
Nikki Coates rounded out the podium with Christian Smith fourth and Michael Rutter fifth.
BMW F 900 R Cup Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Richard COOPER
|GBR
|–
|2
|Thomas STRUDWICK
|GBR
|+9.895
|3
|Nikki COATES
|GBR
|+18.807
|4
|Christian SMITH
|GBR
|+19.052
|5
|Michael RUTTER
|GBR
|+19.993
|6
|James KELLY
|IRL
|+26.660
|7
|James O’MARA
|GBR
|+28.532
|8
|Mason JOHNSON
|GBR
|+31.134
|9
|Rob McNEALY
|GBR
|+31.360
|10
|Max MacRAE
|GBR
|+39.342
|11
|James NAGY
|GBR
|+40.363
|12
|Alastair FAGAN
|GBR
|+41.464
|13
|Kieran SMITH
|GBR
|+44.869
|14
|Andre COMPTON
|GBR
|+48.510
|15
|Dominic HERBERTSON
|GBR
|+49.262
|16
|Glynn DAVIES
|GBR
|+1:01.592
|17
|Eddy WORMALD
|GBR
|+1:02.113
|18
|Marcus TATCHELL
|GBR
|+1:04.255
|19
|Oliver LACEY
|GBR
|+1:06.776
|20
|Adrian TEASDALE
|GBR
|+1:06.901
|21
|Alex PEARSON
|GBR
|+1:12.294
|22
|Tom STEVENS
|GBR
|+1:13.902
|23
|Jordan ASHINGTON
|GBR
|+1:21.238
|24
|Gary FORD
|GBR
|+1:26.835
|25
|Simon BASTABLE
|GBR
|+1:26.889
|26
|Matt STEVENS
|GBR
|+1:28.359
|27
|Matthew FEDRICK
|GBR
|+1:32.449
|28
|Kate WALKER
|GBR
|+1:32.975
|29
|Peter HASLER
|GBR
|+1:33.327
|30
|Mark EVANS
|GBR
|+1:35.583
|31
|Jim LEE
|GBR
|+1:44.114
|32
|Joe CARNELL
|GBR
|+1:53.192
|33
|Benji COMPTON
|GBR
|1 Lap
|34
|Mark BALL
|GBR
|1 Lap
|35
|David GLOSSOP
|GBR
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Stephen TAYLOR
|GBR
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Barry BURRELL
|GBR
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Matt VENN
|GBR
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Chris BARNES
|GBR
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Harley PREBBLE
|GBR
|8 Laps
BMW F 900 R Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider/Bike
|Total
|1
|Richard COOPER (BMW)
|50
|2
|Thomas STRUDWICK (BMW)
|44
|3
|Michael RUTTER (BMW)
|36
|4
|James KELLY (BMW)
|30
|5
|James O’MARA (BMW)
|26
|6
|Mason JOHNSON (BMW)
|22
|7
|Nikki COATES (BMW)
|20
|8
|Dominic HERBERTSON (BMW)
|19
|9
|Christian SMITH (BMW)
|18
|10
|Rob McNEALY (BMW)
|16
|11
|Stephen TAYLOR (BMW)
|10
|12
|James NAGY (BMW)
|10
|13
|Max MacRAE (BMW)
|9
|14
|Andrew COMPTON (BMW)
|8
|15
|Alastair FAGAN (BMW)
|5
|16
|Marcus TATCHELL (BMW)
|4
|17
|Kieran SMITH (BMW)
|3
|18
|Adrian TEASDALE (BMW)
|2