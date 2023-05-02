2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Two – Oulton Park

Support Categories

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Luke Stapleford emerged victorious after a three-way battle to take the Feature race win, eventually beating Richard Cooper by just 0.179secs.

The Profile Road & Racing Performance rider held off a charging Cooper over the line, as Ben Currie finished third, just 0.205secs adrift.

Cooper took the lead at the start but soon dropped behind Tom Booth-Amos who led for a handful of laps before Currie hit the front.

But Stapleford was close behind and a lap later moved ahead and despite a late push from Cooper, was able to hold it to the flag. Booth-Amos had to settle for fourth, ahead of Rhys Irwin.

Kiwi Damon Rees was ninth home while Seth Crump was 14th in the Supersport class.

Tom Toparis didn’t make the race start, after a big off, but was uninjured.

In GP2, Joe Collier took the win aboard the Kramer, with Cameron Fraser second and Harry Rowlings third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Luke STAPLEFORD GBR – 2 Richard COOPER GBR +0.179 3 Ben CURRIE AUS +0.384 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS GBR +2.494 5 Rhys IRWIN IRL +2.834 6 Lee JOHNSTON GBR +6.096 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS NLD +7.105 8 Eunan McGLINCHEY GBR +8.147 9 Damon REES NZL +11.209 10 Luke JONES GBR +14.443 11 Jamie PERRIN GBR +15.721 12 Joe COLLIER GBR +16.969 13 Michael DUNLOP GBR +17.502 14 Adam McLEAN GBR +24.071 15 Seth CRUMP AUS +33.085 16 Phil WAKEFIELD GBR +36.097 17 Max WADSWORTH GBR +36.277 18 Cameron FRASER GBR +44.094 19 Tom TUNSTALL GBR +49.739 20 Ryan GARSIDE GBR +59.614 21 James BULL GBR +1:00.360 22 Harry ROWLINGS GBR +1:09.897 23 Paul JORDAN GBR +1:14.117 24 Ben TOLLIDAY GBR +1:18.972 25 Dave MACKAY GBR +1:24.720 26 Harry LEIGH GBR +1:28.207 27 Craig KENNELLY GBR +1 Lap 28 Gareth CUNNINGHAM GBR +1 Lap 29 Matt STEVENS GBR +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Zak CORDEROY GBR 3 Laps DNF James McMANUS GBR 3 Laps DNF TJ TOMS GBR 7 Laps DNF Dave GRACE GBR 7 Laps DNF Ben GRAYSON GBR 8 Laps DNF Charlie WHITE GBR 15 Laps DNF Eugene McMANUS GBR – DNF Tom TOPARIS AUS – DNF Ash BARNES GBR – DNF Freddy BARNES GBR – DNF Luke WALLINGTON GBR –

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider/Bike Points 1 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 2 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 63 3 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 62 4 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 54 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 47 6 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 44 7 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 41 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 39 9 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 36 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 34 11 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 28 12 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 21 13 Damon REES (Yamaha) 20 14 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 19 15 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 16 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 15 17 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 18 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 13 19 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 20 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 8 21 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 7 22 James McMANUS (Triumph) 4 23 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 2 24 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider/Bike Total 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 89 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 84 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 75 4 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 20 5 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 18

Superstock 1000 Race

Dan Linfoot took victory in a hard-fought 14-lap battle as he held off Richard Kerr and Franco Bourne to win by 0.157secs – as early runaway leaders Alastair Seeley and Alex Olsen collided and crashed out two laps from the flag.

The Optimum Bikes Racing rider took the lead from Kerr on the final lap to lead the AMD Motorsport Honda man home, as Bourne finished another 0.119secs beind in third. Joe Talbot took fourth while Luke Hedger crossed the line fifth.

Billy McConnell recorded the fastest lap of the race before crashing out on lap five.

John McGuinness – P20

“It’s weird, I’ve never started last on the grid in my life, we even had our own row all to ourselves! The first few laps were pretty scary, lads flying about all over the place, but once I settled down I started to enjoy myself and started picking them off one by one. For me, it’s 14 valuable laps of riding hard before we head to the North West. I kept pushing, never gave up and if you are going forward you are going alright.”

Superstock 1000 Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT GBR – 2 Richard KERR IRL +0.157 3 Franco BOURNE GBR +0.276 4 Joe TALBOT GBR +5.055 5 Luke HEDGER GBR +17.736 6 Joe SHELDON-SHAW GBR +17.751 7 Lewis ROLLO GBR +17.793 8 David ALLINGHAM GBR +18.318 9 Shaun WINFIELD GBR +19.251 10 Ben LUXTON GBR +23.001 11 Ash BEECH GBR +23.093 12 Conor CUMMINS GBR +32.804 13 Matt TRUELOVE GBR +37.183 14 Max SYMONDS GBR +51.320 15 Nathan HARRISON GBR +51.449 16 Simon REID GBR +51.648 17 Kieran SMITH GBR +53.500 18 Scott SWANN GBR +54.144 19 James HILLIER GBR +54.795 20 John McGUINNESS GBR +56.680 21 Richard WHITE GBR +59.316 22 Jamie COWARD GBR +59.591 23 Joe MOORE GBR +1:02.491 24 Matty WHELAN GBR +1:02.736 25 Dave SELLERS GBR +1:02.960 26 Rory PARKER GBR +1:06.137 27 Stephen SMITH GBR +1:17.098 28 Callum BEY GBR +1:17.430 29 Max MORGAN GBR +1:19.749 30 Connor THOMSON GBR 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Sam COX GBR 2 Laps DNF Alastair SEELEY GBR 4 Laps DNF Alex OLSEN GBR 4 Laps DNF Michael EVANS GBR 5 Laps DNF Joe FRANCIS GBR 6 Laps DNF Billy McCONNELL AUS 10 Laps DNF Lee WILLIAMS GBR 12 Laps DNF Frederico LOPES-REGO PRT 12 Laps DNF Jorel BOERBOOM NLD –

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider/Bike Total 1 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 67 2 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 65 3 Richard KERR (Honda) 54 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 50 5 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 45 6 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 24 7 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 24 8 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 23 9 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 10 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 22 11 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 20 12 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 20 13 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 16 14 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 13 15 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 10 16 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 8 17 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 4 18 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 4 19 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 20 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 21 Sam COX (BMW) 1 22 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1

Junior Superstock Race Two

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch was back on the podium as he celebrated a win by 2.198secs over Aaron Silvester – as polesitter Owen Jenner crashed out on the opening lap.

Silvester led off the line but Hatch was soon able to catch and pass, to celebrate a win, just a day after taking third in Race One. Cameron Dawson was third, ahead of Finley Arscott as Sam Laffins finished fifth.

Junior Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Jacob HATCH AUS – 2 Aaron SILVESTER GBR +2.198 3 Cameron DAWSON GBR +2.211 4 Finley ARSCOTT GBR +2.614 5 Sam LAFFINS GBR +13.140 6 Asher DURHAM GBR +13.881 7 Declan CONNELL GBR +18.700 8 Joe HOWARD GBR +19.675 9 Louis VALLELEY GBR +24.699 10 Zak SHELTON GBR +27.050 11 Harrison CROSBY GBR +27.135 12 Osian JONES GBR +27.507 13 Jake CAMPBELL GBR +43.124 14 Jake HOPPER GBR +48.054 15 Carl HARRIS GBR +55.031 16 Kier ARMSTRONG GBR +55.201 17 Kam DIXON GBR +56.255 18 Owen MELLOR GBR +57.557 19 Gary SCOTT GBR +1:02.052 20 Ross BANHAM GBR +1:02.767 21 Taylor ROSE GBR +1:02.986 22 Joe FARRAGHER GBR +1:07.528 23 Lynden LEATHERLAND GBR +1:07.714 24 Aaron DAYKIN GBR +1:09.572 25 Jack SMITH GBR +1:20.548 26 Jack ROACH CAN +1:29.511 27 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS GBR +1:33.609 28 Evan PENDRILL GBR +1:33.895 Not Classified DNF Benjamin WAKENSHAW GBR 4 Laps DNF Mikey HARDIE GBR 6 Laps DNF Kieran KENT GBR 6 Laps DNF Lewis JONES GBR 6 Laps DNF Darragh O’MAHONY IRL 9 Laps DNF Cameron HALL GBR 11 Laps DNF Owen JENNER GBR – DNF Charlie ATKINS GBR – DNF Jamie LYONS GBR –

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider/Bike Total 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 72 2 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 58 3 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 57 4 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 40 5 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 36 6 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 30 7 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 26 8 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 24 9 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 18 10 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 18 11 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 16 12 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 16 13 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 15 14 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 14 15 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 10 16 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 9 17 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 9 18 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 7 19 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 6 20 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 6 21 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 5 22 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 23 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 2 24 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1

BMW F 900 R Cup Main

Richard Cooper made it two in a row as he beat Thomas Strudwick to the Main Event win by 9.895secs.

From pole, he got a clean start and although Strudwick gave him a bit of a fight in the opening laps, he was able to break clear by lap three and build a comfortable lead to take him to the flag.

Nikki Coates rounded out the podium with Christian Smith fourth and Michael Rutter fifth.

BMW F 900 R Cup Main Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Richard COOPER GBR – 2 Thomas STRUDWICK GBR +9.895 3 Nikki COATES GBR +18.807 4 Christian SMITH GBR +19.052 5 Michael RUTTER GBR +19.993 6 James KELLY IRL +26.660 7 James O’MARA GBR +28.532 8 Mason JOHNSON GBR +31.134 9 Rob McNEALY GBR +31.360 10 Max MacRAE GBR +39.342 11 James NAGY GBR +40.363 12 Alastair FAGAN GBR +41.464 13 Kieran SMITH GBR +44.869 14 Andre COMPTON GBR +48.510 15 Dominic HERBERTSON GBR +49.262 16 Glynn DAVIES GBR +1:01.592 17 Eddy WORMALD GBR +1:02.113 18 Marcus TATCHELL GBR +1:04.255 19 Oliver LACEY GBR +1:06.776 20 Adrian TEASDALE GBR +1:06.901 21 Alex PEARSON GBR +1:12.294 22 Tom STEVENS GBR +1:13.902 23 Jordan ASHINGTON GBR +1:21.238 24 Gary FORD GBR +1:26.835 25 Simon BASTABLE GBR +1:26.889 26 Matt STEVENS GBR +1:28.359 27 Matthew FEDRICK GBR +1:32.449 28 Kate WALKER GBR +1:32.975 29 Peter HASLER GBR +1:33.327 30 Mark EVANS GBR +1:35.583 31 Jim LEE GBR +1:44.114 32 Joe CARNELL GBR +1:53.192 33 Benji COMPTON GBR 1 Lap 34 Mark BALL GBR 1 Lap 35 David GLOSSOP GBR 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Stephen TAYLOR GBR 1 Lap DNF Barry BURRELL GBR 2 Laps DNF Matt VENN GBR 3 Laps DNF Chris BARNES GBR 7 Laps DNF Harley PREBBLE GBR 8 Laps

BMW F 900 R Cup Points