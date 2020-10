Penrite Honda

While we wait to hear if ASBK will turn a wheel again this season, subject to borders being opened, Penrite Honda have been busy honing the edge of the new Fireblade CBR1000RR-R SP.

They have also been in the studio for these images along with a video production that showcases the new livery of the Elite Roads backed team.

Penrite Honda Launch Video

Check out our showcase of the standard bike at this link