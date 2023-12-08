2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores calendar

The calendar for the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores has been set, featuring a mix of established venues and an injection of new locations, with six of the eight round locations now confirmed.

The 2024 ProMX Championship will again be held over eight rounds, starting in Wonthaggi (Vic) on March 17 before concluding at Queensland Moto Park in Boonah on August 17-18.

In between, Australia’s premier motocross showpiece will visit Horsham (Vic) on April 7 (round two), Gillman (SA) on May 5 (round three), Toowoomba (Qld) on July 21 (round six) and MX Farm Queensland in Gympie on August 11 (round seven).

Rounds four and five will be held on May 26 and June 23 respectively, with venues still to be announced.

Wonthaggi, Gillman, Toowoomba and Queensland Moto Park all featured on the 2023 calendar, while Horsham and MX Farm Queensland have previously hosted Australian Motocross Championship rounds but will now be making their debuts under the ProMX moniker.

In 2024, ProMX will consist of the following Australian Championship classes: Thor MX1; Pirelli MX2; Maxxis MX3; Ezilift MXW (Women’s); and Veterans.

The MX1, MX2 and MX3 classes will feature across the entire calendar, MXW at four rounds, and the Veterans at one.

In addition, MX85 (World Junior Motocross Championship qualifying) will be a support class at three rounds.

The full class composition at each round will be announced shortly.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“We’ve now had two complete seasons of ProMX after the Covid interruptions and during that period, the growth curve of the championship across all the key metrics continues to go through the roof. And, of course, the racing is brilliant, which is what keeps riders, spectators, commercial partners and supporting clubs coming back for more. Next year will be more of the same, and we’re certainly set for another terrific season of ProMX.”

2024 Australian ProMX Calendar