2023 Isle of Man TT Results
Qualifying – Wednesday
A beautiful Wednesday evening at the Isle of Man witnessed the first 133 mph laps of the week overnight and we had a new fastest man of the day for third day in a row, this time Dean Harrison on the DAO Racing Kawasaki fastest of the day and the week at 133.514 mph on his Superbike.
Harrison was only a second quicker over 37.73 miles than Michael Dunlop’s lap of 133.367mph on the Hawk Racing Honda.
Peter Hickman (FHO Racing Monster Energy BMW) also broke the 133 mph barrier but in the Superstock class, topping it with a speed of 133.284 mph. Hickman was also fastest in the Supersport class, his lap of 127.206 mph on the K2 Trooper Beer by PHR Triumph the quickest of the week.
Jamie Coward topped the Supertwins with a speed of 120.970 mph on his KTS Racing Kawasaki.
Ben and Tom Birchall were again quickest in the Sidecar class at 118.523 mph on their Steadplan/Hager LCR Honda.
Jamie Coward set a new personal best in Superbike, albeit unofficial, at 130.940 mph while TT legend John McGuinness also broke the 130mph barrier for the first time this week at 130.035 mph.
Michael Rutter, another seasoned veteran with legend status, also upped his pace with a lap of 129.147 mph.
Rob Hodson impressed, the SMT Racing rider lapping at 127.38 mph which, like Coward, was an unofficial best for the Wigan rider.
David Johnson lapped at 126 mph on both his Superbike and Superstock bikes and 121 mph in Supersport, all on Honda machinery.
Josh Brookes was third quickest in SuperTwin as he familiarises himself with the Kawasaki twin and continued to steadily build up speed on the FHO BMW Superbike.
Rennie Scaysbrook recorded a 117 mph lap on the Wilson Craig Honda.
Newcomers Matthieu Lagrive and Ryan Cringle improved today with respective laps of 117.088 mph and 116.319 mph.
The weather this week, and indeed the forecast for race week, is similar to what we had here in 2018, where new lap records were set in every class and remain the benchmarks standing to this day. The early pace seen this week suggests that those benchmarks will change before TT 2023 is complete.
Superbike
- Dean Harrison 133.514
- Michael Dunlop 133.367
- Peter Hickman 131.862
- Jamie Coward 130.940
- Conor Cummins 130.615
- John McGuinness 130.035
- Michael Rutter 129.147
- James Hillier 128.976
- Phillip Crowe 128.131
- Rob Hudson 127.383
- David Johnson 126.789
- Josh Brookes 126.754
- Dominic Herbertson 126.656
- Shaun Anderson 125.855
- James Hind 125.764
- Sam West 125.254
- Stephen Smith 125.05
- Brian McCormack 124.556
- Craig Neve 123.541
- Paul Jordan 123.482
- Michael Evans 123.231
- Stefano Bonetti 122.678
- Jonathan Perry 121.992
- Raul Torras Martinez 121.954
- Forest Dunn 121.844
- Mark Parrett 121.635
- Richard Wilson 121.195
- Chris Sarbora 121.097
- Dave Hewson 120.936
- Rhys Hardisty 120.878
- Amalric Blanc 120.599
- James Chawke 120.373
- Timothee Monot 120.286
- Alan Venter 120.229
- Baz Furber 119.782
- Anthony Redmond 118.635
- Davey Todd 117.201
- Matthieu Lagrive 117.088
- Rennie Scaysbrook 117.069
- Xavier Dennis 116.685
- Paul Potchy Williams 116.385
- Ryan Pringle 116.319
Superstock
- Peter Hickman 133.284
- Michael Dunlop 132.694
- Davey Todd 131.711
- Conor Cummins 129.825
- Dean Harrison 129.148
- James Hillier 127.761
- John McGuinness 126.273
- David Johnson 126.218
- Phillip Crowe 125.509
- Michael Rutter 125.353
- Brian McCormack 125.201
- Craig Neve 124.040
- David Datzer 122.908
- Mike Browne 120.921
Supersport
- Peter Hickman 127.206
- Dean Harrison 125.145
- Michael Dunlop 124.973
- Davey Todd 124.579
- Jamie Coward 124.484
- Rob Hodson 123.195
- James Hind 123.005
- James Hillier 122.527
- Mike Browne 122.254
- Paul Jordan 121.672
- Michael Evans 121.349
- Craig Neve 121.246
- David Johnson 121.059
- Pierre Yves Bain 119.742
- Raul Torras Martinez 119.337
- Joey Thompson 119.107
- Michal Dokoupil 118.926
- Stefano Bonetti 118.862
- Timothee Monot 118.409
- Rhys Hardisty 118.360
- Forest Dunn 118.124
- Michael Russell 116.640
- Jonathan Goetschy 116.330
- James Chawke 116.328
- Richard Wilson 115.899
- Jonathan Perry 115.691
- Phillip Crowe 115.691
- Mark Parrett 115.648
- Alan Venter 115.464
- Ryan Pringle 115.401
- Gary Vines 114.971
- Jamie Cringle 114.818
- Matthieu Lagrive 114.722
- Mark Goodings 114.557
- Stephen Parsons 114.054
- Tom Weeden 113.850
- Shaun Anderson 113.274
- Martin Morris 112.475
- Amalric Blanc 111.466
- Jorge Halliday 110.282
- David Brook 109.792
- Masayuki Yamanaka 108.718
Supertwin
- Jamie Coward 120.912
- Mike Browne 119.787
- Josh Brookes 116.937
- Rob Hudson 115.930
- Michael Rutter 115.163
- Francesco Curinga 114.552
- Chris Moore 113.761
- Baz Furber 113.677
- Xavier Denis 112.541
- Jonathan Goetschy 112.187
- Brian McCormack 112.055
- Michael Russell 111.584
- Dave Hewson 111.152
- Paul Potchy Williams 110.570
- Raul Torras Martinez 110.350
- Gareth Arnold 110.295
- Kevin Barsby 109.099
- Paul Cassidy 108.788
- Miroslav Sloboda 108.264
- David Madsen-Mygdal 105.843
- Vinny Brennan 105.340
- Andy Hornby 104.546
- Craig Szcypek 103.712
- Jamie Cringle 102.638
- Jack Petrie 101.442
Sidecar
- Ben Birchall / Tom Birchall 118.523
- Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley 118.159
- Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe 114.128
- Tim Reeves / Mark Wilkes 112.020
- Gary Bryan / Philip Hyde 110.980
- Daryl Gibson / Tom Christie 108.760
- John Saunders / James Saunders 108.256
- Steve Ramsden / Matthew Ramsden 108.241
- Dan Knight / Ben Hughes 106.624
- John Holden / Maxime Vasseur 106.442
- Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes 105.592
- Conrad Harrison / Andrew Winkie 105.530
- Michael Russell / Vicky Cooke 103.541
- Mike Jackson / Jake Roberts 103.325
- Shaun Chandler / Ben Chandler 103.302
- Andy King / Andrew Sigsworth 103.081
- Alun Thomas / Kenny Cole 102.283
- Darren Hope / Lenny Bumfrey 102.222
- Alan Founds / Colin Smyth 100.252
- Craig Melvin / Stuart Christian 99.987
- Terry O’Reilly / Liam Gordon 99.540
- Derek Lynch / Anthony McDonnell 97.072
- John Shipley / Jody James 96.391
- Wayne Hockey / Matthew Rostron 92.479
Isle Of Man TT 2023 Schedule
|Qualifying Week
|Event/Date
|Time
|Class
|Qualifying 4
|1830
|Superbike & Superstock
|Thu 1 June
|1920
|Supersport & Supertwin
|2010
|Sidecar
|Qualifying 5
|1300
|Sidecars
|Fri 2 June
|1345
|Supersport & Supertwin
|1445
|Superbike & Superstock
|Race Week
|Event/Date
|Time
|Class
|Laps
|Race Day 1
|1030
|Solo Warm-Up
|1
|Sat 3 June
|1145
|Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1
|4
|1415
|3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1
|3
|Race Day 2
|1330
|Solo Warm-Up
|1
|Sun 4 June
|1440
|RST Superbike Race
|6
|Race Day 3
|1030
|Solo Warm-Up
|1
|Tue 6 June
|1050
|Sidecar Shakedown
|1
|1145
|RL360 Superstock TT Race 1
|3
|1400
|Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 1
|3
|Race Day 4
|1030
|Solo Warm-Up
|1
|Wed 7 June
|1145
|Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2
|4
|1415
|3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2
|3
|Race Day 5
|1030
|Solo Warm-Up
|1
|Fri 9 June Isle of Man Bank Holiday
|1145
|RL360 Superstock TT Race 2
|3
|1400
|Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 2
|3
|Race Day 6
|1030
|Solo Warm-Up
|1
|Sat 10 June
|1120
|Celebrating 100 Years of Sidecars at the TT
|/
|1215
|Milwaukee Senior TT