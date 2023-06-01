2023 Isle of Man TT Results

Qualifying – Wednesday

A beautiful Wednesday evening at the Isle of Man witnessed the first 133 mph laps of the week overnight and we had a new fastest man of the day for third day in a row, this time Dean Harrison on the DAO Racing Kawasaki fastest of the day and the week at 133.514 mph on his Superbike.

Harrison was only a second quicker over 37.73 miles than Michael Dunlop’s lap of 133.367mph on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing Monster Energy BMW) also broke the 133 mph barrier but in the Superstock class, topping it with a speed of 133.284 mph. Hickman was also fastest in the Supersport class, his lap of 127.206 mph on the K2 Trooper Beer by PHR Triumph the quickest of the week.

Jamie Coward topped the Supertwins with a speed of 120.970 mph on his KTS Racing Kawasaki.

Ben and Tom Birchall were again quickest in the Sidecar class at 118.523 mph on their Steadplan/Hager LCR Honda.

Jamie Coward set a new personal best in Superbike, albeit unofficial, at 130.940 mph while TT legend John McGuinness also broke the 130mph barrier for the first time this week at 130.035 mph.

Michael Rutter, another seasoned veteran with legend status, also upped his pace with a lap of 129.147 mph.

Rob Hodson impressed, the SMT Racing rider lapping at 127.38 mph which, like Coward, was an unofficial best for the Wigan rider.

David Johnson lapped at 126 mph on both his Superbike and Superstock bikes and 121 mph in Supersport, all on Honda machinery.

Josh Brookes was third quickest in SuperTwin as he familiarises himself with the Kawasaki twin and continued to steadily build up speed on the FHO BMW Superbike.

Rennie Scaysbrook recorded a 117 mph lap on the Wilson Craig Honda.

Newcomers Matthieu Lagrive and Ryan Cringle improved today with respective laps of 117.088 mph and 116.319 mph.

The weather this week, and indeed the forecast for race week, is similar to what we had here in 2018, where new lap records were set in every class and remain the benchmarks standing to this day. The early pace seen this week suggests that those benchmarks will change before TT 2023 is complete.

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Wednesday

Superbike

Dean Harrison 133.514 Michael Dunlop 133.367 Peter Hickman 131.862 Jamie Coward 130.940 Conor Cummins 130.615 John McGuinness 130.035 Michael Rutter 129.147 James Hillier 128.976 Phillip Crowe 128.131 Rob Hudson 127.383 David Johnson 126.789 Josh Brookes 126.754 Dominic Herbertson 126.656 Shaun Anderson 125.855 James Hind 125.764 Sam West 125.254 Stephen Smith 125.05 Brian McCormack 124.556 Craig Neve 123.541 Paul Jordan 123.482 Michael Evans 123.231 Stefano Bonetti 122.678 Jonathan Perry 121.992 Raul Torras Martinez 121.954 Forest Dunn 121.844 Mark Parrett 121.635 Richard Wilson 121.195 Chris Sarbora 121.097 Dave Hewson 120.936 Rhys Hardisty 120.878 Amalric Blanc 120.599 James Chawke 120.373 Timothee Monot 120.286 Alan Venter 120.229 Baz Furber 119.782 Anthony Redmond 118.635 Davey Todd 117.201 Matthieu Lagrive 117.088 Rennie Scaysbrook 117.069 Xavier Dennis 116.685 Paul Potchy Williams 116.385 Ryan Pringle 116.319

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Wednesday

Superstock

Peter Hickman 133.284 Michael Dunlop 132.694 Davey Todd 131.711 Conor Cummins 129.825 Dean Harrison 129.148 James Hillier 127.761 John McGuinness 126.273 David Johnson 126.218 Phillip Crowe 125.509 Michael Rutter 125.353 Brian McCormack 125.201 Craig Neve 124.040 David Datzer 122.908 Mike Browne 120.921

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Wednesday

Supersport

Peter Hickman 127.206 Dean Harrison 125.145 Michael Dunlop 124.973 Davey Todd 124.579 Jamie Coward 124.484 Rob Hodson 123.195 James Hind 123.005 James Hillier 122.527 Mike Browne 122.254 Paul Jordan 121.672 Michael Evans 121.349 Craig Neve 121.246 David Johnson 121.059 Pierre Yves Bain 119.742 Raul Torras Martinez 119.337 Joey Thompson 119.107 Michal Dokoupil 118.926 Stefano Bonetti 118.862 Timothee Monot 118.409 Rhys Hardisty 118.360 Forest Dunn 118.124 Michael Russell 116.640 Jonathan Goetschy 116.330 James Chawke 116.328 Richard Wilson 115.899 Jonathan Perry 115.691 Phillip Crowe 115.691 Mark Parrett 115.648 Alan Venter 115.464 Ryan Pringle 115.401 Gary Vines 114.971 Jamie Cringle 114.818 Matthieu Lagrive 114.722 Mark Goodings 114.557 Stephen Parsons 114.054 Tom Weeden 113.850 Shaun Anderson 113.274 Martin Morris 112.475 Amalric Blanc 111.466 Jorge Halliday 110.282 David Brook 109.792 Masayuki Yamanaka 108.718

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Wednesday

Supertwin

Jamie Coward 120.912 Mike Browne 119.787 Josh Brookes 116.937 Rob Hudson 115.930 Michael Rutter 115.163 Francesco Curinga 114.552 Chris Moore 113.761 Baz Furber 113.677 Xavier Denis 112.541 Jonathan Goetschy 112.187 Brian McCormack 112.055 Michael Russell 111.584 Dave Hewson 111.152 Paul Potchy Williams 110.570 Raul Torras Martinez 110.350 Gareth Arnold 110.295 Kevin Barsby 109.099 Paul Cassidy 108.788 Miroslav Sloboda 108.264 David Madsen-Mygdal 105.843 Vinny Brennan 105.340 Andy Hornby 104.546 Craig Szcypek 103.712 Jamie Cringle 102.638 Jack Petrie 101.442

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Wednesday

Sidecar

Ben Birchall / Tom Birchall 118.523 Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley 118.159 Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe 114.128 Tim Reeves / Mark Wilkes 112.020 Gary Bryan / Philip Hyde 110.980 Daryl Gibson / Tom Christie 108.760 John Saunders / James Saunders 108.256 Steve Ramsden / Matthew Ramsden 108.241 Dan Knight / Ben Hughes 106.624 John Holden / Maxime Vasseur 106.442 Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes 105.592 Conrad Harrison / Andrew Winkie 105.530 Michael Russell / Vicky Cooke 103.541 Mike Jackson / Jake Roberts 103.325 Shaun Chandler / Ben Chandler 103.302 Andy King / Andrew Sigsworth 103.081 Alun Thomas / Kenny Cole 102.283 Darren Hope / Lenny Bumfrey 102.222 Alan Founds / Colin Smyth 100.252 Craig Melvin / Stuart Christian 99.987 Terry O’Reilly / Liam Gordon 99.540 Derek Lynch / Anthony McDonnell 97.072 John Shipley / Jody James 96.391 Wayne Hockey / Matthew Rostron 92.479

