WorldSBK 2023
The Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round features three World Superbike races (two 22-lap races and a 10-lap Tissot Superpole Race), with World Supersport returning with two 18-lap races. Along with this, ASBK will hit the track with 9 races in total over the February 24-26 weekend.
Spectators will get their first taste of the 2023 season when on track action gets underway at 0850 on Friday.
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK rookies Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will get their first official World Superbike weekend underway at 1130 on Friday.
The triple treat of contenders always near the top consists of reigning World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), 2021 World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), and six-time World Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). Their team-mates, Michael Rinaldi, Andrea Locatelli and Alex Lowes don’t go half bad either!
And of course, in a milestone that we are sure needs no introduction – spectators are in for a real Aussie treat as they witness the lights go out for Remy Gardner’s maiden WorldSBK race start. It has been a long seven-year drought since Australia last had a full time rider in World Superbikes. There is no denying the impact Remy Gardner will have as the 2021 Moto2 World Champion steps into the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team.
The BMW charge will likely be headed by Scott Redding although on pre-season testing form Loris Baz could prove the sharpest tool in BMW’s magazine. New recruit Garrett Gerloff looks to be making a successful transition to the BMW M 1000 RR, and will Dutchman Michael van der Mark come back to the fore..?
Honda have been putting in a huge effort to get back on the podium in WorldSBK and they are oh so close… Will they make the final jump forward that allows MotoGP exiles Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge to challenge for wins..?
Axel Bassani showed impressive pace at times last year and can’t be discounted, or will Danilo Petrucci spring a surprise and beat him for Ducati privateer bragging rights..?
And then of course we have Tom Sykes returning to WorldSBK… Pre-season testing form has not been great for the #66 but Phillip Island is a circuit Sykes knows well and he might be able to mount a surprise attack on the established contenders.
Get Your Tickets Here
Phillip Island WorldSBK event schedule
|Friday 24 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0850
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0915
|0940
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0945
|1015
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1030
|1115
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|1130
|1215
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1225
|1255
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1305
|1325
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1335
|1355
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1405
|1435
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1500
|1545
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|1600
|1645
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|8
|35.56km
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian SuperbikeR1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km
2023 WorldSBK Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|45
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|47
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|76
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Team GoEleven
|66
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|28
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|35
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|MIE Racing
|51
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|MIE Racing
|52
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|34
|Lorenzo Baldassari
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
2023 WorldSSP Entry List
Riders with * will only compete in European rounds
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|61
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|19
|Andrea Mantovani
|ITA
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|4
|Harry Truelove
|GBR
|Dynavolt Triumph
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|Dynavolt Triumph
|23
|Marcel Schroetter
|GER
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|54
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team
|94
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|22
|Federico Fuligni *
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|EAB Racing Team
|29
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|98
|Maiki Abe *
|JPN
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|55
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|77
|Adam Norrodim
|MAS
|MIE – MS Racing Honda Team
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MIE – MS Racing Honda Team
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|D34G Racing
|73
|Maximilian Kofler *
|AUT
|D34G Racing
|68
|Luke Power *
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing By Puccetti
|69
|Tom Booth-Amos *
|GBR
|Motozoo Racing By Puccetti
|16
|Yuta Okaya *
|JPN
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP
|27
|Alvaro Diaz *
|ESP
|Arco Yart Yamaha WorldSSP
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|MTM Kawasaki
|17
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Vince64 by Puccetti Racing
|39
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|51
|Anupab Sarmoon
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|7
|Tom Edwards *
|AUS
|YART – Yamaha WorldSSP Team
|2023 WorldSBK Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|24–26 Feb
|Phillip Island
|Australian
|R2
|3–5 Mar
|Mandalika
|Indonesian
|R3
|21–23 App
|Assen
|Dutch
|R4
|5–7 May
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|Catalunya
|R5
|2–4 Jun
|Misano
|Emilia-Romagna
|R6
|30 June–2 Jul
|Donington Park
|UK
|R7
|28–30 Jul
|Most
|Czech
|R8
|8–10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|French
|R9
|22–24 Sep
|Aragon
|Aragon
|R10
|29 Sept – 1 Oct
|Portimao
|Portuguese
|R11
|13–15 Oct
|San Juan
|Argentinean
|R12
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA