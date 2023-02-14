ASBK 2023
Round One – Phillip Island
Josh Waters set a new lap record on his first time out at Phillip Island on the McMartin Racing Ducati last year and since then the now 36-year-old has also lowered the benchmark at Sydney Motorsports Park.
Heading into the 2023 ASBK season opener, to be held in conjunction with the opening round of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island over the weekend of February 24-26, it is fair to say Water starts season 2023 as favourite.
Yamaha Racing Team’s Cru Halliday and Mike Jones were not far behind at the SMP Test. Halliday has some crew and attitude changes for the new season and always goes well at Phillip Island, while Jones will want a successful start to his title defence.
Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss is in a way better position for the season start this year than when he was here 12 months ago. On pre-season form Herf’ has declared he is a title contender.
Broc Pearson heads up the charge for DesmoSport Ducati in this new season and is coming in better prepared than ever before.
Glenn Allerton will also front the starting blocks but for this season opener on a Kinderis BMW, as he waits for the arrival of his new Ducati V4 R that he will contest the remainder of the championship with.
Lachlan Epis has shown great speed during recent outings at SMP on the ESG BMW and it will be interesting to see what he can bring to Phillip Island. How will his Dunlops stand up against what has generally been Pirelli domination of ASBK in recent times?
Bryan Staring will be eager to figure as he makes his ASBK debut with the MotoGP Yamaha squad. Staring has had limited time on the bike but has tested at Phillip Island and then ironed out some more bugs recently in the St. George Summer Nights Series at SMP. And he did win first time out on the DesmoSport Ducati here last year… Just how well fettled have they got that MotoGo Yamaha for this season…?
Arthur Sissis had a few problems holding him back at the recent ASBK Test but hopefully those gremlins have been worked out of the UniTech Yamaha ahead of his arrival at Phillip Island. If the bike is up to the job then we know Arthur can bring podium pace to the race…
GTR Motostars’ Max Stauffer embarks on his second season in the premier class and has made some huge leaps forward in the last few months. Off the back of his recent form young Max might be able to muster top five pace this season. Whether he can do that at Phillip Island we will find out in a couple of weeks time!
Mark Chiodo is on a Fireblade this season and showed recent good form while testing at Phillip Island.
After a two-year absence from the Australian Superbike grid, former 2017 Australian Supersport Champion Ted Collins is back in the groove on a Livson Racing BMW M1000RR.
Then we have Matt Walters debuting the RSV4 Aprilia which will be in pretty much standard form save from some race fairings and suspension changes.
ASBK Superbike Entry List
|Rider
|State
|Bike
|Scott Allars
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Benjamin Angelidis
|NSW
|BMW
|Jack Davis
|SA
|SUZUKI
|Michael Edwards
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Lachlan Epis
|NSW
|BMW
|Cru Halliday
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Paris Hardwick
|NSW
|Other
|Troy Herfoss
|QLD
|HONDA
|Michael Jones
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Michael Kemp
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Morgan McLaren-Wood
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Broc Pearson
|QLD
|DUCATI
|Arthur Sissis
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Ted Collins
|VIC
|BMW
|Bryan Staring
|WA
|YAMAHA
|Max Stauffer
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Matthew Walters
|NSW
|APRILIA
|Josh Waters
|VIC
|DUCATI
|Glenn Allerton
|NSW
|BMW
|Marcus Chiodo
|VIC
|Honda
ASBK Supesport
The top three in the ASBK Supersport class of 2022; Johnny Lytras, Ty Lynch and Tom Bramich all return for another season in the 600 class.
A hefty crash for Lytras in pre-season testing has the defending champ starting off on the back foot.
In recent testing Lynch failed to muster the kind of pace we saw from him at time in 2022.
Bramich comes into the season with good support behind him and is picking up pace again after going back to the drawing board in regards to set-up during pre-season testing.
After a long hiatus from top level competition Sean Condon announced he was back at the SMP Test in a big way. Only Condon could get anywhere near the pace set by returning international Harrison Voight at the recent test and Condon’s entry will shake up the Supersport field.
The clear favourite in the Supersport ranks at Phillip Islan though will be Harrison Voight. The 16-year-old dominated at The Bend season finale, dominated testing and will be aiming to leave Phillip Island with a new domestic Supersport lap record in his pocket before he heads to Europe for a tilt at the FIM Moto2 European Championship.
Luckily for the rest, Voight will likely only contest the season opener and the season finale, although a mid-year break in his European commitments could also open the door for him to potentially contest one or two more rounds.
Cameron Dunker, who doubled up in 2022 by taking out not only the Australian Supersport 300 Championship, but also the Yamaha R3 Cup, will be one to watch as he gets accustomed to the speed that a 600 can muster around the fast Phillip Island lay-out.
Then we have the likes of Ben Baker, Jake Farnsworth, Jack Favelle, Glenn and Hayden Nelson, Olly and Mitchell Simpson all aiming to make their mark. There are also others that have the potential to score a podium.
Dallas Skeer is in doubt for the round after a recent testing crash and is awaiting medical clearance.
ASBK Supersport Entry List
|Rider
|State
|Bike
|Benjamin Baker
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Thomas Bramich
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Declan Carberry
|SA
|SUZUKI
|Sean Condon
|NSW
|Other
|Cameron Dunker
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Luca Durning
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Jake Farnsworth
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Jack FAVELLE
|NSW
|Other
|Hunter Ford
|NSW
|KAWASAKI
|Ty Lynch
|SA
|Other
|John Lytras
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Noel Mahon
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Jonathan Nahlous
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Glenn Nelson
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Hayden Nelson
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Scott Nicholson
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Reece Oughtred
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Jack Passfield
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Luke Sanders
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Jake Senior
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Mitchell Simpson
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Olly Simpson
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Harrison Voight
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Tarbon Walker
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Dallas Skeer
|/
|/
|Brendan Wilson
|VIC
|YAMAHA
ASBK Supersport 300
The Supersport 300 field will be as competitive as ever, with many new and returning faces to the field.
With Phillip Island Circuit’s long straight, it will be all in for the youngsters as they jostle and slipstream their way to the chequered flag.
They will probably provide the most exciting action of the entire WorldSBK weekend!
ASBK Supersport 300 Entry List
|Rider
|State
|Bike
|Phoenix Agar
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Abbie Cameron
|WA
|YAMAHA
|Brandon Demmery
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Brodie Gawith
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Ryder Gilbert
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Marcus Hamod
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Luke Jhonston
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Lincoln Knight
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Ryan Larkin
|VIC
|YAMAHA
|Casey Middleton
|QLD
|KAWASAKI
|Daley Mills
|QLD
|KAWASAKI
|Tara Morrison
|SA
|KAWASAKI
|Calvin Moylan
|WA
|KAWASAKI
|Will Nassif
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Joshua Newman
|NSW
|KAWASAKI
|Samuel Pezzetta
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Brock Quinlan
|SA
|KAWASAKI
|Cooper Rowntree
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Jai Russo
|NSW
|YAMAHA
|Steve Sforzin
|VIC
|KAWASAKI
|Jordan Simpson
|SA
|YAMAHA
|Henry Snell
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Cameron Swain
|QLD
|YAMAHA
|Harrison Watts
|QLD
|YAMAHA
Super Twin Cup Entry List
|Rider
|State
|Bike
|Brian Bolster
|NSW
|SUZUKI
|Cori Bourne
|VIC
|APRILIA
|Dan Hughes
|WA
|YAMAHA
|Peter Nerlich
|VIC
|YAMAHA
Phillip Island WorldSBK event schedule
|Friday 24 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0850
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0915
|0940
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0945
|1015
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1030
|1115
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|1130
|1215
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1225
|1255
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1305
|1325
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1335
|1355
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1405
|1435
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1500
|1545
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|1600
|1645
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|8
|35.56km
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian SuperbikeR1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3