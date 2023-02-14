ASBK 2023

Round One – Phillip Island

Josh Waters set a new lap record on his first time out at Phillip Island on the McMartin Racing Ducati last year and since then the now 36-year-old has also lowered the benchmark at Sydney Motorsports Park.

Heading into the 2023 ASBK season opener, to be held in conjunction with the opening round of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island over the weekend of February 24-26, it is fair to say Water starts season 2023 as favourite.

Yamaha Racing Team’s Cru Halliday and Mike Jones were not far behind at the SMP Test. Halliday has some crew and attitude changes for the new season and always goes well at Phillip Island, while Jones will want a successful start to his title defence.

Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss is in a way better position for the season start this year than when he was here 12 months ago. On pre-season form Herf’ has declared he is a title contender.

Broc Pearson heads up the charge for DesmoSport Ducati in this new season and is coming in better prepared than ever before.

Glenn Allerton will also front the starting blocks but for this season opener on a Kinderis BMW, as he waits for the arrival of his new Ducati V4 R that he will contest the remainder of the championship with.

Lachlan Epis has shown great speed during recent outings at SMP on the ESG BMW and it will be interesting to see what he can bring to Phillip Island. How will his Dunlops stand up against what has generally been Pirelli domination of ASBK in recent times?

Bryan Staring will be eager to figure as he makes his ASBK debut with the MotoGP Yamaha squad. Staring has had limited time on the bike but has tested at Phillip Island and then ironed out some more bugs recently in the St. George Summer Nights Series at SMP. And he did win first time out on the DesmoSport Ducati here last year… Just how well fettled have they got that MotoGo Yamaha for this season…?

Arthur Sissis had a few problems holding him back at the recent ASBK Test but hopefully those gremlins have been worked out of the UniTech Yamaha ahead of his arrival at Phillip Island. If the bike is up to the job then we know Arthur can bring podium pace to the race…

GTR Motostars’ Max Stauffer embarks on his second season in the premier class and has made some huge leaps forward in the last few months. Off the back of his recent form young Max might be able to muster top five pace this season. Whether he can do that at Phillip Island we will find out in a couple of weeks time!

Mark Chiodo is on a Fireblade this season and showed recent good form while testing at Phillip Island.

After a two-year absence from the Australian Superbike grid, former 2017 Australian Supersport Champion Ted Collins is back in the groove on a Livson Racing BMW M1000RR.

Then we have Matt Walters debuting the RSV4 Aprilia which will be in pretty much standard form save from some race fairings and suspension changes.

ASBK Superbike Entry List

Rider State Bike Scott Allars QLD YAMAHA Benjamin Angelidis NSW BMW Jack Davis SA SUZUKI Michael Edwards QLD YAMAHA Lachlan Epis NSW BMW Cru Halliday NSW YAMAHA Paris Hardwick NSW Other Troy Herfoss QLD HONDA Michael Jones QLD YAMAHA Michael Kemp SA YAMAHA Morgan McLaren-Wood QLD YAMAHA Broc Pearson QLD DUCATI Arthur Sissis SA YAMAHA Ted Collins VIC BMW Bryan Staring WA YAMAHA Max Stauffer NSW YAMAHA Matthew Walters NSW APRILIA Josh Waters VIC DUCATI Glenn Allerton NSW BMW Marcus Chiodo VIC Honda

ASBK Supesport

The top three in the ASBK Supersport class of 2022; Johnny Lytras, Ty Lynch and Tom Bramich all return for another season in the 600 class.

A hefty crash for Lytras in pre-season testing has the defending champ starting off on the back foot.

In recent testing Lynch failed to muster the kind of pace we saw from him at time in 2022.

Bramich comes into the season with good support behind him and is picking up pace again after going back to the drawing board in regards to set-up during pre-season testing.

After a long hiatus from top level competition Sean Condon announced he was back at the SMP Test in a big way. Only Condon could get anywhere near the pace set by returning international Harrison Voight at the recent test and Condon’s entry will shake up the Supersport field.

The clear favourite in the Supersport ranks at Phillip Islan though will be Harrison Voight. The 16-year-old dominated at The Bend season finale, dominated testing and will be aiming to leave Phillip Island with a new domestic Supersport lap record in his pocket before he heads to Europe for a tilt at the FIM Moto2 European Championship.

Luckily for the rest, Voight will likely only contest the season opener and the season finale, although a mid-year break in his European commitments could also open the door for him to potentially contest one or two more rounds.

Cameron Dunker, who doubled up in 2022 by taking out not only the Australian Supersport 300 Championship, but also the Yamaha R3 Cup, will be one to watch as he gets accustomed to the speed that a 600 can muster around the fast Phillip Island lay-out.

Then we have the likes of Ben Baker, Jake Farnsworth, Jack Favelle, Glenn and Hayden Nelson, Olly and Mitchell Simpson all aiming to make their mark. There are also others that have the potential to score a podium.

Dallas Skeer is in doubt for the round after a recent testing crash and is awaiting medical clearance.

ASBK Supersport Entry List

Rider State Bike Benjamin Baker NSW YAMAHA Thomas Bramich VIC YAMAHA Declan Carberry SA SUZUKI Sean Condon NSW Other Cameron Dunker NSW YAMAHA Luca Durning QLD YAMAHA Jake Farnsworth NSW YAMAHA Jack FAVELLE NSW Other Hunter Ford NSW KAWASAKI Ty Lynch SA Other John Lytras QLD YAMAHA Noel Mahon VIC YAMAHA Jonathan Nahlous NSW YAMAHA Glenn Nelson QLD YAMAHA Hayden Nelson NSW YAMAHA Scott Nicholson VIC YAMAHA Reece Oughtred VIC YAMAHA Jack Passfield NSW YAMAHA Luke Sanders VIC YAMAHA Jake Senior VIC YAMAHA Mitchell Simpson SA YAMAHA Olly Simpson SA YAMAHA Harrison Voight QLD YAMAHA Tarbon Walker NSW YAMAHA Dallas Skeer / / Brendan Wilson VIC YAMAHA

ASBK Supersport 300

The Supersport 300 field will be as competitive as ever, with many new and returning faces to the field.

With Phillip Island Circuit’s long straight, it will be all in for the youngsters as they jostle and slipstream their way to the chequered flag.

They will probably provide the most exciting action of the entire WorldSBK weekend!

ASBK Supersport 300 Entry List

Rider State Bike Phoenix Agar SA YAMAHA Abbie Cameron WA YAMAHA Brandon Demmery NSW YAMAHA Brodie Gawith VIC YAMAHA Ryder Gilbert SA YAMAHA Marcus Hamod NSW YAMAHA Luke Jhonston VIC YAMAHA Lincoln Knight NSW YAMAHA Ryan Larkin VIC YAMAHA Casey Middleton QLD KAWASAKI Daley Mills QLD KAWASAKI Tara Morrison SA KAWASAKI Calvin Moylan WA KAWASAKI Will Nassif NSW YAMAHA Joshua Newman NSW KAWASAKI Samuel Pezzetta SA YAMAHA Brock Quinlan SA KAWASAKI Cooper Rowntree SA YAMAHA Jai Russo NSW YAMAHA Steve Sforzin VIC KAWASAKI Jordan Simpson SA YAMAHA Henry Snell QLD YAMAHA Cameron Swain QLD YAMAHA Harrison Watts QLD YAMAHA

Super Twin Cup Entry List

Rider State Bike Brian Bolster NSW SUZUKI Cori Bourne VIC APRILIA Dan Hughes WA YAMAHA Peter Nerlich VIC YAMAHA

Phillip Island WorldSBK event schedule

Friday 24 February 2023 Start Finish Class Session

Laps Distance 0740 0750 Timekeeping Track System Test 0810 0820 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0850 0910 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0915 0940 Australian Supersport FP 0945 1015 Australian Superbike FP1 1030 1115 WorldSSP FP1 1130 1215 WorldSBK FP 1225 1255 ASBK Pillion Rides 1305 1325 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1335 1355 Australian Supersport Q 1405 1435 Australian Superbike FP2 1500 1545 WorldSSP FP2 1600 1645 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 8 35.56km Saturday 25 February 2023 Start Finish Class Session Laps Distance 0740 0750 Timekeeping Track System Test 0810 0820 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0900 0920 Australian Superbike Q 0940 Australian Supersport 300 R2 8 35.56km 1015 Australian Supersport R1 10 44.45km 1050 1120 WorldSBK FP3 1140 Australian SuperbikeR1 12 53.34km 1225 1245 WorldSSP Superpole 1310 1325 WorldSBK Superpole 1340 1410 Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps 1430 WorldSSP R1 18 80.01km 1505 1535 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 22 97.79km 1720 Australian Supersport R2 10 44.45km Sunday 26 February 2023 Start Finish Session Session Laps Distance 0800 0810 Timekeeping Track System Test 0830 0840 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 8 35.56km 0945 Australian Superbike R2 12 53.34km 1030 1045 WorldSBK WUP 1055 1110 WorldSSP WUP 1130 Australian Supersport R3 10 44.45km 1200 1235 Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps ASBK Presentations on Podium 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 10 44.45km 1340 Australian Superbike R3 12 53.34km 1430 WorldSSP R2 80.01km 1505 1535 ASBK Pillion Rides ASBK Presentations on Podium 1600 WorldSBK R3 22 97.79km

2023 ASBK Calendar