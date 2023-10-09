2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round Six – Aragon

We saw an epic round of action in the 2023 Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship at Motorland Aragon, where Australian Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) took a double-win to wrap up the Moto2 European Championship.

Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) became the latest to be crowned Champion in the JuniorGP class, while in the European Talent Cup, the title race is still on despite Maximo Quiles’ (Aspar Junior Team) double.

In the Stock European Championship, Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing) beat Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) in a final lap belter, although 17-year-old Muñoz is the 2023 Champion.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race

Starting with the sole race of the day for the JuniorGP class, Angel Piqueras went from pole position but didn’t break clear of the pack behind.

He was always inside the top five, despite an array of riders around him and challenging for victory, including Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team), Nico Carraro (Aspar Junior Team) and David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team), the latter of which had to serve a double Long Lap Penalty.

Making his first start in the class in 2023, Casey O’Gorman (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) was right in contention through, whilst Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) was battling with Lunetta at various points.

From 12th on the grid, it was an impressive climb through the field for Eddie O’Shea (British Talent Team) who was inside the top six, as was Thai star Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Racing Thailand).

Moving up from 14th on the grid, it was a fine ride by Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team) until the last lap, when he was taken out by title-contending teammate Joel Esteban, who struggled in the race; David Almansa also caught up in the crash.

Top Aussie finisher was Angus Grenfell in 18th, with New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan in 20th. Ryan Larkin was also competing finishing 25th.

Piqueras took victory and thus the title, with the Valencian holding off Lunetta to the line while Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) rounded out the podium. With a double header in Valencia, the battle for runner-up in the standings is unpredictable.

Angus Grenfell – P18

“Overall a good weekend for me, I made critical steps and improved my riding, I’m getting closer and closer. A big thanks to Artbox Team and especially Alonso Guillem , @laraahr_ , Daniel, Dani Feral , @andreauriguen and Victor. See you all for the last dance in Valencia in a couple weeks time.”

Jacob Roulstone – DNF

“Perfectly planned race ended by being taken out by my teammate fighting for the win on the last lap, 3rd last corner. A real shame after I rode really smart and timed it perfectly and very proud of one of my best races. These things happen and nothing my team or I could do. Thanks to them for the hard work all week, I can’t thank them enough. We try again in a few weeks time for the final round in Valencia.”

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 28:01.900 2 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM +0.134 3 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM +0.182 4 XABIER ZURUTUZA ESP KTM +1.340 5 ALVARO CARPE ESP HUSQVARNA +1.458 6 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA +1.500 7 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU HONDA +1.529 8 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA +1.564 9 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL HONDA +1.777 10 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA +2.419 11 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM +2.605 12 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM +10.774 13 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA +10.814 14 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA +10.961 15 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA +15.464 16 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM +16.307 17 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS +25.165 18 ANGUS GRENFELL AUS HONDA +29.707 19 GABIN PLANQUES FRA KTM +42.590 20 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM +46.748 21 ALEX GOURDON FRA HONDA +52.172 22 TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM +52.331 23 ALESSIO MATTEI ITA KTM +52.355 24 GEOFFREY EMMANUEL IND KTM +1:05.264 25 RYAN LARKIN AUS HUSQVARNA +1:28.154 Not classified 12 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS 7 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP GASGAS 22 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 191 2 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM 112 3 ALVARO CARPE ESP HUSQVARNA 106 4 XABIER ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 98 5 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP GASGAS 98 6 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS 93 7 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 78 8 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 74 9 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS 63 10 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 59 11 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA 56 12 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM 50 13 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA 48 14 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA 45 15 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM 39 16 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 38 17 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 36 18 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 30 19 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 25 20 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 20 21 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 9 22 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM 8 23 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL HONDA 7 24 SHINYA EZAWA JPN HONDA 7 25 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA 6 26 ALEX GOURDON FRA HONDA 2 27 CESARE TIEZZI ITA KTM 1 28 TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship Race One

In the Moto2 ECh, Senna Agius went from pole to lead all of Race 1 although he was under early pressure from a fast-starting Yeray Ruiz (FAU55 TEY Racing), who jumped the start and only got to serve one of two Long Lap Penalties before falling at Turn 2; thankfully, he was OK.

Agius’ title rival Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) couldn’t replicate his strong pace from before, finishing P6.

Ahead of the Andorran, the battle for the podium was unchained: teammates Roberto Garcia (Cardoso-Fantic Racing) and Borja Gomez pipped Barcelona race winner Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing).

It was a DNF for Aussie Harrison Voight who looked on his way to a podium position.

Harrison Voight

“Tough day today! Race 1: DNF – I was penalised for having 2 slow sectors on my out lap in Q1. Starting 20th and I climbed my way up to 6th, latching onto the group fighting for 2nd. Just as I latched onto them @xavicardelus had a massive moment (close to highsiding) and I had no where to go, running up the back of him and somehow we JUST stayed on. Unfortunately I had pains in my left leg, not being able to change gears so race 1 came to an end with 7 laps to go.”

Moto2 European Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 28:22.500 2 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX +16.893 3 BORJA GÓMEZ ESP KALEX +17.068 4 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX +17.249 5 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP BOSCOSCURO +17.969 6 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX +19.397 7 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX +19.718 8 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO +27.505 9 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX +30.333 10 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO +30.508 11 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU KALEX +33.442 12 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX +37.264 13 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX +45.452 14 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX +46.597 15 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX +47.047 16 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX +1:01.844 17 FILIP REHACEK CZE KALEX +1:08.025 154.8 18 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 1 Lap 19 CHANON INTA THA KALEX 1 Lap Not classified KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX

Moto2 European Championship Race Two

In Race 2, Agius didn’t have it all his own way and the 18-year-old Australian had to deal with Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) for the first two thirds of action.

Surra was pushing hard and trying to ruffle the Championship leader’s feathers but soon enough, Agius got ahead of the #67 to take another victory and with it, the title in 2023.

A historic achievement with it being the first title for Australia in the class and once again, the class proves itself as a true stepping stone to the Moto2 World Championship, with Agius moving up to the big time in 2024.

Completing the podium in Race 2 was Borja Gomez, who took the second podium of the day just a few hours after the first of his career.

Harrison Voight struggled to recapture his race one form, and had to settle for 13th.

Harrison Voight – P13

“Race 2 was just unlucky and I got pushed around on the first lap. Tried pushing my way forward and catching others although dealing with the pain & a couple of mistakes into turn 7 ruined all that hard work.

Anyway! many valuable lessons this weekend and a boost of confidence, We keep at it.”

An honourable mention to Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Mir Racing Team), who moved into the class for the first time this weekend and dazzled with a P5 and P4.

Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 28:31.031 2 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO +3.285 3 BORJA GÓMEZ ESP KALEX +6.987 4 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP BOSCOSCURO +10.004 5 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX +10.369 6 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX +11.239 7 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX +16.431 8 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX +16.518 9 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO +21.927 10 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX +24.087 11 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX +24.368 12 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX +29.604 13 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX +32.894 14 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU KALEX +36.328 15 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX +36.443 16 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX +44.746 17 FILIP REHACEK CZE KALEX +58.717 18 CHANON INTA THA KALEX +1:31.069 Not classified 20 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 21 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX 22 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 23 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO 24 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 25 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 191 2 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 139 3 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 118 4 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 107 5 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 94 6 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 85 7 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX 82 8 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO 70 9 CARLOS TATAY VILA ESP KALEX 61 10 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX 57 11 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX 50 12 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 46 13 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 43 14 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO 42 15 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX 33 16 BORJA GÓMEZ ESP KALEX 32 17 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX 32 18 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 28 19 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP BOSCOSCURO 24 20 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP KALEX 23 21 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 18 22 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU KALEX 7 22 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU KALEX 7 23 MARTIN VUGRINEC HRV KALEX 4 24 MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH USA KALEX 4 25 FILIP REHACEK CZE KALEX 3 26 CHANON INTA THA KALEX 3 27 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX 2 28 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX 1

European Talent Cup Race One

Moving to the European Talent Cup and the title could have been won, with Quiles sporting a small one-point lead over Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and just nine points over reigning Champion and most-recent 2023 race winner Guido Pini (AC Racing Team).

Race 1 was a gloves-off battle, like always in ETC but ultimately, Quiles took honours with a perfectly-timed move to the lead, having been at the front for so long earlier in the race.

He overcame a Long Lap Penalty to beat title rival Uriarte and Jesus Rios (MRE Talent), the latter taking a first podium in ETC.

Also in the race-long battle, Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) came from 20th on the grid to lead but retired on the final lap, with Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Pini completing Race 1’s top five.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP 24:26.316 2 BRIAN URIARTE ESP +0.558 3 JESÚS RIOS ESP +0.936 4 RICO SALMELA FIN +1.160 5 GUIDO PINI ITA +0.967 6 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP +1.272 7 PAU ALSINA ESP +1.211 8 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP +12.857 9 MARCO MORELLI ARG +12.923 10 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA +12.924 11 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA +12.954 12 JESÚS TORRES ESP +12.995 13 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +13.047 14 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA +13.108 15 VALENTIN PERRONE ARG +13.179 16 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA +13.339 17 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +14.412 18 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP +19.255 19 BENJAMIN CAILLET FRA +20.076 20 MATTEO ROMAN FRA +20.170 21 HAKIM DANISH MYS +20.252 22 VASILIS PANTELEAKIS GRC +31.454 23 FERNANDO BUJOSA ESP +49.713 Not classified RUCHÉ MOODLEY ZAF GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA EDU GUTIÉRREZ ESP BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP ROCCO SESSLER DEU LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL ENZO BELLON FRA

European Talent Cup Race Two

In the second duel, action was fiercer as Quiles tried to stretch the pack from pole but Pini was wise to this, knowing that with a 23-point deficit, he couldn’t afford to finish behind the 2021 Champion.

The Italian hit the front in the early stages and immediately slowed the pace down, at times two seconds slower than the immediate opening laps.

This allowed the pack to close up and a massive battle soon erupted, although it’d be over for Belgian Lorenz Toni Luciano (Artbox), who crashed at Turn 4.

Rios once again starred, along with Uriarte, Salmela, Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team), Moodley and his teammate Leonardo Zanni.

In the last two laps, Quiles broke free after contact for Pini and Uriarte on the front straight, making it a double win.

Rios took a career-best P2 with Pini third, now out of the title fight. Uriarte’s fourth means he’s the only rider who can stop Quiles in Valencia from becoming the first double ETC Champion, albeit with an 18-point disadvantage.

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP 26:32.715 2 JESÚS RIOS ESP +1.909 3 GUIDO PINI ITA +1.952 4 BRIAN URIARTE ESP +2.058 5 RUCHÉ MOODLEY ZAF +2.120 6 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA +2.207 7 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA +2.938 8 RICO SALMELA FIN +3.301 9 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA +3.489 10 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA +8.320 11 JESÚS TORRES ESP +8.334 12 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA +8.373 13 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP +8.410 14 PAU ALSINA ESP +8.473 15 VALENTIN PERRONE ARG +8.512 16 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA +8.620 17 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +8.897 18 HAKIM DANISH MYS +9.015 19 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP +13.000 20 BENJAMIN CAILLET FRA +20.965 21 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP +21.188 22 FERNANDO BUJOSA ESP +21.210 23 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP +21.275 24 ENZO BELLON FRA +21.449 25 VASILIS PANTELEAKIS GRC +22.445 26 EDU GUTIÉRREZ ESP +22.455 27 ROCCO SESSLER DEU +55.493 Not classified MATTEO ROMAN FRA LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL MARCO MORELLI ARG

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP 174 2 BRIAN URIARTE ESP 156 3 GUIDO PINI ITA 142 4 RICO SALMELA FIN 109 5 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA 108 6 JESÚS RIOS ESP 66 7 JESÚS TORRES ESP 62 8 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP 60 9 RUCHÉ MOODLEY ZAF 57 10 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP 53 11 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA 53 12 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL 49 13 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP 42 14 PAU ALSINA ESP 42 15 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA 35 16 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP 34 17 HAKIM DANISH MYS 24 18 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA 22 19 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA 21 20 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR 19 21 MARCO MORELLI ARG 18 22 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA 13 23 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI QAT 13 24 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL 9 25 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP 4 26 VALENTÍN PERRONE ARG 4 27 EDU GUTIÉRREZ ESP 3 28 PEDRO ALOMAR ESP 3 29 CARTER THOMPSON AUS 2 30 VASILIS PANTELEAKIS GRC 2 31 OWEN VAN TRIGT NLD 1

Stock European Championship Race

The final race action of the day was in the Stock ECh class but the initial staging was red-flagged for an incident involving Kike Ferrer (Yamaha GV Stratos) at Turn 7.

A six-lap restart was now on the billing, with a podium enough for Daniel Muñoz to be crowned Champion. However, Eric Fernandez was keen to lead and slow the race pace down, mirroring Pini’s attempts in ETC.

He took over at the head of the field and the gap back to third place and Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) went from 2.3s to just 0.5s.

Desperate not to end up locked in a battle, Muñoz hit the front in the last two laps but Fernandez was resilient; the two pulled away again and after contact on the penultimate lap at the final turn, it was a head-to-head thriller.

Side-by-side into Turn 16, Muñoz got there first but ran wide, allowing Fernandez to take a second win of 2023 but it wasn’t enough; Muñoz is the 2023 Champion with a round to spare, whilst Iozzo finished third.

Australian Archie McDonald finished in a strong seventh.

Archie McDonald – P7

“I came into the penultimate round, held at MotorLand Aragón, in fifth place in the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP championship; I left still in 5th place overall. I’m ok with that. A 2-part race, with the first leg red flagged with 11 laps to run. The 6-lap sprint restart started well, I was running seventh, but there were 6 of us fighting for the final place on the podium. It was a great position to be in and I felt really good on the bike. Then, with 4 laps to go a rider tried to out brake me and he crashed. Unfortunately, his mistake forced me wide, and I lost the tow from the second pack by. I still managed to hold on to seventh place but felt I might have had the potential to work my way up a little further if I’d stayed in the tow. I’m actually ok with the result. I know all the hard work is paying off, I could feel that on the bike. This was a new track for me with the 600, so I had a lot to learn, but the bike felt great, every session I was improving, and I know I gave it my all. I just want to say congratulations to Daniel Munoz for taking out the championship with a round still to run. Now it’s time to turn my attention to Circuit Ricardo Tormo for the final round. A track I know and love.”

Stock European Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Team Gap 1 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP 11:44.853 2 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP +0.048 3 DINO IOZZO ITA +0.807 4 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP +2.411 5 MARCO GARCÍA ESP +4.722 6 MARIO MAYOR ESP +4.819 7 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS +7.198 8 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO ESP +7.382 9 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX +11.554 10 DANIEL BROOKS GBR +12.897 11 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ ESP +13.065 12 KYLIAN NESTOLA ITA +20.101 13 BENCE KECSKES HUN +20.112 14 JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP +20.308 15 MATEUSZ HULEWICZ POL +21.603 16 MIHAIL FLOROV BGR +22.544 17 JACK BEDNAREK +31.804 18 BRITANNI BELLADONA VACCARINO USA +36.254 19 GIAN PAOLO DI VITTORI ITA +40.438 20 GONÇALO RIBEIRO PRT +58.604 Not classified ALEX MILLÁN ESP BORJA JIMÉNEZ ESP

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP 140 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP 110 3 MARCO GARCÍA ESP 82 4 DINO IOZZO ITA 73 5 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS 63 6 MARIO MAYOR ESP 52 7 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ ESP 49 8 ALEX MILLÁN ESP 47 9 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX 34 10 COREY TINKER GBR 27 11 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA ARG 27 12 DANIEL BROOKS GBR 18 13 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU 15 13 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU 15 14 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP 13 15 KILIAN NESTOLA ITA 13 16 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO ESP 12 17 CARTER BROWN GBR 10 18 BORJA JIMÉNEZ ESP 9 19 PASQUALE ALFANO ITA 7 20 GONÇALO RIBEIRO PRT 7 21 JUANES RIVERA COL 6 22 MIHAIL FLOROV BGR 6 23 JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP 6 24 JACK BEDNAREK GBR 4 25 MATEUSZ HULEWICZ POL 4 26 BENCE KECSKES HUN 3 27 NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARRIETA ARG 3

JuniorGP Calendar 2023