Pirelli gearing up for Moto2/3 take-over

Moto2 and Moto3 competitors tested at Barcelona overnight the Pirelli tyres that will be the control tyres for the two championships from season 2024.

The riders of the two World Championships, considered to be the most important breeding ground for talent in two-wheeled motorsport on a global level, were able to test for the very first time the tyres that they will use starting from next season, when Pirelli will become the official and exclusive supplier for both classes.

Testing began at 1000 in the morning and ended at 1730 and the riders of each of the two classes completed three sessions for a total of over three hours on the track with asphalt temperatures between 30 and 50 degrees Celsius and sunny weather.

Both the Moto2 and Moto3 riders used Diablo Superbike slick tyres in soft and medium compounds for both the front and rear.

Pirelli Moto2 rubber sized at 125/70 R17 on the front and a 200/65 R17 rear. In Moto3 a 100/70 R17 front and 120/70 R17 rear.

No official lap times were provided but the sensors on the start/finish straight were active and each team was therefore able to record their own times.

Giorgio Barbier – Pirelli

“For Pirelli, the balance of this first test with Moto2 and Moto3 teams and riders is certainly very positive. The Montmelò circuit is quite demanding for the tyres, therefore, it was an excellent testing ground to carry out the first test and immediately verify the goodness of our product. Even in the absence of official lap times, we have seen that we are already very fast and that the wear levels are very good, above all if we consider that today was a very first test in plug & play conditions, i.e. without the possibility of setting the bike also in consideration of the race that will take place at Misano over the weekend.

“We know we have a very high performance and solid product and the positive comments we received today from riders and insiders confirmed this. In addition to the grip and pure performance, the extremely intuitive behaviour, the immediate ease of use and the feeling of confidence expressed by the front thanks also to the good balance between the two axles were appreciated. The riders were able to push hard right from the start thanks to the control and precision that our tyres were able to guarantee, in other words they immediately perceived a feeling of great safety. And these were unanimous comments, there were no dissenting voices. An excellent start and I am convinced that when the machines will be set up for our tyres in the best possible way, they will be able to fully exploit their full potential“.