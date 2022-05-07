Save on Pista Scooters until July 31, 2022

Pista Scooters is offering savings of up to $500 on selected models for a limited time, with a rideaway price of $2740, Pista 50 customers can save up to $200 on the clever commuter.

Or customers can save $500 on the Pista 125 models, which have rideaway prices of $3240 and $3690 for the carburetted and EFI models respectively.

All three LAMS-approved Pista models come complete with generous levels of standard equipment and a 12-month/30,000km warranty (including parts and labour) with special pricing lasting until July 31, 2022.

Pista 50 now $2740, save $200

Pista 125 carb now $3240, save$500

Pista 125 EFI now $3690, save$500

On sale through a robust network of more than 20 dealers Australia-wide and distributed by motorcycle industry stalwarts PS Importers, the Pista 50 and 125 scooters exude agility and purpose, punctuated by modern, sportsbike-inspired bodywork and striking LED lighting.

The Pista 50 is powered by a gutsy and charismatic 50cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine that delivers daily. Backing this is a combination of confidence-inspiring handling thanks to the Pista 50 2T’s 12-inch wheels, a low centre of gravity and a wet weight of just 93kg for maximum agility and versatility.

Being a 50cc moped, the Pista 50 can be ridden legally in Queensland and Western Australia on a regular driver’s license for added convenience.

Both Pista 125 models, meanwhile, up the ante with the force of a flexible 125cc four-stroke engine as well as 13-inch wheels and a combined braking system to carry your needs with performance and style in spades. Choose from the Pista 125, fuelled by a tried-and-true carburettor, or the Pista 125 EFI for even punchier performance and optimum fuel efficiency.

Standard equipment highlights for both models include:

Contemporary, sporty styling

Generous underseat storage to accommodate an open-face helmet

LED lightning with daytime-running lights

Front disc brake

Blue backlit LCD/analogue dash with fuel gauge and clock

Sidestand with safety switch

Centrestand

Luggage hook

Convenience and backup of both electric and kickstart

The Pista 50 and 125 scooters are available in three colourways: White Edition/Blue, White Edition/Flame and White Edition/Carbon.

Genuine accessories include the choice of a 31-litre top case in either Matte black ($99) or Matte black with white insert ($109). A mounting rack is included.

For more information check out the Pista Scooters Australia website, or visit your local Pista Scooters dealer.