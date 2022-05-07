Save on Pista Scooters until July 31, 2022
Pista Scooters is offering savings of up to $500 on selected models for a limited time, with a rideaway price of $2740, Pista 50 customers can save up to $200 on the clever commuter.
Or customers can save $500 on the Pista 125 models, which have rideaway prices of $3240 and $3690 for the carburetted and EFI models respectively.
All three LAMS-approved Pista models come complete with generous levels of standard equipment and a 12-month/30,000km warranty (including parts and labour) with special pricing lasting until July 31, 2022.
- Pista 50 now $2740, save $200
- Pista 125 carb now $3240, save$500
- Pista 125 EFI now $3690, save$500
On sale through a robust network of more than 20 dealers Australia-wide and distributed by motorcycle industry stalwarts PS Importers, the Pista 50 and 125 scooters exude agility and purpose, punctuated by modern, sportsbike-inspired bodywork and striking LED lighting.
The Pista 50 is powered by a gutsy and charismatic 50cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine that delivers daily. Backing this is a combination of confidence-inspiring handling thanks to the Pista 50 2T’s 12-inch wheels, a low centre of gravity and a wet weight of just 93kg for maximum agility and versatility.
Being a 50cc moped, the Pista 50 can be ridden legally in Queensland and Western Australia on a regular driver’s license for added convenience.
Both Pista 125 models, meanwhile, up the ante with the force of a flexible 125cc four-stroke engine as well as 13-inch wheels and a combined braking system to carry your needs with performance and style in spades. Choose from the Pista 125, fuelled by a tried-and-true carburettor, or the Pista 125 EFI for even punchier performance and optimum fuel efficiency.
Standard equipment highlights for both models include:
- Contemporary, sporty styling
- Generous underseat storage to accommodate an open-face helmet
- LED lightning with daytime-running lights
- Front disc brake
- Blue backlit LCD/analogue dash with fuel gauge and clock
- Sidestand with safety switch
- Centrestand
- Luggage hook
- Convenience and backup of both electric and kickstart
The Pista 50 and 125 scooters are available in three colourways: White Edition/Blue, White Edition/Flame and White Edition/Carbon.
Genuine accessories include the choice of a 31-litre top case in either Matte black ($99) or Matte black with white insert ($109). A mounting rack is included.
For more information check out the Pista Scooters Australia website, or visit your local Pista Scooters dealer.