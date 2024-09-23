CFMOTO 450CL-C ‘Bobber’

CFMOTO have revealed a new addition to their cruiser line, with the current 450CL-C now joined by a Bobber edition on their popular 450 cc twin-cylinder platform.

CFMOTO reckon the Bobber brings a sportier and more aggressive edge to the 450CL-C range, blending British-inspired design with modern engineering, including a sleek tank, round headlights, and dual exhausts.

The extended wheelbase, distinctive rider triangle, and sculpted lines ensure the Bobber will stand out alongside that floating soft-tail solo seat constructed from one-piece die-cast aluminium alloy, complete with a brushed aluminium finish.

Plus, there’s pinstripe retro textured leather, a tail nameplate and stitching to add more appeal. That perch is 25 mm further from terra firma than the CL-C, 715 mm compared to the standard CL-C at 690 mm.

The heart of the 450CL-C Bobber is the now pretty well-proven 270° crankshaft 449 cc parallel-twin. In this iteration it makes 30 kW at 8000 rpm, and 42 Nm at 6250 rpm. A dual-balance shaft quells the vibes you don’t want.

A Gates Belt Drive is sure to keep owners who don’t want to muck around with lubing a chain happy.

The bike’s extended rear fender, stamped from durable sheet metal and measuring 760 mm (20 cm longer than the standard 450CL-C), is claimed to offer superior protection against water and mud.

The 450CL-C Bobber rides on a 1485 mm wheelbase and tips the scales at 177kg wet.

The handlebars extend 20 mm further forward, and footrests 80 mm backward, compared to the CL-C, for a more low-slung posture.

The bike runs 37 mm upside-down front forks while braking duties taken care are of by a 320 mm single front disc with a J.Juan four-piston radial caliper. ABS and a traction control systems are standard.

The MY24 CFMOTO 450CL-C Bobber is now available in Nebula Black and will retail for a manufacturer’s suggested price of $8,990 Ride Away. The model is backed by CFMOTO’s 3-Year Factory Warranty program.

For more information about the 450CL-C range and other CFMOTO products, visit cfmoto.com.au or contact your local authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealer.

2024 CFMOTO 450CL-C Bobber Specifications

2024 CFMOTO 450CL-C Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 270° crankshaft Capacity 449cc Bore & Stroke 72mm x 55.2mm Compression Ratio 11.5 :1 Fuel System EFI / Mechanical thorttle Maximum Power Output 30kW / 8,000rpm Maximum Torque Output 42Nm / 6,250rpm Transmission 6-speed with Slipper Clutch Front Suspension 37 mm, upside down fork, 130 mm stroke Rear Suspension Centrally mounted single rear shock, 96 mm travel Brakes, Front: J.Juan four-pot radial caliper, Ø320 mm disc Rear: J.Juan single-piston caliper, Ø220 mm disc Antilock Brake System (ABS) Dual-channel ABS Front Tyre 130/90-R16 M/C CST Rear Tyre 150/80-R16 M/C CST Length x Width x Height 2205 x 805 x 1110 mm Wheelbase 1485 mm Seat Height 715 mm Fuel Capacity 12.0 L Wet Weight 177 kg Available Colours Nebula Black MSRP (Ride Away) $8,990 Ride Away*

The Fine Print

*Ride away price is calculated, allowing for a 6-month registration term. In states where there is no 6-month registration term available, the ride-away price will be $9,290, and the registration term will be 12 months. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.